Christmas Cloth Napkins

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Tabletop
Cloth Napkins
Christmas Cloth Napkins
Share
Christmas Cloth Napkins
Ambesonne Merry Christmas Text Set of 4 Napkins, 12" x 12"
featured
Ambesonne Merry Christmas Text Set of 4 Napkins, 12" x 12"
$17.49
($42.00
save 58%)
macys
Amscan Christmas Most Wonderful Time Dinner 8" Napkin in Black/Green/Red, Size 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 821882
featured
Amscan Christmas Most Wonderful Time Dinner 8" Napkin in Black/Green/Red, Size 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 821882
$81.98
wayfair
Arlee Home Fashions Inc.™ Silver 2 Pack Snowflake Shimmer Napkins
featured
Arlee Home Fashions Inc.™ Silver 2 Pack Snowflake Shimmer Napkins
$11.00
($22.00
save 50%)
belk
Ambesonne Christmas Tree Set of 4 Napkins, 12" x 12" - Multi
Ambesonne Christmas Tree Set of 4 Napkins, 12" x 12" - Multi
$17.49
($42.00
save 58%)
macy's
Meri Meri Gold Reindeer Small Napkin, 16ct
Meri Meri Gold Reindeer Small Napkin, 16ct
$2.75
($3.98
save 31%)
walmartusa
North Pole Trading Enchanted Woods Christmas Tree 4-pc. Napkins, One Size , Green
North Pole Trading Enchanted Woods Christmas Tree 4-pc. Napkins, One Size , Green
$14.99
($30.00
save 50%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Meri Meri Christmas Fun Small Napkin, 16ct
Meri Meri Christmas Fun Small Napkin, 16ct
$3.98
($7.00
save 43%)
walmartusa
Mariposa Green Christmas Bulb Signature Napkin Box in Gray, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 4813-C
Mariposa Green Christmas Bulb Signature Napkin Box in Gray, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 4813-C
$47.99
wayfair
Manor Luxe Starry Snowflakes Christmas Napkins - Set of 4
Manor Luxe Starry Snowflakes Christmas Napkins - Set of 4
$25.19
($60.00
save 58%)
macys
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Cats Napkin Polyester in Red/Gray/Yellow, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 71CBF43F4401465F84AD4172576F8958
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Cats Napkin Polyester in Red/Gray/Yellow, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 71CBF43F4401465F84AD4172576F8958
$41.99
wayfair
Scandinavian Snowflake Christmas Napkins, Set of 6
Scandinavian Snowflake Christmas Napkins, Set of 6
$29.99
kirkland'shome
Poinsettia Celebration Set of 4 Print Fabric Napkins
Poinsettia Celebration Set of 4 Print Fabric Napkins
$17.29
overstock
Advertisement
Festive Foliage Christmas Watercolor Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2
Festive Foliage Christmas Watercolor Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2
$29.00
walmart
SARO LIFESTYLE The Broderie Collection Embroidered Reindeer Cotton Napkins (Set of 6), 20"x20", White
SARO LIFESTYLE The Broderie Collection Embroidered Reindeer Cotton Napkins (Set of 6), 20"x20", White
$66.02
($112.32
save 41%)
amazon
Poinsettia Napkin | 20" | Multi | Square | 1 Pc.
Poinsettia Napkin | 20" | Multi | Square | 1 Pc.
$7.50
amazon
Dogs Dog Breed Christmas Dogs Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2
Dogs Dog Breed Christmas Dogs Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2
$29.00
walmart
DII Nordic Snowflake Embroidered Napkin (Set of 4)
DII Nordic Snowflake Embroidered Napkin (Set of 4)
$19.99
($21.99
save 9%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures EMBT3538NPKE Christmas Holly Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures EMBT3538NPKE Christmas Holly Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor
$28.16
($31.53
save 11%)
amazon
Reindeer Tracks Napkin Set of 6 - 20" x 20"
Reindeer Tracks Napkin Set of 6 - 20" x 20"
$51.49
overstock
Snowflake Swirls Napkins, 48 Count Serves 48 Guests
Snowflake Swirls Napkins, 48 Count Serves 48 Guests
$11.52
($16.05
save 28%)
walmartusa
Creative Co-Op 18" Square Cotton Napkins w/Christmas Print, Red & White, Set of 4 Entertaining Textiles, Multi
Creative Co-Op 18" Square Cotton Napkins w/Christmas Print, Red & White, Set of 4 Entertaining Textiles, Multi
$23.24
amazon
DII Woodland Christmas Tabletop Collection, Napkin Set, Poinsettia 6 Piece
DII Woodland Christmas Tabletop Collection, Napkin Set, Poinsettia 6 Piece
$20.99
amazon
Christmas French Horn Embroidered Napkins Set of 4 EMBT2079NPKE
Christmas French Horn Embroidered Napkins Set of 4 EMBT2079NPKE
$40.67
newegg
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Napkin Cotton in White/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 17FB088D54624028B7DD1F32C5186F21
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Napkin Cotton in White/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 17FB088D54624028B7DD1F32C5186F21
$48.99
wayfair
Advertisement
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Napkin Cotton in Red/White, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 71B9907EE13149DB8511D96B3DB877C0
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Napkin Cotton in Red/White, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 71B9907EE13149DB8511D96B3DB877C0
$48.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Napkin Cotton in Red/Gray/Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 308D62FB39244594A6E3BBB85C19D561
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Napkin Cotton in Red/Gray/Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 308D62FB39244594A6E3BBB85C19D561
$48.99
wayfair
DII Oversized 20x20 Cotton Napkins, Pack of 6, Boughs of Holly - Perfect for Dinner Parties, Christmas, Holidays, or Everyday use
DII Oversized 20x20 Cotton Napkins, Pack of 6, Boughs of Holly - Perfect for Dinner Parties, Christmas, Holidays, or Everyday use
$19.99
amazon
Caroline's Treasures EMBT2076NPKE Christmas Toy Soldier Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures EMBT2076NPKE Christmas Toy Soldier Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor
$25.46
amazon
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Napkin Cotton in Red/Green/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 3378B57CA51B451AAC1853136A98BC74
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Napkin Cotton in Red/Green/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 3378B57CA51B451AAC1853136A98BC74
$48.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures EMBT3537NPKE Christmas Holly Ribbon String Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures EMBT3537NPKE Christmas Holly Ribbon String Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor
$26.34
amazon
Ambesonne Christmas Set of 4 Napkins, 12" x 12" - Ivory
Ambesonne Christmas Set of 4 Napkins, 12" x 12" - Ivory
$17.49
($42.00
save 58%)
macy's
Christmas Candle with Holly Embroidered Napkins Set of 4 EMBT2422NPKE
Christmas Candle with Holly Embroidered Napkins Set of 4 EMBT2422NPKE
$40.90
newegg
Caroline's Treasures Christmas Holly Ribbon Embroidered Napkins Set of 4 EMBT2412NPKE, 20", Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures Christmas Holly Ribbon Embroidered Napkins Set of 4 EMBT2412NPKE, 20", Multicolor
$30.37
amazon
Caroline's Treasures EMBT2075NPKE Christmas Nativity Wiseman Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures EMBT2075NPKE Christmas Nativity Wiseman Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor
$31.52
amazon
Ambesonne Xmas Snowflakes Set of 4 Napkins, 12" x 12" - Teal
Ambesonne Xmas Snowflakes Set of 4 Napkins, 12" x 12" - Teal
$17.49
($42.00
save 58%)
macy's
Caroline's Treasures EMBT2067NPKE Christmas Santa Claus Face Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures EMBT2067NPKE Christmas Santa Claus Face Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor
$26.61
($31.54
save 16%)
amazon
Advertisement
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Napkin Polyester in Red/Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair CAF5A0133E6F41E984D6096F84848662
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Napkin Polyester in Red/Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair CAF5A0133E6F41E984D6096F84848662
$48.99
wayfair
Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Christmas Balls 18" Napkins Polyester in Brown/Gray/Red, Size 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair OF-LDZH-YVD9
Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Christmas Balls 18" Napkins Polyester in Brown/Gray/Red, Size 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair OF-LDZH-YVD9
$66.99
wayfair
Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Christmas Ornaments 18" Napkins Polyester in Yellow, Size 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair RQ-RT70-CL69
Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Christmas Ornaments 18" Napkins Polyester in Yellow, Size 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair RQ-RT70-CL69
$66.99
wayfair
Santa Suit Shaped Napkins, Party Supplies, Licensed Tableware, Christmas, 8 Pieces
Santa Suit Shaped Napkins, Party Supplies, Licensed Tableware, Christmas, 8 Pieces
$9.99
walmartusa
Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Christmas Bubble Ornaments 18" Napkins Polyester in Gray/Red, Size 18.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair CMBBO-NP-1818
Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Christmas Bubble Ornaments 18" Napkins Polyester in Gray/Red, Size 18.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair CMBBO-NP-1818
$67.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Lenny Sparkling Snowflakes Embroidered 20" Christmas Napkin Polyester in Gray, Size 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Lenny Sparkling Snowflakes Embroidered 20" Christmas Napkin Polyester in Gray, Size 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
$40.99
wayfair
Christmas Carol Little Arrow Holiday Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2
Christmas Carol Little Arrow Holiday Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2
$29.00
walmart
SARO LIFESTYLE Holiday Ornamental Collection Christmas Table Napkin with Embroidered Design (Set of 4), 20", Ivory
SARO LIFESTYLE Holiday Ornamental Collection Christmas Table Napkin with Embroidered Design (Set of 4), 20", Ivory
$25.17
amazon
The Holiday Aisle® Crazy Christmas Holiday Print 4 Piece Napkin Set Polyester in Red, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair HLDY5936 33810748
The Holiday Aisle® Crazy Christmas Holiday Print 4 Piece Napkin Set Polyester in Red, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair HLDY5936 33810748
$55.99
wayfair
Snow Snowflakes Winter Christmas Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2
Snow Snowflakes Winter Christmas Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2
$29.00
walmart
Holiday Christmas Ornaments Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2
Holiday Christmas Ornaments Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2
$29.00
walmart
Ibarra Mistletoe and Snowflakes 18" Napkins
Ibarra Mistletoe and Snowflakes 18" Napkins
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Table Napkins With Christmas Trees Design (Set of 4)
Table Napkins With Christmas Trees Design (Set of 4)
$41.99
overstock
Simply Daisy 19" x 19" Snowflake Geometric Print Napkins, Set of 4
Simply Daisy 19" x 19" Snowflake Geometric Print Napkins, Set of 4
$44.00
walmartusa
Christmas Hemstitched Holiday 20" Napkin
Christmas Hemstitched Holiday 20" Napkin
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cotton Napkins with Embroidered Reindeer Design (Set of 6)
Cotton Napkins with Embroidered Reindeer Design (Set of 6)
$104.49
overstock
Signature Napkins Snowflake Cascade Linen Placemat, 12.6" x 18.9", 12-Pack, Natural
Signature Napkins Snowflake Cascade Linen Placemat, 12.6" x 18.9", 12-Pack, Natural
$14.09
amazon
The Holiday Aisle® Savino Hemstitched w/ Embroidered Running Reindeer 20" Cotton Napkin Cotton in Gray/Red/White, Size 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Savino Hemstitched w/ Embroidered Running Reindeer 20" Cotton Napkin Cotton in Gray/Red/White, Size 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
$146.99
wayfair
Shorey Snowflakes Embroidered 20" Napkin
Shorey Snowflakes Embroidered 20" Napkin
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Classic Christmas Tree Lucheon Napkins, 16ct By Unique | Michaels®
Classic Christmas Tree Lucheon Napkins, 16ct By Unique | Michaels®
$2.49
michaelsstores
Saro Lifestyle Embroidered Reindeer Hemstitch Napkins In White (Set Of 6)
Saro Lifestyle Embroidered Reindeer Hemstitch Napkins In White (Set Of 6)
$76.99
bedbath&beyond
Holiday Wishes Christmas Stars 4 Piece Napkin Set
Holiday Wishes Christmas Stars 4 Piece Napkin Set
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Lucero Poinsettia Glitter 18" Napkins Polyester in Gray/Pink/Yellow, Size 18.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Lucero Poinsettia Glitter 18" Napkins Polyester in Gray/Pink/Yellow, Size 18.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$67.99
wayfair
Aiyana Christmas Embroidery 20" Napkin
Aiyana Christmas Embroidery 20" Napkin
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Christmas Cloth Napkins
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.