Halloween Candles & Holders

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Halloween
Decorations
Candles & Holders
Halloween Candles & Holders
Halloween Candles & Holders
Dancing Orchid Soapworks Wood Wick Dragon's Blood Scented Jar Candle Soy in Black, Size 4.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 689585267710
featured
Dancing Orchid Soapworks Wood Wick Dragon's Blood Scented Jar Candle Soy in Black, Size 4.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 689585267710
$28.00
wayfair
Candellana Candles Candellana-Small Skull Candle, Black High Glossy
featured
Candellana Candles Candellana-Small Skull Candle, Black High Glossy
$14.73
amazon
A decorative lemon-colored candle with a bright blue skull, decorated with sparkles.Magic candle for spells. Weight 14,81 oz
featured
A decorative lemon-colored candle with a bright blue skull, decorated with sparkles.Magic candle for spells. Weight 14,81 oz
$29.00
amazon
16 oz. Pumpkin Pie scented 100% Soy Candle
16 oz. Pumpkin Pie scented 100% Soy Candle
$24.99
amazon
Beistle Skull and Candle Tea Light Holder, 6-Ounce
Beistle Skull and Candle Tea Light Holder, 6-Ounce
$9.28
amazon
Trick or Treat B*tches Scented Soy Candle (Pumpkin Chai, 3.5 oz)
Trick or Treat B*tches Scented Soy Candle (Pumpkin Chai, 3.5 oz)
$9.95
amazon
36 Inch Wire and Wood Holiday Pumpkin Candle Holder made of Iron in
36 Inch Wire and Wood Holiday Pumpkin Candle Holder made of Iron in
$73.49
overstock
*PATTERN* Primitive Candle Mat - Pumpkin 11" #22 - Bits of Cloth
*PATTERN* Primitive Candle Mat - Pumpkin 11" #22 - Bits of Cloth
$10.00
amazon
ChicWick Candles 3Pack Pumpkin Spice Soy Blend Wax Melts 9oz 18 Wax Cubes Wax Tarts Wax Chunks 100 Plus Hours of Quality Fragrance Cinnamon Pumpkin
ChicWick Candles 3Pack Pumpkin Spice Soy Blend Wax Melts 9oz 18 Wax Cubes Wax Tarts Wax Chunks 100 Plus Hours of Quality Fragrance Cinnamon Pumpkin
$14.25
amazon
ChicWick Candles 3Pack Latte Trio Soy Blend Wax Melts, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Vanilla Latte, Cinnamon Latte,9oz 18 Wax Cubes Wax Tarts Wax Chunks,100 Plus Hours of Quality Fragrance
ChicWick Candles 3Pack Latte Trio Soy Blend Wax Melts, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Vanilla Latte, Cinnamon Latte,9oz 18 Wax Cubes Wax Tarts Wax Chunks,100 Plus Hours of Quality Fragrance
$14.75
amazon
12”Halloween Lantern with Candle –LED lights
12”Halloween Lantern with Candle –LED lights
$22.99
($33.99
save 32%)
walmartusa
Bloomingville Textured Metal Taper Tray, Black Candle Holder
Bloomingville Textured Metal Taper Tray, Black Candle Holder
$15.54
amazon
Halloween tall glass black candle, zombie spicy clove treat scented 14 oz container
Halloween tall glass black candle, zombie spicy clove treat scented 14 oz container
$14.99
amazon
Floral Candlesticks Home Accessories and Table Decoration, Handmade candle holders by Israeli Artist, Great as Shabbat Hostess and Bat Mitzvah Gift
Floral Candlesticks Home Accessories and Table Decoration, Handmade candle holders by Israeli Artist, Great as Shabbat Hostess and Bat Mitzvah Gift
$73.00
amazon
Colonial Candle Unscented Taper Candle, Hand-Dipped, Drip-Less & Smokeless, Premium Wax with Cotton Wick, Multi, 12 in, 4 pk
Colonial Candle Unscented Taper Candle, Hand-Dipped, Drip-Less & Smokeless, Premium Wax with Cotton Wick, Multi, 12 in, 4 pk
$13.00
amazon
Handmade Ceramic Pumpkin Tea Light Candle Holder. 4.5 Inches Wide Jack O Lantern. Distinctive High Quality Hand-Crafted Art Piece. Perfect Halloween Lover Gift Idea.
Handmade Ceramic Pumpkin Tea Light Candle Holder. 4.5 Inches Wide Jack O Lantern. Distinctive High Quality Hand-Crafted Art Piece. Perfect Halloween Lover Gift Idea.
$34.84
amazon
Black And Gold Candle Holder, Glass Tealight Set Of 12 With 4 Patterns, Halloween Votive Candle Holders Bulk Table Centerpiece For Home Décor Wedding
Black And Gold Candle Holder, Glass Tealight Set Of 12 With 4 Patterns, Halloween Votive Candle Holders Bulk Table Centerpiece For Home Décor Wedding
$133.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Purely Pumpkin Frosted Jar Candle
Purely Pumpkin Frosted Jar Candle
$6.49
($12.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
6 Outdoor Waterproof Battery Operated Flameless Candles Remote Timer Plastic Resin Bright Flickering Electric LED Pillar Lantern Patio Garden Wedding
6 Outdoor Waterproof Battery Operated Flameless Candles Remote Timer Plastic Resin Bright Flickering Electric LED Pillar Lantern Patio Garden Wedding
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Soy Candle, 9OZ, Pumpkin Spice, Portion of Proceeds to Support Childhood Cancer Research
Soy Candle, 9OZ, Pumpkin Spice, Portion of Proceeds to Support Childhood Cancer Research
$16.50
amazon
Design Toscano Shadow of Darkness: Skull and Bones Candlestick
Design Toscano Shadow of Darkness: Skull and Bones Candlestick
$31.41
($34.90
save 10%)
overstock
Badash Angela Taper Candle Holders (Set Of 2) Clear/black
Badash Angela Taper Candle Holders (Set Of 2) Clear/black
$143.99
buybuybaby
Aunt Sadie's Autumn Breeze Pumpkin Pie Scented Candle
Aunt Sadie's Autumn Breeze Pumpkin Pie Scented Candle
$17.17
amazon
Pumpkin Cheesecake 3-Wick Scented Jar Candle by Ashland® | Michaels®
Pumpkin Cheesecake 3-Wick Scented Jar Candle by Ashland® | Michaels®
$5.99
($14.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
Harvest Pumpkin Pillar Candle Collection (3 Piece Set, Rustic, Dark Orange)
Harvest Pumpkin Pillar Candle Collection (3 Piece Set, Rustic, Dark Orange)
$49.95
amazon
Flameless Taper Candles With Remote - Batteries Included, Resin Candlestick With Drip Effect, Warm Flickering LED Flame, Indoor / Outdoor, Timer Feat
Flameless Taper Candles With Remote - Batteries Included, Resin Candlestick With Drip Effect, Warm Flickering LED Flame, Indoor / Outdoor, Timer Feat
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Haunted by Colonial Candle Scented Jar Candle, Grave Dust, 3 Wick, 14.5oz, Orange
Haunted by Colonial Candle Scented Jar Candle, Grave Dust, 3 Wick, 14.5oz, Orange
$14.40
amazon
Halloween candle pumpkin scarecrow 2 pieces set Decoupage up cycle pillar candle 2 x 4.5 inches tall white unscented centerpiece, hand decorated
Halloween candle pumpkin scarecrow 2 pieces set Decoupage up cycle pillar candle 2 x 4.5 inches tall white unscented centerpiece, hand decorated
$6.00
amazon
Colonial Candle Unscented 12 In Taper Candle, 12 Pieces, Black
Colonial Candle Unscented 12 In Taper Candle, 12 Pieces, Black
$54.00
walmartusa
Candle Warmers 2.5 oz Pumpkin Spice Wax Melts
Candle Warmers 2.5 oz Pumpkin Spice Wax Melts
$3.14
($3.49
save 10%)
blainfarm&fleet
Shabbat Candlesticks, Handmade Nickel Candle Holders Decorate with Polymer Clay, Perfect Wedding and Bat Mitzvah Gift
Shabbat Candlesticks, Handmade Nickel Candle Holders Decorate with Polymer Clay, Perfect Wedding and Bat Mitzvah Gift
$61.00
amazon
Colonial Candle Handipt Unscented Taper Candle Paraffin in Black, Size 10.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair NAA10.176
Colonial Candle Handipt Unscented Taper Candle Paraffin in Black, Size 10.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair NAA10.176
$41.61
wayfair
3 Piece Halloween Spooky Unscented Flameless Candle Set
3 Piece Halloween Spooky Unscented Flameless Candle Set
$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Halloween tall glass candle scented with roasted marshmallow scent 14 oz container
Halloween tall glass candle scented with roasted marshmallow scent 14 oz container
$14.99
amazon
East Urban Home Skull Floral Pedestal Resin Candlestick in White, Size 9.96 H x 5.04 W x 5.04 D in | Wayfair 31BDFF4C16754B9D91C55C0E5E64D7EB
East Urban Home Skull Floral Pedestal Resin Candlestick in White, Size 9.96 H x 5.04 W x 5.04 D in | Wayfair 31BDFF4C16754B9D91C55C0E5E64D7EB
$61.99
wayfair
Skull Decor,Skull Candle Glass,Skull candle,skeleton candle,Halloween candle,Skull gifts,Halloween candles,skull Gift,skull gifts,spooky decor,fall candles,Skull Mason Jar,Gift for Goth,Skeleton
Skull Decor,Skull Candle Glass,Skull candle,skeleton candle,Halloween candle,Skull gifts,Halloween candles,skull Gift,skull gifts,spooky decor,fall candles,Skull Mason Jar,Gift for Goth,Skeleton
$27.00
amazon
witch's brew candle,halloween book of spells decor,halloween candle,halloween decor scary,fall candle nest, halloween candle light,fall scented candle,hello fall candle,hocus pocus candle,hocus pocus,
witch's brew candle,halloween book of spells decor,halloween candle,halloween decor scary,fall candle nest, halloween candle light,fall scented candle,hello fall candle,hocus pocus candle,hocus pocus,
$23.00
amazon
Halloween in quarantine,Spooky,halloween candles scented,halloween decoration,halloween candle,fall scented candle,autumn soy candle,pumpkin candle, pumpkin spice candles (Autumn Apple Pie)
Halloween in quarantine,Spooky,halloween candles scented,halloween decoration,halloween candle,fall scented candle,autumn soy candle,pumpkin candle, pumpkin spice candles (Autumn Apple Pie)
$23.00
amazon
skull candleSpooky Candles,spooky,Halloween gift,halloween scented candles,spooky decor,spooky gifts,halloween decor,spooky home decor,spooky buddies (Pumpkin Caramel Crunch, Medium 8oz)
skull candleSpooky Candles,spooky,Halloween gift,halloween scented candles,spooky decor,spooky gifts,halloween decor,spooky home decor,spooky buddies (Pumpkin Caramel Crunch, Medium 8oz)
$23.00
amazon
Eco Candle Co Pumpkin Pecan Scented Room Spray, Size 7.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair SPYPUM
Eco Candle Co Pumpkin Pecan Scented Room Spray, Size 7.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair SPYPUM
$11.43
wayfair
The nightmare before christmas,The nightmare before christmas gifts,The nightmare before christmas candle,Fall scented candle,Halloween candle,Halloween,halloween decor, (White Sage Lavender)
The nightmare before christmas,The nightmare before christmas gifts,The nightmare before christmas candle,Fall scented candle,Halloween candle,Halloween,halloween decor, (White Sage Lavender)
$23.00
amazon
Deer Skull Soy Wax Candle
Deer Skull Soy Wax Candle
$65.00
neimanmarcus
The nightmare before christmas,The nightmare before christmas gifts,The nightmare before christmas candle,Fall scented candle,Halloween gift,Halloween candle,Halloween (Fraser Fir)
The nightmare before christmas,The nightmare before christmas gifts,The nightmare before christmas candle,Fall scented candle,Halloween gift,Halloween candle,Halloween (Fraser Fir)
$23.00
amazon
halloween candle,halloween candles,pennywise decor, Dancing Clown,Knife,Halloween Knife,scary clown,Man with knife (Christmas Eve)
halloween candle,halloween candles,pennywise decor, Dancing Clown,Knife,Halloween Knife,scary clown,Man with knife (Christmas Eve)
$23.00
amazon
Pumpkin and Ginger 4oz Candle
Pumpkin and Ginger 4oz Candle
$19.99
amazon
9" Transparent Glass Pumpkin Shaped Decorative Pillar Candle Holder
9" Transparent Glass Pumpkin Shaped Decorative Pillar Candle Holder
$25.14
walmartusa
Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Personalized Vanilla Candle Jar
Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Personalized Vanilla Candle Jar
$29.99
personalizationmall
Artisanal Orange Handmade Natural Wax Candle - Skull Yorick Large Silver Tin Complete With Geometric Heart & Message Marokka Design
Artisanal Orange Handmade Natural Wax Candle - Skull Yorick Large Silver Tin Complete With Geometric Heart & Message Marokka Design
$40.00
wolf&badgerus
5" Glass Jack-o-Lantern Candle Holder by Ashland® | Michaels®
5" Glass Jack-o-Lantern Candle Holder by Ashland® | Michaels®
$3.49
($6.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Black Crow Tealight Candles by Ashland® | Michaels®
Black Crow Tealight Candles by Ashland® | Michaels®
$2.99
($5.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Led Tealights Battery Operated Unscented Flameless Candles Parties Weddings (set Of 24)
Led Tealights Battery Operated Unscented Flameless Candles Parties Weddings (set Of 24)
$20.45
wayfairnorthamerica
Assorted Scented Snake & Roses Jar Candle by Ashland® | Michaels®
Assorted Scented Snake & Roses Jar Candle by Ashland® | Michaels®
$6.49
($12.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
A Cheerful Candle LLC Papa Pumpkin Pie Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair CS10
A Cheerful Candle LLC Papa Pumpkin Pie Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair CS10
$19.00
wayfair
Outdoor Lantern Candle Holder - 10 Inch, Black Metal, Solar Powered Candle Included, Decorative Centerpiece For Halloween Party Or Fall Garden Deco
Outdoor Lantern Candle Holder - 10 Inch, Black Metal, Solar Powered Candle Included, Decorative Centerpiece For Halloween Party Or Fall Garden Deco
$162.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2 Pack of Pumpkin, Berry & Fern with Wooden Lantern Candleholder By Allstate | Michaels®
2 Pack of Pumpkin, Berry & Fern with Wooden Lantern Candleholder By Allstate | Michaels®
$51.00
($102.00
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Spiced Pumpkin and Warm Vanilla Scented Candle | Large Pumpkin Spice Candle for Home | Highly Scented & Long Lasting Coconut Wax Luxury Candle
Spiced Pumpkin and Warm Vanilla Scented Candle | Large Pumpkin Spice Candle for Home | Highly Scented & Long Lasting Coconut Wax Luxury Candle
$16.95
amazon
Large Skull Mason Jar Candle Glow In Dark By Maddi's Melts
Large Skull Mason Jar Candle Glow In Dark By Maddi's Melts
$29.99
amazon
4" Cream Color Skull Candleholder
4" Cream Color Skull Candleholder
$18.99
amazon
Cinnamon Pumpkin Scented Jar Candle
Cinnamon Pumpkin Scented Jar Candle
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
21" White Dahlia & Pumpkin Fall Triple Candle Holder By Northlight | Michaels®
21" White Dahlia & Pumpkin Fall Triple Candle Holder By Northlight | Michaels®
$49.99
($99.98
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Halloween Candles & Holders
