Christmas Dinnerware

featured

Certified International Magic of Christmas Santa Dessert/Pie Plate

$11.99
replacementsltd
featured

Cuthbertson Christmas Tree (Narrow Green Band, White) 9" Round Vegetable Bowl

$19.99
($31.99 save 38%)
replacementsltd
featured

Certified International Top Hat Snowman 9" Individual Pasta Bowl

$8.99
replacementsltd

Certified International Watercolor Snowman 4-Pc. Canape Plate - Blue/white/red

$28.99
($58.00 save 50%)
macy's

CaiZhi Soup Rice Dessert Bowls Set Of 6, 23 Ounce Porcelain Bowls For Ice Cream/Tapas/Cereal Bowls, Blue w/ Snowflake Dots in Blue/Red | Wayfair

$101.99
wayfair

Cuthbertson Christmas Tree (Narrow Green Band) Service Plate (Charger)

$31.99
($37.99 save 16%)
replacementsltd

Certified International Magic of Christmas Santa Pass Along Plate - Open Miscellaneous

$34.99
($70.00 save 50%)
macy's

Certified International Christmas Story 30 oz. Soup/Cereal Bowls (Set of 4)

$56.98
overstock

Snowflake Swirls Dessert Plates

$12.99
target

Certified International Watercolor Snowman Set 4 Dinner Plate

$66.33
qvc

Certified International Christmas Story 4 Piece Canape Plate

$37.99
($76.00 save 50%)
macys

Snowman's Farmhouse 4 Piece Canape Plate Set - Red, Green, White

$50.40
($72.00 save 30%)
macy's
Advertisement

Certified International Watercolor Snowman 4-pc. Earthenware Dinner Plate, One Size , Multiple Colors

$120.00
jcpenney

Cosmos Gifts Snowman Figurine Holding Plate and Bowl, 17-3/4-Inch

$147.99
amazon

Certified International Magic of Christmas Santa 4 Piece Dinner Plate - Open Miscellaneous

$63.99
($128.00 save 50%)
macy's

Certified International Christmas Story 4-pc. Dinner Plate Set, Multicolor

$55.99
($69.99 save 20%)
kohl's

Certified International Christmas on the Farm Square Dinner Plate

$19.99
replacementsltd

Magic Of Christmas Set of 4 Santa Soup Bowls

$47.64
qvc

Certified International Victorian Snowman Figurine Candy Plate

$11.99
replacementsltd

Magic Of Christmas Set of 4 Santa Dessert Plate s

$44.60
qvc

Certified International Snowman Wishes Figurine Candy Plate

$9.99
replacementsltd

Certified International Snowball Snowman Salad Plate

$15.99
replacementsltd

Certified International Evergreen Christmas 4 Piece Soup Bowl - Light Beige

$56.99
($114.00 save 50%)
macy's

Churchill Christmas Tree 9" Round Vegetable Bowl

$15.99
($19.99 save 20%)
replacementsltd
Advertisement

Certified International Magic of Christmas Snowman 16 pc. Dinnerware Set, Multicolor

$183.99
($229.99 save 20%)
kohl's

Certified International Frosty Snowman Dessert Bowl

$9.99
($21.99 save 55%)
replacementsltd

Certified International Magic of Christmas Snowman 4 Piece Dinner Plate - Open Miscellaneous

$63.99
($128.00 save 50%)
macy's

Certified International Magic of Christmas Santa Dinner Plate

$15.99
replacementsltd

222 Fifth (PTS) Christmas Stockings Square Appetizer Plate

$7.99
replacementsltd

Block Poinsettia 12" Chop Plate (Round Platter)

$37.99
($39.99 save 5%)
replacementsltd

Certified International Magic of Christmas Santa 4 Piece Canape Plate - Open Miscellaneous

$36.99
($74.00 save 50%)
macy's

Certified International Evergreen Christmas 22 oz. Ice Cream/Dessert Bowls, Set of 4, Multicolored

$39.49
amazon

Certified International Magic of Christmas Santa 4 Piece Dessert Plate - Open Miscellaneous

$51.99
($104.00 save 50%)
macy's

Coastline Imports Christmas Flamingo Square Appetizer Plate

$9.99
replacementsltd

Christopher Radko It's Christmas Dinner Plate

$109.95
replacementsltd

North Pole Reindeer Small Bowl - Multi

$17.00
macy's
Advertisement

Christmas Candy Cane Plates and Dinnerware

$30.00
amazon

Blue Snowflakes Set of 2 Quilted Microwave Soup Bowl Cozy Holder Reversible Cotton

$15.00
amazon

FIESTA Plates - Blue Christmas Tree Appetizer Plate

$14.99
($22.99 save 35%)
zulily

Gibson Designs Winter Frolic Snowman Dinner Plate

$6.99
replacementsltd

Gibson Designs Poinsettia Holly Berry Soup/Cereal Bowl

$8.99
replacementsltd

Dancing Snowflakes Dinnerware Set - 16 Piece

$89.99
thepfaltzgraffco

Pfaltzgraff Christmas Heirloom Dessert Bowl

$31.99
($35.99 save 11%)
replacementsltd

Nikko Christmas Tradition 11" Oval Vegetable Bowl

$89.95
replacementsltd

Noble Excellence Twas the Night Before Christmas Dinner Plate

$11.99
replacementsltd

Portmeirion Christmas Story 9" Round Vegetable Bowl

$74.95
($79.95 save 6%)
replacementsltd

Candy Cane Lane Personalized Christmas Bowls

$24.99
personalizationmall

Round Charger Plates with Christmas Sweater Design (Set of 4)

$43.49
overstock
Advertisement

Portmeirion Christmas Story Dip Bowl & Spreader Set

$13.99
replacementsltd

Royal Worcester Twelve Days of Christmas Salad Plate

$19.99
replacementsltd

Queen's Christmas Morning Salad Plate

$7.99
($9.99 save 20%)
replacementsltd

Dancing Snowflakes Dinnerware Set - 48 Piece

$239.99
thepfaltzgraffco

Royal Copenhagen Christmas Joy Dinner Plate

$299.95
replacementsltd

Pottery Barn China Nostalgic Santa (Nostalgic Christmas) Soup/Cereal Bowl

$25.99
replacementsltd

Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) Melamine Dinner Plate

$9.99
replacementsltd

Sango Sweet Shoppe Christmas Soup/Cereal Bowl

$19.99
replacementsltd

Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) Cookie Plate

$17.99
($39.99 save 55%)
replacementsltd

Hand Carved Mango Wood Reindeer Bowl with Metal Antlers

$98.93
wayfairnorthamerica

Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) 9" Scalloped Plate

$35.99
replacementsltd

Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) Child's Sugar Bowl & Lid

$79.95
replacementsltd
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com