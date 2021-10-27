Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Tree Skirts
Christmas Tree Skirts
Share
Christmas Tree Skirts
Bee & Willow Home Christmas Tree Skirt In Grey
featured
Bee & Willow Home Christmas Tree Skirt In Grey
$19.99
($39.99
save 50%)
buybuybaby
Arcadia Home Tree Skirt Wool/Felt in Red, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair TF43
featured
Arcadia Home Tree Skirt Wool/Felt in Red, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair TF43
$359.99
wayfair
AMARA Christmas - Christmas Tree Skirt - Red Tartan
featured
AMARA Christmas - Christmas Tree Skirt - Red Tartan
$76.00
amaraus
Belle By Jessi Stylish Queue Slim Tree Skirt in Yellow, Size 0.06 H x 26.0 W in | Wayfair TSS-QUE
Belle By Jessi Stylish Queue Slim Tree Skirt in Yellow, Size 0.06 H x 26.0 W in | Wayfair TSS-QUE
$43.99
wayfair
30" Red & Green Pencil Tree Skirt by Ashland® | Michaels®
30" Red & Green Pencil Tree Skirt by Ashland® | Michaels®
$24.99
michaelsstores
Bescita Christmas Tree Skirt Christmas Tree Decorations Christmas Ornament Diameter
Bescita Christmas Tree Skirt Christmas Tree Decorations Christmas Ornament Diameter
$12.30
walmart
August Grove® Tree Skirt Cotton in Brown/Red, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair AGTG8041 45412737
August Grove® Tree Skirt Cotton in Brown/Red, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair AGTG8041 45412737
$96.99
wayfair
Aunavey Silver Sequin Christmas Tree Skirt Soft Plush Mat White Faux Fur Holiday Party Decorations 35 Inch
Aunavey Silver Sequin Christmas Tree Skirt Soft Plush Mat White Faux Fur Holiday Party Decorations 35 Inch
$20.89
walmart
ARTzTEX Holiday Tree Mats FELT Nativity Classic Tree Skirt Polyester in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 60.0 H x 60.0 W in | Wayfair FLT3241-152
ARTzTEX Holiday Tree Mats FELT Nativity Classic Tree Skirt Polyester in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 60.0 H x 60.0 W in | Wayfair FLT3241-152
$55.99
wayfair
Amazing Fashion Red Christmas Tree Collar, 30 Inch Christmas Tree Ring with Plastic and Cloth, Easy Set Up Tree Skirt Tree Base Cover Decorates Home
Amazing Fashion Red Christmas Tree Collar, 30 Inch Christmas Tree Ring with Plastic and Cloth, Easy Set Up Tree Skirt Tree Base Cover Decorates Home
$35.99
walmart
Santa & Friends Tree Skirt / MAT
Santa & Friends Tree Skirt / MAT
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ARTzTEX Holiday Glow Tree Skirt/MAT in Brown/White/Yellow, Size 60.0 H x 60.0 W in | Wayfair 3257-152
ARTzTEX Holiday Glow Tree Skirt/MAT in Brown/White/Yellow, Size 60.0 H x 60.0 W in | Wayfair 3257-152
$64.99
wayfair
August Grove® Star Tree Skirt Cotton in Green, Size 48.0 W in | Wayfair 3A96C2A988D04A2E9729152367DE553F
August Grove® Star Tree Skirt Cotton in Green, Size 48.0 W in | Wayfair 3A96C2A988D04A2E9729152367DE553F
$48.99
wayfair
Arcadia Home Handmade Tree Skirt Cotton in Blue/Brown, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair TC3
Arcadia Home Handmade Tree Skirt Cotton in Blue/Brown, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair TC3
$285.99
wayfair
Johnone Tree Skirt
Johnone Tree Skirt
$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kurt S. Adler Multi 48 Inch Red and Gold Religious Tree Skirt
Kurt S. Adler Multi 48 Inch Red and Gold Religious Tree Skirt
$118.00
($236.00
save 50%)
belk
Northlight Seasonal 48-Inch Beige & White Snowflake Embroidered Christmas Tree Skirt, Size 48.0 H x 48.0 W in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT L88017
Northlight Seasonal 48-Inch Beige & White Snowflake Embroidered Christmas Tree Skirt, Size 48.0 H x 48.0 W in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT L88017
$106.99
wayfair
Northlight Seasonal 48" Red & Green Snowflakes Christmas Tree Skirt, Size 46.0 H x 46.0 W in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT N90770
Northlight Seasonal 48" Red & Green Snowflakes Christmas Tree Skirt, Size 46.0 H x 46.0 W in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT N90770
$51.99
wayfair
Northlight Seasonal 48-in. Gold Glitter Christmas Tree Skirt, Yellow
Northlight Seasonal 48-in. Gold Glitter Christmas Tree Skirt, Yellow
$86.99
($144.99
save 40%)
kohl's
48" Rose Gold and White Reversible Sequin Trim Christmas Tree Skirt
48" Rose Gold and White Reversible Sequin Trim Christmas Tree Skirt
$56.99
walmart
Christmas Tree Skirt Red And Black Plaid Base Diameter 30-Inch Merry Christmas Tree Collar Xmas Party Home Decoration
Christmas Tree Skirt Red And Black Plaid Base Diameter 30-Inch Merry Christmas Tree Collar Xmas Party Home Decoration
$33.99
walmart
Northlight Seasonal 48" Green & Black Plaid Christmas Tree Skirt w/ Faux Fur, Size 48.0 H x 48.0 W in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT FO26686
Northlight Seasonal 48" Green & Black Plaid Christmas Tree Skirt w/ Faux Fur, Size 48.0 H x 48.0 W in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT FO26686
$75.99
wayfair
Hansell Holiday Christmas Tree Skirt
Hansell Holiday Christmas Tree Skirt
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Northlight Seasonal 60-in. Sequin Snowflake Faux-Fur Christmas Tree Skirt, White
Northlight Seasonal 60-in. Sequin Snowflake Faux-Fur Christmas Tree Skirt, White
$155.99
($259.99
save 40%)
kohl's
Mina Victory Home For The Holiday Modern Tree Skirt ( 4'4" x 4'4" ROUND )
Mina Victory Home For The Holiday Modern Tree Skirt ( 4'4" x 4'4" ROUND )
$55.99
overstock
Peruvian Hand Sewn Applique Tree Skirt with Embroidery
Peruvian Hand Sewn Applique Tree Skirt with Embroidery
$70.19
($77.99
save 10%)
novica
Northlight Seasonal 48" Black & White Buffalo Plaid Christmas Tree Skirt w/ Burlap Snowflake, Size 48.0 H x 48.0 W in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT FO26662
Northlight Seasonal 48" Black & White Buffalo Plaid Christmas Tree Skirt w/ Burlap Snowflake, Size 48.0 H x 48.0 W in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT FO26662
$75.99
wayfair
Christmas Tree Skirt
Christmas Tree Skirt
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Industrial Lodge Home Sky Tree Skirt Cotton, Size 55.0 W in | Wayfair ATGR9396 34761685
Industrial Lodge Home Sky Tree Skirt Cotton, Size 55.0 W in | Wayfair ATGR9396 34761685
$60.99
wayfair
Joiedomi 48-in Tree Skirt | 30103
Joiedomi 48-in Tree Skirt | 30103
$27.78
lowes
House of Hampton® Ornament Tree Skirt Polyester in White, Size 56.0 W in | Wayfair HOHM6976 41807273
House of Hampton® Ornament Tree Skirt Polyester in White, Size 56.0 W in | Wayfair HOHM6976 41807273
$95.99
wayfair
48" General Store Collection White Synthetic Fur Tree Skirt - 48 in
48" General Store Collection White Synthetic Fur Tree Skirt - 48 in
$77.99
overstock
Northlight 4-ft Red Christmas Tree Skirt | 31465483
Northlight 4-ft Red Christmas Tree Skirt | 31465483
$42.22
lowes
Northlight Seasonal Lodge Tree Skirt Polyester in Red, Size 20.0 W in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT L27926
Northlight Seasonal Lodge Tree Skirt Polyester in Red, Size 20.0 W in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT L27926
$37.99
wayfair
48" Diva Safari Red Velveteen & Cheetah Print Tree Skirt By Northlight | Michaels®
48" Diva Safari Red Velveteen & Cheetah Print Tree Skirt By Northlight | Michaels®
$55.26
($108.99
save 49%)
michaelsstores
48" Red and White Knitted Snowflake Lodge Christmas Tree Skirt
48" Red and White Knitted Snowflake Lodge Christmas Tree Skirt
$78.74
walmartusa
48" Gold and White Snowflake Embroidered Christmas Tree Skirt
48" Gold and White Snowflake Embroidered Christmas Tree Skirt
$56.99
walmart
Northlight Seasonal Winter Snowman Embroide Christmas Tree Skirt Polyester in Red, Size 36.0 W in | Wayfair 32585288
Northlight Seasonal Winter Snowman Embroide Christmas Tree Skirt Polyester in Red, Size 36.0 W in | Wayfair 32585288
$37.99
wayfair
Northlight 46-in Gray and Silver Sequined Christmas Tree Skirt with Faux Fur Trim | 33530779
Northlight 46-in Gray and Silver Sequined Christmas Tree Skirt with Faux Fur Trim | 33530779
$81.36
lowes
48" Red and Green Traditional Christmas Tree Skirt
48" Red and Green Traditional Christmas Tree Skirt
$41.24
overstock
18" Red & White Velveteen Mini Tree Skirt By Northlight | Michaels®
18" Red & White Velveteen Mini Tree Skirt By Northlight | Michaels®
$10.28
($20.99
save 51%)
michaelsstores
Buffalo Tree Skirts
Buffalo Tree Skirts
$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Northlight 48-in Light Blue Iridescent Mesh Glittered Snowflakes Christmas Tree Skirt | 33530784
Northlight 48-in Light Blue Iridescent Mesh Glittered Snowflakes Christmas Tree Skirt | 33530784
$78.94
lowes
National Tree Company General Store Tree Skirt Velvet in Red, Size 52.0 H x 52.0 W in | Wayfair AH63-PT15178L-1
National Tree Company General Store Tree Skirt Velvet in Red, Size 52.0 H x 52.0 W in | Wayfair AH63-PT15178L-1
$74.99
wayfair
48" Green Burlap Christmas Tree Skirt with Faux Fur Trim
48" Green Burlap Christmas Tree Skirt with Faux Fur Trim
$61.99
walmart
48" Red and White Traditional Christmas Tree Skirt with Border
48" Red and White Traditional Christmas Tree Skirt with Border
$38.99
($50.00
save 22%)
walmartusa
52" General Store Collection Scalloped Red Tree Skirt - 52 in
52" General Store Collection Scalloped Red Tree Skirt - 52 in
$43.99
overstock
Northlight 48-in Safari Red and Brown Velveteen with Plush Cheetah Print Christmas Tree Skirt | 31465804
Northlight 48-in Safari Red and Brown Velveteen with Plush Cheetah Print Christmas Tree Skirt | 31465804
$65.45
lowes
Crash Pad Designs Retro Christmas Tree Skirt in Red, Size 1.0 H x 44.0 W in | Wayfair MCMTSK013
Crash Pad Designs Retro Christmas Tree Skirt in Red, Size 1.0 H x 44.0 W in | Wayfair MCMTSK013
$76.99
wayfair
Cuplory Christmas Tree Skirts Snowman - Tan 'Merry Christmas' Snowflake Snowman Embroidered Tree Skirt
Cuplory Christmas Tree Skirts Snowman - Tan 'Merry Christmas' Snowflake Snowman Embroidered Tree Skirt
$1.00
($25.99
save 96%)
zulily
COUNTRY LIVING 48 in. Knox Plaid Polyester Microfiber Quilted Tree Skirt
COUNTRY LIVING 48 in. Knox Plaid Polyester Microfiber Quilted Tree Skirt
$49.99
homedepot
Tree Skirt
Tree Skirt
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Belle By Jessi Tree Skirt in Brown/Red, Size 27.0 W in | Wayfair TSS-SCR
Belle By Jessi Tree Skirt in Brown/Red, Size 27.0 W in | Wayfair TSS-SCR
$29.99
wayfair
54" Glam Dots Christmas Tree Skirt In White
54" Glam Dots Christmas Tree Skirt In White
$48.99
bedbath&beyond
C&F Enterprises Caroline Vintage Christmas Tree Skirt
C&F Enterprises Caroline Vintage Christmas Tree Skirt
$65.99
walmart
Belle By Jessi Tree Skirt in Gray, Size 27.0 W in | Wayfair TSS-NTR-SVR
Belle By Jessi Tree Skirt in Gray, Size 27.0 W in | Wayfair TSS-NTR-SVR
$35.99
wayfair
BONYOUN 30.7 Inches Christmas Tree Skirts Luxury Faux Fur Tree Ornaments Plush Xmastree Skirt For Christmas Decoration New Year Party in White
BONYOUN 30.7 Inches Christmas Tree Skirts Luxury Faux Fur Tree Ornaments Plush Xmastree Skirt For Christmas Decoration New Year Party in White
$31.99
wayfair
Bucilla, Holiday Elegance, Felt Applique Christmas Tree Skirt, 43"
Bucilla, Holiday Elegance, Felt Applique Christmas Tree Skirt, 43"
$56.18
amazon
48" Solid Quilted Tree skirt with Velvet Trim
48" Solid Quilted Tree skirt with Velvet Trim
$31.24
walmart
Christmas 48" Faux Fur Trimmed Buffalo Plaid Tree Skirt, Red
Christmas 48" Faux Fur Trimmed Buffalo Plaid Tree Skirt, Red
$45.99
($129.99
save 65%)
ashleyhomestore
Christmas Tree Skirts
