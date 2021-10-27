Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Halloween
Outdoor & Yard
Lawn Art & Figurines
Halloween Lawn Art & Figurines
Share
Halloween Lawn Art & Figurines
23Ft Halloween Mega Yard Web Decoration By Amscan | Michaels®
featured
23Ft Halloween Mega Yard Web Decoration By Amscan | Michaels®
$29.74
($59.49
save 50%)
michaelsstores
3/5.6FT Halloween Poseable Life Size Human Skeleton Halloween Decor Party Prop
featured
3/5.6FT Halloween Poseable Life Size Human Skeleton Halloween Decor Party Prop
$39.99
newegg
©Disney Haunted Mansion: Madame Leota Ball Animatronic Prop
featured
©Disney Haunted Mansion: Madame Leota Ball Animatronic Prop
$94.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Command™ Outdoor Light Clips with Foam Strips, Clear, 30/Pack (17017CLRAW30NA)
Command™ Outdoor Light Clips with Foam Strips, Clear, 30/Pack (17017CLRAW30NA)
$15.49
staples
Graupner Airplane Hanging Figurine Ornament
Graupner Airplane Hanging Figurine Ornament
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
UNDEAD PINHEAD CANNIBALISTIC ZOMBIE STATUE HALLOWEEN DECOR
UNDEAD PINHEAD CANNIBALISTIC ZOMBIE STATUE HALLOWEEN DECOR
$45.20
walmart
Outdoor Lantern Candle Holder - 10 Inch, Black Metal, Solar Powered Candle Included, Decorative Centerpiece For Halloween Party Or Fall Garden Deco
Outdoor Lantern Candle Holder - 10 Inch, Black Metal, Solar Powered Candle Included, Decorative Centerpiece For Halloween Party Or Fall Garden Deco
$162.99
wayfairnorthamerica
36" Come Fly with Me Yard Stake by Ashland® in Black | Michaels®
36" Come Fly with Me Yard Stake by Ashland® in Black | Michaels®
$9.99
($19.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Garden Flagpole
Garden Flagpole
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Halloween Bar Haunted House Decoration Props Foam Simulation Skull Skeleton Pendant Halloween Decoration
Halloween Bar Haunted House Decoration Props Foam Simulation Skull Skeleton Pendant Halloween Decoration
$11.99
walmart
Halloween Lit Tombstone with Ghost Halloween Decorative Scene Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
Halloween Lit Tombstone with Ghost Halloween Decorative Scene Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
$20.00
target
Fabric Plaid Ball Hanging Figurine Ornament
Fabric Plaid Ball Hanging Figurine Ornament
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lenox Halloween Electric Lighted Witch Figurine
Lenox Halloween Electric Lighted Witch Figurine
$21.99
replacementsltd
Halloween 2pk Light Up Orange Fruit Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
Halloween 2pk Light Up Orange Fruit Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
$5.00
target
Halloween Raven Skeleton Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
Halloween Raven Skeleton Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
$15.00
target
Haunted Hill Farm 5.25-ft. Standing Reaper, Indoor/Covered Outdoor Halloween Decoration, LED Green Face, Poseable, Silence
Haunted Hill Farm 5.25-ft. Standing Reaper, Indoor/Covered Outdoor Halloween Decoration, LED Green Face, Poseable, Silence
$89.99
overstock
Haunted Hill Farm 3.3-ft. White Ghost with Stake/BOO Scroll, Indoor/Covered Outdoor Halloween Decoration, LED Multi-Color
Haunted Hill Farm 3.3-ft. White Ghost with Stake/BOO Scroll, Indoor/Covered Outdoor Halloween Decoration, LED Multi-Color
$43.99
overstock
120cm Hanging Skull Skeleton Scary Halloween Haunted House Decoration Door Prop -
120cm Hanging Skull Skeleton Scary Halloween Haunted House Decoration Door Prop -
$29.72
newegg
Opereux Solar Lantern Outdoor in Brown/Gray, Size 10.5 H x 4.8 W x 4.8 D in | Wayfair QCH-DG75-2 Pack
Opereux Solar Lantern Outdoor in Brown/Gray, Size 10.5 H x 4.8 W x 4.8 D in | Wayfair QCH-DG75-2 Pack
$84.99
wayfair
Christmas Tabletop Decoration Figurine
Christmas Tabletop Decoration Figurine
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Solar Wind Chimes Outdoor Stars Solar Wind Chime 28.7 In Color-Changing Led Wind Chime Solar Hanging Mobile Halloween Christmas Yard Patio Garden Porch Decor
Solar Wind Chimes Outdoor Stars Solar Wind Chime 28.7 In Color-Changing Led Wind Chime Solar Hanging Mobile Halloween Christmas Yard Patio Garden Porch Decor
$14.89
walmart
Beware Halloween Statue
Beware Halloween Statue
$14.99
($24.99
save 40%)
kirkland'shome
Karen Didion Lighted Trick or Treat Witch Figurine
Karen Didion Lighted Trick or Treat Witch Figurine
$84.00
walmart
3 Piece Mermaid Fantasy Hanging Figurine Set
3 Piece Mermaid Fantasy Hanging Figurine Set
$32.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Crystal Icicles Hanging Figurine Ornament Accessory
Crystal Icicles Hanging Figurine Ornament Accessory
$17.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Life is Really Good Skeletons for Halloween outdoor T-Shirt
Life is Really Good Skeletons for Halloween outdoor T-Shirt
$19.99
amazon
Cute Pumpkin Photo Props - Party Favors - 12 Pieces
Cute Pumpkin Photo Props - Party Favors - 12 Pieces
$9.45
walmartusa
Halloween Door Wreaths | Orange Boo Mesh Welcome Outdoor Front Door Wreath | Black Orange Polka Dot
Halloween Door Wreaths | Orange Boo Mesh Welcome Outdoor Front Door Wreath | Black Orange Polka Dot
$129.95
amazon
Northlight Seasonal Life Size Cage Hanging Halloween Figurine Plastic in Brown, Size 75.5 H x 28.75 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair 32256108
Northlight Seasonal Life Size Cage Hanging Halloween Figurine Plastic in Brown, Size 75.5 H x 28.75 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair 32256108
$68.99
wayfair
3 Piece Photo Props
3 Piece Photo Props
$20.37
wayfairnorthamerica
JAM Paper Indoor/Outdoor Table Cover for 8-ft Rectangle in Orange | 291323334
JAM Paper Indoor/Outdoor Table Cover for 8-ft Rectangle in Orange | 291323334
$9.49
lowes
Ambesonne Western Horse Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket, Cowboy Silhouette Vintage Style Grunge Poster, Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use, 50" X
Ambesonne Western Horse Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket, Cowboy Silhouette Vintage Style Grunge Poster, Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use, 50" X
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ambesonne Pentacle Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket Continuous Pattern Of Hand Drawn Pentagram Star In Circle Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use
Ambesonne Pentacle Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket Continuous Pattern Of Hand Drawn Pentagram Star In Circle Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ambesonne Tropical Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket Pastel Exotic Foliage Contemporary Contrast Jungle Rainforest Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor
Ambesonne Tropical Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket Pastel Exotic Foliage Contemporary Contrast Jungle Rainforest Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ambesonne Colorful Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket Culture Elements Style Old Fashioned Motif Pattern Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use
Ambesonne Colorful Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket Culture Elements Style Old Fashioned Motif Pattern Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ambesonne Victorian Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket, Old Fashioned Style Swirling Flowers Damask Art, Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use, 50" X 6
Ambesonne Victorian Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket, Old Fashioned Style Swirling Flowers Damask Art, Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use, 50" X 6
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ambesonne Americana Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket, Sunrise Over Sea Water Reflection Cloudy Horizon View, Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use, 7
Ambesonne Americana Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket, Sunrise Over Sea Water Reflection Cloudy Horizon View, Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use, 7
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ambesonne Clover Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket Happy St Patrick's Day Lettering With Little Shamrocks Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use
Ambesonne Clover Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket Happy St Patrick's Day Lettering With Little Shamrocks Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ambesonne Palm Tree Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket, Summer Beach Vintage Style Tropical Sunset Picture Print, Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use
Ambesonne Palm Tree Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket, Summer Beach Vintage Style Tropical Sunset Picture Print, Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Halloween Light Up Pineapple Skull Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
Halloween Light Up Pineapple Skull Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
$10.00
target
Halloween Four Pumpkins Stacked Statue
Halloween Four Pumpkins Stacked Statue
$35.99
($59.99
save 40%)
kirkland'shome
Halloween Animated Giggler Cat Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
Halloween Animated Giggler Cat Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
$5.00
target
2 Piece Nafiseh Black Indoor / Outdoor Ceramic Table Vase Set
2 Piece Nafiseh Black Indoor / Outdoor Ceramic Table Vase Set
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Adorable Disney Villains Halloween Deco Mesh Front Door Wreath, Ursula, Evil Queen, Maleficent, Porch Patio Decoration, Yard Prop Decor, Wall home
Adorable Disney Villains Halloween Deco Mesh Front Door Wreath, Ursula, Evil Queen, Maleficent, Porch Patio Decoration, Yard Prop Decor, Wall home
$125.00
amazon
Masterpiece Father Frost Santa Woodcarved Figurine
Masterpiece Father Frost Santa Woodcarved Figurine
$263.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Artificial Pumpkin Berries Maple Leaves Arrangement for Table House Office Decor Photo Props Autumn Harvest Thanksgiving Ornament
Artificial Pumpkin Berries Maple Leaves Arrangement for Table House Office Decor Photo Props Autumn Harvest Thanksgiving Ornament
$11.98
walmart
Ambesonne Oriental Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket, Grunge Warm Toned Pattern With Ornaments, Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use, 70" X 90", Dark
Ambesonne Oriental Soft Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket, Grunge Warm Toned Pattern With Ornaments, Cozy Plush For Indoor And Outdoor Use, 70" X 90", Dark
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
5 Piece Derevo Holy Family and Manger Figurine Set
5 Piece Derevo Holy Family and Manger Figurine Set
$157.99
wayfairnorthamerica
14" Feather Wreath
14" Feather Wreath
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Make Frightful Props: DIY Eyeballs, Organs, and More (Hair-Raising Halloween)
Make Frightful Props: DIY Eyeballs, Organs, and More (Hair-Raising Halloween)
$7.95
amazon
12 Piece Nordic Plush Hanging Figurine Set
12 Piece Nordic Plush Hanging Figurine Set
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Set of 2 Black and Orange Witch Shelf Sitter Plush Halloween Figurines 25"
Set of 2 Black and Orange Witch Shelf Sitter Plush Halloween Figurines 25"
$87.49
walmart
Department 56 Snow Village Halloween Accessories I Scream Ice Cream Truck Lit Figurine, 4.72 inch, Multicolor
Department 56 Snow Village Halloween Accessories I Scream Ice Cream Truck Lit Figurine, 4.72 inch, Multicolor
$48.56
($65.00
save 25%)
amazon
Bescita Solar Powered LED Halloween Pumpkin Wind Chime Light Outdoor Yard Garden Decor
Bescita Solar Powered LED Halloween Pumpkin Wind Chime Light Outdoor Yard Garden Decor
$24.88
walmart
6" Silver Pre-Lit Skeleton Musical Barrel Halloween Figurine
6" Silver Pre-Lit Skeleton Musical Barrel Halloween Figurine
$95.99
walmart
Caroline's Treasures Watercolor Halloween Circles Indoor or Outdoor Doormat, 24 H x 36 W, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures Watercolor Halloween Circles Indoor or Outdoor Doormat, 24 H x 36 W, Multicolor
$37.59
newegg
Happy Halloween - Party Decorations - Witch Party Welcome Yard Sign
Happy Halloween - Party Decorations - Witch Party Welcome Yard Sign
$29.99
walmart
Booyoo Halloween Wall Sign Home Office Hanging Sign Square Wooden Door Decoration for Indoor Outdoor, Type 1
Booyoo Halloween Wall Sign Home Office Hanging Sign Square Wooden Door Decoration for Indoor Outdoor, Type 1
$11.99
walmart
Carolines Treasures SB3017JMAT Hello Pumpkin Halloween Indoor Or Outdoor Doormat, 24 x 36 in.
Carolines Treasures SB3017JMAT Hello Pumpkin Halloween Indoor Or Outdoor Doormat, 24 x 36 in.
$37.59
newegg
Novelty Creepy Clown Hanging Creature With Poseable Arms and Flashing Red Eyes - Indoor Use Only - Scary Halloween Party Decorations Prop Décor - Spooky Haunted House Party Supplies
Novelty Creepy Clown Hanging Creature With Poseable Arms and Flashing Red Eyes - Indoor Use Only - Scary Halloween Party Decorations Prop Décor - Spooky Haunted House Party Supplies
$47.25
amazon
Halloween Lawn Art & Figurines
