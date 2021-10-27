Christmas Tableware

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Tabletop
Christmas Tableware
Share
Christmas Tableware
Table Runners
Serveware
Napkin Rings
Tablecloths
Cloth Napkins
Dinnerware
North Pole Trading Co. Wood Serving Tray, One Size , White
featured
North Pole Trading Co. Wood Serving Tray, One Size , White
$20.99
($60.00
save 65%)
jcpenney
Design Imports 14" x 108" Merry Christmas Truck Table Runner
featured
Design Imports 14" x 108" Merry Christmas Truck Table Runner
$34.09
qvc
Design Imports Christmas Collage Tablecloth 52" x 52"
featured
Design Imports Christmas Collage Tablecloth 52" x 52"
$28.60
qvc
Design Imports Christmas Plaid Tablecloth 60" x 84"
Design Imports Christmas Plaid Tablecloth 60" x 84"
$41.29
qvc
Design Imports Christmas Plaid Tablecloth 52" x 52"
Design Imports Christmas Plaid Tablecloth 52" x 52"
$25.69
qvc
Johnson Brothers Merry Christmas ("A Genuine Hand Engraving") Square Salad Plate
Johnson Brothers Merry Christmas ("A Genuine Hand Engraving") Square Salad Plate
$19.99
replacementsltd
Christmas by The Sea Table Runner 72
Christmas by The Sea Table Runner 72
$42.99
overstock
Johnson Brothers Friendly Village, The (Christmas) Square Accent Salad Plate
Johnson Brothers Friendly Village, The (Christmas) Square Accent Salad Plate
$39.99
replacementsltd
Lenox Eternal Christmas 6" All Purpose (Cereal) Bowl
Lenox Eternal Christmas 6" All Purpose (Cereal) Bowl
$39.99
replacementsltd
Cutlery Christmas Xmas Disposable Tablecloth PVC Santa Dinner Table Cover Decor Snowman - snowman
Cutlery Christmas Xmas Disposable Tablecloth PVC Santa Dinner Table Cover Decor Snowman - snowman
$10.78
newegg
Scandinavian Red Snowflake Table Cloth, 52 in.
Scandinavian Red Snowflake Table Cloth, 52 in.
$39.99
kirkland'shome
Christmas Toile 16 Piece Dinnerware Set - Multi
Christmas Toile 16 Piece Dinnerware Set - Multi
$40.59
($98.00
save 59%)
macy's
Scandinavian Snowflake Christmas Napkins, Set of 6
Scandinavian Snowflake Christmas Napkins, Set of 6
$29.99
kirkland'shome
Johnson Brothers Merry Christmas ("A Genuine Hand Engraving") Sugar Bowl & Lid
Johnson Brothers Merry Christmas ("A Genuine Hand Engraving") Sugar Bowl & Lid
$139.95
($159.95
save 13%)
replacementsltd
Juliska Berry & Thread North Pole Tree Platter
Juliska Berry & Thread North Pole Tree Platter
$150.00
bloomingdale's
Exquisite Rhinestone Napkins Ring
Exquisite Rhinestone Napkins Ring
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Christmas Lights Luncheon Plate
Homer Laughlin Fiesta Christmas Lights Luncheon Plate
$35.99
($39.99
save 10%)
replacementsltd
Christmas Party Supplies - Serves 24, Christmas Party Supplies, Xmas Tree Design
Christmas Party Supplies - Serves 24, Christmas Party Supplies, Xmas Tree Design
$25.49
overstock
H For Happy Fa La La 72" Reversible Christmas Table Runner Multi
H For Happy Fa La La 72" Reversible Christmas Table Runner Multi
$20.00
buybuybaby
Christmas Tablecloth Gold with Golden Lurex Santa Old Pattern (Ø160 (63in), Round)
Christmas Tablecloth Gold with Golden Lurex Santa Old Pattern (Ø160 (63in), Round)
$89.99
amazon
Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner Cotton in Gray/Orange, Size 108.0 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair TR065SB01
Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner Cotton in Gray/Orange, Size 108.0 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair TR065SB01
$28.99
wayfair
Manor Luxe Sparkling Snowflakes Embroidered Double Layer Christmas Table Runner - Dark Gray
Manor Luxe Sparkling Snowflakes Embroidered Double Layer Christmas Table Runner - Dark Gray
$29.39
($70.00
save 58%)
macy's
Mariposa Green Christmas Bulb Signature Napkin Box in Gray, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 4813-C
Mariposa Green Christmas Bulb Signature Napkin Box in Gray, Size 1.5 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 4813-C
$46.99
($49.00
save 4%)
wayfair
Handwritten Recipe Platter (Christmas Accents)
Handwritten Recipe Platter (Christmas Accents)
$59.00
amazon
Mud Pie Reindeer Serving Bowl, Set of 2
Mud Pie Reindeer Serving Bowl, Set of 2
$49.95
amazon
Lenox Balsam Lane "oh Christmas Tree" 13.75" Platter White/green
Lenox Balsam Lane "oh Christmas Tree" 13.75" Platter White/green
$49.99
buybuybaby
Manor Luxe Winter Snowflake Holiday Fractal Metal Napkin Rings, Set of 4 - Silver
Manor Luxe Winter Snowflake Holiday Fractal Metal Napkin Rings, Set of 4 - Silver
$27.99
($67.00
save 58%)
macy's
Millwood Pines Plaid 100% Cotton Christmas Tablecloth Cotton in Red/Black, Size 60.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair 063AEADD51D4438CB5CBE04FA8535105
Millwood Pines Plaid 100% Cotton Christmas Tablecloth Cotton in Red/Black, Size 60.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair 063AEADD51D4438CB5CBE04FA8535105
$27.19
wayfair
Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner Cotton in Brown, Size 108.0 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair TR033BA01
Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner Cotton in Brown, Size 108.0 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair TR033BA01
$39.99
wayfair
Magenta Christmas Polka Dot 14" Rectangular Serving Platter
Magenta Christmas Polka Dot 14" Rectangular Serving Platter
$25.99
replacementsltd
Maxcera Corp Sketch Poinsettia Dinner Plate
Maxcera Corp Sketch Poinsettia Dinner Plate
$25.99
replacementsltd
Mainstream Emblems of Reindeer in Winter on Wood Siding Vinyl Flannel Back Tablecloth (52' x 70' Oblong)
Mainstream Emblems of Reindeer in Winter on Wood Siding Vinyl Flannel Back Tablecloth (52' x 70' Oblong)
$24.52
newegg
Mikasa Christmas Story Napkin Ring
Mikasa Christmas Story Napkin Ring
$9.99
replacementsltd
Maison d' Hermine Floral 100% Cotton Christmas Tablecloth Cotton in Blue/Gray/Red, Size 108.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair TC037EA01
Maison d' Hermine Floral 100% Cotton Christmas Tablecloth Cotton in Blue/Gray/Red, Size 108.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair TC037EA01
$55.99
($58.99
save 5%)
wayfair
Manor Luxe 72 in. H x 14 in. W Saint Nick Christmas With Printed Burlap Collection Table Runner, Natural
Manor Luxe 72 in. H x 14 in. W Saint Nick Christmas With Printed Burlap Collection Table Runner, Natural
$49.99
homedepot
Cheese Board And Knife Set, 100% Bamboo Charcuterie Board & Serving Platter For Wine, Crackers, Brie And Meat, Unique Gift For Christmas, Housewarming
Cheese Board And Knife Set, 100% Bamboo Charcuterie Board & Serving Platter For Wine, Crackers, Brie And Meat, Unique Gift For Christmas, Housewarming
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alastair Plaid 100% Cotton Round Christmas Tablecloth
Alastair Plaid 100% Cotton Round Christmas Tablecloth
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner Cotton in Gray, Size 72.0 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair TR033AB01
Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner Cotton in Gray, Size 72.0 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair TR033AB01
$32.99
wayfair
Plaid Deer Christmas Plastic Tablecloth | Tableware | 1 Pc.
Plaid Deer Christmas Plastic Tablecloth | Tableware | 1 Pc.
$15.57
amazon
Manor Luxe Starry Snowflakes Christmas Napkins - Set of 4
Manor Luxe Starry Snowflakes Christmas Napkins - Set of 4
$25.19
($60.00
save 58%)
macys
Table Runner - Home Sweet Home - Handmade in the USA, home decor, present, housewarming gift, holiday, seasonal decor, tablewear, Christmas table
Table Runner - Home Sweet Home - Handmade in the USA, home decor, present, housewarming gift, holiday, seasonal decor, tablewear, Christmas table
$25.00
amazon
Minerva Rhinestone Napkin Rings Silver Set Of 6 in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 1.8 W x 1.8 D in | Wayfair Minerva4a89bab
Minerva Rhinestone Napkin Rings Silver Set Of 6 in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 1.8 W x 1.8 D in | Wayfair Minerva4a89bab
$96.99
wayfair
Personalized Table Runner - Wreath Initial - Handmade in the USA, home decor, present, housewarming gift, holiday, seasonal decor, tablewear, Christmas table
Personalized Table Runner - Wreath Initial - Handmade in the USA, home decor, present, housewarming gift, holiday, seasonal decor, tablewear, Christmas table
$30.00
amazon
Johnson Brothers Victorian Christmas ("Made in England") Rim Soup Bowl
Johnson Brothers Victorian Christmas ("Made in England") Rim Soup Bowl
$39.99
replacementsltd
Loon Peak® Wainwright Christmas Table Runner Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair CBD505D463C54EA18E7527FB6389360C
Loon Peak® Wainwright Christmas Table Runner Polyester in Brown/Gray, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair CBD505D463C54EA18E7527FB6389360C
$44.99
wayfair
Prosser Floral Christmas Tablecloth
Prosser Floral Christmas Tablecloth
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Noble Excellence Twas the Night Before Christmas Dinner Plate
Noble Excellence Twas the Night Before Christmas Dinner Plate
$11.99
replacementsltd
100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner
100% Cotton Christmas Table Runner
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Meri Meri Christmas Fun Small Napkin, 16ct
Meri Meri Christmas Fun Small Napkin, 16ct
$3.98
($7.00
save 43%)
walmartusa
Mud Pie™ Gather Checkered Cotton Blend Christmas Table Runner Cotton Blend in Black/Red/White, Size 17.0 D in | Wayfair 43900051
Mud Pie™ Gather Checkered Cotton Blend Christmas Table Runner Cotton Blend in Black/Red/White, Size 17.0 D in | Wayfair 43900051
$30.11
($34.99
save 14%)
wayfair
Mikasa Christmas Story 17" Oval Serving Platter
Mikasa Christmas Story 17" Oval Serving Platter
$199.95
($249.95
save 20%)
replacementsltd
Nikko Americana Christmas Luncheon Plate
Nikko Americana Christmas Luncheon Plate
$19.99
replacementsltd
North Pole Trading Enchanted Woods Christmas Tree 4-pc. Napkins, One Size , Green
North Pole Trading Enchanted Woods Christmas Tree 4-pc. Napkins, One Size , Green
$14.99
($30.00
save 50%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Portmeirion Christmas Story 9" Round Vegetable Bowl
Portmeirion Christmas Story 9" Round Vegetable Bowl
$74.95
($79.95
save 6%)
replacementsltd
Northlight Seasonal Plaid Christmas Table Runner Polyester/Lace in Red/White, Size 0.5 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT LT91563
Northlight Seasonal Plaid Christmas Table Runner Polyester/Lace in Red/White, Size 0.5 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT LT91563
$30.99
wayfair
Merry Mistletoe Wreath Personalized Acrylic Serving Tray Multi
Merry Mistletoe Wreath Personalized Acrylic Serving Tray Multi
$43.99
bedbath&beyond
OXINGO Soup Rice Dessert Bowls Set Of 6, 23 Ounce Porcelain Bowls For Ice Cream/Tapas/Cereal Bowls, Blue w/ Snowflake Dots Porcelain China/Ceramic
OXINGO Soup Rice Dessert Bowls Set Of 6, 23 Ounce Porcelain Bowls For Ice Cream/Tapas/Cereal Bowls, Blue w/ Snowflake Dots Porcelain China/Ceramic
$103.99
wayfair
Christmas Blessings 16x60 Table Runner
Christmas Blessings 16x60 Table Runner
$34.99
personalizationmall
Noritake Twas The Night Before Christmas (#8100) Napkin Ring
Noritake Twas The Night Before Christmas (#8100) Napkin Ring
$23.99
replacementsltd
Manor Luxe Winter Wonderland Christmas Tablecloth - White
Manor Luxe Winter Wonderland Christmas Tablecloth - White
$77.69
($185.00
save 58%)
macy's
