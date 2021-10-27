Halloween Lighting

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Halloween
Lighting
Halloween Lighting
Share
Halloween Lighting
Christopher Radko SPOOKY TOWN LIGHTS Electrical Shiny Brite Light Halloween
featured
Christopher Radko SPOOKY TOWN LIGHTS Electrical Shiny Brite Light Halloween
$35.00
walmart
Jack-O'-Lantern Oil Can Luminary - CTW Home Collection 770363
featured
Jack-O'-Lantern Oil Can Luminary - CTW Home Collection 770363
$33.99
totallyfurniture
Halloween Miniature Schanuzer White Ceramic Night Light
featured
Halloween Miniature Schanuzer White Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
($24.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Ghost Spider Bat Fleur De Lis Leash Holder & Key Holder Metal in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 8.25 W x 0.65 D in | Wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Ghost Spider Bat Fleur De Lis Leash Holder & Key Holder Metal in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 8.25 W x 0.65 D in | Wayfair
$27.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4309CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4309CNL
$17.86
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Persian Cat Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Orange, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4450CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Persian Cat Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Orange, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4450CNL
$17.86
wayfair
Halloween Bombay Cat Ceramic Night Light
Halloween Bombay Cat Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
($24.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Chesapeake Bay Retriever Halloween Ceramic Night Light
Chesapeake Bay Retriever Halloween Ceramic Night Light
$19.99
($24.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB1807CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB1807CNL
$22.42
wayfair
Halloween German Shepherd Ceramic Night Light
Halloween German Shepherd Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
($24.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS! Solar Powered 20 LEDs Wine Bottle Lights with Cork Fairy String Light for DIY Party Halloween Christmas Wedding Decoration
CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS! Solar Powered 20 LEDs Wine Bottle Lights with Cork Fairy String Light for DIY Party Halloween Christmas Wedding Decoration
$7.19
walmart
Halloween Dachshund Chocolate Ceramic Night Light
Halloween Dachshund Chocolate Ceramic Night Light
$17.76
($24.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB1802CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB1802CNL
$21.54
wayfair
Halloween Witch's Legs #2 Ceramic Night Light
Halloween Witch's Legs #2 Ceramic Night Light
$17.69
($24.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Ardorlove 3D Skeleton Chandelier Halloween Hanging Decorations Ornaments
Ardorlove 3D Skeleton Chandelier Halloween Hanging Decorations Ornaments
$16.11
walmart
Bernese Mountain Dog Halloween Ceramic Night Light
Bernese Mountain Dog Halloween Ceramic Night Light
$22.29
($24.99
save 11%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4403CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4403CNL
$17.86
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB1778CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB1778CNL
$17.86
wayfair
Akita Candy Corn Halloween Portrait Ceramic Night Light
Akita Candy Corn Halloween Portrait Ceramic Night Light
$20.35
($24.99
save 19%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4307CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4307CNL
$17.86
wayfair
BZB Goods 4 Foot Tall Halloween Inflatable Witch Legs in Pot LED Lights Decor Outdoor Indoor Holiday Decorations, Blow up Lighted Yard Decor, Lawn Inflatables Home Family Outside
BZB Goods 4 Foot Tall Halloween Inflatable Witch Legs in Pot LED Lights Decor Outdoor Indoor Holiday Decorations, Blow up Lighted Yard Decor, Lawn Inflatables Home Family Outside
$60.00
walmart
Pink - 100 LED Fairy String Lights Lamp for Christmas Tree Holiday Wedding Party Xmas Decoration Halloween Showcase Displays Restaurant or Bar and.
Pink - 100 LED Fairy String Lights Lamp for Christmas Tree Holiday Wedding Party Xmas Decoration Halloween Showcase Displays Restaurant or Bar and.
$7.99
newegg
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4339CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4339CNL
$19.35
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Bat Stripes Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 4.0 H x 6.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB9110CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Bat Stripes Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 4.0 H x 6.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB9110CNL
$17.86
wayfair
Advertisement
Halloween Pumpkin Led Lanterns Vintage Night Light Lamp
Halloween Pumpkin Led Lanterns Vintage Night Light Lamp
$10.50
walmart
Halloween Schnauzer Ceramic Night Light
Halloween Schnauzer Ceramic Night Light
$18.50
($24.99
save 26%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Exotic Shorthair Cat Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Orange, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4444CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Exotic Shorthair Cat Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Orange, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4444CNL
$17.86
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures BB9162CNL Halloween Witch's Legs #2 Ceramic Night Light, 6x4x3, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures BB9162CNL Halloween Witch's Legs #2 Ceramic Night Light, 6x4x3, Multicolor
$17.69
amazon
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4346CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4346CNL
$18.50
wayfair
Fox Terrier Halloween Portrait Ceramic Night Light
Fox Terrier Halloween Portrait Ceramic Night Light
$18.50
($24.99
save 26%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Siberian Cat Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Orange, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4455CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Siberian Cat Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Orange, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4455CNL
$17.74
wayfair
Halloween Scottish Fold Cat Ceramic Night Light
Halloween Scottish Fold Cat Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
($24.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Witch's Feet 3 Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Green, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB9108CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Witch's Feet 3 Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Green, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB9108CNL
$17.86
wayfair
DecorX Halloween Lights Outdoor 9.84ft 21 LED Halloween String Lights Pumpkin Ghost Bat Halloween Lights Battery Powered Waterproof Halloween Lights 8 Modes for Halloween Decorations Outdoor, Indoor
DecorX Halloween Lights Outdoor 9.84ft 21 LED Halloween String Lights Pumpkin Ghost Bat Halloween Lights Battery Powered Waterproof Halloween Lights 8 Modes for Halloween Decorations Outdoor, Indoor
$40.78
walmart
Department 56 Village Collection Halloween Skull Miniature String Lights Lit Accessory, 8.5 Inch, Multicolor
Department 56 Village Collection Halloween Skull Miniature String Lights Lit Accessory, 8.5 Inch, Multicolor
$20.82
amazon
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB1762CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB1762CNL
$17.97
wayfair
Advertisement
Caroline's Treasures BB9163CNL Halloween Witch's Shoe Ceramic Night Light, 6x4x3, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures BB9163CNL Halloween Witch's Shoe Ceramic Night Light, 6x4x3, Multicolor
$17.86
amazon
6PCS 20 LED Copper Wire String Lights, Battery Operated Fairy Lights for Wedding Holiday Halloween Christmas Decorations
6PCS 20 LED Copper Wire String Lights, Battery Operated Fairy Lights for Wedding Holiday Halloween Christmas Decorations
$9.89
walmart
Betelgeuse Marquee Sign Retro Movie Galaxy Star Constellation Spooky Scary Halloween Decorations Solar System Space Science Kids Map Classroom Chart E
Betelgeuse Marquee Sign Retro Movie Galaxy Star Constellation Spooky Scary Halloween Decorations Solar System Space Science Kids Map Classroom Chart E
$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Halloween Jack O Lantern Ceramic Night Light
Halloween Jack O Lantern Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
wayfairnorthamerica
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Abyssinian Cat Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Orange, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4436CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Abyssinian Cat Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Orange, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB4436CNL
$17.86
wayfair
Halloween Briard Brown Ceramic Night Light
Halloween Briard Brown Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
($24.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB1821CNL
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Basset Hound Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB1821CNL
$22.14
wayfair
Halloween French Bulldog Piebald Ceramic Night Light
Halloween French Bulldog Piebald Ceramic Night Light
$18.50
($24.99
save 26%)
walmartusa
20 LED String Lights Solar Outdoor Festival Party Interior Light Party Decoration Dragonfly Home Decor for Christmas Halloween
20 LED String Lights Solar Outdoor Festival Party Interior Light Party Decoration Dragonfly Home Decor for Christmas Halloween
$15.80
walmart
Jeepers Creepers with Bat and Spider web Halloween Ceramic Night Light
Jeepers Creepers with Bat and Spider web Halloween Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
wayfairnorthamerica
Disco Ball Lights 9 Colors Sound Activated Crystal Magic Ball Lights DJ Light for Halloween Christmas Bar Karaoke Club Wedding Party
Disco Ball Lights 9 Colors Sound Activated Crystal Magic Ball Lights DJ Light for Halloween Christmas Bar Karaoke Club Wedding Party
$35.86
newegg
Department 56 Snow Village Halloween Black Cat String Of Lights - Boxed
Department 56 Snow Village Halloween Black Cat String Of Lights - Boxed
$15.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement
Solar Powered 20 LEDs Wine Bottle Lights with Cork Fairy String Light for DIY Party Halloween Christmas Wedding Decoration
Solar Powered 20 LEDs Wine Bottle Lights with Cork Fairy String Light for DIY Party Halloween Christmas Wedding Decoration
$4.99
walmart
Amerteer E27 LED wireless light bulb speaker, RGB Bluetooth speaker light bulb, Bluetooth light bulb with speaker, 24-button remote control color switch party, home entertainment, Halloween Christma
Amerteer E27 LED wireless light bulb speaker, RGB Bluetooth speaker light bulb, Bluetooth light bulb with speaker, 24-button remote control color switch party, home entertainment, Halloween Christma
$14.99
walmart
Holiday Projector Lights, LED Handheld Projector Lights with 12 Slides Patterns, 2-in-1 Projector Light & Flashlight Mode for Halloween, Xmas, Birthday, Party
Holiday Projector Lights, LED Handheld Projector Lights with 12 Slides Patterns, 2-in-1 Projector Light & Flashlight Mode for Halloween, Xmas, Birthday, Party
$21.99
walmart
Led Decoration Light Halloween-Lights Decorations Printed Pattern Hanging Lam for Halloween Party Decor
Led Decoration Light Halloween-Lights Decorations Printed Pattern Hanging Lam for Halloween Party Decor
$8.35
walmart
Cute Halloween Pumpkin String Lamps LED Lantern Outdoor Fairy Lights Party Home BBQ Garden Christmas Decor DIY Creative Pumpkin Lighting Chains
Cute Halloween Pumpkin String Lamps LED Lantern Outdoor Fairy Lights Party Home BBQ Garden Christmas Decor DIY Creative Pumpkin Lighting Chains
$12.52
walmart
ASmile LED Net Light Mesh Lights, Tree Warp Fairy Lights Outdoor Hanging String Light for Christmas, Halloween, Garden, Walkway, Bushes Decor-9.8ft x 6.6ft(Purple)
ASmile LED Net Light Mesh Lights, Tree Warp Fairy Lights Outdoor Hanging String Light for Christmas, Halloween, Garden, Walkway, Bushes Decor-9.8ft x 6.6ft(Purple)
$45.51
walmart
20ct. Orange LED Flicker String Lights by Ashland® Halloween | Michaels®
20ct. Orange LED Flicker String Lights by Ashland® Halloween | Michaels®
$8.49
($16.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Akloker 3D DinosaurKid LED Lamp 7 Color Change Touch Control Halloween Night Light
Akloker 3D DinosaurKid LED Lamp 7 Color Change Touch Control Halloween Night Light
$22.99
walmart
Solar String Lights, 20Ft 30Led Moon Fairy Halloween Christmas Lights Decorative Lighting For Outdoor, Garden, Home, Party,Halloween And Holiday Decorations (Warm White)
Solar String Lights, 20Ft 30Led Moon Fairy Halloween Christmas Lights Decorative Lighting For Outdoor, Garden, Home, Party,Halloween And Holiday Decorations (Warm White)
$30.99
walmart
Party Lights Disco Ball Light DJ Stage Light Projector 60Patterns Sound Activated Remote Control Timing Strobe Light for Christmas Halloween.
Party Lights Disco Ball Light DJ Stage Light Projector 60Patterns Sound Activated Remote Control Timing Strobe Light for Christmas Halloween.
$45.49
newegg
Spider Lights Spooky Scary Haunted House Halloween Carnival Party Decoration
Spider Lights Spooky Scary Haunted House Halloween Carnival Party Decoration
$48.48
newegg
4ft Pre-Lit Black Noble Spruce Artificial Halloween Tree, Orange Lights - 3-to-6-feet
4ft Pre-Lit Black Noble Spruce Artificial Halloween Tree, Orange Lights - 3-to-6-feet
$98.49
overstock
Load More
Halloween Lighting
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.