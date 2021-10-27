Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Hanukkah
Hanukkah Decorations
Share
Hanukkah Decorations
Candles
Menorahs
Decor
Ben&Jonah Pewter Menorah -Jerusalem Star of David- 8.25" H-Magen David
featured
Ben&Jonah Pewter Menorah -Jerusalem Star of David- 8.25" H-Magen David
$47.29
amazon
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Nice Jewish Boy Jew Happy Hanukkah Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
featured
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Nice Jewish Boy Jew Happy Hanukkah Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.99
amazon
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Funny Dinosaur Hanukkah Raglan Tee Medium Blue
featured
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Funny Dinosaur Hanukkah Raglan Tee Medium Blue
$21.00
walmart
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Pillows Jew Chanukah Gifts Challah At Ya Girl Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Chanukah Women Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Pillows Jew Chanukah Gifts Challah At Ya Girl Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Chanukah Women Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.95
amazon
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Happy Hanukkah Raglan Tee XL Grey
7 at 9 Apparel Women's Happy Hanukkah Raglan Tee XL Grey
$16.95
walmart
Assorted 6" Dreidel with Saying Tabletop Accent by Ashland® | Michaels®
Assorted 6" Dreidel with Saying Tabletop Accent by Ashland® | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Musical Light Up Dreidel Top - ASSORTED COLORS
Musical Light Up Dreidel Top - ASSORTED COLORS
$10.99
walmart
Happy Hanukkah Star - Tan Planked Wood Wall Decor by OBC
Happy Hanukkah Star - Tan Planked Wood Wall Decor by OBC
$50.00
overstock
BW Hanukkah Gifts Ugly Hanukkah Chanukkah Jewish Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
BW Hanukkah Gifts Ugly Hanukkah Chanukkah Jewish Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Ben and Jonah Lamp Lighters Ultimate Judaica Menorah Brass in Gray/Yellow, Size 12.0 H x 10.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair MGW-MN-HA19599NM
Ben and Jonah Lamp Lighters Ultimate Judaica Menorah Brass in Gray/Yellow, Size 12.0 H x 10.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair MGW-MN-HA19599NM
$53.99
wayfair
Boys Hanukkah Decor Chanukah Toddler Kids Gifts H is for Hanukkah Gamer Funny Video Gaming Boys Men Girls Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Boys Hanukkah Decor Chanukah Toddler Kids Gifts H is for Hanukkah Gamer Funny Video Gaming Boys Men Girls Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.39
amazon
Bloomsbury Market Magic Light of Chanukah - Painting Print on Canvas Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Orange, Size 16.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
Bloomsbury Market Magic Light of Chanukah - Painting Print on Canvas Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Orange, Size 16.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$189.99
wayfair
Handmade Turqouise Spiral Hanukkah dreidel spinning top toy. Jewish gift for chanukah israeli Artisan
Handmade Turqouise Spiral Hanukkah dreidel spinning top toy. Jewish gift for chanukah israeli Artisan
$135.00
amazon
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Garden Flags Pack Winter Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Garden Flags Pack Winter Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Boys Hanukkah Decor Chanukah Toddler Kids Gifts Garbage Truck Chanukah Pajamas Toddler Boys Hanukkah Kids Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Boys Hanukkah Decor Chanukah Toddler Kids Gifts Garbage Truck Chanukah Pajamas Toddler Boys Hanukkah Kids Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$19.39
amazon
Boys Hanukkah Decor Chanukah Toddler Kids Gifts Happy Hanukkah Dab Menorah Trex Dino Toddler Boys Chanukah Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Boys Hanukkah Decor Chanukah Toddler Kids Gifts Happy Hanukkah Dab Menorah Trex Dino Toddler Boys Chanukah Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.39
amazon
Boys Hanukkah Decor Chanukah Toddler Kids Gifts Jewish Trex Dino Monster Truck Kids Toddler Boys Hanukkah Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Boys Hanukkah Decor Chanukah Toddler Kids Gifts Jewish Trex Dino Monster Truck Kids Toddler Boys Hanukkah Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.39
amazon
Boys Hanukkah Decor Chanukah Toddler Kids Gifts Happy Hanukkah Dab Menorah Trex Dino Toddler Boys Chanukah Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Boys Hanukkah Decor Chanukah Toddler Kids Gifts Happy Hanukkah Dab Menorah Trex Dino Toddler Boys Chanukah Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$19.39
amazon
Boys Hanukkah Decor Chanukah Toddler Kids Gifts Crane Construction Chanukah Pajamas Toddler Boys Hanukkah Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Boys Hanukkah Decor Chanukah Toddler Kids Gifts Crane Construction Chanukah Pajamas Toddler Boys Hanukkah Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$19.39
amazon
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Pillows Jew Chanukah Gifts Happy Llamakah Llama Menorah Hanukkah Chanukah Jew Men Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Pillows Jew Chanukah Gifts Happy Llamakah Llama Menorah Hanukkah Chanukah Jew Men Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.95
amazon
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Throw Pillow Gifts Keep Calm And Shabat Shalom Hanukkah Chanukah Jewish Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Throw Pillow Gifts Keep Calm And Shabat Shalom Hanukkah Chanukah Jewish Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.95
amazon
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Pillows Jew Chanukah Gifts Jewish Golf Ball Menorah Hanukkah Chanukah Sport Golfer Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
BoredKoalas Hanukkah Pillows Jew Chanukah Gifts Jewish Golf Ball Menorah Hanukkah Chanukah Sport Golfer Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.95
amazon
Breeze Decor Festival Of Lights House Flag Set Hanukkah Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Festival Of Lights House Flag Set Hanukkah Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$53.99
wayfair
Jewish Festival Garden Flag Set Hanukkah Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
Jewish Festival Garden Flag Set Hanukkah Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
$28.95
walmart
Ben&Jonah Emanuel Menorah- Multi 3.25" Base x 8" W x 11" H
Ben&Jonah Emanuel Menorah- Multi 3.25" Base x 8" W x 11" H
$110.56
amazon
Hanukkah Jewel Filler
Hanukkah Jewel Filler
$1.99
($3.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
Happy Hanukkah Doormat - 17 x 29 in
Happy Hanukkah Doormat - 17 x 29 in
$28.99
overstock
Chanukkah Jewish Fun Gift Matzo Baller Hanukkah Jewish Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Chanukkah Jewish Fun Gift Matzo Baller Hanukkah Jewish Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.99
amazon
Charlton Home® Hanukkah in Jerusalem - Painting Print on Canvas Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Yellow, Size 16.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Hanukkah in Jerusalem - Painting Print on Canvas Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Yellow, Size 16.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$189.99
wayfair
Creative Gallery Star Of David 20-in H x 16-in W Novelty Metal Print | HNK000009MTL16X20FM
Creative Gallery Star Of David 20-in H x 16-in W Novelty Metal Print | HNK000009MTL16X20FM
$79.95
lowes
Wish Happy Hanukkah Garden Flag Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
Wish Happy Hanukkah Garden Flag Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
$21.95
walmart
Ben and Jonah Lamp Lighters Ultimate Judaica Safed Chanukah Candle in Blue/Green/White, Size 6.0 H x 5.0 D in | Wayfair MGW-#SC-CP45
Ben and Jonah Lamp Lighters Ultimate Judaica Safed Chanukah Candle in Blue/Green/White, Size 6.0 H x 5.0 D in | Wayfair MGW-#SC-CP45
$32.99
wayfair
Click Wall Art 'Spinning Dreidel ' Graphic Art on Plaque Glass in Blue/Brown/White, Size 10.0 H x 8.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair HNK0000005GLS08X10XXX
Click Wall Art 'Spinning Dreidel ' Graphic Art on Plaque Glass in Blue/Brown/White, Size 10.0 H x 8.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair HNK0000005GLS08X10XXX
$65.99
($100.95
save 35%)
wayfair
Happy Hanukkah Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
Happy Hanukkah Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
'Blue Hanukkah with Border' Graphic Art on Plaque
'Blue Hanukkah with Border' Graphic Art on Plaque
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Click Wall Art 'Happy Hanukkah - Canvas & Fabric in Blue/Brown/White, Size 11.0 H x 14.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair HNK0000039FRA08x10SES
Click Wall Art 'Happy Hanukkah - Canvas & Fabric in Blue/Brown/White, Size 11.0 H x 14.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair HNK0000039FRA08x10SES
$81.99
wayfair
Click Wall Art 'Spinning Dreidel ' Graphic Art on Plaque Plastic/Acrylic in Blue/Brown/White, Size 14.0 H x 11.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Click Wall Art 'Spinning Dreidel ' Graphic Art on Plaque Plastic/Acrylic in Blue/Brown/White, Size 14.0 H x 11.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$103.99
wayfair
Cybrtrayd Menorah Lolly Chocolate Candy Mold with 50 4.5-Inch Lollipop Sticks and Chocolatier's Guide
Cybrtrayd Menorah Lolly Chocolate Candy Mold with 50 4.5-Inch Lollipop Sticks and Chocolatier's Guide
$33.00
walmart
Happy Hanukkah - Cerulean Touch - Graphic Art Print on Metal
Happy Hanukkah - Cerulean Touch - Graphic Art Print on Metal
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chrismukkah Happy Hanukkah Chrismukkah Menorah Christmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Chrismukkah Happy Hanukkah Chrismukkah Menorah Christmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Click Wall Art 'Happy Hanukkah - Canvas & Fabric in Blue/Brown/White, Size 13.5 H x 16.5 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair HNK0000039FRA11X14SBK
Click Wall Art 'Happy Hanukkah - Canvas & Fabric in Blue/Brown/White, Size 13.5 H x 16.5 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair HNK0000039FRA11X14SBK
$91.99
wayfair
Designs Direct Plaid Star Of David 14" X 20" Throw Pillow In White
Designs Direct Plaid Star Of David 14" X 20" Throw Pillow In White
$33.99
buybuybaby
Click Wall Art 'Happy Hanukkah - Cerulean Touch' Graphic Art on Plaque Plastic/Acrylic in Blue/Brown/White | Wayfair HNK0000045ACR20X24XXX
Click Wall Art 'Happy Hanukkah - Cerulean Touch' Graphic Art on Plaque Plastic/Acrylic in Blue/Brown/White | Wayfair HNK0000045ACR20X24XXX
$159.99
($302.95
save 47%)
wayfair
Hanukkah Sufganiyot House Flag Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
Hanukkah Sufganiyot House Flag Winter 28 X40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Decoration Yard Banner
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DII Cotton Hanukkah Holiday Dish Towels, 18x28" Set of 3, Decorative Oversized Kitchen Towels, Perfect Home and Kitchen Gift
DII Cotton Hanukkah Holiday Dish Towels, 18x28" Set of 3, Decorative Oversized Kitchen Towels, Perfect Home and Kitchen Gift
$20.25
($20.99
save 4%)
walmartusa
Designs Direct Dreidel Symbols 14" X 20" Throw Pillow In Blue
Designs Direct Dreidel Symbols 14" X 20" Throw Pillow In Blue
$33.99
buybuybaby
Baby's First Hanukkah White Wood Frame with Hanukkah Decoration Mat - 1st Hanukkah
Baby's First Hanukkah White Wood Frame with Hanukkah Decoration Mat - 1st Hanukkah
$21.55
overstock
Happy Hanukkah Buffalo Check 8X10 Tabletop Canvas Blue
Happy Hanukkah Buffalo Check 8X10 Tabletop Canvas Blue
$18.99
bedbath&beyond
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Happy Hanukkah Gin and Tonica Jewish Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Happy Hanukkah Gin and Tonica Jewish Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$18.99
amazon
Kanvas Festival of Lights Dreidel Song Royal, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Kanvas Festival of Lights Dreidel Song Royal, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
$8.39
amazon
Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
Happy Hanukkah Dreidel Burlap Winter Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Classic Touch Stainless Steel Straight Menorah with Black Square Base
Classic Touch Stainless Steel Straight Menorah with Black Square Base
$74.89
($179.00
save 58%)
macys
Happy Hanukkah - Cerulean Touch - Graphic Art Print on Wood
Happy Hanukkah - Cerulean Touch - Graphic Art Print on Wood
$102.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Hanukkah Sufganiyot House Flag Set Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Hanukkah Sufganiyot House Flag Set Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$53.99
wayfair
'Happy Hanukkah Frost' Graphic Art on Wood
'Happy Hanukkah Frost' Graphic Art on Wood
$102.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hanukkah Celebration Snack Kit, Serves 24 Guests
Hanukkah Celebration Snack Kit, Serves 24 Guests
$25.34
($28.95
save 12%)
walmartusa
Hanukkah Menorah Jewish candle holder Gift Made in Israel, Traditional Hanukkiah Candelabra Centerpiece Handmade Art By Israeli Artisan
Hanukkah Menorah Jewish candle holder Gift Made in Israel, Traditional Hanukkiah Candelabra Centerpiece Handmade Art By Israeli Artisan
$90.00
amazon
Buddy Tees Menorasaurus Dinosaur Menorah Cute Hanukkah T Rex Jewish Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Buddy Tees Menorasaurus Dinosaur Menorah Cute Hanukkah T Rex Jewish Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Chanukah Throw Pillow - Official shopDisney®
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Chanukah Throw Pillow - Official shopDisney®
$34.99
shopdisney officialsitefordisney
East Urban Home Mekhi Happy Chrismakkah - Joint Christmas & Hanukkah Holiday Blessing Hand Towel Microfiber/Terry/Cotton in Blue/Green/Red | Wayfair
East Urban Home Mekhi Happy Chrismakkah - Joint Christmas & Hanukkah Holiday Blessing Hand Towel Microfiber/Terry/Cotton in Blue/Green/Red | Wayfair
$27.99
wayfair
Hanukkah Decorations
