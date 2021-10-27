Halloween Party Favors & Supplies

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Halloween
Party Favors & Supplies
Halloween Party Favors & Supplies
Share
Halloween Party Favors & Supplies
20 LED String Lights Solar Outdoor Festival Party Interior Light Party Decoration Dragonfly Home Decor for Christmas Halloween
featured
20 LED String Lights Solar Outdoor Festival Party Interior Light Party Decoration Dragonfly Home Decor for Christmas Halloween
$15.80
walmart
Beistle Vintage Halloween Tissue Dancers 3 Piece, 14", Multicolored
featured
Beistle Vintage Halloween Tissue Dancers 3 Piece, 14", Multicolored
$9.23
($10.75
save 14%)
amazon
ASBThanksgiving Black Orange Plaid Caduceus Halloween Party Fall Autumn Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
featured
ASBThanksgiving Black Orange Plaid Caduceus Halloween Party Fall Autumn Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.99
amazon
Party Games Accessories Halloween SÃ©ance Tarot Cards Thoth Premier Tarot Deck by Crowley/Harris
Party Games Accessories Halloween SÃ©ance Tarot Cards Thoth Premier Tarot Deck by Crowley/Harris
$33.91
walmart
Black Tie Ballroom Floor Halloween Decoration
Black Tie Ballroom Floor Halloween Decoration
$17.99
target
Party Games Accessories Halloween SÃ©ance Tarot Cards Gypsy Witch Party Games Accessories Halloween SÃ©ance Playing Card by Mlle Lenormand
Party Games Accessories Halloween SÃ©ance Tarot Cards Gypsy Witch Party Games Accessories Halloween SÃ©ance Playing Card by Mlle Lenormand
$15.25
walmart
Art Halloween Ghosts Decorations Helloween Party Pumpkin Faces Emotions Happy Halloween Shirts for Women Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Art Halloween Ghosts Decorations Helloween Party Pumpkin Faces Emotions Happy Halloween Shirts for Women Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$24.99
amazon
Solar Powered 20 LEDs Wine Bottle Lights with Cork Fairy String Light for DIY Party Halloween Christmas Wedding Decoration
Solar Powered 20 LEDs Wine Bottle Lights with Cork Fairy String Light for DIY Party Halloween Christmas Wedding Decoration
$4.99
walmart
Amerteer E27 LED wireless light bulb speaker, RGB Bluetooth speaker light bulb, Bluetooth light bulb with speaker, 24-button remote control color switch party, home entertainment, Halloween Christma
Amerteer E27 LED wireless light bulb speaker, RGB Bluetooth speaker light bulb, Bluetooth light bulb with speaker, 24-button remote control color switch party, home entertainment, Halloween Christma
$14.99
walmart
Amscan Halloween Witch Hat Hanging Lanterns, Black/White, 4/Pack (244154)
Amscan Halloween Witch Hat Hanging Lanterns, Black/White, 4/Pack (244154)
$16.99
staples
Holiday Projector Lights, LED Handheld Projector Lights with 12 Slides Patterns, 2-in-1 Projector Light & Flashlight Mode for Halloween, Xmas, Birthday, Party
Holiday Projector Lights, LED Handheld Projector Lights with 12 Slides Patterns, 2-in-1 Projector Light & Flashlight Mode for Halloween, Xmas, Birthday, Party
$21.99
walmart
Black & Bone Sugar Skull Day Dead Halloween Party Decoration Large Cutout
Black & Bone Sugar Skull Day Dead Halloween Party Decoration Large Cutout
$16.48
newegg
Advertisement
Led Decoration Light Halloween-Lights Decorations Printed Pattern Hanging Lam for Halloween Party Decor
Led Decoration Light Halloween-Lights Decorations Printed Pattern Hanging Lam for Halloween Party Decor
$8.35
walmart
Cute Halloween Pumpkin String Lamps LED Lantern Outdoor Fairy Lights Party Home BBQ Garden Christmas Decor DIY Creative Pumpkin Lighting Chains
Cute Halloween Pumpkin String Lamps LED Lantern Outdoor Fairy Lights Party Home BBQ Garden Christmas Decor DIY Creative Pumpkin Lighting Chains
$12.52
walmart
Halloween Mickey Dracula Disney, Advanced Graphics Standup, 42" x 30"
Halloween Mickey Dracula Disney, Advanced Graphics Standup, 42" x 30"
$39.95
walmartusa
3/5.6FT Halloween Poseable Life Size Human Skeleton Halloween Decor Party Prop
3/5.6FT Halloween Poseable Life Size Human Skeleton Halloween Decor Party Prop
$39.99
newegg
Art Halloween Ghosts Decorations Helloween Party Scary Black Cat Horror Happy Halloween Shirts for Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Art Halloween Ghosts Decorations Helloween Party Scary Black Cat Horror Happy Halloween Shirts for Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.39
amazon
Art Halloween Ghosts Decorations Helloween Party Vampires are My Favorite People Happy Halloween Shirt Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Art Halloween Ghosts Decorations Helloween Party Vampires are My Favorite People Happy Halloween Shirt Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$22.99
amazon
Art Halloween Ghosts Decorations Helloween Party Flesh Forgets Bone Remember Happy Halloween Shirt for Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Art Halloween Ghosts Decorations Helloween Party Flesh Forgets Bone Remember Happy Halloween Shirt for Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.39
amazon
100 Pcs Plastic Simulated Fly Joke Toys Prank Flies Toys for Halloween Party Decorations;100 Pcs Plastic Simulated Fly Joke Toys Prank Toys for Halloween Party Decor
100 Pcs Plastic Simulated Fly Joke Toys Prank Flies Toys for Halloween Party Decorations;100 Pcs Plastic Simulated Fly Joke Toys Prank Toys for Halloween Party Decor
$10.79
walmart
ASBThanksgiving Black Orange Plaid Pineapple Halloween Party Fall Autumn Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
ASBThanksgiving Black Orange Plaid Pineapple Halloween Party Fall Autumn Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.39
amazon
Art Halloween Ghosts Decorations Helloween Party Skeleton Rocking Hand Happy Halloween Shirts for Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Art Halloween Ghosts Decorations Helloween Party Skeleton Rocking Hand Happy Halloween Shirts for Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.39
amazon
Solar String Lights, 20Ft 30Led Moon Fairy Halloween Christmas Lights Decorative Lighting For Outdoor, Garden, Home, Party,Halloween And Holiday Decorations (Warm White)
Solar String Lights, 20Ft 30Led Moon Fairy Halloween Christmas Lights Decorative Lighting For Outdoor, Garden, Home, Party,Halloween And Holiday Decorations (Warm White)
$30.99
walmart
Party Lights Disco Ball Light DJ Stage Light Projector 60Patterns Sound Activated Remote Control Timing Strobe Light for Christmas Halloween.
Party Lights Disco Ball Light DJ Stage Light Projector 60Patterns Sound Activated Remote Control Timing Strobe Light for Christmas Halloween.
$45.49
newegg
Advertisement
T TIGER ONSIE 3T-4T
T TIGER ONSIE 3T-4T
$15.97
walmartusa
Airheads Candy, Bites Bag, Fruit, Non Melting, Halloween, Party, Concessions, Pantry, 3.8 oz (Bulk Pack of 12)
Airheads Candy, Bites Bag, Fruit, Non Melting, Halloween, Party, Concessions, Pantry, 3.8 oz (Bulk Pack of 12)
$15.04
amazon
Spider Lights Spooky Scary Haunted House Halloween Carnival Party Decoration
Spider Lights Spooky Scary Haunted House Halloween Carnival Party Decoration
$48.48
newegg
AYYUFE 15cm Fake Realistic Scary Spider Model Toy Halloween Party Joke Tricky Props
AYYUFE 15cm Fake Realistic Scary Spider Model Toy Halloween Party Joke Tricky Props
$7.54
walmart
Young Frankenstein (DVD)
Young Frankenstein (DVD)
$4.99
($6.25
save 20%)
walmartusa
Outdoor Lantern Candle Holder - 10 Inch, Black Metal, Solar Powered Candle Included, Decorative Centerpiece For Halloween Party Or Fall Garden Deco
Outdoor Lantern Candle Holder - 10 Inch, Black Metal, Solar Powered Candle Included, Decorative Centerpiece For Halloween Party Or Fall Garden Deco
$162.99
wayfairnorthamerica
One or Two Mylar Balloons One "Happy Halloween" Mylar Balloon by 1-800 Flowers
One or Two Mylar Balloons One "Happy Halloween" Mylar Balloon by 1-800 Flowers
$5.99
1800flowers
Art Halloween Ghosts Decorations Helloween Party This Is My Scary Badminton Sister Halloween Shirts Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Art Halloween Ghosts Decorations Helloween Party This Is My Scary Badminton Sister Halloween Shirts Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.39
amazon
Fall Leaves Halloween Garland
Fall Leaves Halloween Garland
$7.99
target
Amscan Halloween Lanterns with Bat Add-Ons, White/Black, 5/Pack (244164)
Amscan Halloween Lanterns with Bat Add-Ons, White/Black, 5/Pack (244164)
$15.99
staples
12pcs Halloween Scary Pendant Simulation Bat Prank Toys Props DIY Hanging Decor Craft Haunted House Fool's Day Home Festive Party Gadgets
12pcs Halloween Scary Pendant Simulation Bat Prank Toys Props DIY Hanging Decor Craft Haunted House Fool's Day Home Festive Party Gadgets
$11.94
walmart
Track Toy Tooter Create Farting Sounds Fart Pooter Prank Joke Machine Party Halloween
Track Toy Tooter Create Farting Sounds Fart Pooter Prank Joke Machine Party Halloween
$8.87
walmart
Advertisement
Ok but first Beer - beer drinking gift Ok But First Beer Funny Skeleton Halloween Oktoberfest Party Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Ok but first Beer - beer drinking gift Ok But First Beer Funny Skeleton Halloween Oktoberfest Party Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Solar Powered 22 LEDs Wine Bottle Lights with Cork Fairy String Light for DIY Party Halloween Christmas Wedding Decoration
Solar Powered 22 LEDs Wine Bottle Lights with Cork Fairy String Light for DIY Party Halloween Christmas Wedding Decoration
$6.89
walmart
Monster Jam - Grave Digger size 6
Monster Jam - Grave Digger size 6
$19.38
($26.01
save 25%)
walmartusa
27.5" Distressed BOO Halloween Decorative Hanging Banner By Northlight | Michaels®
27.5" Distressed BOO Halloween Decorative Hanging Banner By Northlight | Michaels®
$39.99
($79.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Puffy Chiffon Mini Petticoat
Puffy Chiffon Mini Petticoat
$23.95
($23.99
save 0%)
walmartusa
Halloween Party Outfit Cat Skull - Creepy Feline Skeleton - Horror Kitten Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Halloween Party Outfit Cat Skull - Creepy Feline Skeleton - Horror Kitten Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Led Glow Stick Glow Sticks Bulk 400 8" Glowsticks, Glow Stick Bracelets; Glow Necklaces; Glow in the Dark, July 4th, Christmas, Halloween Party Supplies Pack, Football Party Supplies
Led Glow Stick Glow Sticks Bulk 400 8" Glowsticks, Glow Stick Bracelets; Glow Necklaces; Glow in the Dark, July 4th, Christmas, Halloween Party Supplies Pack, Football Party Supplies
$37.00
walmart
1/5/10 PCS Rainbow Single Stem Rose Artificial Flower Wedding Party Bouquet Deco Halloween Xmas -
1/5/10 PCS Rainbow Single Stem Rose Artificial Flower Wedding Party Bouquet Deco Halloween Xmas -
$10.57
newegg
4Pcs Hollow Pumpkin with Hat LED Lights Lamp Lantern Halloween Party Bar Decor - Orange
4Pcs Hollow Pumpkin with Hat LED Lights Lamp Lantern Halloween Party Bar Decor - Orange
$14.28
newegg
Game Uniforms Halloween Party Skeleton Conjoined Clothing Men and Women Couples Skull Suits # L - Women's XL
Game Uniforms Halloween Party Skeleton Conjoined Clothing Men and Women Couples Skull Suits # L - Women's XL
$24.57
newegg
Halloween Gifts Halloween Party Gift for Mom Scary Brave Mommy Witch Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Halloween Gifts Halloween Party Gift for Mom Scary Brave Mommy Witch Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
DIY Halloween Decoration Projects: Spooky Décor Instruction for A Perfect Halloween Party
DIY Halloween Decoration Projects: Spooky Décor Instruction for A Perfect Halloween Party
$6.99
amazon
Advertisement
Halloween Paper Straws Personality Innovative Drinking Straws Straws Halloween Party Supplies
Halloween Paper Straws Personality Innovative Drinking Straws Straws Halloween Party Supplies
$7.12
walmart
Glow In The Dark Ghost Halloween Gel Window Clings By Northlight | Michaels®
Glow In The Dark Ghost Halloween Gel Window Clings By Northlight | Michaels®
$8.49
($16.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
6Ft Lighted & Animated Ghost Bride Halloween Decoration By Northlight | Michaels®
6Ft Lighted & Animated Ghost Bride Halloween Decoration By Northlight | Michaels®
$124.99
($249.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Push Pop Gummy Roll Halloween Variety Pack- 8 Count Individual Gummy Candy w/ Assorted Fruity Flavors - Fun Candy for Halloween Parties & Trick or Treating
Push Pop Gummy Roll Halloween Variety Pack- 8 Count Individual Gummy Candy w/ Assorted Fruity Flavors - Fun Candy for Halloween Parties & Trick or Treating
$13.02
amazon
12 Piece Halloween Lantern Sign Craft Kit Party Favors
12 Piece Halloween Lantern Sign Craft Kit Party Favors
$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Oriental Trading Company 12 Piece Large Monster Face Tote Gift Bags | Wayfair 13744420
Oriental Trading Company 12 Piece Large Monster Face Tote Gift Bags | Wayfair 13744420
$20.03
wayfair
Orange & Green Boo Halloween Gel Window Clings By Northlight | Michaels®
Orange & Green Boo Halloween Gel Window Clings By Northlight | Michaels®
$8.49
($16.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
6Pcs Halloween Storage Box Cake Box Creative Box for Home Halloween Party
6Pcs Halloween Storage Box Cake Box Creative Box for Home Halloween Party
$7.99
walmart
Rain Apparel Co.- Halloween Spice Keeps Me Nice Halloween Party Pumpkin Decor Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Rain Apparel Co.- Halloween Spice Keeps Me Nice Halloween Party Pumpkin Decor Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.99
amazon
POPCreation Halloween Pumpkins Background Polyester Garden Flag Outdoor Flag Home Party Garden Decor 12x18 inches
POPCreation Halloween Pumpkins Background Polyester Garden Flag Outdoor Flag Home Party Garden Decor 12x18 inches
$13.99
walmart
Personalized Halloween Cocktail Party Invitations - Set of 5
Personalized Halloween Cocktail Party Invitations - Set of 5
$12.00
personalizationmall
Halloween Philips LED Green/White Spider Web Archway Projector Halloween Special Effects Light
Halloween Philips LED Green/White Spider Web Archway Projector Halloween Special Effects Light
$25.00
target
Load More
Halloween Party Favors & Supplies
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.