The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Halloween Outdoor Decorations
Garden Stakes
Flags & Banners
Lawn Art & Figurines
Doormats
Inflatables
Lighted Displays
Wreaths & Door
14" Feather Wreath
featured
14" Feather Wreath
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor H112096-BO Yorkshire Scarecrow House Flag Fall Halloween 28 x 40 in. Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags for Decoration Banner Garden Yard Gift
featured
Breeze Decor H112096-BO Yorkshire Scarecrow House Flag Fall Halloween 28 x 40 in. Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags for Decoration Banner Garden Yard Gift
$20.80
walmart
Make Frightful Props: DIY Eyeballs, Organs, and More (Hair-Raising Halloween)
featured
Make Frightful Props: DIY Eyeballs, Organs, and More (Hair-Raising Halloween)
$7.95
amazon
12 Piece Nordic Plush Hanging Figurine Set
12 Piece Nordic Plush Hanging Figurine Set
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bo Hello Autumn Time For Pumpkin 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set
Bo Hello Autumn Time For Pumpkin 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lantern Pumpkins House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Lantern Pumpkins House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor 3 Ghosts 2-Sided Vertical Flag
Breeze Decor 3 Ghosts 2-Sided Vertical Flag
$31.21
walmart
Happy Jack O Lantern Personalized Polyester 18 x 12 in. Garden Flag
Happy Jack O Lantern Personalized Polyester 18 x 12 in. Garden Flag
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Pumpkin Squash Harvest Autumn House Flag 2-Sided Fall Decorative Vertical Flags
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Pumpkin Squash Harvest Autumn House Flag 2-Sided Fall Decorative Vertical Flags
$45.99
homedepot
Set of 2 Black and Orange Witch Shelf Sitter Plush Halloween Figurines 25"
Set of 2 Black and Orange Witch Shelf Sitter Plush Halloween Figurines 25"
$87.49
walmart
DII Indoor/Outdoor Natural Coir Easy Clean Seasonal Doormat, 18x30, Boo
DII Indoor/Outdoor Natural Coir Easy Clean Seasonal Doormat, 18x30, Boo
$22.99
amazon
Department 56 Snow Village Halloween Accessories I Scream Ice Cream Truck Lit Figurine, 4.72 inch, Multicolor
Department 56 Snow Village Halloween Accessories I Scream Ice Cream Truck Lit Figurine, 4.72 inch, Multicolor
$48.56
($65.00
save 25%)
amazon
Advertisement
CPS Hi There Pumpkin Personalized Polyester 18 x 12 in. Garden Flag in Orange, Size 17.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 67963
CPS Hi There Pumpkin Personalized Polyester 18 x 12 in. Garden Flag in Orange, Size 17.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 67963
$27.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Halloween Bat 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Blue/Indigo/Orange, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Happy Halloween Bat 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag in Blue/Indigo/Orange, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Hey There Pumpkin Coir Doormat
Hey There Pumpkin Coir Doormat
$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Autumn Porch House Flag Fall Sunflower Pumpkin Apples Birds Banner 28" x 40"
Autumn Porch House Flag Fall Sunflower Pumpkin Apples Birds Banner 28" x 40"
$41.55
walmart
Halloween Cat 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
Halloween Cat 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Spooky Skeleton Lab Garden Flag - Set with Stand Fall Halloween Witch Trick or Treat Night Black Cat Season Autumntime Pumpkin - House Banner Small Yard Gift Double-Sided Made In USA 13 X 18.5
Spooky Skeleton Lab Garden Flag - Set with Stand Fall Halloween Witch Trick or Treat Night Black Cat Season Autumntime Pumpkin - House Banner Small Yard Gift Double-Sided Made In USA 13 X 18.5
$28.95
walmart
Breeze Decor G162050-Db Halloween Black Cat Burlap Fall Impressions Decorative Vertical 13" X 18.5" Double Sided Garden Flag
Breeze Decor G162050-Db Halloween Black Cat Burlap Fall Impressions Decorative Vertical 13" X 18.5" Double Sided Garden Flag
$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Pumpkins Boo 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Orange, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Pumpkins Boo 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Orange, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$43.99
wayfair
August Grove® Scarvinia Welcome Floral Plaid Pumpkin 2-Sided Nylon 15 x 9 Garden Flag in Orange, Size 15.0 H x 8.62 W in | Wayfair
August Grove® Scarvinia Welcome Floral Plaid Pumpkin 2-Sided Nylon 15 x 9 Garden Flag in Orange, Size 15.0 H x 8.62 W in | Wayfair
$24.99
wayfair
Halloween Trio 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Flag Set
Halloween Trio 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Flag Set
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bescita Solar Powered LED Halloween Pumpkin Wind Chime Light Outdoor Yard Garden Decor
Bescita Solar Powered LED Halloween Pumpkin Wind Chime Light Outdoor Yard Garden Decor
$24.88
walmart
Breeze Decor Yorkshire Scarecrow House Flag Set Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Yorkshire Scarecrow House Flag Set Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$53.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Breeze Decor 2 Piece Ghosts Goblins & Goodies Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 2-Sided Polyester Flag Set in Black/Brown | Wayfair
Breeze Decor 2 Piece Ghosts Goblins & Goodies Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 2-Sided Polyester Flag Set in Black/Brown | Wayfair
$49.99
wayfair
2 Piece Merry Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 2-Sided Polyester Flag Set
2 Piece Merry Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 2-Sided Polyester Flag Set
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Halloween Dracula - Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Blue, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 4.0 D in
Breeze Decor Halloween Dracula - Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Black/Blue, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 4.0 D in
$71.99
wayfair
Spooky Pumpkin Men 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set
Spooky Pumpkin Men 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Jack-o-Lantern 2-Sided Polyester Garden/House Flag Metal in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair BD-HO-H-112057-IP-BO-DS02-US
Breeze Decor Jack-o-Lantern 2-Sided Polyester Garden/House Flag Metal in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair BD-HO-H-112057-IP-BO-DS02-US
$39.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor BD-HO-GS-112004-IP-BO-D-US15-BD 13 x 18.5 in. Happy Witching You Fall Halloween Vertical Double Sided Mini Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
Breeze Decor BD-HO-GS-112004-IP-BO-D-US15-BD 13 x 18.5 in. Happy Witching You Fall Halloween Vertical Double Sided Mini Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
$37.58
walmart
Breeze Decor Pumpkin Spice Latte Garden Flags Pack Harvest & Autumn Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Pumpkin Spice Latte Garden Flags Pack Harvest & Autumn Fall Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Black Cat Halloween House Flag Jack O'Lantern Spooky 28" x 40" Briarwood Lane
Black Cat Halloween House Flag Jack O'Lantern Spooky 28" x 40" Briarwood Lane
$15.99
walmart
Wicked & Handsome Fall Halloween Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set
Wicked & Handsome Fall Halloween Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
6" Silver Pre-Lit Skeleton Musical Barrel Halloween Figurine
6" Silver Pre-Lit Skeleton Musical Barrel Halloween Figurine
$95.99
walmart
Black Kitty Halloween Garden Flag Jack O'lantern 12.5" x 18" Briarwood Lane
Black Kitty Halloween Garden Flag Jack O'lantern 12.5" x 18" Briarwood Lane
$8.99
walmart
Caroline's Treasures Watercolor Halloween Circles Indoor or Outdoor Doormat, 24 H x 36 W, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures Watercolor Halloween Circles Indoor or Outdoor Doormat, 24 H x 36 W, Multicolor
$37.59
newegg
Advertisement
Breeze Decor Pumpkin Spice Nice House Flag Set Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
Breeze Decor Pumpkin Spice Nice House Flag Set Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
$53.99
wayfair
Happy Halloween - Party Decorations - Witch Party Welcome Yard Sign
Happy Halloween - Party Decorations - Witch Party Welcome Yard Sign
$29.99
walmart
BZB Goods 4 Foot Tall Halloween Inflatable Witch Legs in Pot LED Lights Decor Outdoor Indoor Holiday Decorations, Blow up Lighted Yard Decor, Lawn Inflatables Home Family Outside
BZB Goods 4 Foot Tall Halloween Inflatable Witch Legs in Pot LED Lights Decor Outdoor Indoor Holiday Decorations, Blow up Lighted Yard Decor, Lawn Inflatables Home Family Outside
$60.00
walmart
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Halloween Trio Fall House Flag Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Halloween Trio Fall House Flag Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags
$29.51
homedepot
Fall Welcome Wreath with Blushing White Pumpkin and Eucalyptus for Front Door
Fall Welcome Wreath with Blushing White Pumpkin and Eucalyptus for Front Door
$134.00
amazon
Breeze Decor BD-HA-H-113068-IP-BO-DS02-US 28 x 40 in. Seasonal Harvest & Autumn Impressions Decorative Vertical House Flag - October Pumpkins Fall
Breeze Decor BD-HA-H-113068-IP-BO-DS02-US 28 x 40 in. Seasonal Harvest & Autumn Impressions Decorative Vertical House Flag - October Pumpkins Fall
$40.24
walmart
Breeze Decor G162081-Db Haunting We Go Burlap Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 13" X 18.5" Double Sided Garden Flag in Black/Brown
Breeze Decor G162081-Db Haunting We Go Burlap Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 13" X 18.5" Double Sided Garden Flag in Black/Brown
$34.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Halloween Trio Fall Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Halloween Trio Fall Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Red, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair
$35.99
wayfair
Booyoo Halloween Wall Sign Home Office Hanging Sign Square Wooden Door Decoration for Indoor Outdoor, Type 1
Booyoo Halloween Wall Sign Home Office Hanging Sign Square Wooden Door Decoration for Indoor Outdoor, Type 1
$11.99
walmart
Carolines Treasures SB3017JMAT Hello Pumpkin Halloween Indoor Or Outdoor Doormat, 24 x 36 in.
Carolines Treasures SB3017JMAT Hello Pumpkin Halloween Indoor Or Outdoor Doormat, 24 x 36 in.
$37.59
newegg
Novelty Creepy Clown Hanging Creature With Poseable Arms and Flashing Red Eyes - Indoor Use Only - Scary Halloween Party Decorations Prop Décor - Spooky Haunted House Party Supplies
Novelty Creepy Clown Hanging Creature With Poseable Arms and Flashing Red Eyes - Indoor Use Only - Scary Halloween Party Decorations Prop Décor - Spooky Haunted House Party Supplies
$47.25
amazon
Breeze Decor Hello Autumn Time for Pumpkin Fall Harvest & 2-Sided Polyester 2 Piece Flag Set in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 18.5 W in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Hello Autumn Time for Pumpkin Fall Harvest & 2-Sided Polyester 2 Piece Flag Set in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 18.5 W in | Wayfair
$49.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Breeze Decor Ghosts Goblins & Goodies Fall Halloween Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Brown, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in
Breeze Decor Ghosts Goblins & Goodies Fall Halloween Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set in Black/Brown, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in
$35.99
wayfair
3 Pumpkins 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
3 Pumpkins 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor BD-HO-HS-112049-IP-BO-D-US09-BD 28 x 40 in. Happy Pumpkins Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
Breeze Decor BD-HO-HS-112049-IP-BO-D-US09-BD 28 x 40 in. Happy Pumpkins Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
$54.00
walmart
Breeze Decor Pumpkin Sunflower - Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Pumpkin Sunflower - Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
$71.99
wayfair
Breeze Decor Merry Halloween 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Merry Halloween 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$43.99
wayfair
Pumpkin Spice Garden Flag Set Harvest & Autumn Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
Pumpkin Spice Garden Flag Set Harvest & Autumn Fall 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor Smell My Feet House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor in Black | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Smell My Feet House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor in Black | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Pumpkin Spice Nice House Flag Set Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Pumpkin Spice Nice House Flag Set Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor BD-HO-HS-112064-IP-BO-D-US16-AL 28 x 40 in. Happy Owl Lo Ween Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
Breeze Decor BD-HO-HS-112064-IP-BO-D-US16-AL 28 x 40 in. Happy Owl Lo Ween Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set with Pole Bracket Hardware
$66.24
walmart
Spooky Pumpkin Men House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Spooky Pumpkin Men House Flags Pack Halloween Fall Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor 13060 Harvest & Autumn Pumpkin Sunflower 2-Sided Vertical Impression House Flag - 28 x 40 in.
Breeze Decor 13060 Harvest & Autumn Pumpkin Sunflower 2-Sided Vertical Impression House Flag - 28 x 40 in.
$38.33
walmart
CawBing Creative Skull Sculpture Key Storage Hook Wall Mount Resin Skeleton Ornament Statue Funny Halloween Gift Home Party Decoration
CawBing Creative Skull Sculpture Key Storage Hook Wall Mount Resin Skeleton Ornament Statue Funny Halloween Gift Home Party Decoration
$11.99
walmart
