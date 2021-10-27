Passover Decorations

featured

Classic Touch Seder Tray Mosaic Design with 6 Bowls

$109.19
($260.00 save 58%)
macys
featured

Passover Matzah Plate, Seder and Pesach Serving Dish, Handmade Judaica Art Made In Israel great as Hostess and Wedding Gifts

$73.00
amazon
featured

Ben and Jonah Cheers Liquor Applique Seder Plate and Set Glass in Blue, Size 2.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair MGW-LALSBL

$58.99
wayfair

Judaica Seder Plate with Metal Pearls

$140.00
neimanmarcus

Passover Paradise by Ben&Jonah"Matza" Glass Laser Cut Matzah Tray With Decorative Stone Chips (10.75" diameter x 1.75"H)- Made in Israel

$54.71
amazon

Ben and Jonah Round Seder Plate Stainless Steel in Blue/Gray/White, Size 0.5 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair MGW-LASEPBL

$85.99
wayfair

Passover with Menorahs and Stars Pillow Cover

$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Passover Matzah Cover

$26.55
walmart

The Holiday Aisle® 7 Piece Paradise Seder Plate Set Glass in Gray | Wayfair 597D8BA7F3FD4DD383812452FFC7A004

$162.99
wayfair

8"x8" Decorative Star of David Passover Matzah Tray

$40.00
amazon

Passover pomegranate pattern wooden matzah tray

$43.95
amazon

Alice Pazkus Glass And Silver Seder Plate With 6 Glass Bowls

$52.49
overstock
Advertisement

Porcelain Seder Plate in Blue and Pink

$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica

For God so loved the Word John 3:16 Bible Verse Coffee Mug - Easter Passover Good Friday Gifts - Christian God Jesus Coffee Cup

$20.00
amazon

Passover Custom colors Seder Plate Paint palette shape with Removable Bowls

$660.00
amazon

Matashi Hand-Painted Enamel Tall Kiddush Cup Set w Stem & Tray w Crystals for Weddings Shabbat Passover Goblet Judaica Gift

$59.99
overstock

Lenox Judaic Blessings Passover Seder Plate

$99.95
replacementsltd

Large Passover Seder plate set of 6 Colorful coasters Paint palette Shape

$660.00
amazon

Julia Knight Inc Classic 12" Seder Plate Aluminum in Gray/White, Size 0.25 H x 11.75 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair 8280015

$199.00
wayfair

Israel Giftware Design Colorful Star of David Porcelain Seder Plate Porcelain | Wayfair NA-22

$78.99
wayfair

Alabaster Dip Seder Plate

$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Passover Seder Plate Ashkenazi (Colored Illustrations)

$199.00
amazon

Judaic mosaic glass fused Seder plate Hebrew lettering by YafitGlass

$180.00
amazon

Blue shards Seder plate Hebrew lettering by YafitGlass

$180.00
amazon
Advertisement

Blue shards matzah plate Hebrew lettering by YafitGlass Active

$70.00
amazon

What Happens At The Seder 8X10 Tabletop Canvas grey

$18.99
buybuybaby

Passover Paradise by Ben&Jonah Glass Charoset Dish Set (6"H x 3.75"W x 3.75"D) with Stainless Steel Spoon

$34.65
amazon

Round Stainless Steel Matzah Holder with Acrylic Cover - Silver - Tone

$146.99
($246.00 save 40%)
macy's

Bernardaud Marc Chagall Asher Tribe Matzah Plate

$295.00
bloomingdale's

Bernardaud Louvre Mini Seder Plates, Set of 6

$184.00
bloomingdale's

Elijah Covered Hidden Cat Litter Box with Decorative Planter

$64.14
wayfairnorthamerica

Cheers Liquor Seder Plate and Set

$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Maxwell House Breakfast Blend K-Cup Coffee Pods, 18 ct Box (Pack of 4) and free The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Limited Edition Passover Haggadah

$41.41
amazon

Israel Giftware Design Exodus Themed Porcelain Seder Plate Porcelain | Wayfair PT-90-7

$73.99
wayfair

The Holiday Aisle® Passover Seder Tabletop Renaissance Collection Matzah Cover Square in Blue, Size 15.0 H x 15.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair

$28.99
wayfair

Judaica Matzoh Plate/Passover

$49.00
neimanmarcus
Advertisement

The Holiday Aisle® Ultimate Passover Matzah Embroidered Hand Towel Cotton in White, Size 26.0 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair

$28.99
wayfair

Paradise Matzah Challah Tray

$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica

The Holiday Aisle® Passover Embroidered Jerusalem Brocade Collection Matzah Cover in White, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair

$41.99
wayfair

The Holiday Aisle® Passover Hammered Vienna Collection Complete Set, Includes Seder Plate, Matzah Tray, Elijah Cup w/ Coaster, Kiddush Cup in Gray

$118.99
wayfair

Mosaic glass fused Seder plate Hebrew lettering by YafitGlass

$180.00
amazon

Clear diamonds glass fused Seder plate in light blue, Hebrew lettering by YafitGlass

$180.00
amazon

Passover Table Runner

$25.00
amazon

Table Runner for Passover

$25.00
amazon

Elijah Cup in Pewter

$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Michael Aram Molten (Stainless, Hollowware) 6 Section Seder Plate

$99.95
replacementsltd

Traditional Vintage Seder Plate 925 Sterling Silver Hexagon shape Amethyst stones Passover Collectors showpiece Handmade in Israel

$9,250.00
amazon

Natural Beauty Ceremonial Passover Washing Cup In Hydrangea Blue

$66.99
buybuybaby
Advertisement

Matashi Hand-Painted Enamel Tall Kiddush Cup w Stem & Tray w Crystals for Weddings Shabbat Havdalah Passover Goblet Judaica Gift

$56.49
overstock

13" Silver Red Grapes Embroidered Passover Seder Matzah Square Cover

$26.11
overstock

Majestic Giftware SPTF1739BL3 Passover Seder Plate, 12-Inch, Silver Plated

$15.94
amazon

Israel Giftware Design Porcelain Seder Plate in Blue & Pink Porcelain in Blue/Pink | Wayfair NA-54/7

$76.99
wayfair

Michael Aram Molten Seder Plate

$200.00
bloomingdale's

12" Elegant Blue and Gray Glass Passover Round Seder Plate

$48.11
overstock

Modern Large Seder Plate with Custom Colors bowls Paint palette inspired Jewish Passover tray, Judaica gift for Pessah hostess By NadavArt

$660.00
amazon

DistinctInk Case for iPhone XS MAX (6.5" Screen) - Custom Ultra Slim Thin Hard Black Plastic Cover - Passover Matzah

$9.99
walmart

DistinctInk Case for Samsung Galaxy S20 PLUS (6.7" Screen) - Custom Ultra Slim Thin Hard Black Plastic Cover - Passover Matzah

$9.99
walmart

DistinctInk Case for iPhone 7 / 8 / SE (2020 Model) (4.7" Screen) - Custom Ultra Slim Thin Hard Black Plastic Cover - Passover Matzah

$9.99
walmart

Spode Blue Room (Judaic Collection) Passover Matzo Plate

$43.99
replacementsltd

The Holiday Aisle® Westland Paradise Diamond Embroidered Matzah Cover Polyester in Brown/White, Size 15.0 D in | Wayfair

$48.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com