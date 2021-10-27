Halloween Garden Stakes

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Halloween
Outdoor & Yard
Garden Stakes
Halloween Garden Stakes
Share
Halloween Garden Stakes
36" Come Fly with Me Yard Stake by Ashland® in Black | Michaels®
featured
36" Come Fly with Me Yard Stake by Ashland® in Black | Michaels®
$9.99
($19.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Garden Flagpole
featured
Garden Flagpole
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kalalou Set of 4 Halloween Yard Stakes
featured
Kalalou Set of 4 Halloween Yard Stakes
$82.04
walmart
Haunted Hill Farm 3.3-ft. White Ghost with Stake/BOO Scroll, Indoor/Covered Outdoor Halloween Decoration, LED Multi-Color
Haunted Hill Farm 3.3-ft. White Ghost with Stake/BOO Scroll, Indoor/Covered Outdoor Halloween Decoration, LED Multi-Color
$43.99
overstock
Pumpkin Monster Stake 42"
Pumpkin Monster Stake 42"
$48.49
overstock
Assorted 28" Jack-o-Lantern Metal Yard Stake by Ashland® | Michaels®
Assorted 28" Jack-o-Lantern Metal Yard Stake by Ashland® | Michaels®
$8.49
($16.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Witch Garden Stake - CTW Home Collection 370352
Witch Garden Stake - CTW Home Collection 370352
$29.99
totallyfurniture
36" Welcome Scaredy Cats Yard Stake by Ashland® in Black | Michaels®
36" Welcome Scaredy Cats Yard Stake by Ashland® in Black | Michaels®
$9.99
($19.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Halloween Ghost Garden Stake
Halloween Ghost Garden Stake
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Glitzhome 29.88" "happy Fall" Pumpkin Yard Stake In Orange
Glitzhome 29.88" "happy Fall" Pumpkin Yard Stake In Orange
$34.99
buybuybaby
Glitzhome 2.67-ft Witch Yard Decoration Yard Stake in Black | GH2006300002
Glitzhome 2.67-ft Witch Yard Decoration Yard Stake in Black | GH2006300002
$29.99
lowes
Gerson 78-Inch High Metal Halloween Witch Silhouette Yard Stake with Broom
Gerson 78-Inch High Metal Halloween Witch Silhouette Yard Stake with Broom
$134.80
($156.99
save 14%)
walmartusa
Glitzhome Garden Stakes - Orange 'Happy Fall' 3-in-1 Pumpkin Decor
Glitzhome Garden Stakes - Orange 'Happy Fall' 3-in-1 Pumpkin Decor
$23.98
($24.99
save 4%)
zulily
Evergreen Fabric Stake - Pattern Pumpkins (3/Pack)
Evergreen Fabric Stake - Pattern Pumpkins (3/Pack)
$20.44
walmart
Gerson Halloween Stacked Jack-O-Lantern Yard Stake Black
Gerson Halloween Stacked Jack-O-Lantern Yard Stake Black
$79.99
buybuybaby
Glitzhome 3.5-ft Pumpkin Yard Decoration Yard Stake in Orange | 2005600010
Glitzhome 3.5-ft Pumpkin Yard Decoration Yard Stake in Orange | 2005600010
$47.89
lowes
Gerson International Silhouette Stacking Pumpkins Yard Stake, 52.3" - Black
Gerson International Silhouette Stacking Pumpkins Yard Stake, 52.3" - Black
$136.50
($195.00
save 30%)
macy's
Glitzhome 2.51-ft Ghost Yard Decoration Yard Stake | 2006300018
Glitzhome 2.51-ft Ghost Yard Decoration Yard Stake | 2006300018
$84.99
lowes
The Holiday Aisle® Halloween Wooden Tombstone Garden Stake Wood in Black/Brown, Size 29.06 H x 14.41 W x 1.38 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Halloween Wooden Tombstone Garden Stake Wood in Black/Brown, Size 29.06 H x 14.41 W x 1.38 D in | Wayfair
$31.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Nite-Glo Skeleton Hand Garden Stake Resin/Plastic/Plastic in Black/White, Size 17.0 H x 4.0 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Nite-Glo Skeleton Hand Garden Stake Resin/Plastic/Plastic in Black/White, Size 17.0 H x 4.0 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair
$57.24
wayfair
Halloween and Harvest Season Carve-Free Pumpkin Stakes - Turkey
Halloween and Harvest Season Carve-Free Pumpkin Stakes - Turkey
$10.98
walmart
Townley Witch and Broom Rusted Garden Stake
Townley Witch and Broom Rusted Garden Stake
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
WORTH IMPORTS INC 30 in. Metal Halloween Figure Stake Cat
WORTH IMPORTS INC 30 in. Metal Halloween Figure Stake Cat
$32.97
homedepot
WORTH IMPORTS INC 19 in. Trick Or Treat Sign On Friendly Metal Pumpkin Jack O Lantern Yard Stake
WORTH IMPORTS INC 19 in. Trick Or Treat Sign On Friendly Metal Pumpkin Jack O Lantern Yard Stake
$30.23
homedepot
20" Thanksgiving Metal Turkey Pumpkin On Stake With Pilgrim Hat
20" Thanksgiving Metal Turkey Pumpkin On Stake With Pilgrim Hat
$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Metal Skeleton Flamingo Garden Stake Metal in Black, Size 27.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 73807CC8E4AA4D2CA92DEAFC6ACD92E1
The Holiday Aisle® Metal Skeleton Flamingo Garden Stake Metal in Black, Size 27.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 73807CC8E4AA4D2CA92DEAFC6ACD92E1
$13.99
wayfair
Scary Pumpkin Yard Sign Garden Stake
Scary Pumpkin Yard Sign Garden Stake
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bramber Pumpkin Garden Stake
Bramber Pumpkin Garden Stake
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Halloween Pick Garden Stake Fabric in Black/Orange, Size 12.0 H x 10.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair THLA1052 38977844
The Holiday Aisle® Halloween Pick Garden Stake Fabric in Black/Orange, Size 12.0 H x 10.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair THLA1052 38977844
$19.98
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® 4.17-Ft. Ghost Stakes Set Of 2 Waterproof, Indoor/Outdoor Halloween Decoration, LED Multi-Color, Battery-Operated, C7B382FD985D4B4B
The Holiday Aisle® 4.17-Ft. Ghost Stakes Set Of 2 Waterproof, Indoor/Outdoor Halloween Decoration, LED Multi-Color, Battery-Operated, C7B382FD985D4B4B
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Tatro Metal Rusty Pumpkin Garden Stake Metal in Green/Orange/White, Size 29.88 H x 20.08 W x 0.39 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Tatro Metal Rusty Pumpkin Garden Stake Metal in Green/Orange/White, Size 29.88 H x 20.08 W x 0.39 D in | Wayfair
$44.99
wayfair
Worth Imports 2-ft Ghost Yard Decoration Yard Stake in White | 8823
Worth Imports 2-ft Ghost Yard Decoration Yard Stake in White | 8823
$12.82
lowes
19" Trick Or Treat Sign On Friendly Metal Pumpkin Jack O Lantern Stake
19" Trick Or Treat Sign On Friendly Metal Pumpkin Jack O Lantern Stake
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sugar Skull 4 - Heart Eyes Yard Sign Garden Stake
Sugar Skull 4 - Heart Eyes Yard Sign Garden Stake
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Halloween Skull Lawn Decorations Set Of 36 w/ Short Stakes Plastic, Size 11.0 H x 9.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Halloween Skull Lawn Decorations Set Of 36 w/ Short Stakes Plastic, Size 11.0 H x 9.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$57.99
wayfair
Pumpkin Welcome Sign Garden Stake
Pumpkin Welcome Sign Garden Stake
$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Secret Solar Santa Hanging Garden Stake
Secret Solar Santa Hanging Garden Stake
$22.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pumpkin & Crow Metal Garden Stake
Pumpkin & Crow Metal Garden Stake
$9.99
($19.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
Happy Fall Pumpkin Metal Garden Stake
Happy Fall Pumpkin Metal Garden Stake
$7.99
($15.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
Green Thankful Pumpkin Metal Garden Stake
Green Thankful Pumpkin Metal Garden Stake
$3.49
($6.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
8 Feet Halloween Inflatables Pumpkin Head Dinosaur with LED Lights and 4 Stakes - 8 Feet
8 Feet Halloween Inflatables Pumpkin Head Dinosaur with LED Lights and 4 Stakes - 8 Feet
$96.53
overstock
Set of 3 Candy Corn Garden Stake - 7¾''W x 21''H
Set of 3 Candy Corn Garden Stake - 7¾''W x 21''H
$73.72
overstock
Glitzhome 3-ft Pumpkin Yard Decoration Yard Stake in Orange | 2005600020
Glitzhome 3-ft Pumpkin Yard Decoration Yard Stake in Orange | 2005600020
$69.99
lowes
Solar Garden Lights Outdoor - Adecorty Solar Garden Stake Lights 3 ColorSolar Path Lights, Landscape Lights for Garden Path Walkway Patio LawnOutdoor Christmas Halloween Decorations, 3 Pack
Solar Garden Lights Outdoor - Adecorty Solar Garden Stake Lights 3 ColorSolar Path Lights, Landscape Lights for Garden Path Walkway Patio LawnOutdoor Christmas Halloween Decorations, 3 Pack
$39.98
walmart
Gerson International 3.75-ft Witch Yard Decoration Yard Stake in Black | 2349270EC
Gerson International 3.75-ft Witch Yard Decoration Yard Stake in Black | 2349270EC
$82.93
lowes
Glitzhome 2.42-ft Tombstone Yard Decoration Yard Stake in Black | GH2006300005
Glitzhome 2.42-ft Tombstone Yard Decoration Yard Stake in Black | GH2006300005
$29.99
lowes
Glitzhome 32 in. H Lighted Halloween Metal Ghost Yard Stake
Glitzhome 32 in. H Lighted Halloween Metal Ghost Yard Stake
$32.98
($36.98
save 11%)
homedepot
Halloween - vampires hate stake sandwiches apparel Halloween Vampires Hate Steak Sandwiches Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Halloween - vampires hate stake sandwiches apparel Halloween Vampires Hate Steak Sandwiches Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$25.99
amazon
Haunted Hill Farm Set of Three 1.6-ft. Light-Up Staked Witch Legs, Indoor/Covered Outdoor Halloween Decoration, LED
Haunted Hill Farm Set of Three 1.6-ft. Light-Up Staked Witch Legs, Indoor/Covered Outdoor Halloween Decoration, LED
$40.00
($59.99
save 33%)
walmartusa
Solar Lights Outdoor - Adecorty Garden Lights Color Changing Solar Garden Stake Lights for Garden Path Walkway Patio Lawn Yard Christmas Halloween Decorations Outdoor, 4 Pack
Solar Lights Outdoor - Adecorty Garden Lights Color Changing Solar Garden Stake Lights for Garden Path Walkway Patio Lawn Yard Christmas Halloween Decorations Outdoor, 4 Pack
$25.33
walmart
Glitzhome 3-in-1 Metal Pumpkin Yard Stake or Ha nging Decor
Glitzhome 3-in-1 Metal Pumpkin Yard Stake or Ha nging Decor
$52.48
qvc
Halloween Yard Stake Zombie Hands Halloween Decorative Holiday Scene Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
Halloween Yard Stake Zombie Hands Halloween Decorative Holiday Scene Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
$10.00
target
Haunted Hill Farm Haunted Hill Farm Set of 3 Stake Ghosts Lighted Decoration | Color Changing Lights | Poseable Arms | Halloween Haunted House Props
Haunted Hill Farm Haunted Hill Farm Set of 3 Stake Ghosts Lighted Decoration | Color Changing Lights | Poseable Arms | Halloween Haunted House Props
$39.99
lowes
Glitzhome Halloween Witch Wood And Metal Yard Stake Multi
Glitzhome Halloween Witch Wood And Metal Yard Stake Multi
$27.99
buybuybaby
Touch of Nature Stacked Jack O'lantern Garden Stake
Touch of Nature Stacked Jack O'lantern Garden Stake
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Happy Halloween Hand Yard Sign 3 Garden Stake Resin/Plastic/Plastic in Black/Indigo/Red, Size 23.0 H x 21.0 W x 0.19 D in Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Happy Halloween Hand Yard Sign 3 Garden Stake Resin/Plastic/Plastic in Black/Indigo/Red, Size 23.0 H x 21.0 W x 0.19 D in Wayfair
$26.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® 4.17-Ft. Ghost Stakes Set Of 2 Waterproof, Indoor/Outdoor Halloween Decoration, LED Multi-Color, Battery-Operated | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® 4.17-Ft. Ghost Stakes Set Of 2 Waterproof, Indoor/Outdoor Halloween Decoration, LED Multi-Color, Battery-Operated | Wayfair
$65.99
wayfair
Witch’s Broom Garden Stake
Witch’s Broom Garden Stake
$31.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® 10 Piece Spooky Flamingo Halloween Garden Stake Set Plastic/Stone in Black/Gray/Orange, Size 25.0 H x 20.0 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® 10 Piece Spooky Flamingo Halloween Garden Stake Set Plastic/Stone in Black/Gray/Orange, Size 25.0 H x 20.0 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair
$62.99
wayfair
Happy Halloween Yard Sign 2 Garden Stake
Happy Halloween Yard Sign 2 Garden Stake
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Halloween Garden Stakes
