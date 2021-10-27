Christmas Cloth Napkins

Ambesonne Merry Christmas Text Set of 4 Napkins, 12" x 12"

$17.49
($42.00 save 58%)
macys
Amscan Christmas Most Wonderful Time Dinner 8" Napkin in Black/Green/Red, Size 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 821882

$81.98
wayfair
Arlee Home Fashions Inc.™ Silver 2 Pack Snowflake Shimmer Napkins

$11.00
($22.00 save 50%)
belk

Ambesonne Christmas Tree Set of 4 Napkins, 12" x 12" - Multi

$17.49
($42.00 save 58%)
macy's

Meri Meri Gold Reindeer Small Napkin, 16ct

$2.75
($3.98 save 31%)
walmartusa

North Pole Trading Enchanted Woods Christmas Tree 4-pc. Napkins, One Size , Green

$14.99
($30.00 save 50%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

Meri Meri Christmas Fun Small Napkin, 16ct

$3.98
($7.00 save 43%)
walmartusa

Mariposa Green Christmas Bulb Signature Napkin Box in Gray, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 4813-C

$47.99
wayfair

Manor Luxe Starry Snowflakes Christmas Napkins - Set of 4

$25.19
($60.00 save 58%)
macys

East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Cats Napkin Polyester in Red/Gray/Yellow, Size 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 71CBF43F4401465F84AD4172576F8958

$41.99
wayfair

Scandinavian Snowflake Christmas Napkins, Set of 6

$29.99
kirkland'shome

Poinsettia Celebration Set of 4 Print Fabric Napkins

$17.29
overstock
Festive Foliage Christmas Watercolor Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2

$29.00
walmart

SARO LIFESTYLE The Broderie Collection Embroidered Reindeer Cotton Napkins (Set of 6), 20"x20", White

$66.02
($112.32 save 41%)
amazon

Poinsettia Napkin | 20" | Multi | Square | 1 Pc.

$7.50
amazon

Dogs Dog Breed Christmas Dogs Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2

$29.00
walmart

DII Nordic Snowflake Embroidered Napkin (Set of 4)

$19.99
($21.99 save 9%)
walmartusa

Caroline's Treasures EMBT3538NPKE Christmas Holly Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor

$28.16
($31.53 save 11%)
amazon

Reindeer Tracks Napkin Set of 6 - 20" x 20"

$51.49
overstock

Snowflake Swirls Napkins, 48 Count Serves 48 Guests

$11.52
($16.05 save 28%)
walmartusa

Creative Co-Op 18" Square Cotton Napkins w/Christmas Print, Red & White, Set of 4 Entertaining Textiles, Multi

$23.24
amazon

DII Woodland Christmas Tabletop Collection, Napkin Set, Poinsettia 6 Piece

$20.99
amazon

Christmas French Horn Embroidered Napkins Set of 4 EMBT2079NPKE

$40.67
newegg

East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Napkin Cotton in White/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 17FB088D54624028B7DD1F32C5186F21

$48.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Napkin Cotton in Red/White, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 71B9907EE13149DB8511D96B3DB877C0

$48.99
wayfair

East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Napkin Cotton in Red/Gray/Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 308D62FB39244594A6E3BBB85C19D561

$48.99
wayfair

DII Oversized 20x20 Cotton Napkins, Pack of 6, Boughs of Holly - Perfect for Dinner Parties, Christmas, Holidays, or Everyday use

$19.99
amazon

Caroline's Treasures EMBT2076NPKE Christmas Toy Soldier Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor

$25.46
amazon

East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Dogs Napkin Cotton in Red/Green/Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 3378B57CA51B451AAC1853136A98BC74

$48.99
wayfair

Caroline's Treasures EMBT3537NPKE Christmas Holly Ribbon String Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor

$26.34
amazon

Ambesonne Christmas Set of 4 Napkins, 12" x 12" - Ivory

$17.49
($42.00 save 58%)
macy's

Christmas Candle with Holly Embroidered Napkins Set of 4 EMBT2422NPKE

$40.90
newegg

Caroline's Treasures Christmas Holly Ribbon Embroidered Napkins Set of 4 EMBT2412NPKE, 20", Multicolor

$30.37
amazon

Caroline's Treasures EMBT2075NPKE Christmas Nativity Wiseman Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor

$31.52
amazon

Ambesonne Xmas Snowflakes Set of 4 Napkins, 12" x 12" - Teal

$17.49
($42.00 save 58%)
macy's

Caroline's Treasures EMBT2067NPKE Christmas Santa Claus Face Embroidered Napkins (Set of 4), 20", Multicolor

$26.61
($31.54 save 16%)
amazon
East Urban Home Festive Hol Christmas Napkin Polyester in Red/Green, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair CAF5A0133E6F41E984D6096F84848662

$48.99
wayfair

Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Christmas Balls 18" Napkins Polyester in Brown/Gray/Red, Size 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair OF-LDZH-YVD9

$66.99
wayfair

Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Christmas Ornaments 18" Napkins Polyester in Yellow, Size 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair RQ-RT70-CL69

$66.99
wayfair

Santa Suit Shaped Napkins, Party Supplies, Licensed Tableware, Christmas, 8 Pieces

$9.99
walmartusa

Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Christmas Bubble Ornaments 18" Napkins Polyester in Gray/Red, Size 18.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair CMBBO-NP-1818

$67.99
wayfair

The Holiday Aisle® Lenny Sparkling Snowflakes Embroidered 20" Christmas Napkin Polyester in Gray, Size 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair

$40.99
wayfair

Christmas Carol Little Arrow Holiday Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2

$29.00
walmart

SARO LIFESTYLE Holiday Ornamental Collection Christmas Table Napkin with Embroidered Design (Set of 4), 20", Ivory

$25.17
amazon

The Holiday Aisle® Crazy Christmas Holiday Print 4 Piece Napkin Set Polyester in Red, Size 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair HLDY5936 33810748

$55.99
wayfair

Snow Snowflakes Winter Christmas Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2

$29.00
walmart

Holiday Christmas Ornaments Cotton Dinner Napkins by Roostery Set of 2

$29.00
walmart

Ibarra Mistletoe and Snowflakes 18" Napkins

$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Table Napkins With Christmas Trees Design (Set of 4)

$41.99
overstock

Simply Daisy 19" x 19" Snowflake Geometric Print Napkins, Set of 4

$44.00
walmartusa

Christmas Hemstitched Holiday 20" Napkin

$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Cotton Napkins with Embroidered Reindeer Design (Set of 6)

$104.49
overstock

Signature Napkins Snowflake Cascade Linen Placemat, 12.6" x 18.9", 12-Pack, Natural

$14.09
amazon

The Holiday Aisle® Savino Hemstitched w/ Embroidered Running Reindeer 20" Cotton Napkin Cotton in Gray/Red/White, Size 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair

$146.99
wayfair

Shorey Snowflakes Embroidered 20" Napkin

$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Classic Christmas Tree Lucheon Napkins, 16ct By Unique | Michaels®

$2.49
michaelsstores

Saro Lifestyle Embroidered Reindeer Hemstitch Napkins In White (Set Of 6)

$76.99
bedbath&beyond

Holiday Wishes Christmas Stars 4 Piece Napkin Set

$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica

The Holiday Aisle® Lucero Poinsettia Glitter 18" Napkins Polyester in Gray/Pink/Yellow, Size 18.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair

$67.99
wayfair

Aiyana Christmas Embroidery 20" Napkin

$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
