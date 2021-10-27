Hanukkah Candles

Ben and Jonah Lamp Lighters Ultimate Judaica Safed Chanukah Candle in Blue/Green/White, Size 6.0 H x 5.0 D in | Wayfair MGW-#SC-CP45

$32.99
wayfair
Menorah Candles Set of 45

$14.95
cb2
Club Pack of 45 Blue and White Hand Dipped Hanukkah Taper Candles 6"

$32.99
overstock

The Holiday Aisle® Beeswax Honeycomb Hanukkah Candles in Wooden Crate (45 Pack) in Brown, Size 4.75 H x 4.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair

$30.99
wayfair

H For Happy Deluxe Hanukkah Candle 90-Count Value Pack In Blue/white

$10.00
bedbath&beyond

Safed Candles Hanukkah Candles - Blue and White (pack of 1)

$18.99
walmart

Majestic Giftware 45-Pack Safed Handcrafted Hanukkah Candles, 6 Inch, Blue/Red/Orange (CP15)

$11.00
amazon

Majestic Giftware Chanukah Candles-Premium Collection-45 Pack-White-5" # CP-WT

$11.17
amazon

Ner Mitzvah Safety Rubber Set for Oil Candle Cups - 5 Layer - 2 Pack - use in Canadlabras, Oil Menorahs

$17.64
walmart

Via Maris Chanukah Candles, Paraffin Wax, Yellow

$60.00
westelm

Menorah Candles

$19.80
($22.00 save 10%)
westelm

Ben&Jonah Lamp Lighters Chanukah Candles - Executive Collection - 45 Pack - Blue/Maroon/Pink/Green - 6"

$22.49
amazon
Ben&Jonah Lamp Lighters Chanukah Candles - Premium Collection - 45 Pack - Blue/White - 5"

$13.35
amazon

Rite Lite Premium Chanukah Candles - Pack of 45 - Hanukkah Candles for The Menorah (Hand-Dipped Rainbow)

$12.49
amazon

45 Piece Premium Hand Made Hanukkah Candle Set

$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Zion Judaica Beeswax Long Deluxe Hanukkah Candle in Green/Red/Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 0.04 W x 0.04 D in | Wayfair ZJ-BC200

$36.99
wayfair

Ben&Jonah Lamp Lighters Safed Chanukah Candles - 45 Pack - Purple/White - 6"

$15.00
amazon

Menora Chanukah Candles 44 Candles (Pack Of 1)

$8.99
walmart

Menora Chanukah Candles 44 Candles (Pack Of 6)

$16.67
walmart

Majestic Giftware Chanukah Candles-Executive Collection-45 Pack-Purple/Pink/White-6" #CP232

$17.00
amazon

Majestic Giftware CP225 6" Blue/Maroon/Pink/Green Executive Collection Chanukah Candles (45 Pack)

$13.40
amazon

Ben and Jonah Lamp Lighters Ultimate Judaica Safed Chanukah Beeswax Candle in Blue/Green/Red, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair MGW-SC-CPBW

$35.99
wayfair

Ben&Jonah Lamp Lighters Safed Lava Chanukah Candles - 45 Pack - Assorted Colors - 6"

$19.99
amazon

Packed With Pop Happy Hanukkah Candle Lights Gift Box

$29.99
thepopcornfactory
Tins With Pop Happy Hanukkah Candle Lights Gift Box

$29.99
thepopcornfactory

Ben&Jonah Lamp Lighters Judaica Collection Safed Degel Chanukah Candles - 45 Pack - Blue/White - 6"

$15.00
amazon

Ben&Jonah Lamp Lighters Safed Chanukah Candles Two Toned - 45 Pack - Red/Blue - 6"

$19.99
amazon

Ben&Jonah Lamp Lighters Judaica Collection Chanukah Candles-Multi Color- 44 Ct. 4" H

$8.99
amazon

H For Happy 45-Count Premium Multicolor Ombre Chanukah Candles

$10.00
bedbath&beyond

Amazing Special Chanuka/Hanukkah Standard Multi Color Candles 6" Highl

$9.99
walmart

Rite-Lite Judaica Premium Chanukah Candles. Handcrafted, Tri-Color Blue/White Stripe. Box of 45, 45 Premium Hanukkah candles By Rite Lite Judaica,USA

$21.97
walmart

Beeswax Long Deluxe Hanukkah Candle

$36.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Via Maris Chanukah Candles, Paraffin Wax, Terracotta

$60.00
westelm

Ben&Jonah Lamp Lighters Swirly Safed Chanukah Candles - 45 Pack -Pink/Blue/Orange/Purple- 6'

$19.99
amazon

Blue & White Ombre Hanukkah Candles by Ashland® 45ct. | Michaels®

$14.99
michaelsstores

Majestic Giftware CP246 Handcrafted Hanukkah Candles (45 Pack), 6", Orange/Yellow/Purple

$15.05
amazon
Ptilor Oil Hanukkah Candle Set with 44 Cups (Pack Of 3)-Medium

$71.99
walmart

Pack of 1, Chanukah Candles 24" x 833' Full Ream Roll Gift Wrap for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion - Star

$488.19
overstock

H For Happy 45-Count Multicolor Chanukah Candles

$10.00
buybuybaby

Istic Menorahs - 20 Assorted Boxed Hanukkah Note Cards With Envelopes (4 X 5.12 Inch) - Candle And Creatures Am3495Hkg-B2X10

$25.48
newegg

Majestic Giftware SC-CP20 Safed Handcrafted Hanukkah Candles, 6-Inch, Blue/Yellow/Red, 45-Pack

$37.48
newegg

Zion Judaica Premium Hand Made Hanukkah Candles in Blue/Gray, Size 7.5 H x 4.5 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair ZJ-C08

$29.99
wayfair

Majestic Giftware 45-Pack Safed Handcrafted Hanukkah Candles, 6 Inch, Orange/Purple (CP23)

$20.59
amazon

Majestic Giftware Chanukah Candles-Executive Collection-45 Pack-Blue/Pink/Green-6" # CP260

$8.50
amazon

Majestic Giftware 45-Pack Safed Handcrafted Hanukkah Candles, 6 Inch, Blue/Purple (CP37)

$20.59
amazon

Natural Beeswax Long Deluxe Hanukkah Candles

$36.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Beeswax Honeycomb Hanukkah Candles in Wooden Crate (45 Pack)

$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica

45 Natural Beeswax Chanukah Candles

$18.99
walmart
Blue, Silver & White Hanukkah Candles by Ashland® 45ct. | Michaels®

$14.99
michaelsstores

Blue Frosted Hanukkah Candles by Ashland® 45ct. | Michaels®

$14.99
michaelsstores

EveCandles Havdalah 3 Wicks Candle - Jewish Kosher Carved Handmade Decorative - Judaica Gifts Home (Blue & White)

$39.00
amazon

Pack of 1, Chanukah Candles 24" x 417' Half Ream Roll Gift Wrap for Party, Kids' Birthday, Wedding & Occasion - Star

$311.03
overstock

Rite Lite Chanukah Candles, Set of 45

$24.00
($30.00 save 20%)
bloomingdale's

Majestic Giftware CP275 6" Blue/Yellow/Orange Executive Collection Chanukah Candles (45 Pack)

$12.74
amazon

The Holiday Aisle® Natural Beeswax Long Deluxe Hanukkah Candles in Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 0.04 W x 0.04 D in | Wayfair THDA5803 42924483

$36.99
wayfair

Majestic Giftware 45-Pack Safed Handcrafted Hanukkah Candles, 6 Inch, Purple/White (CP32)

$19.27
($20.63 save 7%)
amazon

Club Pack of 45 Vibrant Rainbow Colored Hanukkah Candles 5.25 Inches

$30.24
overstock

Case of Standard Colored Chanukah Candles - 50 Boxes of 45

$89.00
walmart

Majestic Giftware 45-Pack Safed Handcrafted Hanukkah Candles, 6 Inch, Blue/Yellow/Red (CP20)

$18.99
amazon

Ben and Jonah Lamp Lighters Ultimate Judaica Safed Chanukah Candle in Blue/Green/White, Size 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair MGW-SC-CP45

$32.99
wayfair
