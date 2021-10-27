Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Outdoor & Yard
Lighted Displays
Christmas Lighted Displays
Share
Christmas Lighted Displays
CUTELOVE 1 PC Christmas Tree Decorations LED Transparent Lights Ball Hanging Christmas Decorations For Home Garden Xmas Tree Decor 1/5LED
featured
CUTELOVE 1 PC Christmas Tree Decorations LED Transparent Lights Ball Hanging Christmas Decorations For Home Garden Xmas Tree Decor 1/5LED
$10.99
walmart
Rudolph 42 Inch Wide Rudolph in Red Truck Outdoor 2D LED Yard Decor, Multi
featured
Rudolph 42 Inch Wide Rudolph in Red Truck Outdoor 2D LED Yard Decor, Multi
$91.99
($266.99
save 66%)
ashleyhomestore
Blingstar Meteor Shower Lights 30CM 10 Tubes 240 LED Christmas Lights Plug in Snowfall LED Lights Outdoor Waterproof Falling Rain Lights for Tree Holiday Porch Yard Patio Roof Party Decoration, Red
featured
Blingstar Meteor Shower Lights 30CM 10 Tubes 240 LED Christmas Lights Plug in Snowfall LED Lights Outdoor Waterproof Falling Rain Lights for Tree Holiday Porch Yard Patio Roof Party Decoration, Red
$24.94
walmart
59 in. Outdoor LED Elf Caddying Lighted Display - 350 Bulbs
59 in. Outdoor LED Elf Caddying Lighted Display - 350 Bulbs
$324.99
walmart
10pcs Warm White Model Street Lights Railway Train Lamp Post Layout Decoration for Garden Yard Patio Tree Holiday FT07
10pcs Warm White Model Street Lights Railway Train Lamp Post Layout Decoration for Garden Yard Patio Tree Holiday FT07
$20.99
walmart
Alpine Corporation Christmas Tree Shop with LED Lights and Rotating Scene
Alpine Corporation Christmas Tree Shop with LED Lights and Rotating Scene
$74.98
($86.68
save 13%)
homedepot
Design House 10.6" LED Owls on a Tree Branch Light-Up Lawn Decoration
Design House 10.6" LED Owls on a Tree Branch Light-Up Lawn Decoration
$22.95
walmartusa
Christmas Trees 9ft - Pre-Lit Pre-Decorated Holiday Spruce Christmas Pine Tree w/ 2,128 Tips, 900 Lights, Metal Base - Green
Christmas Trees 9ft - Pre-Lit Pre-Decorated Holiday Spruce Christmas Pine Tree w/ 2,128 Tips, 900 Lights, Metal Base - Green
$399.99
bestchoiceproducts
Brite Star 48 in. 105-Light LED Multi Posing Deer Sculpture Wireframe
Brite Star 48 in. 105-Light LED Multi Posing Deer Sculpture Wireframe
$59.66
homedepot
Set of 3 Lighted Gold and Green Gift Boxes Christmas Outdoor Yard Art Decor 13"
Set of 3 Lighted Gold and Green Gift Boxes Christmas Outdoor Yard Art Decor 13"
$62.49
walmart
Alpine Corporation 47 in. Tall Indoor/Outdoor Praying Angel Statue Yard Art Decoration, Light Gray
Alpine Corporation 47 in. Tall Indoor/Outdoor Praying Angel Statue Yard Art Decoration, Light Gray
$192.46
homedepot
10pcs Warm White Model Street Lights Railway Train Lamp Post Layout Decoration for Garden Yard Patio Tree Holiday FT07
10pcs Warm White Model Street Lights Railway Train Lamp Post Layout Decoration for Garden Yard Patio Tree Holiday FT07
$16.41
walmart
Dundee Deco's Wind Spinner in Gift Box - 3D Hanging Indoor Outdoor Yard Garden Decoration - Mandala - Vortex Splash - Green Purple Pink - 12 in- Unique Gift Idea For Men Women, Souvenir, Present
Dundee Deco's Wind Spinner in Gift Box - 3D Hanging Indoor Outdoor Yard Garden Decoration - Mandala - Vortex Splash - Green Purple Pink - 12 in- Unique Gift Idea For Men Women, Souvenir, Present
$29.99
walmart
DYstyle Meteor Shower Lights 30/50CM Snowfall Rain Icicle Drop 288LED Light For Holiday Xmas Party Outdoor Decor
DYstyle Meteor Shower Lights 30/50CM Snowfall Rain Icicle Drop 288LED Light For Holiday Xmas Party Outdoor Decor
$11.39
walmart
Glitzhome 30 in. H Lighted Round Wooden Santa Porch Decor
Glitzhome 30 in. H Lighted Round Wooden Santa Porch Decor
$61.10
homedepot
Follure LED Tree Branch Lamp Floral Lights 20 Bulbs Home Christmas Party Garden Decor
Follure LED Tree Branch Lamp Floral Lights 20 Bulbs Home Christmas Party Garden Decor
$20.33
walmart
DIY Sequins Christmas Tree Ornaments Festive Decorations Supplies Indoor Outdoor LED Christmas Trees
DIY Sequins Christmas Tree Ornaments Festive Decorations Supplies Indoor Outdoor LED Christmas Trees
$16.28
walmart
Fraser Hill Farm 61-in (No Theme) Yard Decoration with LED Lights | FFRS061-NC5-RD
Fraser Hill Farm 61-in (No Theme) Yard Decoration with LED Lights | FFRS061-NC5-RD
$508.00
lowes
Fraser Hill Farm Indoor/Outdoor Oversized Christmas Decor with Long-Lasting LED Lights, Santa Sleigh and Flying Reindeer 3-Piece Set
Fraser Hill Farm Indoor/Outdoor Oversized Christmas Decor with Long-Lasting LED Lights, Santa Sleigh and Flying Reindeer 3-Piece Set
$699.00
walmartusa
Northlight Seasonal Lighted Christmas Penguin Decoration, Black
Northlight Seasonal Lighted Christmas Penguin Decoration, Black
$104.99
($174.99
save 40%)
kohl's
Northlight Seasonal Chenille Santa w/ Gifts Christmas Decoration Lighted Display in Black/Green/Red, Size 32.0 H x 18.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair
Northlight Seasonal Chenille Santa w/ Gifts Christmas Decoration Lighted Display in Black/Green/Red, Size 32.0 H x 18.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair
$126.99
wayfair
Northlight 32 in. Lighted Red and White Chenille Santa Outdoor Christmas Decoration
Northlight 32 in. Lighted Red and White Chenille Santa Outdoor Christmas Decoration
$84.96
homedepot
MABOTO Christmas Hanging Light Indoor Outdoor Festival Party Window Wall Decoration Waterproof Led Lamp with Sucker
MABOTO Christmas Hanging Light Indoor Outdoor Festival Party Window Wall Decoration Waterproof Led Lamp with Sucker
$42.65
walmart
31" Lighted Red and Silver Striped Candy Cane Tinsel Christmas Outdoor Decoration
31" Lighted Red and Silver Striped Candy Cane Tinsel Christmas Outdoor Decoration
$56.24
walmartusa
Northlight Seasonal Pre-Lit Soft Tinsel Rudolph the Reindeer Christmas Lighted Display Metal in Brown, Size 24.0 H x 6.5 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
Northlight Seasonal Pre-Lit Soft Tinsel Rudolph the Reindeer Christmas Lighted Display Metal in Brown, Size 24.0 H x 6.5 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
$94.99
wayfair
57" Lighted Standing Grapevine Reindeer Christmas Yard Art Decoration - Clear Lights
57" Lighted Standing Grapevine Reindeer Christmas Yard Art Decoration - Clear Lights
$189.99
($250.00
save 24%)
walmartusa
National Tree Company 3-ft Pre-Lit Potted Traditional Artificial Christmas Tree with 35 Constant White Clear LED Lights | PEJF1-306-30-B
National Tree Company 3-ft Pre-Lit Potted Traditional Artificial Christmas Tree with 35 Constant White Clear LED Lights | PEJF1-306-30-B
$70.99
lowes
4-Pack Solar Torch Lights Outdoor, Upgraded 43 Inch 96 LED, Waterproof Flickering Flames Solar Lights Christmas Landscape Decoration Lighting Auto On
4-Pack Solar Torch Lights Outdoor, Upgraded 43 Inch 96 LED, Waterproof Flickering Flames Solar Lights Christmas Landscape Decoration Lighting Auto On/
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
60" Pre-Lit Standing Reindeer Christmas Decor with White LED Lights
60" Pre-Lit Standing Reindeer Christmas Decor with White LED Lights
$159.89
($339.99
save 53%)
walmartusa
Northlight 19.25-in Polar Bear Light Display with Clear Incandescent Lights in White | 31748779
Northlight 19.25-in Polar Bear Light Display with Clear Incandescent Lights in White | 31748779
$71.43
lowes
18" Pre-Lit Frosted Berry Artificial Christmas Porch Bush, Clear Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
18" Pre-Lit Frosted Berry Artificial Christmas Porch Bush, Clear Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$69.99
($129.99
save 46%)
michaelsstores
National Tree Company 60-in. Pre-Lit Sisal Snowman Indoor / Outdoor Decor, White
National Tree Company 60-in. Pre-Lit Sisal Snowman Indoor / Outdoor Decor, White
$299.99
($374.99
save 20%)
kohl's
National Tree Company 4-ft Norway Spruce Pre-Lit Potted Traditional Artificial Christmas Tree with 100 Constant White Clear Incandescent Lights
National Tree Company 4-ft Norway Spruce Pre-Lit Potted Traditional Artificial Christmas Tree with 100 Constant White Clear Incandescent Lights
$138.99
lowes
24" Pre-Lit White and Brown 3D Chenille Reindeer Outdoor Christmas Yard Decor
24" Pre-Lit White and Brown 3D Chenille Reindeer Outdoor Christmas Yard Decor
$49.99
walmart
52" Lighted White Mesh Standing Buck Outdoor Christmas Decoration - Clear Lights
52" Lighted White Mesh Standing Buck Outdoor Christmas Decoration - Clear Lights
$152.99
walmartusa
Northlight 19.75" Neon Style Led Lighted Star Christmas Window Silhouette Decoration - White
Northlight 19.75" Neon Style Led Lighted Star Christmas Window Silhouette Decoration - White
$81.99
($150.00
save 45%)
macy's
National Tree 31 Inch Red Tinsel Flat Santa with 35 Clear Lights (MZTSC-31LO-1)
National Tree 31 Inch Red Tinsel Flat Santa with 35 Clear Lights (MZTSC-31LO-1)
$75.70
($79.98
save 5%)
amazon
National Tree Company 51.5" Lighted Nativity Set Yard Decor White
National Tree Company 51.5" Lighted Nativity Set Yard Decor White
$98.99
bedbath&beyond
Penn Distributing LED Lighted Standing Buck Deer Spun Glass Christmas Decoration Glass in White, Size 34.0 H x 19.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair
Penn Distributing LED Lighted Standing Buck Deer Spun Glass Christmas Decoration Glass in White, Size 34.0 H x 19.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair
$164.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Recipe Card Box, Tin Recipe Organizer Decorative Garden Floral Gift Box Metal/Wire, Size 5.0 H x 6.3 W x 4.3 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Recipe Card Box, Tin Recipe Organizer Decorative Garden Floral Gift Box Metal/Wire, Size 5.0 H x 6.3 W x 4.3 D in | Wayfair
$99.99
wayfair
Queens of Christmas 6' Life Size Nativity King Gaspar, Red, Light Green
Queens of Christmas 6' Life Size Nativity King Gaspar, Red, Light Green
$264.76
amazon
Vermont 50 Clear Christmas Lights on White Wire UL Approved for IndoorOutdoor Use 9 Foot of Lighted Length 11 Foot of Total Length
Vermont 50 Clear Christmas Lights on White Wire UL Approved for IndoorOutdoor Use 9 Foot of Lighted Length 11 Foot of Total Length
$15.05
newegg
45.2" Pre-Lit Christmas Decoration 3D Gift Box Collapsible Outdoor Lawn Art
45.2" Pre-Lit Christmas Decoration 3D Gift Box Collapsible Outdoor Lawn Art
$172.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Country Snowman Festive Holiday Decoration Figurines w/ LED Lights Metal in Red, Size 30.0 H x 6.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Country Snowman Festive Holiday Decoration Figurines w/ LED Lights Metal in Red, Size 30.0 H x 6.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Christmas Tree With Star And Gift Boxes Lighted Blowup Party Decoration For Outdoor Indoor Home Family Garden Yard Prop
Christmas Tree With Star And Gift Boxes Lighted Blowup Party Decoration For Outdoor Indoor Home Family Garden Yard Prop
$339.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Clearance!!!Home Party DIY Sequins Christmas Tree Ornaments Festive Decorations Supplies Indoor Outdoor LED Christmas Trees
Clearance!!!Home Party DIY Sequins Christmas Tree Ornaments Festive Decorations Supplies Indoor Outdoor LED Christmas Trees
$13.99
walmart
50 LED Brown Wire 25Feet Long Outdoor Party Christmas Mini Light Set Green
50 LED Brown Wire 25Feet Long Outdoor Party Christmas Mini Light Set Green
$32.16
newegg
3 Piece Gift Box Christmas Lighting Display Set (Set Of 3)
3 Piece Gift Box Christmas Lighting Display Set (Set Of 3)
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Light Animated Christmas Village | Northlight And Snowman Character
Light Animated Christmas Village | Northlight And Snowman Character
$149.97
amazon
AUTCARIBLE Solar Garden Light Solar Fireworks Lamp for Garden Christmas Party Decoration
AUTCARIBLE Solar Garden Light Solar Fireworks Lamp for Garden Christmas Party Decoration
$17.67
walmart
Alpine Corporation 26 in. Tall Christmas Snowman Tea Light Holder, Indoor/Outdoor Holiday Decor
Alpine Corporation 26 in. Tall Christmas Snowman Tea Light Holder, Indoor/Outdoor Holiday Decor
$54.98
($60.68
save 9%)
homedepot
Solar Flame Torch Lights, 6 Pack Waterproof Dancing Flicker Flame Lights Build-In Glass Mason Jar, Outdoor Patio Yard Desktop Party Xmas Decor Solar L
Solar Flame Torch Lights, 6 Pack Waterproof Dancing Flicker Flame Lights Build-In Glass Mason Jar, Outdoor Patio Yard Desktop Party Xmas Decor Solar L
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Aibecy Solar Christmas Snowman Ground Inserted Lamp Outdoor Garden Decoration Landscape LED Lawn Lamp Yellow/Red/Purple/Blue
Aibecy Solar Christmas Snowman Ground Inserted Lamp Outdoor Garden Decoration Landscape LED Lawn Lamp Yellow/Red/Purple/Blue
$32.13
walmart
Alpine Corporation Hanging Snowflake with LED Lights and Remote Control, Festive Holiday Decor for Home and Garden - 25-Inch Tall - White
Alpine Corporation Hanging Snowflake with LED Lights and Remote Control, Festive Holiday Decor for Home and Garden - 25-Inch Tall - White
$74.25
newegg
Northlight Seasonal 48" LED Lighted Indoor/Outdoor Lamp Post Christmas Decoration Plastic in Green/White, Size 48.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair
Northlight Seasonal 48" LED Lighted Indoor/Outdoor Lamp Post Christmas Decoration Plastic in Green/White, Size 48.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair
$143.99
wayfair
National Tree Co. 2 Foot Crestwood Spruce Porch Spruce Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, One Size , Green
National Tree Co. 2 Foot Crestwood Spruce Porch Spruce Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, One Size , Green
$74.99
($100.00
save 25%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
National Tree Company 4-ft Bristle Pine Pre-Lit Potted Traditional Artificial Christmas Tree with 100 Constant White Clear Incandescent Lights
National Tree Company 4-ft Bristle Pine Pre-Lit Potted Traditional Artificial Christmas Tree with 100 Constant White Clear Incandescent Lights
$106.99
lowes
Chenille Snowman Christmas Decoration Lighted Display
Chenille Snowman Christmas Decoration Lighted Display
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Northlight Seasonal 18" Angel Christmas Window Silhouette Decoration Lighted Display Plastic in Red/White | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT NL01016
Northlight Seasonal 18" Angel Christmas Window Silhouette Decoration Lighted Display Plastic in Red/White | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT NL01016
$28.99
wayfair
Northlight Seasonal Faux Fur Bumble w/ Light Strand Christmas Lighted Display Metal in White, Size 32.0 H x 19.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 32913549
Northlight Seasonal Faux Fur Bumble w/ Light Strand Christmas Lighted Display Metal in White, Size 32.0 H x 19.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 32913549
$129.99
wayfair
Christmas Lighted Displays
