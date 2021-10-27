Fall Garlands & Swags

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Thanksgiving
Fall Garlands & Swags
Fall Garlands & Swags
Share
Fall Garlands & Swags
Harvest Wheat Autumn Garland
featured
Harvest Wheat Autumn Garland
$69.95
crate&barrel
Mixed Pumpkin & Gourd Corn Husk Fall Harvest Floral Mantle Swag Centerpiece Arrangement
featured
Mixed Pumpkin & Gourd Corn Husk Fall Harvest Floral Mantle Swag Centerpiece Arrangement
$339.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Christmas Decorations,Maple Leaf String Lights, 10/20/30/40/80 LED Battery Powered Harvest Fall Garlands String Light
featured
Christmas Decorations,Maple Leaf String Lights, 10/20/30/40/80 LED Battery Powered Harvest Fall Garlands String Light
$9.99
walmart
Creative Converting Thanksgiving Leaves Wire Garland
Creative Converting Thanksgiving Leaves Wire Garland
$2.95
walmart
Creative Converting Fall Leaves Wire Garland, 12 (060162) | Quill
Creative Converting Fall Leaves Wire Garland, 12 (060162) | Quill
$11.99
quill
Fall Floral Casket Saddle Swag Table Runner Centerpiece Thanksgiving Front Door Decor
Fall Floral Casket Saddle Swag Table Runner Centerpiece Thanksgiving Front Door Decor
$27.90
amazon
6Ft Mixed Orange Maple Leaf Chain Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
6Ft Mixed Orange Maple Leaf Chain Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
$5.99
($14.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
5Ft Orange Maple Leaf Coil Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
5Ft Orange Maple Leaf Coil Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
$5.99
($14.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
DarbyCreekTrading Bittersweet Harvest Maple Leaf Mantle Garland Table Runner - Avilable In Multiple Lengths Silk in Brown/Orange/Red | Wayfair
DarbyCreekTrading Bittersweet Harvest Maple Leaf Mantle Garland Table Runner - Avilable In Multiple Lengths Silk in Brown/Orange/Red | Wayfair
$202.99
wayfair
DarbyCreekTrading Cream Sunflower, Raspberry & Mum Hanging Door Wall Pocket Fall Floral Swag In Metal Tin Silk in Indigo/White | Wayfair AR1166-32
DarbyCreekTrading Cream Sunflower, Raspberry & Mum Hanging Door Wall Pocket Fall Floral Swag In Metal Tin Silk in Indigo/White | Wayfair AR1166-32
$389.99
wayfair
Beistle Autumn Leaf Garlands, 6', Pack of 2
Beistle Autumn Leaf Garlands, 6', Pack of 2
$14.99
amazon
Glitzhome 6' Fall Plaid Fabric Garland Multi
Glitzhome 6' Fall Plaid Fabric Garland Multi
$26.99
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement
Glitzhome® 6Ft Fall Plaid Fabric Garland | Michaels®
Glitzhome® 6Ft Fall Plaid Fabric Garland | Michaels®
$16.74
($33.49
save 50%)
michaelsstores
National Tree Company 36" Autumn Pine Nut Swag
National Tree Company 36" Autumn Pine Nut Swag
$80.49
($192.00
save 58%)
macys
28" Autumn Harvest Mums with Pomegranate Autumn Grapevine Teardrop Swag - Unlit
28" Autumn Harvest Mums with Pomegranate Autumn Grapevine Teardrop Swag - Unlit
$51.99
walmart
Primrue 5' Harvest Garland in Orange, Size 3.0 H x 60.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 1C757A4F47584889B4C823FF3C9D8BBD
Primrue 5' Harvest Garland in Orange, Size 3.0 H x 60.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 1C757A4F47584889B4C823FF3C9D8BBD
$38.99
wayfair
5Ft Autumn Harvest Pine Cones & Apples Artificial Garland By Northlight | Michaels®
5Ft Autumn Harvest Pine Cones & Apples Artificial Garland By Northlight | Michaels®
$23.00
($46.00
save 50%)
michaelsstores
26" Autumn Harvest Decorative Artificial Pumpkins, Berries and Leaves Teardrop Door Swag - Unlit, Autumn Swag By Northlight Ship from US
26" Autumn Harvest Decorative Artificial Pumpkins, Berries and Leaves Teardrop Door Swag - Unlit, Autumn Swag By Northlight Ship from US
$35.47
walmart
National Tree Company Maple Leaf, Pumpkin and Berry Garland, Orange
National Tree Company Maple Leaf, Pumpkin and Berry Garland, Orange
$75.99
($94.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Maroon Maple Leaf Teardrop Fall Swag
Maroon Maple Leaf Teardrop Fall Swag
$90.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Primrue 6Ft. Autumn Maple Leaf, Pumpkin, Gourd & Berry Artificial Fall Garland in Orange, Size 72.0 H x 7.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
Primrue 6Ft. Autumn Maple Leaf, Pumpkin, Gourd & Berry Artificial Fall Garland in Orange, Size 72.0 H x 7.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
$70.99
wayfair
"Pumpkin Latte" Handmade Felt Ball Garland by Sheep Farm Felt- Fall Pom Pom Garland. 2.5 cm balls
"Pumpkin Latte" Handmade Felt Ball Garland by Sheep Farm Felt- Fall Pom Pom Garland. 2.5 cm balls
$20.00
amazon
Artificial Wreath With Pumpkin Maple Leaves And Bell Autumns Harvest Thanksgiving Day Decoration Garland Front Door Wall Hanging Decor
Artificial Wreath With Pumpkin Maple Leaves And Bell Autumns Harvest Thanksgiving Day Decoration Garland Front Door Wall Hanging Decor
$12.99
walmart
"Autumn Rainbow" Handmade Fall Felt Ball Garland by Sheep Farm Felt- Fall Pom Pom Garland. 1 inch wool balls
"Autumn Rainbow" Handmade Fall Felt Ball Garland by Sheep Farm Felt- Fall Pom Pom Garland. 1 inch wool balls
$18.00
amazon
Advertisement
The Holiday Aisle® 5' Fall Leaf & Pod Garland Silk in Orange, Size 60.0 H x 60.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 0FA687E15D5B417ABFADB8BAFF8DE1AC
The Holiday Aisle® 5' Fall Leaf & Pod Garland Silk in Orange, Size 60.0 H x 60.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 0FA687E15D5B417ABFADB8BAFF8DE1AC
$35.99
wayfair
"Sweater Weather" Adjustable Fall Handmade Felt Ball Garland by Sheep Farm Felt- Fall Pom Pom Garland. 1 inch wool balls
"Sweater Weather" Adjustable Fall Handmade Felt Ball Garland by Sheep Farm Felt- Fall Pom Pom Garland. 1 inch wool balls
$18.00
amazon
Fabric Wrap Carrot Garland
Fabric Wrap Carrot Garland
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Artificial Sunflower Swag Decor Silk Floral Swags Sunflower Maple Leaf Fruit Floral Swag Artificial Flowers For Front Door Wall Fireplace Mirror Weddi
The Holiday Aisle® Artificial Sunflower Swag Decor Silk Floral Swags Sunflower Maple Leaf Fruit Floral Swag Artificial Flowers For Front Door Wall Fireplace Mirror Weddi
$94.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Amber Waves Of Grain Autumn Wheat Fall Harvest Table Runner Garland in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Amber Waves Of Grain Autumn Wheat Fall Harvest Table Runner Garland in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
$139.99
wayfair
9' Harvest Garland
9' Harvest Garland
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Artificial Wreath Garland,Rattan Frame w/ Pumpkin, Berries, Pine Cone & Maple Leaves in Yellow, Size 19.6 H x 19.6 W x 2.0 D in
The Holiday Aisle® Artificial Wreath Garland,Rattan Frame w/ Pumpkin, Berries, Pine Cone & Maple Leaves in Yellow, Size 19.6 H x 19.6 W x 2.0 D in
$53.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® 4.58' Faux Acorn & Pinecone Garland in Yellow, Size 7.75 H x 55.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair DF0ED4E13E724DA082148DA6CC37F707
The Holiday Aisle® 4.58' Faux Acorn & Pinecone Garland in Yellow, Size 7.75 H x 55.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair DF0ED4E13E724DA082148DA6CC37F707
$30.99
wayfair
Christmas Artificial Simulation Rose Flowers Garland Wreath
Christmas Artificial Simulation Rose Flowers Garland Wreath
$44.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Primrue 5' Harvest Garland in Orange, Size 6.0 H x 60.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 98B10B48CD694434BC7535CF055226BE
Primrue 5' Harvest Garland in Orange, Size 6.0 H x 60.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 98B10B48CD694434BC7535CF055226BE
$41.99
wayfair
64" Harvest Maple Leaf Garland - 64-Inches
64" Harvest Maple Leaf Garland - 64-Inches
$39.99
overstock
Primrue 13.78" Rose Flowers Garland Wreath in Pink, Size 3.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 3D6C0BFA3CA4406CAF3F2D8858BBF6B6
Primrue 13.78" Rose Flowers Garland Wreath in Pink, Size 3.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 3D6C0BFA3CA4406CAF3F2D8858BBF6B6
$43.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Primrue Maroon Maple Leaf Teardrop Fall Swag in Red, Size 28.0 H x 6.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair E5D273E842B749A28C4A42E66D9372DD
Primrue Maroon Maple Leaf Teardrop Fall Swag in Red, Size 28.0 H x 6.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair E5D273E842B749A28C4A42E66D9372DD
$90.99
wayfair
Fall Maple Leaves Wreath Garland Rattan Frame With Pumpkin Berries Pine Cone 20" Silk Wreath
Fall Maple Leaves Wreath Garland Rattan Frame With Pumpkin Berries Pine Cone 20" Silk Wreath
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fall Herbs & Bittersweet Garland
Fall Herbs & Bittersweet Garland
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Artificial Flower Wreath/Handmade Floral Artificial Simulation Rose Flowers Garland Wreath
Artificial Flower Wreath/Handmade Floral Artificial Simulation Rose Flowers Garland Wreath
$44.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2 Pieces Thankful Happy Fall Burlap Thanksgiving Fall Rustic Garland Set For Fall Thanksgiving Decorations (Color Set 1)
2 Pieces Thankful Happy Fall Burlap Thanksgiving Fall Rustic Garland Set For Fall Thanksgiving Decorations (Color Set 1)
$25.99
newegg
Transpac Garlands - Taupe Pinecone Harvest Garland
Transpac Garlands - Taupe Pinecone Harvest Garland
$14.99
($29.00
save 48%)
zulily
Fall Maple Leaves Swag
Fall Maple Leaves Swag
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® 5.3' Harvest Maple Leaf Garland, Size 6.0 H x 64.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair E5719C24497F4CBAACACAA92E9579079
The Holiday Aisle® 5.3' Harvest Maple Leaf Garland, Size 6.0 H x 64.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair E5719C24497F4CBAACACAA92E9579079
$53.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Fall Colors Maple Leaf Garland, Faux Fall Garland For Thanksgiving Tablescape, Christmas Fireplace Decor, Fall Garland For Front Do
The Holiday Aisle® Fall Colors Maple Leaf Garland, Faux Fall Garland For Thanksgiving Tablescape, Christmas Fireplace Decor, Fall Garland For Front Do
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® LED Maple Leaves Garland in Orange, Size 4.33 H x 70.0 W x 4.33 D in | Wayfair AB8B95588EE243459B8A0770C67BD5A1
The Holiday Aisle® LED Maple Leaves Garland in Orange, Size 4.33 H x 70.0 W x 4.33 D in | Wayfair AB8B95588EE243459B8A0770C67BD5A1
$42.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Brown & Cream Autumn Leaf, Pine Cone & Berry Indoor Or Outdoor Fall Mantle Table Runner Garland in Brown/White | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Brown & Cream Autumn Leaf, Pine Cone & Berry Indoor Or Outdoor Fall Mantle Table Runner Garland in Brown/White | Wayfair
$137.99
wayfair
12Pcs Maple Leaf Vines Autumn Artificial Silk Garland Hanging Plants
12Pcs Maple Leaf Vines Autumn Artificial Silk Garland Hanging Plants
$31.99
overstock
Advertisement
30'' H x 30'' W x 8'' D Moisture Resistant Christmas Wreath Storage
30'' H x 30'' W x 8'' D Moisture Resistant Christmas Wreath Storage
$114.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Amscan Eucalyptus Deluxe Floral Thanksgiving Garland, Green (244177)
Amscan Eucalyptus Deluxe Floral Thanksgiving Garland, Green (244177)
$23.99
staples
4 Pack of 4.5Ft Orange Maple Leaf Garland By Allstate | Michaels®
4 Pack of 4.5Ft Orange Maple Leaf Garland By Allstate | Michaels®
$25.49
($50.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Amscan Harvest Floral Deluxe Fall Garland, Multicolor (220440)
Amscan Harvest Floral Deluxe Fall Garland, Multicolor (220440)
$32.99
staples
Nearly Natural 6 ft. Green and Orange Assorted Pumpkin and Gourds with White Berries Artificial Autumn Garland
Nearly Natural 6 ft. Green and Orange Assorted Pumpkin and Gourds with White Berries Artificial Autumn Garland
$69.98
homedepot
6Ft Autumn Maple Leaf & Berry Fall Garland By Nearly Natural | Michaels®
6Ft Autumn Maple Leaf & Berry Fall Garland By Nearly Natural | Michaels®
$81.49
michaelsstores
Nearly Natural Fall Foliage, Berries and Twig Artificial Garland
Nearly Natural Fall Foliage, Berries and Twig Artificial Garland
$36.39
($88.00
save 59%)
macys
National Tree Company Garlands - Wintry Pine Collection Mailbox Swag
National Tree Company Garlands - Wintry Pine Collection Mailbox Swag
$35.80
($39.00
save 8%)
zulily
Nearly Natural 6 ft. Orange Autumn Maple Leaf, Pumpkin, Gourd and Berry Artificial Fall Garland
Nearly Natural 6 ft. Orange Autumn Maple Leaf, Pumpkin, Gourd and Berry Artificial Fall Garland
$69.98
homedepot
Maple Leaf Harvest Garland
Maple Leaf Harvest Garland
$29.99
($49.99
save 40%)
kirkland'shome
6Ft Autumn Pine Nut Garland with Pincecones By National Tree Company | Michaels®
6Ft Autumn Pine Nut Garland with Pincecones By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$68.24
($136.49
save 50%)
michaelsstores
6Ft Fall Dahlia & Ranunculus Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
6Ft Fall Dahlia & Ranunculus Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
$11.99
($29.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
Load More
Fall Garlands & Swags
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.