Christmas Lawn Art & Figurines

featured

Boston International Christmas Tabletop Figurine, Set of 2, Happy Cardinal Pair

$13.00
amazon
featured

Butterfly Wind Chimes Outdoor/Indoor Decor - Butterfly Windchime, Mobile Romantic Butterfly Wind Bell For Home, Xmas Mom Gifts, Room, Patio, Balcony,

$98.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Reindeer Moss Artificial Spring Floral Topiary Tree in Pot

$60.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Garden Large Wind Chimes With S Hook 18 Brown Frosted Aluminum Tubes Wind Chime Mobile Romantic Windchimes for Xmas Mom Gifts Home Patio Hall.

$25.93
newegg

Multicolor Christmas Nativity Figurine Set By Northlight | Michaels®

$6,586.99
michaelsstores

Northlight Seasonal Alpine Chic Snowman w/ Snow Shoes & Mistletoe Christmas Decoration Fabric in Brown/White, Size 20.0 H x 16.0 W x 11.0 D in

$71.99
wayfair

51" Gold Tinsel Foldable Christmas Star Outdoor Decoration

$64.99
walmartusa

National Tree Co. Christmas Mix Teardrop Christmas Holiday Yard Art, One Size , Green

$170.00
jcpenney

Millwood Pines Michaud Reindeer Near Pine Trees Planter Ceramic in Black/White, Size 4.3 H x 4.7 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair

$37.99
wayfair

Monfince Merry Christmas Decor Banners Bright Red Xmas Porch Sign Hanging For Home Wall Door Holiday Party Decor

$11.99
walmart

Flocked Pine Christmas Tree in Wooden Box Planter

$199.99
kirkland'shome

East Urban Home Merry Christmas Happy Penguin Decorative Accent Metal in Green, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.03 D in | Wayfair

$16.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Welcome Wreath Front Door Sign Round Rustic Wood Hanging Farmhouse Porch Decorations for Home Holiday Housewarmings Gift

$15.88
walmart

Set of 2 Christmas Cheer Cordless Staircase/Door Swag with Bow - Frontgate - Outdoor Christmas Decorations

$159.00
frontgate

Luxtrada Merry Christmas Banner Christmas Porch Sign for Holiday Home Indoor Outdoor Porch Wall Christmas Decoration

$11.99
walmart

Midwest Design Imports 7 Piece Christmas Figurine Set Resin in Green/Red/White, Size 2.5 H x 7.5 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair 55208

$48.99
wayfair

Life-size Christmas porch sign soldier model; nutcracker banner outdoor decoration; digital curtain decoration for Christmas decoration

$14.99
walmart

6ft Artificial Snow Flocked Christmas Tree for Xmas Decoration, Realistic PVC Christmas Automatic Tree with 750 Snow Tips, Metal Stand, for Home, Festival, Party, Christmas, Indoor, Outdoor, S9524

$88.99
walmart

6ft Artificial Snow Flocked Christmas Tree for Xmas Decoration, Realistic Christmas with 52 Pine Cones, 920 Tips, Metal Stand, for Home, Festival, Party, Christmas, Indoor, Outdoor, Green, S7324

$77.99
walmart

Christmas Decorations For Home - Modern Farmhouse Decor - MERRY CHRISTMAS HAPPY NEW YEAR Red Buffalo Check Plaid Porch Signs - Xmas Banners For Indoor Outdoor Front Door Living Room Kitchen Wall Party

$14.34
walmart

Christmas Foam Ball Christmas Tree Decoration Noel Party Hanging Glitter Linen Bauble Gifts for Home Wedding Party Supplies

$9.92
walmart

Christmas Banner Christmas Porch Sign, Welcome and Merry Christmas Hanging Sign for Indoor Outdoor Porch Wall Christmas Decoration

$13.59
walmart

7Ft Artificial Green Christmas Tree w/290 Tips, 58 Acrylic Snowflakes, Solid Metal Stand, Metal tree base with 3 screws, Decorations for Home, Festival, Party, Christmas, Indoor, Outdoor, S7144

$99.99
walmart

60CM Climbing Rope Ladder Santa Claus Christmas Decorations Outdoor Santa Claus Doll Pendant

$81.15
walmart
Advertisement

Design Toscano 33" Santa Claus Garden Statue

$193.95
($199.95 save 3%)
walmartusa

Designocracy Miracle Nativity Home & Outdoor Decor Lawn Art/Figurine Wood in Blue/Brown/Gray, Size 32.0 H x 21.5 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair

$122.99
wayfair

Discount.Home Christmas Porch Sign for Home Oxford Cloth Xmas Door Banner Outdoor Wall Hanging Party Decoration P

$13.59
walmart

East Urban Home Friends Snowman & Santa Claus Decorative Accent Metal in Green/Red/White, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.03 D in | Wayfair

$16.99
wayfair

Black Friday Clearance!!!Porch Christmas Decorations, Merry Christmas Banner, Christmas Porch Sign - Large Christmas Front Door Decorations Outdoor, Red Plaid Christmas Decor Outside, Christmas Yard S

$12.86
walmart

5.5-8ft Christmas Tree with Stand for Indoor and Outdoor Holiday Decoration Easy to assemble

$102.99
overstock

3.8' Potted Crystallized Glitter Full Artificial Christmas Tree - Unlit - 3.5 Foot

$105.49
overstock

Cutelove Merry Christmas Decor Banners New Year Outdoor Indoor Christmas Decorations Welcome Bright Red Xmas Porch Sign Hanging For Home

$13.22
walmart

Dye-namic Art Jesus is The Reason Metal Sign - Christmas Metal Sign - Lightweight Aluminum Decor - Indoor/Outdoor Metal Sign - Christian Wall Art Decor Signs - Made in The USA - 12 Inchesx18 Inches

$36.95
walmart

Ambesonne Snowman Fabric By The Yard, Cartoon Style Inspired Hand Drawn Like Silhouettes And Colorful Paint Blots, Decorative Fabric For Upholstery An

$23.74
wayfairnorthamerica

DRASHOME Christmas Porch Sign for Home Oxford Cloth Xmas Door Banner Outdoor Wall Hanging Party Decoration A

$14.59
walmart

Bungalow Rose MID SIZE HEXAGON VILLAGE SCENE PLANTER Ceramic in Blue/Green/White, Size 6.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair

$133.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Nutcracker Christmas Decorations - Outdoor Xmas Decor - Life Size Soldier Model Nutcracker Banners for Front Door Porch Garden Indoor Exterior Kids Party

$16.58
walmart

BadPiggies Merry Christmas Banner Wall Hanging Door Curtain Banners Xmas Red Porch Sign for Christmas Home Party Decoration

$12.59
walmart

Boston International Christmas Tabletop Woodland Figurine, 12-Inches, Squirrel Sisters in Treehouse

$37.12
amazon

Promotion Clearance!Merry Christmas Decor Banners Year Outdoor Indoor Welcome Bright Red Xmas Porch Sign Hang

$8.59
walmart

Glitzhome Wooden Block Nutcracker Porch Decor, 36"

$83.99
($168.00 save 50%)
macys

Foundstone™ Kody Piece Holiday Chipmunks Figurine Set Resin in Brown/White, Size 5.9 H x 3.1 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair

$38.99
wayfair

Alpine Corporation Indoor or Outdoor Wooden Christmas Snowman Statue

$155.98
($174.14 save 10%)
walmartusa

Metal Hanging Rusty Star Christmas Decor, 12-Inch

$17.98
walmart

A Wonderful Christmas Wreath - Frontgate - Outdoor Christmas Decorations

$379.00
frontgate

Regal Reindeer - Standing - Frontgate - Outdoor Christmas Decor

$1,499.00
frontgate

Christmas Cheer Wreath with Red Bow - 48" (corded) - Frontgate - Outdoor Christmas Decorations

$349.00
frontgate

Haute Decor Nutcracker Resin in Red/Green/Black, Size 37.6 H x 9.06 W x 8.27 D in | Wayfair DCGD0017

$229.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Glitz Home Multi Wooden Snowman Family Porch Décor

$64.50
($129.00 save 50%)
belk

Hazel Tech Life Size Soldier Model Nutcracker Banners For Christmas Outdoor Decorationsï¼ŒNutcracker Soldier Figures Door Curtain Merry Christmas Decor

$14.33
walmart

Glitzhome® 24" Wooden Christmas Trees Porch Sign | Michaels®

$21.74
($43.49 save 50%)
michaelsstores

Nowaday Gnomes 2 Piece Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause Christmas Statues Figurine

$105.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Christmas Tall Skinny Santa Lawn art/Figurine

$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica

The Holiday Aisle® Merry Christmas Happy New Year Red Buffalo Check Plaid Porch Signs Xmas Banner Modern Home Party Decoration in Black/Blue/Brown

$31.99
wayfair

The Holiday Aisle® Dutch Rabbit Christmas Hanging Prints Decorative Accent Metal in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 8.0 H x 12.0 W x 0.03 D in | Wayfair

$27.99
wayfair

Tomshoo explosion models factory direct Christmas couplet decoration curtain outdoor banner external banner can be customized

$15.99
walmart

The Holiday Aisle® Tidaholm Tree Lawn Wooden Christmas Decoration Wood in Blue/Brown/Red, Size 12.0 H x 9.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair

$47.99
wayfair

Regal Nutcracker Figurine

$449.99
wayfairnorthamerica

The Holiday Aisle® Tasen 3-Piece Metal Pot Planter Metal in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair D7BFAA51D5224EC885931B805DC626E6

$53.99
wayfair

The Holiday Aisle® Dog Love Wall Decor Metal in Blue/Brown/Red, Size 8.0 H x 12.0 W x 0.03 D in | Wayfair 08B8EE3270E347A3BEFC3006AE3934B3

$37.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com