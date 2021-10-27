Easter Accent Pillows

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Easter
Accent Pillows
Easter Accent Pillows
Share
Easter Accent Pillows
Looney Tunes Lola Bunny Loves Yoga Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
featured
Looney Tunes Lola Bunny Loves Yoga Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$23.99
amazon
Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Beyond Measure Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
featured
Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Beyond Measure Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$25.99
amazon
Hipster Life Hipster bunny Rabbit Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
featured
Hipster Life Hipster bunny Rabbit Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Being Watched Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Being Watched Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$25.99
amazon
Insane Chain Saw Hare Funny Spirit Animal Loony Chainsaw Bunny Crazy Rabbit Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Insane Chain Saw Hare Funny Spirit Animal Loony Chainsaw Bunny Crazy Rabbit Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$22.99
amazon
KennieBStyles Designs Easter Hunt Construction Theme Eggs Cavator for Boys Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
KennieBStyles Designs Easter Hunt Construction Theme Eggs Cavator for Boys Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Leopard Print Easter Bunnies Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Leopard Print Easter Bunnies Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Being Watched Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Being Watched Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$23.99
amazon
Isabelle & Max™ Dozier Bunny Square Pillow Cover Cotton Blend in White, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 1D40C2C3B016457B9A03A33E6C382565
Isabelle & Max™ Dozier Bunny Square Pillow Cover Cotton Blend in White, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 1D40C2C3B016457B9A03A33E6C382565
$34.99
wayfair
Just a Girl Who Loves Rabbits and Hiking Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Just a Girl Who Loves Rabbits and Hiking Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Just A Girl Who Loves Rabbits Rabbit Lover Present Just A Girl Who Loves Lover Cute Rabbit Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Just A Girl Who Loves Rabbits Rabbit Lover Present Just A Girl Who Loves Lover Cute Rabbit Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Kawaii Rabbit Animal Pattern Gift Cute Per Owner Bunny Animal Lover Kawaii Brown Rabbit Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Kawaii Rabbit Animal Pattern Gift Cute Per Owner Bunny Animal Lover Kawaii Brown Rabbit Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Advertisement
Lionhead Rabbit Gifts Funny Lionhead Rabbit Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Lionhead Rabbit Gifts Funny Lionhead Rabbit Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.97
amazon
KAVKA DESIGNS Easter Cotton Geometric Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Cotton, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair FPL-BS18-18X18-TEL8211
KAVKA DESIGNS Easter Cotton Geometric Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Cotton, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair FPL-BS18-18X18-TEL8211
$47.99
wayfair
Bethea Bunny Throw Pillow
Bethea Bunny Throw Pillow
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hundredth Monkey Tees Chinese Zodiac Rabbit Astrology Horoscope Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Hundredth Monkey Tees Chinese Zodiac Rabbit Astrology Horoscope Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$26.99
amazon
Cudahy Bunny 2 Cotton Throw Pillow
Cudahy Bunny 2 Cotton Throw Pillow
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Happy Nature Co Retro Abstract Floral Cats and Rabbits Pastel Pink Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Happy Nature Co Retro Abstract Floral Cats and Rabbits Pastel Pink Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Just A Boy Who Loves Bunnies Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Just A Boy Who Loves Bunnies Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Doyal Bunny Square Pillow Cover
Doyal Bunny Square Pillow Cover
$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hunting With Gnome, Happy Easter Shirt Hunting with My Gnomies Hello, Gnome, Happy Easter Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Hunting With Gnome, Happy Easter Shirt Hunting with My Gnomies Hello, Gnome, Happy Easter Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
I Just Really Like Bunnies And Ballet Ok Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
I Just Really Like Bunnies And Ballet Ok Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Harper Orchard Cudahy Bunny 4 Poly Poplin Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Cotton, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A108P338PILL1818
Harper Orchard Cudahy Bunny 4 Poly Poplin Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Cotton, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A108P338PILL1818
$55.99
wayfair
John 3:16 Christian Quote From Bible Easter Gifts John 3:16 God Gave His Only Son Christian Easter Cross Bible Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
John 3:16 Christian Quote From Bible Easter Gifts John 3:16 God Gave His Only Son Christian Easter Cross Bible Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Advertisement
Green Cow Land Usagi Cute Bunny Rabbit Design Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Green Cow Land Usagi Cute Bunny Rabbit Design Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Happy Easter Day Cute Easter Eggs and Bunny, Medical Nursing Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Happy Easter Day Cute Easter Eggs and Bunny, Medical Nursing Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.95
amazon
Hundredth Monkey Tees Chinese Zodiac Rabbit Astrology Horoscope Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Hundredth Monkey Tees Chinese Zodiac Rabbit Astrology Horoscope Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$24.99
amazon
I Love Rabbits Designs By JAC Easily Distracted by Dogs and Rabbits Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
I Love Rabbits Designs By JAC Easily Distracted by Dogs and Rabbits Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
It's Too Early Sleeping Bunny Christian Shop It's Too Early Bunny Sleeping Face Motherhood Christian Girl Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
It's Too Early Sleeping Bunny Christian Shop It's Too Early Bunny Sleeping Face Motherhood Christian Girl Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Mix Web Shop - Bunny Sorry I Can't I Have Plans With My Bunny: Funny Pet Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Mix Web Shop - Bunny Sorry I Can't I Have Plans With My Bunny: Funny Pet Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny I'm A Masterpiece Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny I'm A Masterpiece Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$23.99
amazon
LoveJoy Case Tote Throw Reusable Summer Fashion Spring Party Bunny Floral Key Clock Cards Alice Tea Cup Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
LoveJoy Case Tote Throw Reusable Summer Fashion Spring Party Bunny Floral Key Clock Cards Alice Tea Cup Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny All You Need Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny All You Need Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$23.99
amazon
Mothers-Day Pillows Mom-my Mama Women Gifts Rabbit Mom Bunny Mama Cute Pet Animal Lover Mommy Mother Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Mothers-Day Pillows Mom-my Mama Women Gifts Rabbit Mom Bunny Mama Cute Pet Animal Lover Mommy Mother Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.99
amazon
Mainstays High Pile Rabbit Decorative Pillow, 17" x 17" Square, White, Single
Mainstays High Pile Rabbit Decorative Pillow, 17" x 17" Square, White, Single
$9.97
walmartusa
Malo Trap Tees Conejo Chambea Bunny Soy Peor Acostumbre Trap Hip Hop Puerto Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Malo Trap Tees Conejo Chambea Bunny Soy Peor Acostumbre Trap Hip Hop Puerto Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.97
amazon
Advertisement
Lionhead Rabbit Gifts Lionhead Rabbit Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Lionhead Rabbit Gifts Lionhead Rabbit Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.97
amazon
MSTravel The rabbit sits alone Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
MSTravel The rabbit sits alone Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$23.95
amazon
Katrina Easter Eggs Throw Pillow
Katrina Easter Eggs Throw Pillow
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
One Egg-Cellent Gifts EC One Egg-Cellent Bus Driver Easter School Team Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
One Egg-Cellent Gifts EC One Egg-Cellent Bus Driver Easter School Team Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
HAPPY EASTER CARROTS Throw Pillow by Kavka Designs
HAPPY EASTER CARROTS Throw Pillow by Kavka Designs
$37.49
overstock
My Beautiful Easter Easter Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
My Beautiful Easter Easter Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.95
amazon
Easter Joy - Throw Pillow
Easter Joy - Throw Pillow
$28.99
overstock
Millwood Pines Cierra Easter Eggs Throw Pillow Synthetic in Brown/White, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair B92D5A027CF04DB2975D7FB0AF82844F
Millwood Pines Cierra Easter Eggs Throw Pillow Synthetic in Brown/White, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair B92D5A027CF04DB2975D7FB0AF82844F
$51.99
wayfair
Sleeping Rabbit Blanket Stitch Outdoor Pillow
Sleeping Rabbit Blanket Stitch Outdoor Pillow
$79.99
kirkland'shome
Inspiration Studios Jesus is The Reason for The Season Tee for Christmas Easter Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Inspiration Studios Jesus is The Reason for The Season Tee for Christmas Easter Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Rabbit Bunnies Rabbit Lover Rabbit Mom Throw Pillow
Rabbit Bunnies Rabbit Lover Rabbit Mom Throw Pillow
$19.95
amazon
Kalo Pascha Orthodox Greek Easter Christian Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Kalo Pascha Orthodox Greek Easter Christian Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.95
amazon
Advertisement
Isabelle & Max™ Doyal Bunny Square Pillow Cover Cotton Blend in White, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 37F3A85AD5A449E195F5264F34CD05B0
Isabelle & Max™ Doyal Bunny Square Pillow Cover Cotton Blend in White, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 37F3A85AD5A449E195F5264F34CD05B0
$34.99
wayfair
LGBT Pride Fabulous Fashion Co. LGBT Pride Mommy Rabbit with Baby Bunny Mothers Day Love Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
LGBT Pride Fabulous Fashion Co. LGBT Pride Mommy Rabbit with Baby Bunny Mothers Day Love Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
InGENIUS Creepy Halloween Trick Or Treat Animals Creepy Gothic Chainsaw Bunny Goth Halloween Horror Darkness Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
InGENIUS Creepy Halloween Trick Or Treat Animals Creepy Gothic Chainsaw Bunny Goth Halloween Horror Darkness Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
K&K Interiors 20373A Linen Easter Black and White Gingham Rectangular Pillow
K&K Interiors 20373A Linen Easter Black and White Gingham Rectangular Pillow
$14.66
amazon
Long Dog Designs Easter Dachshund Bunny Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Long Dog Designs Easter Dachshund Bunny Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$26.95
amazon
Nordic Emporium Easter Gnome Egg Hunt Pastel Spring Gingham Plaid Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Nordic Emporium Easter Gnome Egg Hunt Pastel Spring Gingham Plaid Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
On A Retro Vintage 70s Distressed Sunset Bunny Rabbit Animal Silhouette Image On A Retro Vintage 70s Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
On A Retro Vintage 70s Distressed Sunset Bunny Rabbit Animal Silhouette Image On A Retro Vintage 70s Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny All You Need Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny All You Need Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$25.99
amazon
Mother of Bunnies Bunny Rabbit Gifts For Women Rabbit Mom Mother Womens Bunny Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Mother of Bunnies Bunny Rabbit Gifts For Women Rabbit Mom Mother Womens Bunny Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Paws and Smile Bunny Whisperer Funny Pet Gift I Love Rabbits Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Paws and Smile Bunny Whisperer Funny Pet Gift I Love Rabbits Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
16" Easter Bunny Pillow By National Tree Company in White | Michaels®
16" Easter Bunny Pillow By National Tree Company in White | Michaels®
$24.99
($49.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Nantucket Bound Bunnies Lumbar Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Sunbrella® in Indigo, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair NB1220 223BI
Nantucket Bound Bunnies Lumbar Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Sunbrella® in Indigo, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair NB1220 223BI
$61.99
wayfair
Load More
Easter Accent Pillows
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.