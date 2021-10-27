Wine Glass Charms

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Gifts
Personalized
Bar & Wine
Wine Glass Charms
Wine Glass Charms
Share
Wine Glass Charms
Wine Glasses With Hand Painted Shamrocks and Wine Glass Charms (Set of 2)
featured
Wine Glasses With Hand Painted Shamrocks and Wine Glass Charms (Set of 2)
$26.00
amazon
Wine Glasses Green With Hand Painted Red Roses and Wine Glass Charms (Set of 2)
featured
Wine Glasses Green With Hand Painted Red Roses and Wine Glass Charms (Set of 2)
$26.00
amazon
Creative Brands Vino 1948 Wine Glass Charms, Fun Abbreviations
featured
Creative Brands Vino 1948 Wine Glass Charms, Fun Abbreviations
$11.95
amazon
Wine Glasses With Hand Painted Daisies and Wine Charms (Set of 2)
Wine Glasses With Hand Painted Daisies and Wine Charms (Set of 2)
$26.00
amazon
Set of 4 Wine Glass Charms - Wine Party Favors - Gift for the Wine Lover - Flip Flop Charms for Wine Glass | Beach Gifts
Set of 4 Wine Glass Charms - Wine Party Favors - Gift for the Wine Lover - Flip Flop Charms for Wine Glass | Beach Gifts
$12.95
amazon
Set of 6 Wine Glass Charms, Cute Wine Bottle Markers for Glasses
Set of 6 Wine Glass Charms, Cute Wine Bottle Markers for Glasses
$13.99
amazon
Wine Glass Cozy Cotton Multi Colour White Blue Pink Purple Unicorn Colours Butterfly Charm Bar Accessory Kitchen and Barware
Wine Glass Cozy Cotton Multi Colour White Blue Pink Purple Unicorn Colours Butterfly Charm Bar Accessory Kitchen and Barware
$12.00
amazon
Stemless Wine Glass Charms - Las Vegas - Game Night - Poker
Stemless Wine Glass Charms - Las Vegas - Game Night - Poker
$19.00
amazon
Epicureanist Wine Glass Charms Plastic in Blue/Indigo/Yellow, Size 1.13 H x 1.13 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair EP-CHARMS1-2PK
Epicureanist Wine Glass Charms Plastic in Blue/Indigo/Yellow, Size 1.13 H x 1.13 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair EP-CHARMS1-2PK
$23.99
wayfair
Texas Flag Wine Glasses: Set of 4 with wine charms (set#7)
Texas Flag Wine Glasses: Set of 4 with wine charms (set#7)
$46.00
amazon
Set of 6 Wine Glass Charms, Nautical Décor
Set of 6 Wine Glass Charms, Nautical Décor
$14.99
amazon
Gift Set of 6 Wine Glass Charms With 20mm Loops, Crosses
Gift Set of 6 Wine Glass Charms With 20mm Loops, Crosses
$16.99
amazon
Advertisement
4 Size 100pcs Silver Plated Wine Glass Charm Rings Wire Hoops Drink Markers - 30mm
4 Size 100pcs Silver Plated Wine Glass Charm Rings Wire Hoops Drink Markers - 30mm
$12.53
newegg
Wine Glass With Hand Painted Flowers and Graduation Cap Charm
Wine Glass With Hand Painted Flowers and Graduation Cap Charm
$15.00
amazon
Wine Glass Charms Snowflake, holiday, Christmas themed
Wine Glass Charms Snowflake, holiday, Christmas themed
$8.99
amazon
Unicorn Wine Glasses With Hand Painted Shamrocks and Wine Glass Charms (Set of 2)
Unicorn Wine Glasses With Hand Painted Shamrocks and Wine Glass Charms (Set of 2)
$26.00
amazon
Set of Four Wine Glass Charms, Wedding Favors, Wine Lover Gifts, Birthday Gift, Cute Wine Bottle Charms
Set of Four Wine Glass Charms, Wedding Favors, Wine Lover Gifts, Birthday Gift, Cute Wine Bottle Charms
$11.95
amazon
Wine Glass Charms Display. Wooden Charms Holder. Washed Light Turquoise.
Wine Glass Charms Display. Wooden Charms Holder. Washed Light Turquoise.
$29.99
amazon
Fancy Jasper wine glass charms with animals, swan, scotty, snake and turtle wine glass charms - WG-001
Fancy Jasper wine glass charms with animals, swan, scotty, snake and turtle wine glass charms - WG-001
$21.00
amazon
Stemless Wine Glass Charms - Cactus Medium
Stemless Wine Glass Charms - Cactus Medium
$17.00
amazon
Tropical Drink Wine Charms, Bridal Party Favors, Flip Flop Wine Glass Charms
Tropical Drink Wine Charms, Bridal Party Favors, Flip Flop Wine Glass Charms
$14.97
amazon
Beach Charms for Wine Glasses, Set of 6 Wine Glass Tags, Birthday Gift for Friend
Beach Charms for Wine Glasses, Set of 6 Wine Glass Tags, Birthday Gift for Friend
$14.95
amazon
Patrick (2 Pack) - Champagne, Beer & Wine Glass Charms - Static Cling. Unique, Reusable Wine Charms, Stemless Wine Glass Charms for Birthday.
Patrick (2 Pack) - Champagne, Beer & Wine Glass Charms - Static Cling. Unique, Reusable Wine Charms, Stemless Wine Glass Charms for Birthday.
$13.11
newegg
12 Pieces Crystal Magnetic Glass Charm Magnetic Drink Markers 8 Pieces Wine Glass Charm Wine Glass Rings Tags for Goblet, Champagne Flutes.
12 Pieces Crystal Magnetic Glass Charm Magnetic Drink Markers 8 Pieces Wine Glass Charm Wine Glass Rings Tags for Goblet, Champagne Flutes.
$17.20
newegg
Advertisement
Stemless Wine Glass Charms - Nurse Doctor Medical
Stemless Wine Glass Charms - Nurse Doctor Medical
$20.00
amazon
Original Wine Glass Markers - (Set of 5 Wine Markers) - Vibrant Colors - Wine Glass Charms - Fun Wine Accessories - Write on any glassware - Easy.
Original Wine Glass Markers - (Set of 5 Wine Markers) - Vibrant Colors - Wine Glass Charms - Fun Wine Accessories - Write on any glassware - Easy.
$9.43
newegg
Unicorn Wine Glasses With Blue Flowers and Wine Glass Charms Set of 2
Unicorn Wine Glasses With Blue Flowers and Wine Glass Charms Set of 2
$26.00
amazon
Wine Glass Cozy Cotton White with Flecks of Colour Purple Orange Yellow Pink Owl Charm Bar Accessory Kitchen and Barware
Wine Glass Cozy Cotton White with Flecks of Colour Purple Orange Yellow Pink Owl Charm Bar Accessory Kitchen and Barware
$12.00
amazon
50x Silver Plated Wine Glass Charm Rings Earrings Hoops Wedding Hen Crowds Party 40x35mm - 40x35mm
50x Silver Plated Wine Glass Charm Rings Earrings Hoops Wedding Hen Crowds Party 40x35mm - 40x35mm
$10.70
newegg
Wine Glasses With Hand Painted Daisies and Crystal Wine Charms (Set of 2)
Wine Glasses With Hand Painted Daisies and Crystal Wine Charms (Set of 2)
$26.00
amazon
Jewish Themed Wine Glass Charms
Jewish Themed Wine Glass Charms
$15.99
amazon
6 Pcs 3 In 1 Silicone Wine Glass Charms Stemware Coaster Cup Covers Drinks Makers -
6 Pcs 3 In 1 Silicone Wine Glass Charms Stemware Coaster Cup Covers Drinks Makers -
$12.86
newegg
Set of 4 Dog Charms for Wine Glasses - Dog Party Favors - Wine Glass Charms - Dog Glass Charms
Set of 4 Dog Charms for Wine Glasses - Dog Party Favors - Wine Glass Charms - Dog Glass Charms
$10.95
amazon
Top Shelf 21st Birthday Wine Glass with Charm - Novelty Gift Idea For Her
Top Shelf 21st Birthday Wine Glass with Charm - Novelty Gift Idea For Her
$22.93
($24.99
save 8%)
amazon
Mermaid Wine Glass Charms - Colorful Set of 6
Mermaid Wine Glass Charms - Colorful Set of 6
$19.99
amazon
Set of 6 Wine Glass Charms - Tropical Charms for Wine Glasses - Beach Party Favors
Set of 6 Wine Glass Charms - Tropical Charms for Wine Glasses - Beach Party Favors
$15.95
amazon
Advertisement
Grape Vine Set of 6 Wine Glass Charms With 20mm Loops
Grape Vine Set of 6 Wine Glass Charms With 20mm Loops
$14.99
amazon
Champagne Glasses With Hand Painted Blue Roses and Wine Glass Charms (Set of 2)
Champagne Glasses With Hand Painted Blue Roses and Wine Glass Charms (Set of 2)
$26.00
amazon
50x Silver Plated Wine Glass Charm Rings Earrings Hoops Wedding Hen Crowds Party 30x25mm - 30x25mm
50x Silver Plated Wine Glass Charm Rings Earrings Hoops Wedding Hen Crowds Party 30x25mm - 30x25mm
$10.43
newegg
12-Pack Wine Glass Charms, Christmas Themed Wine Glass Markers, Wine Glass Tags
12-Pack Wine Glass Charms, Christmas Themed Wine Glass Markers, Wine Glass Tags
$18.29
overstock
Pumpkin Wine Glass Charms Set of 6 With 20mm Loops
Pumpkin Wine Glass Charms Set of 6 With 20mm Loops
$14.99
amazon
Coastal Wine Glass Charm Set of 4 with Seashell Holder, Seashell Wine Glass Charms, Set of 4 to include Seashell Holder
Coastal Wine Glass Charm Set of 4 with Seashell Holder, Seashell Wine Glass Charms, Set of 4 to include Seashell Holder
$14.99
amazon
Sea Glass Wine Glass Charms - Set of 6 Cocktail Glass Starfish Charms - Seashell Party Favors - Beach Gifts for Women
Sea Glass Wine Glass Charms - Set of 6 Cocktail Glass Starfish Charms - Seashell Party Favors - Beach Gifts for Women
$14.97
amazon
Creative Brands Vino 1955 Wine Glass Charms, Drunk
Creative Brands Vino 1955 Wine Glass Charms, Drunk
$15.61
amazon
Wine Charm Set - Wine Lover Gifts - Wine Glass Charms - Party Favors - Wine Accessories
Wine Charm Set - Wine Lover Gifts - Wine Glass Charms - Party Favors - Wine Accessories
$14.99
amazon
That Wine Is Mine Vin De La Vie Wine Glass Charms, Set of 6
That Wine Is Mine Vin De La Vie Wine Glass Charms, Set of 6
$24.99
amazon
Personalized wine glass charms, birthstone wine glass charms, custom wine glass charms,
Personalized wine glass charms, birthstone wine glass charms, custom wine glass charms,
$10.00
amazon
Pavilion Gift Company My Therapist Has Whiskers-14 oz Shaped Ears Charm 14 oz Cat Wine Glass, Clear
Pavilion Gift Company My Therapist Has Whiskers-14 oz Shaped Ears Charm 14 oz Cat Wine Glass, Clear
$25.20
amazon
Advertisement
Wine Glasses Hand Painted With Red Flowers and Beaded Wine Charms (Set of 2)
Wine Glasses Hand Painted With Red Flowers and Beaded Wine Charms (Set of 2)
$26.00
amazon
Isla Simone Sterling Silver Wine Glass Charm
Isla Simone Sterling Silver Wine Glass Charm
$22.99
overstock
Wine Glass Charms 8 Silicone Cheers Drink Markers or Tags by
Wine Glass Charms 8 Silicone Cheers Drink Markers or Tags by
$14.52
newegg
Wine Glass Charms, Crystal identifiers Wine Glass Charms – Set of 6 Wine Charms, Handmade
Wine Glass Charms, Crystal identifiers Wine Glass Charms – Set of 6 Wine Charms, Handmade
$20.00
amazon
JOZEFINA ATELIER CHARM COLLECTION BY ELLA, SWAROVSKI CRYSTAL SPARKY WINE GLASS S04, SET OF 6, CLEAR
JOZEFINA ATELIER CHARM COLLECTION BY ELLA, SWAROVSKI CRYSTAL SPARKY WINE GLASS S04, SET OF 6, CLEAR
$121.42
amazon
Stemless Wine Glass Charms - Las Vegas - Poker Night - Gambling
Stemless Wine Glass Charms - Las Vegas - Poker Night - Gambling
$20.00
amazon
Wine Glass Charms
Wine Glass Charms
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wine Glass Charms Spiderweb Halloween themed Wine themed
Wine Glass Charms Spiderweb Halloween themed Wine themed
$8.99
amazon
Silver Angle Women's Jewelry Charms solid - Red Cubic Zirconia & Sterling Silver Wine Glass Charm
Silver Angle Women's Jewelry Charms solid - Red Cubic Zirconia & Sterling Silver Wine Glass Charm
$16.99
($20.00
save 15%)
zulily
TrueZoo Stem Spring: Set of 6 Multicolored coil shaped Silicone Wine Glass Marker Charms
TrueZoo Stem Spring: Set of 6 Multicolored coil shaped Silicone Wine Glass Marker Charms
$11.36
($12.99
save 13%)
amazon
Set of 6 Ship Wheel Wine Glass Charms, Nautical Décor
Set of 6 Ship Wheel Wine Glass Charms, Nautical Décor
$14.99
amazon
Thirstystone Wine Glass Charms, Gold
Thirstystone Wine Glass Charms, Gold
$16.56
amazon
Load More
Wine Glass Charms
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.