Easter & Spring Wreaths

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Easter
spring wreaths
Easter & Spring Wreaths
Share
Easter & Spring Wreaths
Puleo International 24" Artificial Spring Mixed Floral Wreath
featured
Puleo International 24" Artificial Spring Mixed Floral Wreath
$56.49
qvc
AGD Easter Decor - We Believe in the Bunny SM Potted Floral Wreath
featured
AGD Easter Decor - We Believe in the Bunny SM Potted Floral Wreath
$22.95
amazon
Tulip wreath, Grapevine wreath, Spring wreath
featured
Tulip wreath, Grapevine wreath, Spring wreath
$188.70
amazon
24" Vibrant Puleo International Artificial Dogwood and Poppy and Daisy Floral Spring Wreath
24" Vibrant Puleo International Artificial Dogwood and Poppy and Daisy Floral Spring Wreath
$59.98
($84.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Easter wreath with purple flowers
Easter wreath with purple flowers
$45.00
amazon
Celebrate the Home Spring 3-Ply Paper Luncheon Napkins, Daffodil Wreath, 20-Count
Celebrate the Home Spring 3-Ply Paper Luncheon Napkins, Daffodil Wreath, 20-Count
$15.46
amazon
DarbyCreekTrading Real Touch Magnolia Spring Cotton Wreath Metal in Green, Size 32.0 H x 32.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair EC1006-32
DarbyCreekTrading Real Touch Magnolia Spring Cotton Wreath Metal in Green, Size 32.0 H x 32.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair EC1006-32
$439.99
wayfair
Large Grapevine Wreath Turquoise Metallic Hydrangea Spring Summer Flowers
Large Grapevine Wreath Turquoise Metallic Hydrangea Spring Summer Flowers
$79.99
amazon
Rustic Distressed Easter Bunny Burlap Mesh Wreath
Rustic Distressed Easter Bunny Burlap Mesh Wreath
$135.00
amazon
Brilliant Blooms - Magenta Zinnia, Pink Rose, Cream Peony and Hydrangea with Boston Fern Front Door Spring Summer Wreath
Brilliant Blooms - Magenta Zinnia, Pink Rose, Cream Peony and Hydrangea with Boston Fern Front Door Spring Summer Wreath
$469.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Yellow and Pink Spring Florals Artificial Wreath - 20-Inch
Yellow and Pink Spring Florals Artificial Wreath - 20-Inch
$76.92
($90.49
save 15%)
overstock
Hydrangea Forsythia Cosmos Berry Spring Everyday Silk Wreath
Hydrangea Forsythia Cosmos Berry Spring Everyday Silk Wreath
$233.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
BURLAP BUNNY EASTER WREATH - **FREE STANDARD SHIPPING**
BURLAP BUNNY EASTER WREATH - **FREE STANDARD SHIPPING**
$55.00
amazon
Spring Welcome Sign For Front Door Decor- Front Porch Decor_ Farmhouse welcome wreaths for front door sign - 12 x 12 inch welcome home decorations - Rustic Farmhouse home decor- wooden welco
Spring Welcome Sign For Front Door Decor- Front Porch Decor_ Farmhouse welcome wreaths for front door sign - 12 x 12 inch welcome home decorations - Rustic Farmhouse home decor- wooden welco
$30.56
walmart
Easter Bunny Rabbit - Easter Bunny Wreath - Front Door Wreath Spring Decoration - Wooden Door/Wall Decor by G.DeBrekht #8144502H
Easter Bunny Rabbit - Easter Bunny Wreath - Front Door Wreath Spring Decoration - Wooden Door/Wall Decor by G.DeBrekht #8144502H
$69.95
amazon
Elegant Holidays Handmade Easter Egg Berry Wreath, Decorative Front Door to Welcome Guests-for Outdoor or Indoor Home Wall Accent Décor- Great for Spring- Pastel Colors- 16-24 inches available
Elegant Holidays Handmade Easter Egg Berry Wreath, Decorative Front Door to Welcome Guests-for Outdoor or Indoor Home Wall Accent Décor- Great for Spring- Pastel Colors- 16-24 inches available
$120.00
amazon
Jeniya 20" Spring Rose Wreath
Jeniya 20" Spring Rose Wreath
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® 22" Spring Flowers Wreath in Green/Pink/Yellow, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair A3930E2A3F304059AAF7939B2B8DCE61
August Grove® 22" Spring Flowers Wreath in Green/Pink/Yellow, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair A3930E2A3F304059AAF7939B2B8DCE61
$51.99
wayfair
Wreath Wood Cloth Hanging Wreath Light String Vine Garland Pendant for Easter Decoration, Blue
Wreath Wood Cloth Hanging Wreath Light String Vine Garland Pendant for Easter Decoration, Blue
$13.99
walmart
BToBackyard Wreath Decoration Sign Door Front Wall Hanging Porch Country-style Round Spring Listing Number Wood Farmhouse Welcome
BToBackyard Wreath Decoration Sign Door Front Wall Hanging Porch Country-style Round Spring Listing Number Wood Farmhouse Welcome
$16.44
walmart
24" Butterfly Garden Accents Easter Wreath - National Tree Company
24" Butterfly Garden Accents Easter Wreath - National Tree Company
$23.49
target
Nature Spring 22-in Leaves Wreath Polyester in Green | 430876YWF
Nature Spring 22-in Leaves Wreath Polyester in Green | 430876YWF
$35.23
lowes
Chrysanthemum And Daisy Floral Spring Wreath Pink And Yellow 23"
Chrysanthemum And Daisy Floral Spring Wreath Pink And Yellow 23"
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
18" Multicolor Easter Egg Wreath By National Tree Company | Michaels®
18" Multicolor Easter Egg Wreath By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$37.22
($74.45
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Advertisement
Spring bunny, Standing Bunny wreath, bunny wreath, Easter bunny wreath, Standing Easter bunny
Spring bunny, Standing Bunny wreath, bunny wreath, Easter bunny wreath, Standing Easter bunny
$96.00
amazon
Northlight 15 in. Unlit Green Pink and Purple Decorative Artificial Spring Floral Twig Wreath, Multi-Colored
Northlight 15 in. Unlit Green Pink and Purple Decorative Artificial Spring Floral Twig Wreath, Multi-Colored
$90.28
homedepot
22" Spring Flower Wreath By National Tree Company in Red | Michaels®
22" Spring Flower Wreath By National Tree Company in Red | Michaels®
$30.46
($60.93
save 50%)
michaelsstores
22" Multicolor Decorated Easter Wreath By National Tree Company | Michaels®
22" Multicolor Decorated Easter Wreath By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$32.28
($64.56
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Green and Brown Foliage Artificial Spring Wreath with Nest - 24-Inch, Unlit
Green and Brown Foliage Artificial Spring Wreath with Nest - 24-Inch, Unlit
$51.99
walmart
Northlight Seasonal LED Lighted Artificial Lavender Spring Wreath- 16-Inch White Lights in Green/White, Size 3.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair
Northlight Seasonal LED Lighted Artificial Lavender Spring Wreath- 16-Inch White Lights in Green/White, Size 3.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair
$43.99
wayfair
Pom Pom Wreath, Nursery Wall Decor, Pink and Cream Wreath, Farmhouse/Shabby Chic Decor, Spring Wreath
Pom Pom Wreath, Nursery Wall Decor, Pink and Cream Wreath, Farmhouse/Shabby Chic Decor, Spring Wreath
$25.99
amazon
Spring Easter Wreath
Spring Easter Wreath
$110.00
amazon
Lavender and Leaves Artificial Spring Wreath Purple and Green 24-Inch
Lavender and Leaves Artificial Spring Wreath Purple and Green 24-Inch
$55.93
($65.00
save 14%)
walmartusa
16" Purple Wisteria Spring Wreath By Northlight | Michaels®
16" Purple Wisteria Spring Wreath By Northlight | Michaels®
$30.00
($60.00
save 50%)
michaelsstores
22" Spring Flowers Wreath
22" Spring Flowers Wreath
$46.10
($58.99
save 22%)
walmartusa
24" Rose, Dogwood & Daisy Floral Spring Wreath By Puleo International | Michaels®
24" Rose, Dogwood & Daisy Floral Spring Wreath By Puleo International | Michaels®
$119.49
michaelsstores
Advertisement
Northlight 23 in. Chrysanthemum and Berry Floral Spring Multi-Colored Wreath
Northlight 23 in. Chrysanthemum and Berry Floral Spring Multi-Colored Wreath
$60.62
homedepot
Pastel Birdhouse Spring Welcome 24" Burlap Wreath
Pastel Birdhouse Spring Welcome 24" Burlap Wreath
$153.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Primrue Spring Daisies Front Door 18" Polyester Wreath in Pink/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair E13AEE2D624948D287949AD0E597134B
Primrue Spring Daisies Front Door 18" Polyester Wreath in Pink/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair E13AEE2D624948D287949AD0E597134B
$37.99
wayfair
Green and Brown Grapevine with Twig Moss Egg Shaped Artificial Spring Wreath - 15.5-Inch, Unlit
Green and Brown Grapevine with Twig Moss Egg Shaped Artificial Spring Wreath - 15.5-Inch, Unlit
$22.99
walmart
Nature Spring 11.5-in Leaves Wreath in Green | 266858UQH
Nature Spring 11.5-in Leaves Wreath in Green | 266858UQH
$21.99
lowes
Hello Spring Boxwood Wreath Buffalo Plaid Neoprene Coasters Set of 4
Hello Spring Boxwood Wreath Buffalo Plaid Neoprene Coasters Set of 4
$14.00
amazon
"National Tree Company 22" Artificial Spring Floral Wreath, Multicolor"
"National Tree Company 22" Artificial Spring Floral Wreath, Multicolor"
$59.99
($74.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Puleo International Yellow 30 Inch Artificial Poppy Floral Spring Wreath
Puleo International Yellow 30 Inch Artificial Poppy Floral Spring Wreath
$125.00
($250.00
save 50%)
belk
Flip Flop Sumer Wreath, Beach House Decor, Front Door Wreath, Home Decor wreath, Beach Wreath sign, Spring Wreath for, Year Round Wreath
Flip Flop Sumer Wreath, Beach House Decor, Front Door Wreath, Home Decor wreath, Beach Wreath sign, Spring Wreath for, Year Round Wreath
$69.95
amazon
Plow & Hearth Typography Wall Decor POLYESTER - Spring Floral Wreath
Plow & Hearth Typography Wall Decor POLYESTER - Spring Floral Wreath
$29.98
($62.44
save 52%)
zulily
22" White, Blue, & Green Spring Tulip Wreath By National Tree Company | Michaels®
22" White, Blue, & Green Spring Tulip Wreath By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$50.77
($101.54
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Maidenhair Fern and Assorted Foliage Spring Wreath, Green 23"
Maidenhair Fern and Assorted Foliage Spring Wreath, Green 23"
$58.73
($63.44
save 7%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Northlight 11 in. Unlit Brown Cream and Pink Decorative Artificial Spring Floral Twig Wreath
Northlight 11 in. Unlit Brown Cream and Pink Decorative Artificial Spring Floral Twig Wreath
$42.16
homedepot
Grovetown Spring Wreath by Dona Gelsinger Wood Block
Grovetown Spring Wreath by Dona Gelsinger Wood Block
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Green and Brown Artificial Easter Wreath - 15-Inch, Unlit
Green and Brown Artificial Easter Wreath - 15-Inch, Unlit
$41.37
($73.99
save 44%)
walmartusa
Maidenhair Fern And Assorted Foliage Spring Wreath Green 23"
Maidenhair Fern And Assorted Foliage Spring Wreath Green 23"
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
15" Yellow, Green & Pink Hydrangea Flower Artificial Spring Wreath By Northlight | Michaels®
15" Yellow, Green & Pink Hydrangea Flower Artificial Spring Wreath By Northlight | Michaels®
$49.99
($99.98
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Hello Spring Welcome Door Wreath - Mother's Day Gift - Summer Pink Purple Yellow White Decor
Hello Spring Welcome Door Wreath - Mother's Day Gift - Summer Pink Purple Yellow White Decor
$79.95
amazon
Northlight Seasonal Mixed Foliage Artificial Spring Wreath w/ Nest & Brown 24-Inch in Green, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
Northlight Seasonal Mixed Foliage Artificial Spring Wreath w/ Nest & Brown 24-Inch in Green, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Chrysanthemum And Daisy Twig Basket Wreath Spring Decor Pink And Yellow 17"
Chrysanthemum And Daisy Twig Basket Wreath Spring Decor Pink And Yellow 17"
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Easter Bunny Burlap Wreath
Easter Bunny Burlap Wreath
$99.00
amazon
Pink Floral, Berry and Twig Artificial Spring Wreath, 12-Inch
Pink Floral, Berry and Twig Artificial Spring Wreath, 12-Inch
$34.36
overstock
National Tree Company 20 in. Dia Spring Flowers Wreath, Multi-Color
National Tree Company 20 in. Dia Spring Flowers Wreath, Multi-Color
$39.99
homedepot
Lavender and lambs ear wreath for front door, Fall flowers, wreathe, front door decoration, spring wreath, Summer Wreath farmhouse wreath
Lavender and lambs ear wreath for front door, Fall flowers, wreathe, front door decoration, spring wreath, Summer Wreath farmhouse wreath
$69.95
amazon
Load More
Easter & Spring Wreaths
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.