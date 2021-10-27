Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
tree toppers
Christmas Tree Toppers & Angels
Share
Christmas Tree Toppers & Angels
LightShow 19 in. Classic White Christmas Projection Kaleidoscope-Starburst Tree Topper
featured
LightShow 19 in. Classic White Christmas Projection Kaleidoscope-Starburst Tree Topper
$29.98
homedepot
Kurt S. Adler 20064 - 10 Light 14" Capiz Star Christmas Tree Topper
featured
Kurt S. Adler 20064 - 10 Light 14" Capiz Star Christmas Tree Topper
$71.99
lightbulbs
Kurt Adler 10 Light 6 Point Capiz Star Tree Topper w/ Scroll Design in Gray/Yellow, Size 9.0 H x 9.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair UL3110
featured
Kurt Adler 10 Light 6 Point Capiz Star Tree Topper w/ Scroll Design in Gray/Yellow, Size 9.0 H x 9.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair UL3110
$65.99
($75.62
save 13%)
wayfair
Kurt S. Adler 49752 - 10 Light 9" Angel Christmas Tree Topper
Kurt S. Adler 49752 - 10 Light 9" Angel Christmas Tree Topper
$38.99
lightbulbs
10.25" Lighted Star Christmas Tree Topper - Clear Lights
10.25" Lighted Star Christmas Tree Topper - Clear Lights
$46.24
walmart
Kurt S. Adler 9" Silver Sunburst Capiz Lighted Treetop
Kurt S. Adler 9" Silver Sunburst Capiz Lighted Treetop
$27.19
($31.99
save 15%)
blainfarm&fleet
9" Lighted Gold 3D Star Christmas Tree Topper - Clear Lights
9" Lighted Gold 3D Star Christmas Tree Topper - Clear Lights
$24.99
walmart
Kurt S. Adler 04580 - 10 Light 8.5" Multi-Color Capiz Star Christmas Tree Topper
Kurt S. Adler 04580 - 10 Light 8.5" Multi-Color Capiz Star Christmas Tree Topper
$35.39
lightbulbs
"Kurt Adler 12" Ivory And Gold Lighted Angel " Christmas Tree Topper, One Size , Yellow"
"Kurt Adler 12" Ivory And Gold Lighted Angel " Christmas Tree Topper, One Size , Yellow"
$38.99
($120.00
save 68%)
jcpenney
Kurt Adler 10 Light Star Tree Topper Plastic, Size 11.0 H x 10.1 W x 2.6 D in | Wayfair UL1212/C
Kurt Adler 10 Light Star Tree Topper Plastic, Size 11.0 H x 10.1 W x 2.6 D in | Wayfair UL1212/C
$64.99
wayfair
Kurt Adler Angel Tree Topper Plastic in White, Size 14.5 H x 9.4 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair UL2138
Kurt Adler Angel Tree Topper Plastic in White, Size 14.5 H x 9.4 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair UL2138
$101.99
wayfair
Kurt Adler Star Tree Topper Metal in Gray/Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 10.1 W x 10.4 D in | Wayfair UL0895
Kurt Adler Star Tree Topper Metal in Gray/Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 10.1 W x 10.4 D in | Wayfair UL0895
$66.99
wayfair
Kurt Adler 10-Light 12-Inch Ivory And Gold Black Angel Treetop Christmas Tree Topper, One Size , Multiple Colors
Kurt Adler 10-Light 12-Inch Ivory And Gold Black Angel Treetop Christmas Tree Topper, One Size , Multiple Colors
$95.99
($160.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Kurt S. Adler Silver 10-Inch 18-Light Merry Christmas Silver Star Tree Topper
Kurt S. Adler Silver 10-Inch 18-Light Merry Christmas Silver Star Tree Topper
$81.72
($163.45
save 50%)
belk
11 Inch LED Bethlehem Star Tree Topper Ornament Home Accents Holiday
11 Inch LED Bethlehem Star Tree Topper Ornament Home Accents Holiday
$29.99
walmart
Kurt S. Adler 9.27-in Star Multi-color Clear Christmas Tree Topper | UL0118/M
Kurt S. Adler 9.27-in Star Multi-color Clear Christmas Tree Topper | UL0118/M
$56.73
lowes
Kurt Adler 40-60mm Shatterproof Multi-Color Ball and Tree Topper, 47 Piece Set
Kurt Adler 40-60mm Shatterproof Multi-Color Ball and Tree Topper, 47 Piece Set
$49.99
overstock
Intera Christmas Tree Topper, LED Lighted Star 3D Hollow Glitter Rotating Silver Snowflake Projection for Xmas Tree Decorations
Intera Christmas Tree Topper, LED Lighted Star 3D Hollow Glitter Rotating Silver Snowflake Projection for Xmas Tree Decorations
$49.99
walmart
JJ's Holiday Gifts Ltd. Angel w/ Plaid Scarf Tree Topper Fabric in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair CF2107RA
JJ's Holiday Gifts Ltd. Angel w/ Plaid Scarf Tree Topper Fabric in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair CF2107RA
$149.99
wayfair
Holiday Lane Led Cheers Tree Topper Ornaments
Holiday Lane Led Cheers Tree Topper Ornaments
$24.92
walmart
JJ's Holiday Gifts Ltd. Star Ornament Tree Topper Plastic in Gray/Yellow, Size 9.75 H x 7.25 W x 7.25 D in | Wayfair DK0524G
JJ's Holiday Gifts Ltd. Star Ornament Tree Topper Plastic in Gray/Yellow, Size 9.75 H x 7.25 W x 7.25 D in | Wayfair DK0524G
$40.99
wayfair
MELODY Gold Star Tree Topper For Christmas Tree Decorations, Home, Party, Wedding, Bedroom Decor Indoor Decor in Yellow | Wayfair MELODY4a35db2
MELODY Gold Star Tree Topper For Christmas Tree Decorations, Home, Party, Wedding, Bedroom Decor Indoor Decor in Yellow | Wayfair MELODY4a35db2
$119.99
wayfair
8” Christmas Tree Topper Lighted Tinsel Wreath Round Tree Topper With 10 Mini Colorful Replaceable Lights, Plug In Christmas Tree Ornament For Indoor
8” Christmas Tree Topper Lighted Tinsel Wreath Round Tree Topper With 10 Mini Colorful Replaceable Lights, Plug In Christmas Tree Ornament For Indoor
$122.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kurt Adler LED Fiber Optic Angel Tree Topper Fabric in Gray/White, Size 13.0 H x 4.75 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair UL1084
Kurt Adler LED Fiber Optic Angel Tree Topper Fabric in Gray/White, Size 13.0 H x 4.75 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair UL1084
$84.99
($100.00
save 15%)
wayfair
Kurt Adler Bethlehem Star Tree Topper Glass, Size 10.8 H x 7.1 W x 2.8 D in | Wayfair UL3016
Kurt Adler Bethlehem Star Tree Topper Glass, Size 10.8 H x 7.1 W x 2.8 D in | Wayfair UL3016
$77.99
wayfair
Mr. Christmas 24-in Santa Red White Christmas Tree Topper | 49359
Mr. Christmas 24-in Santa Red White Christmas Tree Topper | 49359
$49.98
lowes
Mr. Christmas Animated Santa's Biplane Tree Topper Plastic in Black/Red/Yellow, Size 22.0 H x 21.5 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair 49311-1
Mr. Christmas Animated Santa's Biplane Tree Topper Plastic in Black/Red/Yellow, Size 22.0 H x 21.5 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair 49311-1
$59.99
wayfair
Christmas Tree Topper Lighted, Snowflake Tree Toppers With Led Rotating Silver Projector White Lights, 3D Glitter Lighted Star Sliver Snow Tree Topper
Christmas Tree Topper Lighted, Snowflake Tree Toppers With Led Rotating Silver Projector White Lights, 3D Glitter Lighted Star Sliver Snow Tree Topper
$127.99
wayfairnorthamerica
MELODY Christmas Tree Topper Lighted w/ Snowflake Projector, 3D Rotating Snowflake On Ceiling For Xmas Holiday Decorations in White | Wayfair
MELODY Christmas Tree Topper Lighted w/ Snowflake Projector, 3D Rotating Snowflake On Ceiling For Xmas Holiday Decorations in White | Wayfair
$124.99
wayfair
Tree Topper Metal Silver Star Snowflake Treetop Festive Party Home Xmas, Kali
Tree Topper Metal Silver Star Snowflake Treetop Festive Party Home Xmas, Kali
$102.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nativity Themed Tree Topper
Nativity Themed Tree Topper
$62.99
($69.99
save 10%)
novica
Northlight 7" Gold Tinsel Snowflake Starburst Christmas Tree Topper - Multi Lights
Northlight 7" Gold Tinsel Snowflake Starburst Christmas Tree Topper - Multi Lights
$23.99
($48.00
save 50%)
macys
9" Lighted Silver Tinsel Star Christmas Tree Topper - Multi Lights
9" Lighted Silver Tinsel Star Christmas Tree Topper - Multi Lights
$18.10
walmart
Mr. Christmas 23.2-in Santa Red White Christmas Tree Topper | 49357
Mr. Christmas 23.2-in Santa Red White Christmas Tree Topper | 49357
$39.99
lowes
9" Lighted Silver Star Christmas Tree Topper - Multicolor Lights
9" Lighted Silver Star Christmas Tree Topper - Multicolor Lights
$18.99
walmartusa
Northlight 9-in Star Gold White Christmas Tree Topper | 32606350
Northlight 9-in Star Gold White Christmas Tree Topper | 32606350
$24.24
lowes
7" Silver Pre-Lit Snowflake Starburst Christmas Tree Topper - Clear Lights
7" Silver Pre-Lit Snowflake Starburst Christmas Tree Topper - Clear Lights
$18.99
walmartusa
Northlight Seasonal Mosaic 8-Point Star Christmas Tree Topper Plastic in Orange, Size 8.0 H x 8.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT NL02624
Northlight Seasonal Mosaic 8-Point Star Christmas Tree Topper Plastic in Orange, Size 8.0 H x 8.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT NL02624
$29.99
wayfair
14.75" Red and White Glass Finial Christmas Tree Topper
14.75" Red and White Glass Finial Christmas Tree Topper
$32.99
walmartusa
Candle Wreath 7" 11-Light Star Christmas Tree Topper In Clear/silver
Candle Wreath 7" 11-Light Star Christmas Tree Topper In Clear/silver
$14.99
buybuybaby
JJ's Holiday Gifts Ltd. Fiber Optic Angel Tree Topper Fabric in White, Size 18.0 H x 13.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair CF2097W
JJ's Holiday Gifts Ltd. Fiber Optic Angel Tree Topper Fabric in White, Size 18.0 H x 13.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair CF2097W
$157.99
wayfair
Elf Hat Polka Dot Tree Topper
Elf Hat Polka Dot Tree Topper
$19.99
kirkland'shome
JJ's Holiday Gifts Ltd. 10-Light Angel Tree Topper Fabric in White, Size 12.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair CL1387I
JJ's Holiday Gifts Ltd. 10-Light Angel Tree Topper Fabric in White, Size 12.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair CL1387I
$84.99
($93.99
save 10%)
wayfair
"Kurt Adler 14" White And Silver Angel Lighted " Christmas Tree Topper, One Size , White"
"Kurt Adler 14" White And Silver Angel Lighted " Christmas Tree Topper, One Size , White"
$42.24
($130.00
save 68%)
jcpenney
Glitz Home Red Plaid Angel Tree Topper
Glitz Home Red Plaid Angel Tree Topper
$45.00
($90.00
save 50%)
belk
Kurt Adler Angel Tree Topper Fabric in White, Size 12.4 H x 10.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair UL2146
Kurt Adler Angel Tree Topper Fabric in White, Size 12.4 H x 10.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair UL2146
$94.99
($105.00
save 10%)
wayfair
Northlight Seasonal 9" Clear Crystal Star Led Christmas Tree Topper - Multi Lights Plastic, Size 9.0 H x 9.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair
Northlight Seasonal 9" Clear Crystal Star Led Christmas Tree Topper - Multi Lights Plastic, Size 9.0 H x 9.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair
$29.99
wayfair
Northlight Lighted Tinsel Star Of Bethlehem Christmas Tree Topper
Northlight Lighted Tinsel Star Of Bethlehem Christmas Tree Topper
$34.99
($70.00
save 50%)
macys
26 Inch Christmas Tree Topper Gnome Swedish Tomte Gnome Christmas Ornaments Santa Gnomes Plush Scandinavian Christmas Decorations Holiday Home Decor
26 Inch Christmas Tree Topper Gnome Swedish Tomte Gnome Christmas Ornaments Santa Gnomes Plush Scandinavian Christmas Decorations Holiday Home Decor
$10.79
walmart
Star Christmas Tree Topper Lighted With Built-In Rotating Magic Ball, Christmas Decoration, LED Treetop Projector For Crown Christmas Tree, Xmas/Holid
Star Christmas Tree Topper Lighted With Built-In Rotating Magic Ball, Christmas Decoration, LED Treetop Projector For Crown Christmas Tree, Xmas/Holid
$107.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mr. Christmas Animated Superhero Santa Tree Topper - Santa
Mr. Christmas Animated Superhero Santa Tree Topper - Santa
$30.40
($39.95
save 24%)
hsn
MEGAWHEELS Christmas Tree Topper Perfect Star Ornament for Gifts
MEGAWHEELS Christmas Tree Topper Perfect Star Ornament for Gifts
$13.01
walmart
Northlight 13" Lighted Fiber Optic Angel in Silver Gray Gown Christmas Tree Topper - Gray
Northlight 13" Lighted Fiber Optic Angel in Silver Gray Gown Christmas Tree Topper - Gray
$89.99
($180.00
save 50%)
macy's
7" Lighted Frosted 5-Point Star Christmas Tree Topper - Clear Lights
7" Lighted Frosted 5-Point Star Christmas Tree Topper - Clear Lights
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Northlight Seasonal 13" Led Lighted Gold Star w/ Rotating Projector Christmas Tree Topper Plastic in Gray, Size 13.0 H x 10.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair
Northlight Seasonal 13" Led Lighted Gold Star w/ Rotating Projector Christmas Tree Topper Plastic in Gray, Size 13.0 H x 10.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair
$70.99
wayfair
Northlight Lighted Battery Operated Glittered Star Christmas Tree Topper - Gold
Northlight Lighted Battery Operated Glittered Star Christmas Tree Topper - Gold
$47.99
($96.00
save 50%)
macy's
Northlight Led Lighted Retro Table Top Christmas Tree with Star Topper - Green
Northlight Led Lighted Retro Table Top Christmas Tree with Star Topper - Green
$62.99
($126.00
save 50%)
macy's
"Kurt Adler 12" Fiber-Optic Ivory And Gold Angel Color-Changing Led " Christmas Tree Topper, One Size , Multiple Colors"
"Kurt Adler 12" Fiber-Optic Ivory And Gold Angel Color-Changing Led " Christmas Tree Topper, One Size , Multiple Colors"
$38.99
($120.00
save 68%)
jcpenney
11" Bethlehem Star Tree Topper With Dual Color® LED Bulbs By National Tree Company | Michaels®
11" Bethlehem Star Tree Topper With Dual Color® LED Bulbs By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$17.34
($38.99
save 56%)
michaelsstores
Mercury Row® 8 Point Star Tree Topper Plastic in Red, Size 16.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair THLA3470 39883944
Mercury Row® 8 Point Star Tree Topper Plastic in Red, Size 16.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair THLA3470 39883944
$22.99
wayfair
Christmas Tree Toppers & Angels
