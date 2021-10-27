Christmas Napkin Rings

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Tabletop
Napkin Rings
Christmas Napkin Rings
Share
Christmas Napkin Rings
Minerva Rhinestone Napkin Rings Silver Set Of 6 in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 1.8 W x 1.8 D in | Wayfair Minerva4a89bab
featured
Minerva Rhinestone Napkin Rings Silver Set Of 6 in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 1.8 W x 1.8 D in | Wayfair Minerva4a89bab
$96.99
wayfair
Noritake Twas The Night Before Christmas (#8100) Napkin Ring
featured
Noritake Twas The Night Before Christmas (#8100) Napkin Ring
$23.99
replacementsltd
Santa Napkin Ring, Party Supplies, Print Tableware, Christmas, 12 Pieces
featured
Santa Napkin Ring, Party Supplies, Print Tableware, Christmas, 12 Pieces
$16.42
wayfairnorthamerica
Manor Luxe Winter Snowflake Holiday Fractal Metal Napkin Rings, Set of 4 - Silver
Manor Luxe Winter Snowflake Holiday Fractal Metal Napkin Rings, Set of 4 - Silver
$39.99
($67.00
save 40%)
macy's
Wedding napkin rings, napkin rings set, Christmas napkin rings, kitchen decor, Christmas gift, Christmas gift ideas, metal napkin rings
Wedding napkin rings, napkin rings set, Christmas napkin rings, kitchen decor, Christmas gift, Christmas gift ideas, metal napkin rings
$50.00
amazon
Mikasa Christmas Story Napkin Ring
Mikasa Christmas Story Napkin Ring
$9.99
replacementsltd
SARO LIFESTYLE Collection Wreath Design Beaded Napkin Rings (Set of 4), Diameter: 1.5", Green
SARO LIFESTYLE Collection Wreath Design Beaded Napkin Rings (Set of 4), Diameter: 1.5", Green
$27.77
amazon
Rosecliff Heights Gold Napkin Rings Set Of 6, Table Setting Centerpiece Decor Napkins Ring Holders, Napkin Ring Packs For Family Holiday Dinner
Rosecliff Heights Gold Napkin Rings Set Of 6, Table Setting Centerpiece Decor Napkins Ring Holders, Napkin Ring Packs For Family Holiday Dinner
$106.99
wayfair
Rosdorf Park Napkin Rings Set Of 6 Lotus Flower Table Napkin Round For Wedding Christmas Luxury Serviette Buckles Holder For Birthday Party Festival Thanksgiving D
Rosdorf Park Napkin Rings Set Of 6 Lotus Flower Table Napkin Round For Wedding Christmas Luxury Serviette Buckles Holder For Birthday Party Festival Thanksgiving D
$96.99
wayfair
Lady Bug Design Napkin Ring | Red | 1 Pc.
Lady Bug Design Napkin Ring | Red | 1 Pc.
$27.00
amazon
Design Imports Christmas Tree Napkin Ring Set (Set of 6)
Design Imports Christmas Tree Napkin Ring Set (Set of 6)
$27.99
overstock
Poinsettia Napkin Ring by Ashland® By Celebrate It | Michaels®
Poinsettia Napkin Ring by Ashland® By Celebrate It | Michaels®
$3.99
michaelsstores
Handmade Burlap Napkin Rings set of Flower, Burlap Black whiter flower Napkin rings - Set of 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 - Home decor Holiday decorating Wedding thanksgiving dinner
Handmade Burlap Napkin Rings set of Flower, Burlap Black whiter flower Napkin rings - Set of 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 - Home decor Holiday decorating Wedding thanksgiving dinner
$38.27
amazon
Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Leaf Shape Leaf Delicate Napkin Rings in Gray, Size 2.55 H x 2.16 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 8596957738A349FE9E48E0F8EF4DC9DF
Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Leaf Shape Leaf Delicate Napkin Rings in Gray, Size 2.55 H x 2.16 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 8596957738A349FE9E48E0F8EF4DC9DF
$20.99
wayfair
Beaded Tassel Hematite Xmas Christmas Holiday Traditional Hand Crafted Decorative Parties Occasion Napkin Ring
Beaded Tassel Hematite Xmas Christmas Holiday Traditional Hand Crafted Decorative Parties Occasion Napkin Ring
$12.99
walmart
Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Leaf Shape Leaf Delicate Napkin Rings in Green, Size 2.55 H x 2.16 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 89C5AFB68CA149A2AAF110C9739AC2FD
Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Leaf Shape Leaf Delicate Napkin Rings in Green, Size 2.55 H x 2.16 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 89C5AFB68CA149A2AAF110C9739AC2FD
$27.99
wayfair
Feuille Napkin Ring
Feuille Napkin Ring
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Everly Quinn Napkin Rings Set Of 6, Gold Napkin Rings Round Napkin Holders For Dinner, Birthday, Party, Wedding Banquet, Christmas Table Decoration
Everly Quinn Napkin Rings Set Of 6, Gold Napkin Rings Round Napkin Holders For Dinner, Birthday, Party, Wedding Banquet, Christmas Table Decoration
$87.99
wayfair
Reindeer Napkin Ring
Reindeer Napkin Ring
$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Exquisite Rhinestone Napkins Ring
Exquisite Rhinestone Napkins Ring
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Reindeer Design Napkin Ring | Silver | 1 Pc.
Reindeer Design Napkin Ring | Silver | 1 Pc.
$12.75
amazon
Saro Christmas Tree Design Napkin Rings Set Of 4 Iron in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair NR960.S
Saro Christmas Tree Design Napkin Rings Set Of 4 Iron in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair NR960.S
$48.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Orange Maple Napkin Rings Fall Thanksgiving Napkin Ring Holder Buckle Leaf Napkin Ring Harvest Farmhouse Style Metal Rhinestone Napkin Rings For Thank
The Holiday Aisle® Orange Maple Napkin Rings Fall Thanksgiving Napkin Ring Holder Buckle Leaf Napkin Ring Harvest Farmhouse Style Metal Rhinestone Napkin Rings For Thank
$96.99
wayfair
Holiday Napkin Ring, White & Red Berry Pine Cove Holiday Napkin Rings for Christmas dinners and Holiday Weddings - Set of 4
Holiday Napkin Ring, White & Red Berry Pine Cove Holiday Napkin Rings for Christmas dinners and Holiday Weddings - Set of 4
$20.95
amazon
Set of 4 Rustic Buffalo Plaid Black & White Napkin Ring with Ribbon Bow, White Floral and Red Berries for Holiday Table Decor & Parties
Set of 4 Rustic Buffalo Plaid Black & White Napkin Ring with Ribbon Bow, White Floral and Red Berries for Holiday Table Decor & Parties
$29.95
amazon
The Holiday Aisle® Easter Bunny Ears Sparkle Napkin Ring Metal in White, Size 7.7 H x 4.0 W x 5.2 D in | Wayfair 2358A32FDBD944CC8DA67BA85EC757F8
The Holiday Aisle® Easter Bunny Ears Sparkle Napkin Ring Metal in White, Size 7.7 H x 4.0 W x 5.2 D in | Wayfair 2358A32FDBD944CC8DA67BA85EC757F8
$43.99
wayfair
Hotel Metal Napkin Clasp Leaf Napkin Ring Napkin Ring Rose Gold Napkin Ring
Hotel Metal Napkin Clasp Leaf Napkin Ring Napkin Ring Rose Gold Napkin Ring
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Saro Lifestyle Christmas Design Napkin Ring, Set of 4
Saro Lifestyle Christmas Design Napkin Ring, Set of 4
$29.39
($70.00
save 58%)
macys
Christmas Napkin Rings With Antler Design (Set Of 4)
Christmas Napkin Rings With Antler Design (Set Of 4)
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Christmas Napkin Rings With Candy Cane Design (Set of 4)
Christmas Napkin Rings With Candy Cane Design (Set of 4)
$41.99
overstock
Williams-Sonoma Twas the Night Before Christmas Napkin Ring (Set of 6)
Williams-Sonoma Twas the Night Before Christmas Napkin Ring (Set of 6)
$63.95
($69.95
save 9%)
replacementsltd
The Holiday Aisle® 16 Pieces Christmas Snowflakes Napkin Rings Silver Rhinestone Napkin Ring Decor Metal Snowflake Napkin Holder Table Snowflake Napkin Setting For Chris
The Holiday Aisle® 16 Pieces Christmas Snowflakes Napkin Rings Silver Rhinestone Napkin Ring Decor Metal Snowflake Napkin Holder Table Snowflake Napkin Setting For Chris
$121.99
wayfair
Saro Beaded Flowers Round Napkin Ring Plastic/Acrylic/Iron in Yellow, Size 1.5 H x 3.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair NR213.GL
Saro Beaded Flowers Round Napkin Ring Plastic/Acrylic/Iron in Yellow, Size 1.5 H x 3.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair NR213.GL
$42.99
wayfair
SARO LIFESTYLE Collection Beaded Wreath Napkin Rings (Set of 4), 1.5", Green
SARO LIFESTYLE Collection Beaded Wreath Napkin Rings (Set of 4), 1.5", Green
$24.00
amazon
Set of 4 White and Red Napkin Ring for Holiday Table Decor & Parties
Set of 4 White and Red Napkin Ring for Holiday Table Decor & Parties
$29.95
amazon
Napkin Rings. Napkin Holders, Formal Dining, Tableware, Table Decor, Eclectic, Faux Stones, Sequins, Beads, Gold Holiday Dining, Table Napkins
Napkin Rings. Napkin Holders, Formal Dining, Tableware, Table Decor, Eclectic, Faux Stones, Sequins, Beads, Gold Holiday Dining, Table Napkins
$40.00
amazon
4 Piece Snowflake Napkin Ring Set
4 Piece Snowflake Napkin Ring Set
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Flat Napkin Ring
Flat Napkin Ring
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Everly Quinn 10Pcs Napkin Ring Serviette Holder Wedding Holiday Party Table Decor, Size 4.72 H x 1.18 W x 1.18 D in | Wayfair
Everly Quinn 10Pcs Napkin Ring Serviette Holder Wedding Holiday Party Table Decor, Size 4.72 H x 1.18 W x 1.18 D in | Wayfair
$22.99
wayfair
Snowflake Napkin Ring
Snowflake Napkin Ring
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mud Pie Metal Holliberrie Napkin Rings
Mud Pie Metal Holliberrie Napkin Rings
$5.99
amazon
Nikko Happy Holidays Napkin Ring
Nikko Happy Holidays Napkin Ring
$9.99
replacementsltd
Mirror Napkin Ring | Silver | 1 Pc.
Mirror Napkin Ring | Silver | 1 Pc.
$10.50
amazon
The Holiday Aisle® Beaded Wreath Design Napkin Ring Iron in Gray/Green/Red, Size 1.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Beaded Wreath Design Napkin Ring Iron in Gray/Green/Red, Size 1.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair
$51.99
wayfair
Small Jingle Bell Christmas Napkin Ring Set of 4 -Saro Lifestyle
Small Jingle Bell Christmas Napkin Ring Set of 4 -Saro Lifestyle
$16.29
target
Spode Christmas Tree Gold Collection Napkin Rings (Set of 4)
Spode Christmas Tree Gold Collection Napkin Rings (Set of 4)
$25.99
replacementsltd
Jeweled Napkin Rings Set Of 6 - Vintage Metal Crystal Napkin Ring Holders For Wedding Party Holiday, A Beautiful Dinner Table
Jeweled Napkin Rings Set Of 6 - Vintage Metal Crystal Napkin Ring Holders For Wedding Party Holiday, A Beautiful Dinner Table
$104.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Napkin Ring
Napkin Ring
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mason's Christmas Village Napkin Ring
Mason's Christmas Village Napkin Ring
$4.99
replacementsltd
Napkin Rings Set Of 12 For Dinner Parties, Dining Table Decoration Handmade Napkin Holder
Napkin Rings Set Of 12 For Dinner Parties, Dining Table Decoration Handmade Napkin Holder
$98.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Minerva Christmas Napkin Rings Set Xmas Snowflake Napkin Holders Rhinestone Snowflake Napkin Rings Chic Snowflake Napkin Buckle For Christmas Party Wedding Bi
Minerva Christmas Napkin Rings Set Xmas Snowflake Napkin Holders Rhinestone Snowflake Napkin Rings Chic Snowflake Napkin Buckle For Christmas Party Wedding Bi
$104.99
wayfair
Juliska Twelve Days of Christmas Partridge in a Pear Tree Napkin Ring, Set of 4
Juliska Twelve Days of Christmas Partridge in a Pear Tree Napkin Ring, Set of 4
$98.00
bloomingdale's
Kim Seybert Snowflake Napkin Ring Set
Kim Seybert Snowflake Napkin Ring Set
$115.00
bloomingdale's
Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Leaf Shape Leaf Delicate Napkin Rings in Yellow, Size 2.55 H x 2.16 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair F8884015815E4609A36F0B8C843D575C
Bay Isle Home™ Tropical Leaf Shape Leaf Delicate Napkin Rings in Yellow, Size 2.55 H x 2.16 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair F8884015815E4609A36F0B8C843D575C
$20.99
wayfair
Creative Co-Op 6-1/2"L Paulownia Wood Bead Napkin Ring w/Snowman, Natural, Red & Black Entertaining Tools, Multi
Creative Co-Op 6-1/2"L Paulownia Wood Bead Napkin Ring w/Snowman, Natural, Red & Black Entertaining Tools, Multi
$8.81
amazon
Handmade Burlap Napkin Rings metal base set of Flower, Burlap Black flower Napkin rings - Set of 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 - Home decor Holiday decorating Wedding thanksgiving dinner Table Gift
Handmade Burlap Napkin Rings metal base set of Flower, Burlap Black flower Napkin rings - Set of 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 - Home decor Holiday decorating Wedding thanksgiving dinner Table Gift
$18.24
amazon
North Star Napkin Ring
North Star Napkin Ring
$4.95
crate&barrel
Dakota Fields 4 Piece Wooden Bead Napkin Ring Set Set Of 4, Napkin Rings Holder For Xmas Wedding Party Home Table Dinner Decoration | Wayfair
Dakota Fields 4 Piece Wooden Bead Napkin Ring Set Set Of 4, Napkin Rings Holder For Xmas Wedding Party Home Table Dinner Decoration | Wayfair
$31.99
wayfair
DII Decorative Fall & Winter Holiday Napkin Rings, One Size, Gold Stars 6 Count
DII Decorative Fall & Winter Holiday Napkin Rings, One Size, Gold Stars 6 Count
$18.09
($18.99
save 5%)
amazon
Gold Napkin Rings Set Of 6, Table Setting Centerpiece Decor Napkins Ring Holders, Napkin Ring Packs For Family Holiday Dinner, Fancy Banquet & Wedding
Gold Napkin Rings Set Of 6, Table Setting Centerpiece Decor Napkins Ring Holders, Napkin Ring Packs For Family Holiday Dinner, Fancy Banquet & Wedding
$106.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Christmas Napkin Rings
