Hanukkah Decorations

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Hanukkah
Decor
Hanukkah Decorations
Share
Hanukkah Decorations
Happy Hanukkah - Cerulean Touch - Graphic Art Print on Wood
featured
Happy Hanukkah - Cerulean Touch - Graphic Art Print on Wood
$102.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chanukkah Jewish Fun Gift Matzo Baller Hanukkah Jewish Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
featured
Chanukkah Jewish Fun Gift Matzo Baller Hanukkah Jewish Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.99
amazon
Wish Happy Hanukkah Garden Flag Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
featured
Wish Happy Hanukkah Garden Flag Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
$21.95
walmart
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$54.99
wayfair
Click Wall Art 'Spinning Dreidel ' Graphic Art on Plaque Plastic/Acrylic in Blue/Brown/White, Size 14.0 H x 11.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Click Wall Art 'Spinning Dreidel ' Graphic Art on Plaque Plastic/Acrylic in Blue/Brown/White, Size 14.0 H x 11.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$103.99
wayfair
'Blue Hanukkah with Border' Graphic Art on Plaque
'Blue Hanukkah with Border' Graphic Art on Plaque
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Happy Hanukkah Doormat - 17 x 29 in
Happy Hanukkah Doormat - 17 x 29 in
$28.99
overstock
Bloomsbury Market Magic Light of Chanukah - Painting Print on Canvas Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Orange, Size 16.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
Bloomsbury Market Magic Light of Chanukah - Painting Print on Canvas Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Orange, Size 16.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$189.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Mazel Tov Star Garden Flags Pack Hanukkah Winter Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Mazel Tov Star Garden Flags Pack Hanukkah Winter Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Pillows Jew Chanukah Gifts Nice Naughty Jewish Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Chanukah Jew Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Pillows Jew Chanukah Gifts Nice Naughty Jewish Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Chanukah Jew Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.95
amazon
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Black/Brown | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Black/Brown | Wayfair
$35.99
wayfair
Happy Hanukkah Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
Happy Hanukkah Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Wish Happy Hanukkah House Flag Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Wish Happy Hanukkah House Flag Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Throw Pillow Gifts Keep Calm And Shabat Shalom Hanukkah Chanukah Jewish Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Throw Pillow Gifts Keep Calm And Shabat Shalom Hanukkah Chanukah Jewish Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.95
amazon
Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hanukkah Jewel Filler
Hanukkah Jewel Filler
$1.99
($3.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
Hanukkah Menorah Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Flag Set
Hanukkah Menorah Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Flag Set
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DII Cotton Hanukkah Holiday Dish Towels, 18x28" Set of 3, Decorative Oversized Kitchen Towels, Perfect Home and Kitchen Gift
DII Cotton Hanukkah Holiday Dish Towels, 18x28" Set of 3, Decorative Oversized Kitchen Towels, Perfect Home and Kitchen Gift
$20.25
($20.99
save 4%)
walmartusa
Designs Direct Dreidel Symbols 14" X 20" Throw Pillow In Blue
Designs Direct Dreidel Symbols 14" X 20" Throw Pillow In Blue
$33.99
buybuybaby
Click Wall Art 'Happy Hanukkah - Cerulean Touch' Graphic Art on Plaque Plastic/Acrylic in Blue/Brown/White | Wayfair HNK0000045ACR20X24XXX
Click Wall Art 'Happy Hanukkah - Cerulean Touch' Graphic Art on Plaque Plastic/Acrylic in Blue/Brown/White | Wayfair HNK0000045ACR20X24XXX
$159.99
wayfair
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Chanukah Kitchen Towel Set - Official shopDisney®
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Chanukah Kitchen Towel Set - Official shopDisney®
$21.99
shopdisney officialsitefordisney
Designs Direct Hanukkah "eight Nights, Eight Lights" Menorah Throw Blanket In Blue
Designs Direct Hanukkah "eight Nights, Eight Lights" Menorah Throw Blanket In Blue
$69.99
bedbath&beyond
East Urban Home 'Hanukkah Chai' Print on Canvas Metal in Brown/Pink/Red, Size 40.0 H x 26.0 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home 'Hanukkah Chai' Print on Canvas Metal in Brown/Pink/Red, Size 40.0 H x 26.0 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair
$118.99
wayfair
'Happy Hanukkah Frost' Graphic Art on Wood
'Happy Hanukkah Frost' Graphic Art on Wood
$102.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Baby's First Hanukkah White Wood Frame with Hanukkah Decoration Mat - 1st Hanukkah
Baby's First Hanukkah White Wood Frame with Hanukkah Decoration Mat - 1st Hanukkah
$21.55
overstock
Hanukkah Celebration Snack Kit, Serves 24 Guests
Hanukkah Celebration Snack Kit, Serves 24 Guests
$25.34
($28.95
save 12%)
walmartusa
Breeze Decor 13 in. x 18.5 in. Jewish Festival Hanukkah Garden Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
Breeze Decor 13 in. x 18.5 in. Jewish Festival Hanukkah Garden Flag Double-Sided Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
$22.20
homedepot
BW Hanukkah Gifts Ugly Hanukkah Chanukkah Jewish Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
BW Hanukkah Gifts Ugly Hanukkah Chanukkah Jewish Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Colourful Letter Hanukkah Dreidel Spinning Top Toy, Jewish Gift Collector Housewarming Artisan Judaica
Colourful Letter Hanukkah Dreidel Spinning Top Toy, Jewish Gift Collector Housewarming Artisan Judaica
$115.00
amazon
Stupell Industries Happy Hanukkah Winter Holiday Festive Menorah Wood Wall Art, White
Stupell Industries Happy Hanukkah Winter Holiday Festive Menorah Wood Wall Art, White
$30.99
ashleyhomestore
Handmade Turqouise Spiral Hanukkah dreidel spinning top toy. Jewish gift for chanukah israeli Artisan
Handmade Turqouise Spiral Hanukkah dreidel spinning top toy. Jewish gift for chanukah israeli Artisan
$135.00
amazon
Charlton Home® Hanukkah in Jerusalem - Painting Print on Canvas Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Yellow, Size 16.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Hanukkah in Jerusalem - Painting Print on Canvas Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Yellow, Size 16.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$189.99
wayfair
Chrismukkah Happy Hanukkah Chrismukkah Menorah Christmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Chrismukkah Happy Hanukkah Chrismukkah Menorah Christmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Click Wall Art 'Happy Hanukkah - Canvas & Fabric in Blue/Brown/White, Size 11.0 H x 14.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair HNK0000039FRA08x10SES
Click Wall Art 'Happy Hanukkah - Canvas & Fabric in Blue/Brown/White, Size 11.0 H x 14.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair HNK0000039FRA08x10SES
$81.99
wayfair
Musical Light Up Dreidel Top - ASSORTED COLORS
Musical Light Up Dreidel Top - ASSORTED COLORS
$10.99
walmart
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Pillows Jew Chanukah Gifts Jewish Giraffe Menorah Hanukkah Chanukah Animal Lover Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Pillows Jew Chanukah Gifts Jewish Giraffe Menorah Hanukkah Chanukah Animal Lover Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.95
amazon
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Pillows Jew Chanukah Gifts Happy Llamakah Llama Menorah Hanukkah Chanukah Jew Men Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Pillows Jew Chanukah Gifts Happy Llamakah Llama Menorah Hanukkah Chanukah Jew Men Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.95
amazon
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Let's Get Lit Jewish Ugly Christmas Sweater Menorah Hanukkah Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Let's Get Lit Jewish Ugly Christmas Sweater Menorah Hanukkah Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.99
amazon
BW Hanukkah Gifts Deck The Halls With Matzo Balls Chanukkah Funny Hanukkah Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BW Hanukkah Gifts Deck The Halls With Matzo Balls Chanukkah Funny Hanukkah Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
7 at 9 Apparel Men's Menorah Hanukkah T-Shirt Small White
7 at 9 Apparel Men's Menorah Hanukkah T-Shirt Small White
$18.00
walmart
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Funny Hanukkah T-Shirt 2XL Grey
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Funny Hanukkah T-Shirt 2XL Grey
$18.00
walmart
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Happy Hanukkah Tank Top Small White
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Happy Hanukkah Tank Top Small White
$19.00
walmart
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Funny Dinosaur Hanukkah Raglan Tee Medium Blue
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Funny Dinosaur Hanukkah Raglan Tee Medium Blue
$21.00
walmart
Kanvas Festival of Lights Dreidel Song Royal, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Kanvas Festival of Lights Dreidel Song Royal, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
$8.39
amazon
Adam and Marky Loves Hanukkah This Mom Loves Hanukkah Happy Funny Christmas Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Adam and Marky Loves Hanukkah This Mom Loves Hanukkah Happy Funny Christmas Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Amscan Festival of Lights Hanukkah Plate, White/Blue/Gold, 18/Set, 2/Pack (742623)
Amscan Festival of Lights Hanukkah Plate, White/Blue/Gold, 18/Set, 2/Pack (742623)
$16.79
staples
Breeze Decor BD-HK-G-114173-IP-BO-DS02-US 13 x 18.5 in. Seasonal Hanukkah Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - Hanukkah Menorah Winter
Breeze Decor BD-HK-G-114173-IP-BO-DS02-US 13 x 18.5 in. Seasonal Hanukkah Impressions Decorative Vertical Garden Flag - Hanukkah Menorah Winter
$21.95
walmart
Jewish Festival Garden Flag Set Hanukkah Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
Jewish Festival Garden Flag Set Hanukkah Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
$28.95
walmart
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Ugly Sweater Hanukkah T-Shirt 2XL White
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Ugly Sweater Hanukkah T-Shirt 2XL White
$18.00
walmart
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Happy Hanukkah Raglan Tee Large Grey
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Happy Hanukkah Raglan Tee Large Grey
$16.95
walmart
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Nice Jewish Boy Jew Happy Hanukkah Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Nice Jewish Boy Jew Happy Hanukkah Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.99
amazon
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Happy Hanukkah T-Shirt 2XL Grey
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Happy Hanukkah T-Shirt 2XL Grey
$18.00
walmart
Assorted 6" Dreidel with Saying Tabletop Accent by Ashland® | Michaels®
Assorted 6" Dreidel with Saying Tabletop Accent by Ashland® | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Happy Challah Days Jewish Hanukkah Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Happy Challah Days Jewish Hanukkah Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$18.99
amazon
Red Bell Dreidel Hanukkah Game, Jewish Gift Chanukah Collectible Artisan Judaica
Red Bell Dreidel Hanukkah Game, Jewish Gift Chanukah Collectible Artisan Judaica
$145.00
amazon
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Bump's First Hanukkah T-Shirt Small Grey
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Bump's First Hanukkah T-Shirt Small Grey
$15.95
walmart
Amscan Hanukkah Festival Of Lights Round 12 In. Metallic Paper Plates Paper in Blue | Wayfair 722623
Amscan Hanukkah Festival Of Lights Round 12 In. Metallic Paper Plates Paper in Blue | Wayfair 722623
$19.24
wayfair
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Funny Hanukkah Raglan Tee Medium Blue
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Funny Hanukkah Raglan Tee Medium Blue
$21.00
walmart
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 28 in. x 40 in. Feast of Dedication Hanukkah House Flag Double-Sided Wintertime Decorative Vertical Flags
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 28 in. x 40 in. Feast of Dedication Hanukkah House Flag Double-Sided Wintertime Decorative Vertical Flags
$45.99
homedepot
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Happy Hanukkah Raglan Tee XL Grey
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Happy Hanukkah Raglan Tee XL Grey
$16.95
walmart
Hanukkah Decorations
