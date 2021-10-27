Easter Decorations

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Easter
Easter Decorations
Share
Easter Decorations
tabletop
Outdoor Decorations
Accent Pillows
Decorative Objects
spring wreaths
Rugs
House & Garden Flags
Tinksky Double Side Printed Garden Flag with Rabbit and Easter Eggs Pattern DIY Garden Flag for Easter Festival Party Decor
featured
Tinksky Double Side Printed Garden Flag with Rabbit and Easter Eggs Pattern DIY Garden Flag for Easter Festival Party Decor
$7.99
walmart
Coloring Jam Gifts Easter Craft for Boys Coloring Construction Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
featured
Coloring Jam Gifts Easter Craft for Boys Coloring Construction Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Easter Eggs Fawn Boxer Canvas Fabric Decorative Pillow
featured
Easter Eggs Fawn Boxer Canvas Fabric Decorative Pillow
$18.95
($33.08
save 43%)
walmartusa
Campania International Rabbit on a Rock Statue in Brown, Size 13.5 H x 11.5 W in | Wayfair A-259-BR
Campania International Rabbit on a Rock Statue in Brown, Size 13.5 H x 11.5 W in | Wayfair A-259-BR
$162.99
wayfair
Creative Converting Easter Bunny and Basket Dessert Plates, 7", Multi-color
Creative Converting Easter Bunny and Basket Dessert Plates, 7", Multi-color
$6.49
amazon
Rustic Distressed Easter Bunny Burlap Mesh Wreath
Rustic Distressed Easter Bunny Burlap Mesh Wreath
$135.00
amazon
Easter Eggs Papillon Sable White Fabric Decorative Pillow
Easter Eggs Papillon Sable White Fabric Decorative Pillow
$27.68
($36.99
save 25%)
walmartusa
Cute Ski Rabbit USA Eldora Colorado Gift Eldora Colorado USA Ski and Snowboard Rabbit Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Cute Ski Rabbit USA Eldora Colorado Gift Eldora Colorado USA Ski and Snowboard Rabbit Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Cute Easter Designz Happy Cute Easter Bunny Christian Holiday Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Cute Easter Designz Happy Cute Easter Bunny Christian Holiday Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
English Spot Rabbit Christmas Canvas Fabric Decorative Pillow
English Spot Rabbit Christmas Canvas Fabric Decorative Pillow
$21.41
($33.08
save 35%)
walmartusa
28 X 40 In. Polyester Easter Eggs French Bulldog Piebald Flag Canvas House Size 2-Sided Heavyweight
28 X 40 In. Polyester Easter Eggs French Bulldog Piebald Flag Canvas House Size 2-Sided Heavyweight
$42.99
verishop
Carson Double Sided House Flag - Easter Joy, Premium Dura Soft Fabric, Outdoor Yard Decorative Seasonal Flag, Size: 28" x 40"
Carson Double Sided House Flag - Easter Joy, Premium Dura Soft Fabric, Outdoor Yard Decorative Seasonal Flag, Size: 28" x 40"
$22.99
walmart
Advertisement
Cute Bunny Leopards Print Glasses Easter Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Cute Bunny Leopards Print Glasses Easter Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Easter Eggs Brindle Boxer Ceramic Night Light
Easter Eggs Brindle Boxer Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
($24.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Easter Eggs Basset Hound Canvas Fabric Decorative Pillow
Easter Eggs Basset Hound Canvas Fabric Decorative Pillow
$26.38
($33.08
save 20%)
walmartusa
11.5" Brown Traditional Cross Easter Pillar Candle Holder
11.5" Brown Traditional Cross Easter Pillar Candle Holder
$54.99
overstock
Caroline's Treasures Jack Russell Terrier Easter Egg Hunt Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB1945CNL
Caroline's Treasures Jack Russell Terrier Easter Egg Hunt Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB1945CNL
$17.86
wayfair
Custom Decor Garden Flag - Easter Lilies
Custom Decor Garden Flag - Easter Lilies
$15.51
walmart
Caroline's Treasures 11 in. x 15-1/2 in. Polyester Easter Eggs Bernese Mountain Dog 2-Sided 2-Ply Garden Flag
Caroline's Treasures 11 in. x 15-1/2 in. Polyester Easter Eggs Bernese Mountain Dog 2-Sided 2-Ply Garden Flag
$13.85
homedepot
12 In X 16 In Outdoor Throw Pillow Easter Eggs Black Labrador Canvas Fabric Decorative Pillow
12 In X 16 In Outdoor Throw Pillow Easter Eggs Black Labrador Canvas Fabric Decorative Pillow
$30.98
verishop
DII 6-Pack Easter Folk Garden Wicker Rectangle Placemats | CAMZ11702
DII 6-Pack Easter Folk Garden Wicker Rectangle Placemats | CAMZ11702
$33.85
lowes
Celebrate the Home Spring 3-Ply Paper Luncheon Napkins, Daffodil Wreath, 20-Count
Celebrate the Home Spring 3-Ply Paper Luncheon Napkins, Daffodil Wreath, 20-Count
$15.46
amazon
Caroline's Treasures Easter Eggs Karelian Bear Dog Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB6053CNL
Caroline's Treasures Easter Eggs Karelian Bear Dog Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB6053CNL
$18.59
wayfair
Norwegian Elkhound Easter Eggtravaganza Garden Flag
Norwegian Elkhound Easter Eggtravaganza Garden Flag
$14.14
($17.99
save 21%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Beagle Easter Flag Canvas House Size
Beagle Easter Flag Canvas House Size
$29.42
($47.99
save 39%)
walmartusa
Hermelin Rabbit Pink Check Ceramic Night Light
Hermelin Rabbit Pink Check Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
($24.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Easter Eggs Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Fabric Decorative Pillow
Easter Eggs Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Fabric Decorative Pillow
$23.07
($36.99
save 38%)
walmartusa
Papillon Easter Egg Hunt Garden Flag
Papillon Easter Egg Hunt Garden Flag
$15.48
($17.99
save 14%)
walmartusa
Easter Eggs Brittany Spaniel Fabric Decorative Pillow
Easter Eggs Brittany Spaniel Fabric Decorative Pillow
$22.94
($26.89
save 15%)
walmartusa
Easter Eggs Bedlington Terrier Sandy Ceramic Night Light
Easter Eggs Bedlington Terrier Sandy Ceramic Night Light
$17.86
($24.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Christian Gifts & Easter Gifts & Rabbit Gifts Silly Rabbit Jesus Easter Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Christian Gifts & Easter Gifts & Rabbit Gifts Silly Rabbit Jesus Easter Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Chocolate Brown Shih Tzu Easter Egg Hunt Ceramic Night Light
Chocolate Brown Shih Tzu Easter Egg Hunt Ceramic Night Light
$21.62
($24.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
Cute Religion Designz Risen Indeed Cute Christian Easter Bible Quote Luke 24:34 Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Cute Religion Designz Risen Indeed Cute Christian Easter Bible Quote Luke 24:34 Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Blue Russian Easter Eggs 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. House Flag
Blue Russian Easter Eggs 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. House Flag
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Borzoi Easter Egg Hunt Flag Canvas House Size
Borzoi Easter Egg Hunt Flag Canvas House Size
$28.42
($47.99
save 41%)
walmartusa
Tan Rabbit Love Fabric Decorative Pillow
Tan Rabbit Love Fabric Decorative Pillow
$25.47
($36.99
save 31%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Cottagecore By Kiki Cottagecore Strawberry Bunny Rabbit Soft Girl Pink Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Cottagecore By Kiki Cottagecore Strawberry Bunny Rabbit Soft Girl Pink Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Caroline's Treasures English Lop Rabbit Check Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB8136CNL
Caroline's Treasures English Lop Rabbit Check Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB8136CNL
$24.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Easter Eggs Karelian Bear Dog Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB6079CNL
Caroline's Treasures Easter Eggs Karelian Bear Dog Ceramic Night Light Ceramic, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB6079CNL
$22.17
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Polka Dots Rabbit Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Brown/White, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB6757CNL
Caroline's Treasures Polka Dots Rabbit Ceramic Night Light Ceramic in Brown/White, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BB6757CNL
$17.86
wayfair
Bernese Mountain Dog Easter Eggtravaganza Flag Canvas House Size
Bernese Mountain Dog Easter Eggtravaganza Flag Canvas House Size
$25.22
($35.58
save 29%)
walmartusa
Bungalow Rose Bernyce Easter Tablecloth Cotton Blend in Red, Size 0.2 D in | Wayfair E4CBA469C2284081AD483AF93D233E20
Bungalow Rose Bernyce Easter Tablecloth Cotton Blend in Red, Size 0.2 D in | Wayfair E4CBA469C2284081AD483AF93D233E20
$103.99
wayfair
Bunnies and Bows Throw Pillows - Blonde Tooth Fairy Personalized Tooth Pillow
Bunnies and Bows Throw Pillows - Blonde Tooth Fairy Personalized Tooth Pillow
$13.99
($26.00
save 46%)
zulily
Longhair Black and Tan Dachshund Easter Egg Hunt Flag Canvas House Size
Longhair Black and Tan Dachshund Easter Egg Hunt Flag Canvas House Size
$33.53
($47.99
save 30%)
walmartusa
Hydrangea Forsythia Cosmos Berry Spring Everyday Silk Wreath
Hydrangea Forsythia Cosmos Berry Spring Everyday Silk Wreath
$233.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Easter Eggs West Siberian Laika Spitz Garden Flag
Easter Eggs West Siberian Laika Spitz Garden Flag
$15.62
($17.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
Cute rabbit boba milk tea Lover, Angry Gamer Bunny Kawaii Bunny Sipping Boba Bubble Tea Cup Playing Video Game Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Cute rabbit boba milk tea Lover, Angry Gamer Bunny Kawaii Bunny Sipping Boba Bubble Tea Cup Playing Video Game Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Easter Eggs Pekingnese Cream Fabric Decorative Pillow
Easter Eggs Pekingnese Cream Fabric Decorative Pillow
$27.71
($36.99
save 25%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Animal Lover Merch Co Funny Just A Boy Who Loves Bunnies Cute Rabbit Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Animal Lover Merch Co Funny Just A Boy Who Loves Bunnies Cute Rabbit Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Polka Dot Bunny Tablecloth
Polka Dot Bunny Tablecloth
$39.71
theapollobox
Richard Glaesser Rabbits Pyramid Candelabra
Richard Glaesser Rabbits Pyramid Candelabra
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Autcarible Cat Bowl Animals Water Bottle Cage Hanging Water Drinking Bowl Bottle for Small Pet/Bunny/Ferret/Hamster
Autcarible Cat Bowl Animals Water Bottle Cage Hanging Water Drinking Bowl Bottle for Small Pet/Bunny/Ferret/Hamster
$28.58
walmart
Islesboro Bunny 3 Cotton Throw Pillow
Islesboro Bunny 3 Cotton Throw Pillow
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Always Be Yourself Unless Bunny Astronaut Always Be Yourself Unless You Can Be A Bunny Astronaut Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Always Be Yourself Unless Bunny Astronaut Always Be Yourself Unless You Can Be A Bunny Astronaut Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Bee & Willow Home Polyresin Rabbit Statue Multi
Bee & Willow Home Polyresin Rabbit Statue Multi
$17.00
buybuybaby
Bulgarian Easter Clothing Hristos Voskrese - Bulgarian Easter Greeting Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Bulgarian Easter Clothing Hristos Voskrese - Bulgarian Easter Greeting Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$23.98
amazon
Dimick Bunny Pillow Cover
Dimick Bunny Pillow Cover
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Set of 4 Bunny Williams Banded Placemat White/White - Ballard Designs
Set of 4 Bunny Williams Banded Placemat White/White - Ballard Designs
$59.00
ballarddesigns
Easter Tree with Lights for Ornaments Decorations Hanging Easter Eggs Holiday Gift White 60cm
Easter Tree with Lights for Ornaments Decorations Hanging Easter Eggs Holiday Gift White 60cm
$18.99
newegg
Bigfoot is the Easter Bunny by Bronson Summers Funny Easter Bunny Bigfoot Research Society Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Bigfoot is the Easter Bunny by Bronson Summers Funny Easter Bunny Bigfoot Research Society Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Load More
Easter Decorations
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.