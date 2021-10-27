Thanksgiving Outdoor Decor

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Thanksgiving
Outdoor Decor
Thanksgiving Outdoor Decor
Thanksgiving Outdoor Decor
Bath Time Birds Autumn Garden Flag Cardinals Bluebirds 12.5"x18" Briarwood Lane
featured
Bath Time Birds Autumn Garden Flag Cardinals Bluebirds 12.5"x18" Briarwood Lane
$8.99
walmart
Welcome Leaves Fall Burlap Garden Flag Colorful Autumn 12.5"x18" Briarwood Lane
featured
Welcome Leaves Fall Burlap Garden Flag Colorful Autumn 12.5"x18" Briarwood Lane
$11.99
walmart
Beltsville Small White Turkey Hen Pink Check Garden Flag
featured
Beltsville Small White Turkey Hen Pink Check Garden Flag
$13.54
($17.99
save 25%)
walmartusa
Thanksful Blessed House Flags Pack Thanksgiving Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Thanksful Blessed House Flags Pack Thanksgiving Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor 13 in. x 18.5 in. Hello Autumn Garden Flag Double-Sided Fall Decorative Vertical Flags
Breeze Decor 13 in. x 18.5 in. Hello Autumn Garden Flag Double-Sided Fall Decorative Vertical Flags
$24.75
homedepot
Autumn Farmhouse House Flag Set Harvest & Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Autumn Farmhouse House Flag Set Harvest & Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Caroline's Treasures Bourbon Turkey Hen 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. House Flag in Yellow, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair BB7808CHF
Caroline's Treasures Bourbon Turkey Hen 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. House Flag in Yellow, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair BB7808CHF
$49.99
wayfair
Thanksgiving Turkey Fleur de lis Garden Flag
Thanksgiving Turkey Fleur de lis Garden Flag
$13.85
($17.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Pumpkin Squash Harvest Autumn House Flag 2-Sided Fall Decorative Vertical Flags
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Pumpkin Squash Harvest Autumn House Flag 2-Sided Fall Decorative Vertical Flags
$45.99
homedepot
Breeze Decor BD-HA-GS-113079-IP-BO-D-US18-WA 13 x 18.5 in. Home Be Grateful Fall Harvest & Autumn Vertical Double Sided Mini Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
Breeze Decor BD-HA-GS-113079-IP-BO-D-US18-WA 13 x 18.5 in. Home Be Grateful Fall Harvest & Autumn Vertical Double Sided Mini Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
$37.58
walmart
Breeze Decor BD-TG-GS-113037-IP-BO-D-US10-BD 13 x 18.5 in. Happy Thanksgiving Turkey Fall Vertical Double Sided Mini Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
Breeze Decor BD-TG-GS-113037-IP-BO-D-US10-BD 13 x 18.5 in. Happy Thanksgiving Turkey Fall Vertical Double Sided Mini Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
$16.36
walmart
Suzani Give Thanks Burlap Fall Thanksgiving Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
Suzani Give Thanks Burlap Fall Thanksgiving Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Happy Turkey Day 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Brown/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Turkey Day 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Brown/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
$34.99
wayfair
Thanksgiving Feast 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. House Flag
Thanksgiving Feast 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. House Flag
$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Be Thanksful Garden Flag Set Thanksgiving Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
Be Thanksful Garden Flag Set Thanksgiving Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Suzani Turkey Birds House Flag 2-Sided Garden Friends Decorative Vertical Flags
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Suzani Turkey Birds House Flag 2-Sided Garden Friends Decorative Vertical Flags
$45.99
homedepot
Autumn Porch House Flag Fall Sunflower Pumpkin Apples Birds Banner 28" x 40"
Autumn Porch House Flag Fall Sunflower Pumpkin Apples Birds Banner 28" x 40"
$41.55
walmart
Thankful Leaves Autumn House Flag Fall Thanksgiving 28" x 40" Briarwood Lane
Thankful Leaves Autumn House Flag Fall Thanksgiving 28" x 40" Briarwood Lane
$15.99
walmart
Breeze Decor BD-HA-HS-113080-IP-BO-D-US18-BT 28 x 40 in. Happy Harvest Scarecrow Fall & Autumn Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
Breeze Decor BD-HA-HS-113080-IP-BO-D-US18-BT 28 x 40 in. Happy Harvest Scarecrow Fall & Autumn Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
$66.24
walmart
Breeze Decor BD-TG-GS-113066-IP-BO-D-US17-AM 13 x 18.5 in. Let Us Give Thanks Fall Thanksgiving Vertical Double Sided Mini Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
Breeze Decor BD-TG-GS-113066-IP-BO-D-US17-AM 13 x 18.5 in. Let Us Give Thanks Fall Thanksgiving Vertical Double Sided Mini Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
$16.36
walmart
Turkey Thanksgiving Burlap Garden Flag Welcome Holiday 12.5"x18" Briarwood Lane
Turkey Thanksgiving Burlap Garden Flag Welcome Holiday 12.5"x18" Briarwood Lane
$11.99
walmart
Thanksgiving Wish Garden Flag Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
Thanksgiving Wish Garden Flag Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Pumpkin Spice Latte Garden Flags Pack Harvest & Autumn Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Pumpkin Spice Latte Garden Flags Pack Harvest & Autumn Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
French Turkey Dindon Love 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. House Flag
French Turkey Dindon Love 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. House Flag
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Autumn Collage 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Brown/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Autumn Collage 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Brown/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
$34.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Thanksgiving Dinner Garden Flag Set Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Thanksgiving Dinner Garden Flag Set Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Harvest Village Garden Flag - Set with Stand Fall & Autumn Scarecrow Pumkins Sunflower Leaves Season Autumntime - House Decoration Banner Small Yard Gift Double-Sided Made In USA 13 X 18.5
Harvest Village Garden Flag - Set with Stand Fall & Autumn Scarecrow Pumkins Sunflower Leaves Season Autumntime - House Decoration Banner Small Yard Gift Double-Sided Made In USA 13 X 18.5
$28.95
walmart
Longhair Black and Tan Dachshund Thanksgiving Garden Flag
Longhair Black and Tan Dachshund Thanksgiving Garden Flag
$15.69
($17.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
Welcome Autumn House Flag Set Harvest & Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Welcome Autumn House Flag Set Harvest & Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Harvest Barnstar Welcome Garden Flag Fall Primitive 12.5" x 18" Briarwood Lane
Harvest Barnstar Welcome Garden Flag Fall Primitive 12.5" x 18" Briarwood Lane
$8.99
walmart
Hello Fall Leaves Burlap Garden Flag Autumn 12.5" x 18" Briarwood Lane
Hello Fall Leaves Burlap Garden Flag Autumn 12.5" x 18" Briarwood Lane
$11.99
walmart
Breeze Decor BD-HA-H-113068-IP-BO-DS02-US 28 x 40 in. Seasonal Harvest & Autumn Impressions Decorative Vertical House Flag - October Pumpkins Fall
Breeze Decor BD-HA-H-113068-IP-BO-DS02-US 28 x 40 in. Seasonal Harvest & Autumn Impressions Decorative Vertical House Flag - October Pumpkins Fall
$40.24
walmart
Breeze Decor BD-HA-HS-130040-IP-BO-D-US09-BD 28 x 40 in. Autumn N Initial Fall Harvest & Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
Breeze Decor BD-HA-HS-130040-IP-BO-D-US09-BD 28 x 40 in. Autumn N Initial Fall Harvest & Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
$50.85
walmart
Turkey 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
Turkey 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Thanksgiving Holiday House Flag Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
Thanksgiving Holiday House Flag Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Autumn Flowers II by Maureen Bonfield Garden Flag
Autumn Flowers II by Maureen Bonfield Garden Flag
$15.48
($17.99
save 14%)
walmartusa
Breeze Decor 13 in. x 18.5 in. Thanksgiving Pie Garden Flag Double-Sided Readable Both Sides Fall Thanksgiving Decorative
Breeze Decor 13 in. x 18.5 in. Thanksgiving Pie Garden Flag Double-Sided Readable Both Sides Fall Thanksgiving Decorative
$24.98
homedepot
Caroline's Treasures Harvest Mice 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. House Flag in Orange, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair ASA2029CHF
Caroline's Treasures Harvest Mice 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. House Flag in Orange, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair ASA2029CHF
$49.99
wayfair
Pumpkin Spice Garden Flag Set Harvest & Autumn Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
Pumpkin Spice Garden Flag Set Harvest & Autumn Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Caroline's Treasures Harvest Mice 2-Sided Garden Flag in Orange, Size 15.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair ASA2029GF
Caroline's Treasures Harvest Mice 2-Sided Garden Flag in Orange, Size 15.0 H x 11.0 W in | Wayfair ASA2029GF
$24.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Thanksgiving Pies Garden Flags Pack Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor in Brown/Gray | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Thanksgiving Pies Garden Flags Pack Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor in Brown/Gray | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Harvest Village Garden Flags Pack & Autumn Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor in Brown | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Harvest Village Garden Flags Pack & Autumn Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor in Brown | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor 13060 Harvest & Autumn Pumpkin Sunflower 2-Sided Vertical Impression House Flag - 28 x 40 in.
Breeze Decor 13060 Harvest & Autumn Pumpkin Sunflower 2-Sided Vertical Impression House Flag - 28 x 40 in.
$38.33
walmart
Caroline's Treasures Holland Turkey 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. House Flag in Pink, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair BB7983CHF
Caroline's Treasures Holland Turkey 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. House Flag in Pink, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair BB7983CHF
$49.99
wayfair
Grateful Hearts Garden Flag - Set Wall Hanger Fall Harvest & Autumn Scarecrow Pumkins Sunflower Leaves Season Autumntime - House Decoration Banner Small Yard Gift Double-Sided Made In USA 13 X 18.5
Grateful Hearts Garden Flag - Set Wall Hanger Fall Harvest & Autumn Scarecrow Pumkins Sunflower Leaves Season Autumntime - House Decoration Banner Small Yard Gift Double-Sided Made In USA 13 X 18.5
$28.95
walmart
Turkey 2-Sided Polyester House Flag
Turkey 2-Sided Polyester House Flag
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Welcome Autumn House Flags Pack Harvest & Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor in Brown/Gray | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Welcome Autumn House Flags Pack Harvest & Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor in Brown/Gray | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Turkey 2-Sided Polyester House Flag Metal in Red, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair BD-CY-H-108194-IP-BO-DS02-US
Breeze Decor Turkey 2-Sided Polyester House Flag Metal in Red, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair BD-CY-H-108194-IP-BO-DS02-US
$39.99
wayfair
Angeleno Heritage Fall Scarecrow Garden Flags Pack Harvest & Autumn Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Angeleno Heritage Fall Scarecrow Garden Flags Pack Harvest & Autumn Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$49.99
wayfair
Fall Now Reins House Flags Pack Harvest & Autumn Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Fall Now Reins House Flags Pack Harvest & Autumn Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Thanksgiving Day The Best Garden Flag Set Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
Thanksgiving Day The Best Garden Flag Set Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor BD-HA-H-113073-IP-BO-DS02-US 28 x 40 in. Seasonal Harvest & Autumn Impressions Decorative Vertical House Flag - Happy Harvest Fall
Breeze Decor BD-HA-H-113073-IP-BO-DS02-US 28 x 40 in. Seasonal Harvest & Autumn Impressions Decorative Vertical House Flag - Happy Harvest Fall
$36.95
walmart
Grateful Heart Garden Flags Pack Thanksgiving Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Grateful Heart Garden Flags Pack Thanksgiving Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Set of 3 Metal Corn Stalk Garden Stake Fall Decor, Autumn Harvest Decoration Garden Yard Lawn Art Outdoor Thanksgiving Decoration (Metal Corn Yard Decor D)
Set of 3 Metal Corn Stalk Garden Stake Fall Decor, Autumn Harvest Decoration Garden Yard Lawn Art Outdoor Thanksgiving Decoration (Metal Corn Yard Decor D)
$69.99
walmart
Harvest Wreath Garden Flag Set & Autumn Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
Harvest Wreath Garden Flag Set & Autumn Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Angeleno Heritage Always Thankful Flags Set Thanksgiving Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
Angeleno Heritage Always Thankful Flags Set Thanksgiving Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
$49.99
wayfair
Angeleno Heritage Fall Now Reins Garden Flag Set Harvest & Autumn 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
Angeleno Heritage Fall Now Reins Garden Flag Set Harvest & Autumn 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner | Wayfair
$39.99
wayfair
Angeleno Heritage Autumn Fox Garden Flag Harvest & Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner in Gray/Orange/Red
Angeleno Heritage Autumn Fox Garden Flag Harvest & Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner in Gray/Orange/Red
$30.99
wayfair
Angeleno Heritage First Pumpkin Spice House Flag Set Harvest & Autumn Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner in Black/Red
Angeleno Heritage First Pumpkin Spice House Flag Set Harvest & Autumn Fall 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner in Black/Red
$53.99
wayfair
Thanksgiving Basket House Flag Falltime 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
Thanksgiving Basket House Flag Falltime 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Thanksgiving Outdoor Decor
