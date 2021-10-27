Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
stocking holders
Christmas Stocking Holders
Share
Christmas Stocking Holders
6 Pieces Christmas Stocking Holders Fireplace Hooks Hanger Metal Hook Hanger Safety Hand Grip Stocking Grips for Christmas Tree, Fireplace, Christmas Party Holiday Decor
featured
6 Pieces Christmas Stocking Holders Fireplace Hooks Hanger Metal Hook Hanger Safety Hand Grip Stocking Grips for Christmas Tree, Fireplace, Christmas Party Holiday Decor
$12.99
walmart
Black Floral Marble Stocking Holder
featured
Black Floral Marble Stocking Holder
$49.95
cb2
BirdRock Home 4 Reindeer & Santa Claus Stocking Holder Set Metal in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair 11374
featured
BirdRock Home 4 Reindeer & Santa Claus Stocking Holder Set Metal in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair 11374
$104.99
wayfair
10Pcs Adhesive Wall Hooks Mini Plastic Sticky Hanger Stocking Holder For Home Kitchen Bathroom Office Door
10Pcs Adhesive Wall Hooks Mini Plastic Sticky Hanger Stocking Holder For Home Kitchen Bathroom Office Door
$10.99
walmart
Set of 4 Charcoal Black Christmas Deer Stocking Holders 7"
Set of 4 Charcoal Black Christmas Deer Stocking Holders 7"
$74.99
walmart
Glitzhome 5.12" H Wooden Truck Stocking Holder
Glitzhome 5.12" H Wooden Truck Stocking Holder
$15.99
($32.00
save 50%)
macys
Glitzhome 2-Pack Decorative Metal Stocking Holder | 2005000025
Glitzhome 2-Pack Decorative Metal Stocking Holder | 2005000025
$40.99
lowes
Set of 2 Oil Rubbed Bronze and Silver Reindeer Christmas Stocking Holders
Set of 2 Oil Rubbed Bronze and Silver Reindeer Christmas Stocking Holders
$97.99
walmartusa
Northlight Glittered Santa and Reindeer Christmas Stocking Holder - Set of 2
Northlight Glittered Santa and Reindeer Christmas Stocking Holder - Set of 2
$66.99
walmart
Noel Stocking Holder with Base & Hook By National Tree Company | Michaels®
Noel Stocking Holder with Base & Hook By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$30.40
($59.99
save 49%)
michaelsstores
Northlight Seasonal 5" Cardinal Weighted Christmas Stocking Holder in Red, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W in | Wayfair 32913446
Northlight Seasonal 5" Cardinal Weighted Christmas Stocking Holder in Red, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W in | Wayfair 32913446
$39.99
wayfair
Park Designs Hooks RERUN - Vintage Angel Stocking Hanger
Park Designs Hooks RERUN - Vintage Angel Stocking Hanger
$17.94
($23.00
save 22%)
zulily
8" Shiny Silver Deer Head Christmas Stocking Holder
8" Shiny Silver Deer Head Christmas Stocking Holder
$53.99
walmartusa
Northlight 7 in. Reindeer Tree and Snowman with Chalkboard Christmas Stocking Holders (Set of 3), Red
Northlight 7 in. Reindeer Tree and Snowman with Chalkboard Christmas Stocking Holders (Set of 3), Red
$75.14
homedepot
Wintry Cheer Santa Personalized Stocking Holder
Wintry Cheer Santa Personalized Stocking Holder
$39.99
personalizationmall
Christmas Wreath Personalized Stocking Holder Multi
Christmas Wreath Personalized Stocking Holder Multi
$30.99
buybuybaby
2 Piece Car and Truck Stocking Holder Set
2 Piece Car and Truck Stocking Holder Set
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nole Christmas Stocking Holder
Nole Christmas Stocking Holder
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Cast Iron C-Clamp Stocking Holder w/ Hook in Black, Size 0.875 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair 560DAC3AB09D48EB8626C590E7468D01
The Holiday Aisle® Cast Iron C-Clamp Stocking Holder w/ Hook in Black, Size 0.875 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair 560DAC3AB09D48EB8626C590E7468D01
$21.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Dachshund Stocking Holder Metal in Black, Size 5.92 H x 4.96 W in | Wayfair B6E54E8712B44615B90BF6079AAB5C1D
The Holiday Aisle® Dachshund Stocking Holder Metal in Black, Size 5.92 H x 4.96 W in | Wayfair B6E54E8712B44615B90BF6079AAB5C1D
$47.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® 2 Piece Marquee Angel & Tree Stocking Holder Set Metal in Green, Size 7.48 H x 4.92 W in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® 2 Piece Marquee Angel & Tree Stocking Holder Set Metal in Green, Size 7.48 H x 4.92 W in | Wayfair
$60.99
wayfair
Spode Christmas Tree Santa Stocking Holder in Red/White, Size 6.5 H x 5.5 W in | Wayfair 1634770
Spode Christmas Tree Santa Stocking Holder in Red/White, Size 6.5 H x 5.5 W in | Wayfair 1634770
$42.99
wayfair
Dog Paw Stocking Holder, Xmas Hanging Hooks For Stocking Hanger Christmas Indoor Decoration
Dog Paw Stocking Holder, Xmas Hanging Hooks For Stocking Hanger Christmas Indoor Decoration
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Snowflake Stocking Holder in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair 98C54288BFA9462BA4DC3C2F7E68972F
The Holiday Aisle® Snowflake Stocking Holder in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair 98C54288BFA9462BA4DC3C2F7E68972F
$65.99
wayfair
6" Casino Gambling Poker Room Christmas Stocking Holder
6" Casino Gambling Poker Room Christmas Stocking Holder
$36.99
walmart
9" Standing Fox Wearing a Striped Scarf Christmas Stocking Holder
9" Standing Fox Wearing a Striped Scarf Christmas Stocking Holder
$21.99
walmart
Silver MantleClip Stocking Holder - Set of 4
Silver MantleClip Stocking Holder - Set of 4
$29.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Festive Letter Stocking Holders
Personalized Festive Letter Stocking Holders
$39.99
personalizationmall
Cast Iron Snowflake Stocking Holder
Cast Iron Snowflake Stocking Holder
$60.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Mireille Truck with Tree Stocking Holder
Mireille Truck with Tree Stocking Holder
$35.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Crystals From Swarovski Harvey Lewis Snowflake Stocking Holder Silver
Crystals From Swarovski Harvey Lewis Snowflake Stocking Holder Silver
$4.99
($9.99
save 50%)
buybuybaby
Battery Operated Lit Triangle Tree Christmas Stocking Holder Gold/White - Wondershop
Battery Operated Lit Triangle Tree Christmas Stocking Holder Gold/White - Wondershop
$15.00
target
Gold Angel Christmas Stocking Holder - Wondershop
Gold Angel Christmas Stocking Holder - Wondershop
$10.00
target
yuzhuoyongchi 4 Pack Christmas Stocking Holders Hooks For Mantel in Black, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair yuzhuoyongchi696e4a3
yuzhuoyongchi 4 Pack Christmas Stocking Holders Hooks For Mantel in Black, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair yuzhuoyongchi696e4a3
$108.99
wayfair
Santa's Sleigh Stocking Holder
Santa's Sleigh Stocking Holder
$29.50
potterybarnkids
Noel Stocking Holder
Noel Stocking Holder
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Candy Cane Classic Rope Stocking Holder Polyester in Red/White, Size 9.7 H x 1.5 W in | Wayfair CC0402
The Holiday Aisle® Candy Cane Classic Rope Stocking Holder Polyester in Red/White, Size 9.7 H x 1.5 W in | Wayfair CC0402
$29.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Maxwell Golden Retriever Dog Stocking Holder in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 4.75 W in | Wayfair C4CC867F2A564A719930F4E984661191
The Holiday Aisle® Maxwell Golden Retriever Dog Stocking Holder in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 4.75 W in | Wayfair C4CC867F2A564A719930F4E984661191
$22.99
wayfair
Transpac Wood Multicolor Christmas Wall Stocking Holder
Transpac Wood Multicolor Christmas Wall Stocking Holder
$35.49
overstock
10.5" Elegant White Reindeer Frosted Glitter Christmas Stocking Holder
10.5" Elegant White Reindeer Frosted Glitter Christmas Stocking Holder
$42.61
overstock
Assorted Nutcracker Stocking Holder by Ashland® | Michaels®
Assorted Nutcracker Stocking Holder by Ashland® | Michaels®
$29.99
michaelsstores
Glitzhome® 6" Dachshund Stocking Holder in Red | Michaels®
Glitzhome® 6" Dachshund Stocking Holder in Red | Michaels®
$13.49
($26.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Glitzhome Wooden/Metal Red Car & Truck Stocking Holder (Set of 2)
Glitzhome Wooden/Metal Red Car & Truck Stocking Holder (Set of 2)
$39.98
homedepot
Glitzhome® LED Snowman Head & Tree Stocking Holder Set | Michaels®
Glitzhome® LED Snowman Head & Tree Stocking Holder Set | Michaels®
$34.99
($76.99
save 55%)
michaelsstores
Glitzhome Metal Stocking Holder in Red | 2005000014
Glitzhome Metal Stocking Holder in Red | 2005000014
$35.94
lowes
Glitzhome 7.50" H Marquee Led Wooden Star Stocking Holder
Glitzhome 7.50" H Marquee Led Wooden Star Stocking Holder
$19.99
($40.00
save 50%)
macys
Glitzhome Reindeer Stocking Holders In Brown (Set Of 2)
Glitzhome Reindeer Stocking Holders In Brown (Set Of 2)
$32.99
buybuybaby
Glitzhome 2-Pack Decorative Metal Stocking Holder | 2005000053
Glitzhome 2-Pack Decorative Metal Stocking Holder | 2005000053
$40.99
lowes
7" Silver Green and White Christmas Tree Trio Stocking Holder
7" Silver Green and White Christmas Tree Trio Stocking Holder
$40.99
walmartusa
5.5" Red and Gold Snowflake and Christmas Tree Ball Ornament Stocking Holder
5.5" Red and Gold Snowflake and Christmas Tree Ball Ornament Stocking Holder
$24.99
($29.99
save 17%)
walmartusa
Northlight Set of 3 Red Blue and Green Glittered Nutcracker Christmas Stocking Holders 7.75" - Green
Northlight Set of 3 Red Blue and Green Glittered Nutcracker Christmas Stocking Holders 7.75" - Green
$90.99
($166.00
save 45%)
macy's
Industrial Lodge Home Reindeer Stocking Holder Wood/Wool/Felt in Brown/Green/Red, Size 6.5 H x 5.12 W in | Wayfair 4709E42051964B32B4E916077863C5CA
Industrial Lodge Home Reindeer Stocking Holder Wood/Wool/Felt in Brown/Green/Red, Size 6.5 H x 5.12 W in | Wayfair 4709E42051964B32B4E916077863C5CA
$27.99
wayfair
Joyland White Tree Stocking Holder
Joyland White Tree Stocking Holder
$24.00
($40.00
save 40%)
belk
Harry Potter Stocking Holder
Harry Potter Stocking Holder
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Joyland Nutcracker Nutcracker Stocking Holder
Joyland Nutcracker Nutcracker Stocking Holder
$30.00
($50.00
save 40%)
belk
8.5" White and Clear LED Ice Skating Santa Stocking Holder
8.5" White and Clear LED Ice Skating Santa Stocking Holder
$34.36
overstock
Northlight Set of 3 Metal and Wood Joy Weighted Christmas Stocking Holder - Black
Northlight Set of 3 Metal and Wood Joy Weighted Christmas Stocking Holder - Black
$123.99
($226.00
save 45%)
macy's
"National Tree Company 6.5" Santa Stocking Holder, Red"
"National Tree Company 6.5" Santa Stocking Holder, Red"
$23.99
($29.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Set of 2 Silver Reindeer Christmas Stocking Holders 6.5"
Set of 2 Silver Reindeer Christmas Stocking Holders 6.5"
$34.36
overstock
Original MantleClip® Taupe with White Snowflakes Stocking Holders, 4ct. By Haute Decor | Michaels®
Original MantleClip® Taupe with White Snowflakes Stocking Holders, 4ct. By Haute Decor | Michaels®
$17.74
($35.49
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Christmas Stocking Holders
