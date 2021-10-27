Halloween Candles & Holders

featured

Dancing Orchid Soapworks Wood Wick Dragon's Blood Scented Jar Candle Soy in Black, Size 4.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 689585267710

$28.00
wayfair
featured

Candellana Candles Candellana-Small Skull Candle, Black High Glossy

$14.73
amazon
featured

A decorative lemon-colored candle with a bright blue skull, decorated with sparkles.Magic candle for spells. Weight 14,81 oz

$29.00
amazon

16 oz. Pumpkin Pie scented 100% Soy Candle

$24.99
amazon

Beistle Skull and Candle Tea Light Holder, 6-Ounce

$9.28
amazon

Trick or Treat B*tches Scented Soy Candle (Pumpkin Chai, 3.5 oz)

$9.95
amazon

36 Inch Wire and Wood Holiday Pumpkin Candle Holder made of Iron in

$73.49
overstock

*PATTERN* Primitive Candle Mat - Pumpkin 11" #22 - Bits of Cloth

$10.00
amazon

ChicWick Candles 3Pack Pumpkin Spice Soy Blend Wax Melts 9oz 18 Wax Cubes Wax Tarts Wax Chunks 100 Plus Hours of Quality Fragrance Cinnamon Pumpkin

$14.25
amazon

ChicWick Candles 3Pack Latte Trio Soy Blend Wax Melts, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Vanilla Latte, Cinnamon Latte,9oz 18 Wax Cubes Wax Tarts Wax Chunks,100 Plus Hours of Quality Fragrance

$14.75
amazon

12”Halloween Lantern with Candle –LED lights

$22.99
($33.99 save 32%)
walmartusa

Bloomingville Textured Metal Taper Tray, Black Candle Holder

$15.54
amazon
Advertisement

Halloween tall glass black candle, zombie spicy clove treat scented 14 oz container

$14.99
amazon

Floral Candlesticks Home Accessories and Table Decoration, Handmade candle holders by Israeli Artist, Great as Shabbat Hostess and Bat Mitzvah Gift

$73.00
amazon

Colonial Candle Unscented Taper Candle, Hand-Dipped, Drip-Less & Smokeless, Premium Wax with Cotton Wick, Multi, 12 in, 4 pk

$13.00
amazon

Handmade Ceramic Pumpkin Tea Light Candle Holder. 4.5 Inches Wide Jack O Lantern. Distinctive High Quality Hand-Crafted Art Piece. Perfect Halloween Lover Gift Idea.

$34.84
amazon

Black And Gold Candle Holder, Glass Tealight Set Of 12 With 4 Patterns, Halloween Votive Candle Holders Bulk Table Centerpiece For Home Décor Wedding

$133.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Purely Pumpkin Frosted Jar Candle

$6.49
($12.99 save 50%)
hobbylobby

6 Outdoor Waterproof Battery Operated Flameless Candles Remote Timer Plastic Resin Bright Flickering Electric LED Pillar Lantern Patio Garden Wedding

$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Soy Candle, 9OZ, Pumpkin Spice, Portion of Proceeds to Support Childhood Cancer Research

$16.50
amazon

Design Toscano Shadow of Darkness: Skull and Bones Candlestick

$31.41
($34.90 save 10%)
overstock

Badash Angela Taper Candle Holders (Set Of 2) Clear/black

$143.99
buybuybaby

Aunt Sadie's Autumn Breeze Pumpkin Pie Scented Candle

$17.17
amazon

Pumpkin Cheesecake 3-Wick Scented Jar Candle by Ashland® | Michaels®

$5.99
($14.99 save 60%)
michaelsstores
Advertisement

Harvest Pumpkin Pillar Candle Collection (3 Piece Set, Rustic, Dark Orange)

$49.95
amazon

Flameless Taper Candles With Remote - Batteries Included, Resin Candlestick With Drip Effect, Warm Flickering LED Flame, Indoor / Outdoor, Timer Feat

$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Haunted by Colonial Candle Scented Jar Candle, Grave Dust, 3 Wick, 14.5oz, Orange

$14.40
amazon

Halloween candle pumpkin scarecrow 2 pieces set Decoupage up cycle pillar candle 2 x 4.5 inches tall white unscented centerpiece, hand decorated

$6.00
amazon

Colonial Candle Unscented 12 In Taper Candle, 12 Pieces, Black

$54.00
walmartusa

Candle Warmers 2.5 oz Pumpkin Spice Wax Melts

$3.14
($3.49 save 10%)
blainfarm&fleet

Shabbat Candlesticks, Handmade Nickel Candle Holders Decorate with Polymer Clay, Perfect Wedding and Bat Mitzvah Gift

$61.00
amazon

Colonial Candle Handipt Unscented Taper Candle Paraffin in Black, Size 10.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair NAA10.176

$41.61
wayfair

3 Piece Halloween Spooky Unscented Flameless Candle Set

$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Halloween tall glass candle scented with roasted marshmallow scent 14 oz container

$14.99
amazon

East Urban Home Skull Floral Pedestal Resin Candlestick in White, Size 9.96 H x 5.04 W x 5.04 D in | Wayfair 31BDFF4C16754B9D91C55C0E5E64D7EB

$61.99
wayfair

Skull Decor,Skull Candle Glass,Skull candle,skeleton candle,Halloween candle,Skull gifts,Halloween candles,skull Gift,skull gifts,spooky decor,fall candles,Skull Mason Jar,Gift for Goth,Skeleton

$27.00
amazon
Advertisement

witch's brew candle,halloween book of spells decor,halloween candle,halloween decor scary,fall candle nest, halloween candle light,fall scented candle,hello fall candle,hocus pocus candle,hocus pocus,

$23.00
amazon

Halloween in quarantine,Spooky,halloween candles scented,halloween decoration,halloween candle,fall scented candle,autumn soy candle,pumpkin candle, pumpkin spice candles (Autumn Apple Pie)

$23.00
amazon

skull candleSpooky Candles,spooky,Halloween gift,halloween scented candles,spooky decor,spooky gifts,halloween decor,spooky home decor,spooky buddies (Pumpkin Caramel Crunch, Medium 8oz)

$23.00
amazon

Eco Candle Co Pumpkin Pecan Scented Room Spray, Size 7.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair SPYPUM

$11.43
wayfair

The nightmare before christmas,The nightmare before christmas gifts,The nightmare before christmas candle,Fall scented candle,Halloween candle,Halloween,halloween decor, (White Sage Lavender)

$23.00
amazon

Deer Skull Soy Wax Candle

$65.00
neimanmarcus

The nightmare before christmas,The nightmare before christmas gifts,The nightmare before christmas candle,Fall scented candle,Halloween gift,Halloween candle,Halloween (Fraser Fir)

$23.00
amazon

halloween candle,halloween candles,pennywise decor, Dancing Clown,Knife,Halloween Knife,scary clown,Man with knife (Christmas Eve)

$23.00
amazon

Pumpkin and Ginger 4oz Candle

$19.99
amazon

9" Transparent Glass Pumpkin Shaped Decorative Pillar Candle Holder

$25.14
walmartusa

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Personalized Vanilla Candle Jar

$29.99
personalizationmall

Artisanal Orange Handmade Natural Wax Candle - Skull Yorick Large Silver Tin Complete With Geometric Heart & Message Marokka Design

$40.00
wolf&badgerus
Advertisement

5" Glass Jack-o-Lantern Candle Holder by Ashland® | Michaels®

$3.49
($6.99 save 50%)
michaelsstores

Black Crow Tealight Candles by Ashland® | Michaels®

$2.99
($5.99 save 50%)
michaelsstores

Led Tealights Battery Operated Unscented Flameless Candles Parties Weddings (set Of 24)

$20.45
wayfairnorthamerica

Assorted Scented Snake & Roses Jar Candle by Ashland® | Michaels®

$6.49
($12.99 save 50%)
michaelsstores

A Cheerful Candle LLC Papa Pumpkin Pie Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair CS10

$19.00
wayfair

Outdoor Lantern Candle Holder - 10 Inch, Black Metal, Solar Powered Candle Included, Decorative Centerpiece For Halloween Party Or Fall Garden Deco

$162.99
wayfairnorthamerica

2 Pack of Pumpkin, Berry & Fern with Wooden Lantern Candleholder By Allstate | Michaels®

$51.00
($102.00 save 50%)
michaelsstores

Spiced Pumpkin and Warm Vanilla Scented Candle | Large Pumpkin Spice Candle for Home | Highly Scented & Long Lasting Coconut Wax Luxury Candle

$16.95
amazon

Large Skull Mason Jar Candle Glow In Dark By Maddi's Melts

$29.99
amazon

4" Cream Color Skull Candleholder

$18.99
amazon

Cinnamon Pumpkin Scented Jar Candle

$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica

21" White Dahlia & Pumpkin Fall Triple Candle Holder By Northlight | Michaels®

$49.99
($99.98 save 50%)
michaelsstores
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com