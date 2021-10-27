Thanksgiving Home Accents

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Better Homes & Gardens
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
Shop
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Thanksgiving
Home Accents
Thanksgiving Home Accents
Thanksgiving Home Accents
Boston International Fall Tabletop Figurine, Small, Twig Turkey
featured
Boston International Fall Tabletop Figurine, Small, Twig Turkey
$14.99
amazon
Set of 2 Brown Plush Standing Scarecrow Thanksgiving Decors 20"
featured
Set of 2 Brown Plush Standing Scarecrow Thanksgiving Decors 20"
$100.99
walmart
Handmade Burlap Napkin Rings set of Flower, Burlap Black whiter flower Napkin rings - Set of 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 - Home decor Holiday decorating Wedding thanksgiving dinner
featured
Handmade Burlap Napkin Rings set of Flower, Burlap Black whiter flower Napkin rings - Set of 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 - Home decor Holiday decorating Wedding thanksgiving dinner
$38.27
amazon
28 Piece Colorful Fall Thanksgiving Reflections Decorating Kit
28 Piece Colorful Fall Thanksgiving Reflections Decorating Kit
$138.98
walmart
Glitzhome 11.81 in. L Thanksgiving Wooden Lighted Turkey/Word Block Table Decor
Glitzhome 11.81 in. L Thanksgiving Wooden Lighted Turkey/Word Block Table Decor
$25.89
homedepot
Glitz Home Multi Fabric Turkey Standing Décor with Telescoping Legs
Glitz Home Multi Fabric Turkey Standing Décor with Telescoping Legs
$58.00
($116.00
save 50%)
belk
Glitzhome 37.00 in. H/24.00 in. H Fabric Turkey Standing Decor with Telescoping Legs
Glitzhome 37.00 in. H/24.00 in. H Fabric Turkey Standing Decor with Telescoping Legs
$48.40
homedepot
Glitzhome LED Lighted Fabric Turkey Standing Decor with Telescoping Legs
Glitzhome LED Lighted Fabric Turkey Standing Decor with Telescoping Legs
$48.88
($54.49
save 10%)
overstock
SET OF 2 KNOBS - Beautiful Turkey Design #G1siH9 - Turkeys - DECORATIVE Glossy CERAMIC Cupboard Cabinet PULLS Dresser Drawer KNOBS
SET OF 2 KNOBS - Beautiful Turkey Design #G1siH9 - Turkeys - DECORATIVE Glossy CERAMIC Cupboard Cabinet PULLS Dresser Drawer KNOBS
$7.98
amazon
Foundations Decor Block Countdown, April/Easter
Foundations Decor Block Countdown, April/Easter
$11.65
amazon
Glitzhome Thanksgiving Lighted Turkey-Word Block Table Decor - Multi
Glitzhome Thanksgiving Lighted Turkey-Word Block Table Decor - Multi
$19.59
($47.00
save 58%)
macy's
Artificial Pumpkin Berries Maple Leaves Arrangement for Table House Office Decor Photo Props Autumn Harvest Thanksgiving Ornament
Artificial Pumpkin Berries Maple Leaves Arrangement for Table House Office Decor Photo Props Autumn Harvest Thanksgiving Ornament
$11.98
walmart
Nature Dried Rice Bundle Autumn Harvest Thanksgiving Arrangements DIY Home Kitchen Table Wedding Centerpieces Decorative
Nature Dried Rice Bundle Autumn Harvest Thanksgiving Arrangements DIY Home Kitchen Table Wedding Centerpieces Decorative
$11.47
walmart
PMU Thanksgiving Fall Leaves Harvest Time Confetti Decoration (150/Pkg) Pkg/1
PMU Thanksgiving Fall Leaves Harvest Time Confetti Decoration (150/Pkg) Pkg/1
$3.99
walmart
13.25" Brown and Green Thanksgiving Harvest Pilgrim Woman Table Top Decoration
13.25" Brown and Green Thanksgiving Harvest Pilgrim Woman Table Top Decoration
$39.99
walmart
MEGAWHEELS Thanksgiving Tattoos Temporary Stickers Waterproof Funny Makeup Decoration
MEGAWHEELS Thanksgiving Tattoos Temporary Stickers Waterproof Funny Makeup Decoration
$11.98
walmart
22" Artificial Pearl Millet Standing Bun Autumn Thanksgiving Table Top Decoration By Northlight | Michaels®
22" Artificial Pearl Millet Standing Bun Autumn Thanksgiving Table Top Decoration By Northlight | Michaels®
$71.99
michaelsstores
PMU Autumn Leaf Assortment Artificial Fall Leaves Decor Harvest Colored Thanksgivings Table Decoration (50/Pkg) Pkg/3
PMU Autumn Leaf Assortment Artificial Fall Leaves Decor Harvest Colored Thanksgivings Table Decoration (50/Pkg) Pkg/3
$14.99
walmart
8.5" Orange Autumn Harvest Thanksgiving Table Top Pumpkin
8.5" Orange Autumn Harvest Thanksgiving Table Top Pumpkin
$32.99
overstock
Rustic Burlap Thanksgiving Placemats, Cream Burlap Fall Placemats, Farmhouse Autumn Table Decorations, Thanksgiving Table Decor Set of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12
Rustic Burlap Thanksgiving Placemats, Cream Burlap Fall Placemats, Farmhouse Autumn Table Decorations, Thanksgiving Table Decor Set of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12
$19.00
amazon
131PCS Simulated Pine Cone Pine Red Fruit Autumn Decoration Kit for Thanksgiving Christmas Farmhouse Autumn Home Decor Accessories
131PCS Simulated Pine Cone Pine Red Fruit Autumn Decoration Kit for Thanksgiving Christmas Farmhouse Autumn Home Decor Accessories
$44.69
walmart
Rustic Thanksgiving Burlap Placemats, Rustic Fall Table Decor, Burlap Fall Decorations, Rustic Thanksgiving Table Decorations, Table Mats Set of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 Tan Placemats with Brown Words
Rustic Thanksgiving Burlap Placemats, Rustic Fall Table Decor, Burlap Fall Decorations, Rustic Thanksgiving Table Decorations, Table Mats Set of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 Tan Placemats with Brown Words
$19.00
amazon
White Turkey Pink Check Decorative Coasters, 3.5, Multicolor
White Turkey Pink Check Decorative Coasters, 3.5, Multicolor
$22.48
newegg
The Holiday Aisle® Thanksgiving Hydrangea Centerpieces Silk, Size 34.0 H x 16.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair F94FD9D6E7734F19B1F6BD85D773F746
The Holiday Aisle® Thanksgiving Hydrangea Centerpieces Silk, Size 34.0 H x 16.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair F94FD9D6E7734F19B1F6BD85D773F746
$299.99
wayfair
Happy Thanksgiving - Buffalo Check Decorative Accent
Happy Thanksgiving - Buffalo Check Decorative Accent
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Polymat 777 Spray Glue Multipurpose Bond Adhesive for Thanksgiving Table Decoration
Polymat 777 Spray Glue Multipurpose Bond Adhesive for Thanksgiving Table Decoration
$14.99
walmart
The Holiday Aisle® Turkey Decorative Accent in Brown/Orange, Size 23.0 H x 20.0 W in | Wayfair 3CC1388249B842B3B77D5AB63864CFBC
The Holiday Aisle® Turkey Decorative Accent in Brown/Orange, Size 23.0 H x 20.0 W in | Wayfair 3CC1388249B842B3B77D5AB63864CFBC
$52.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Red & Burgundy Berry Garland, Red Berry Garlands For Decor, Berry Garland For Christmas Tree, Americana Home Décor, Thanksgiving Ta
The Holiday Aisle® Red & Burgundy Berry Garland, Red Berry Garlands For Decor, Berry Garland For Christmas Tree, Americana Home Décor, Thanksgiving Ta
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Turkey Standing Decor with Telescoping Legs
Turkey Standing Decor with Telescoping Legs
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Fall Colors Maple Leaf Garland, Faux Fall Garland For Thanksgiving Tablescape, Christmas Fireplace Decor, Fall Garland For Front Do
The Holiday Aisle® Fall Colors Maple Leaf Garland, Faux Fall Garland For Thanksgiving Tablescape, Christmas Fireplace Decor, Fall Garland For Front Do
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Thanksgiving Resin Scarecrow Shelf Sitter Decoration, 3 Pack Sitting Scarecrow Desk Mantel Fireplace Table Shelf Topper Figurine Centerpiece, Autumn F
Thanksgiving Resin Scarecrow Shelf Sitter Decoration, 3 Pack Sitting Scarecrow Desk Mantel Fireplace Table Shelf Topper Figurine Centerpiece, Autumn F
$118.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Children Thanksgiving Scene Figure, Pilgrim And Indian Kids, Harvest Collection, 5.5" H And 10.5" W, Resin And Stone, Tabletop Or Desk Display, Decora
Children Thanksgiving Scene Figure, Pilgrim And Indian Kids, Harvest Collection, 5.5" H And 10.5" W, Resin And Stone, Tabletop Or Desk Display, Decora
$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
16 Pack 10Ft 30 Led Battery Operated Fairy Lights Mini Copper Wire Christmas Lights Firefly String Lights Twinkle Lights for Thanksgiving Christmas Decorations Bedroom Wedding
16 Pack 10Ft 30 Led Battery Operated Fairy Lights Mini Copper Wire Christmas Lights Firefly String Lights Twinkle Lights for Thanksgiving Christmas Decorations Bedroom Wedding
$29.98
walmart
Set Of 2 Plush Gnomes Fall Thanksgiving Decorations Hold Pumpkin Pine Cone Scandinavian Swedish Tomte Gnomes Doll Elf For Autumn Harvest Thanksgiving
Set Of 2 Plush Gnomes Fall Thanksgiving Decorations Hold Pumpkin Pine Cone Scandinavian Swedish Tomte Gnomes Doll Elf For Autumn Harvest Thanksgiving
$108.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Standing Metal Turkey Decorative Accent Metal in Orange, Size 13.0 H x 15.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair THLA1093 38977885
The Holiday Aisle® Standing Metal Turkey Decorative Accent Metal in Orange, Size 13.0 H x 15.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair THLA1093 38977885
$22.99
wayfair
Wool Felted Acorns Fall Decor Thanksgiving Fall Wedding Decor, Set of 12
Wool Felted Acorns Fall Decor Thanksgiving Fall Wedding Decor, Set of 12
$22.95
amazon
Ceramic Turkey Décor
Ceramic Turkey Décor
$200.00
surlatable
Transpac Decorative Figurines - Terra-Cotta Red Turkey Figurine
Transpac Decorative Figurines - Terra-Cotta Red Turkey Figurine
$14.99
($27.00
save 44%)
zulily
131PCS Simulated Pine Cone Pine Red Fruit Autumn Decoration Kit for Thanksgiving Christmas Farmhouse Autumn Home Decor Accessories
131PCS Simulated Pine Cone Pine Red Fruit Autumn Decoration Kit for Thanksgiving Christmas Farmhouse Autumn Home Decor Accessories
$44.49
walmart
SINGLE orange Glass Pumpkin Hand Blown Glass glass pumpkin Fall Thanksgiving Decorative squash autumn
SINGLE orange Glass Pumpkin Hand Blown Glass glass pumpkin Fall Thanksgiving Decorative squash autumn
$42.00
amazon
2 Pieces Thankful Happy Fall Burlap Thanksgiving Fall Rustic Garland Set For Fall Thanksgiving Decorations (Color Set 1)
2 Pieces Thankful Happy Fall Burlap Thanksgiving Fall Rustic Garland Set For Fall Thanksgiving Decorations (Color Set 1)
$25.99
newegg
Hand Blown Glass Pumpkin Home Decor Glass Squash Fall autumn thanksgiving decoration Home decor
Hand Blown Glass Pumpkin Home Decor Glass Squash Fall autumn thanksgiving decoration Home decor
$20.00
amazon
Grass Turkey Décor
Grass Turkey Décor
$12.00
surlatable
pixnor 48PCS Thanksgiving Cupcake Toppers & Wrappers Cupcake Cake Decorating Picks in Black/White | Wayfair 3235589-Z0004
pixnor 48PCS Thanksgiving Cupcake Toppers & Wrappers Cupcake Cake Decorating Picks in Black/White | Wayfair 3235589-Z0004
$12.72
wayfair
Northlight Seasonal Set Of 10 Pumpkins Berries Flowers & Leaves Thanksgiving Decor Set Plastic in Gray/Pink/Yellow, Size 25.0 H x 25.0 W x 5.0 D in
Northlight Seasonal Set Of 10 Pumpkins Berries Flowers & Leaves Thanksgiving Decor Set Plastic in Gray/Pink/Yellow, Size 25.0 H x 25.0 W x 5.0 D in
$41.99
wayfair
JuLam 8Pcs Autumn Decorative Pumpkin Set for Thanksgiving Decor
JuLam 8Pcs Autumn Decorative Pumpkin Set for Thanksgiving Decor
$35.24
walmart
Rustic Burlap Thanksgiving Placemats, Rustic Fall Place Mats, Burlap Fall Decorations, Rustic Thanksgiving Table Decorations, Table Mats Set of 4, 8, or 12 Tan Placemats with Brown Words
Rustic Burlap Thanksgiving Placemats, Rustic Fall Place Mats, Burlap Fall Decorations, Rustic Thanksgiving Table Decorations, Table Mats Set of 4, 8, or 12 Tan Placemats with Brown Words
$35.00
amazon
Embroidered Fall Leaves Placemats For Dining Table, Fall Leaves Placemats Set, Fall Harvest Placemats For Thanksgiving Decorations, Set Of 4
Embroidered Fall Leaves Placemats For Dining Table, Fall Leaves Placemats Set, Fall Harvest Placemats For Thanksgiving Decorations, Set Of 4
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fall Thanksgiving Maple Leaf Lamp Garland Decoration Decor LED Lighted Autumn Leaves
Fall Thanksgiving Maple Leaf Lamp Garland Decoration Decor LED Lighted Autumn Leaves
$8.78
walmart
Megawheels 131PCS Simulated Pine Cone Pine Red Fruit Autumn Decoration Kit for Thanksgiving Christmas Farmhouse Autumn Home Decor
Megawheels 131PCS Simulated Pine Cone Pine Red Fruit Autumn Decoration Kit for Thanksgiving Christmas Farmhouse Autumn Home Decor
$43.29
walmart
Northlight 10.5 in. Orange Autumn Harvest Thanksgiving Tall Table Top Pumpkin
Northlight 10.5 in. Orange Autumn Harvest Thanksgiving Tall Table Top Pumpkin
$48.40
homedepot
PMU Autumn Leaf Assortment Artificial Fall Leaves Decor Harvest Colored Thanksgivings Table Decoration (50/Pkg) Pkg/12
PMU Autumn Leaf Assortment Artificial Fall Leaves Decor Harvest Colored Thanksgivings Table Decoration (50/Pkg) Pkg/12
$59.99
walmart
Thanksgiving Dog Decoration
Thanksgiving Dog Decoration
$42.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Fall Thanksgiving Doily Cats and Orange Pumpkins Lace Table Topper Round Handmade Table Decoration Crochet 18 Inches Fall Centerpiece
Fall Thanksgiving Doily Cats and Orange Pumpkins Lace Table Topper Round Handmade Table Decoration Crochet 18 Inches Fall Centerpiece
$22.95
amazon
SET OF 2 KNOBS - Beautiful Turkey Design #zJ7jH9Od - Turkeys - DECORATIVE Glossy CERAMIC Cupboard Cabinet PULLS Dresser Drawer KNOBS
SET OF 2 KNOBS - Beautiful Turkey Design #zJ7jH9Od - Turkeys - DECORATIVE Glossy CERAMIC Cupboard Cabinet PULLS Dresser Drawer KNOBS
$7.98
amazon
Gemmy Industries Airblown Turkey Thanksgiving Decoration Polyester/Resin/Plastic in Brown/Red/Yellow, Size 72.1 H x 59.1 W x 63.0 D in | Wayfair
Gemmy Industries Airblown Turkey Thanksgiving Decoration Polyester/Resin/Plastic in Brown/Red/Yellow, Size 72.1 H x 59.1 W x 63.0 D in | Wayfair
$88.99
wayfair
Glitzhome 40.00 in. H Thanksgiving Wooden Turkey Standing Decor
Glitzhome 40.00 in. H Thanksgiving Wooden Turkey Standing Decor
$31.09
homedepot
Glitzhome "give Thanks" Turkey Table Decor Multi
Glitzhome "give Thanks" Turkey Table Decor Multi
$26.99
buybuybaby
Club Pack of 48 Orange and Green Festive Pumpkin Thanksgiving Cutout Decorations 15.5"
Club Pack of 48 Orange and Green Festive Pumpkin Thanksgiving Cutout Decorations 15.5"
$95.99
walmart
Give Thanks Décor Kit by Celebrate It™ Thanksgiving | Michaels®
Give Thanks Décor Kit by Celebrate It™ Thanksgiving | Michaels®
$9.09
($12.99
save 30%)
michaelsstores
Thanksgiving Home Accents
