Christmas Garden Stakes

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Outdoor & Yard
Garden Stakes
Christmas Garden Stakes
Share
Christmas Garden Stakes
Solar Garden Lights Waterproof Christmas Snowman Stake Lights
featured
Solar Garden Lights Waterproof Christmas Snowman Stake Lights
$43.61
walmart
CUTELOVE 12 Pieces/Set Christmas Colorful LED Lawn Light Lamp LED Solar Lamps with Stake for Outdoor Pathway Garden
featured
CUTELOVE 12 Pieces/Set Christmas Colorful LED Lawn Light Lamp LED Solar Lamps with Stake for Outdoor Pathway Garden
$48.99
walmart
Santa Claus Powered Lamp Outdoor Water Resistant Solar Powered Lamp Christmas Santa Claus Dawn Sensor Light Garden Courtyard Pathway Decor
featured
Santa Claus Powered Lamp Outdoor Water Resistant Solar Powered Lamp Christmas Santa Claus Dawn Sensor Light Garden Courtyard Pathway Decor
$27.99
walmart
Alpine Corporation 39 in. Tall Silver Metallic Foil Tree Stake with Warm White LED Lights
Alpine Corporation 39 in. Tall Silver Metallic Foil Tree Stake with Warm White LED Lights
$62.69
homedepot
Alpine Corporation Holiday Lighting - Red & White Candy Cane Pathway Light - Set of Three
Alpine Corporation Holiday Lighting - Red & White Candy Cane Pathway Light - Set of Three
$1.00
($59.99
save 98%)
zulily
32" Black and Gold Reindeer Snow Measurer and Thermometer Garden Stake
32" Black and Gold Reindeer Snow Measurer and Thermometer Garden Stake
$24.99
walmart
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Décor Includes Pre-Strung White LED Lights and Ground Stakes, 5 ft, Crystal Snowman
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Décor Includes Pre-Strung White LED Lights and Ground Stakes, 5 ft, Crystal Snowman
$164.99
($269.99
save 39%)
amazon
28" Lighted Santa Claus 'Merry Christmas' Lawn Stake - Clear Lights
28" Lighted Santa Claus 'Merry Christmas' Lawn Stake - Clear Lights
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Northlight Set of 3 Led Lighted Christmas Tree Driveway or Pathway Markers Outdoor Decorations - Green
Northlight Set of 3 Led Lighted Christmas Tree Driveway or Pathway Markers Outdoor Decorations - Green
$109.99
($200.00
save 45%)
macy's
2 Pack Solar Powered Flat Snowflake Yard Stake Lawn Bright Light LED
2 Pack Solar Powered Flat Snowflake Yard Stake Lawn Bright Light LED
$19.99
walmart
Snowman 'Let It Snow' Lawn Stake Lighted Display
Snowman 'Let It Snow' Lawn Stake Lighted Display
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2Pack Solar Lights Outdoor Garden,Hanging Pathway Decor Light with Hollowout Retro Metal Waterproof Solar-Powered for Pool Party Porch Yard Patio Pond Wedding Christmas Decorations (pattern1)
2Pack Solar Lights Outdoor Garden,Hanging Pathway Decor Light with Hollowout Retro Metal Waterproof Solar-Powered for Pool Party Porch Yard Patio Pond Wedding Christmas Decorations (pattern1)
$53.65
walmart
Advertisement
Northlight Seasonal Pathway Marker Lawn Stakes 20 Light Bulb in White, Size 8.5 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 32913128
Northlight Seasonal Pathway Marker Lawn Stakes 20 Light Bulb in White, Size 8.5 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 32913128
$87.99
wayfair
7Ft Airblown® Inflatable Santa's Workshop Lamp Post By National Tree Company in Red | Michaels®
7Ft Airblown® Inflatable Santa's Workshop Lamp Post By National Tree Company in Red | Michaels®
$86.98
($172.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
10 White C7 Candle Pathway Markers Christmas Lights - 8" White Wire
10 White C7 Candle Pathway Markers Christmas Lights - 8" White Wire
$41.24
overstock
Outdoor Solar Garden Lightsï¼Œ120 LED Solar Powered Decorative Stake Landscape Light DIY Flowers Fireworks Stars for Walkway Pathway Backyard Christmas Party Decor 2 Packï¼ˆMulit-Colorï¼‰
Outdoor Solar Garden Lightsï¼Œ120 LED Solar Powered Decorative Stake Landscape Light DIY Flowers Fireworks Stars for Walkway Pathway Backyard Christmas Party Decor 2 Packï¼ˆMulit-Colorï¼‰
$26.88
walmart
Dragonfly Solar Light, Epicgadget Dragonfly Wind Chime Color Changing Outdoor Solar Garden Decorative Lights for Walkway Pathway Backyard Christmas Decoration Parties (Clear Dragonfly)
Dragonfly Solar Light, Epicgadget Dragonfly Wind Chime Color Changing Outdoor Solar Garden Decorative Lights for Walkway Pathway Backyard Christmas Decoration Parties (Clear Dragonfly)
$15.99
walmart
Outdoor Solar Garden Lightsï¼Œ120 LED Solar Powered Decorative Stake Landscape Light DIY Flowers Fireworks Stars for Walkway Pathway Backyard Christmas Party Decor 2 Packï¼ˆMulit-Colorï¼‰
Outdoor Solar Garden Lightsï¼Œ120 LED Solar Powered Decorative Stake Landscape Light DIY Flowers Fireworks Stars for Walkway Pathway Backyard Christmas Party Decor 2 Packï¼ˆMulit-Colorï¼‰
$26.99
walmart
Glitzhome Christmas Snowman Family Yard Stake o r Wall Hanging
Glitzhome Christmas Snowman Family Yard Stake o r Wall Hanging
$76.05
qvc
Solar Garden Lights Tree Outdoor 2PCS, Solar Yard Decoration Lights, Solar Ground Lights Waterproof, Solar Power Flower Lights Multi-Color Flickering Pine Lights for Patio Lawn Pathway Cemetery
Solar Garden Lights Tree Outdoor 2PCS, Solar Yard Decoration Lights, Solar Ground Lights Waterproof, Solar Power Flower Lights Multi-Color Flickering Pine Lights for Patio Lawn Pathway Cemetery
$17.99
walmart
3 Pack Solar Garden Lights, Outdoor Decorative Colorful LED Solar Powered Cherry Flower Landscape Stake Lights for Yard Pathway Deck Party Patio Christmas,Ball/Sakura
3 Pack Solar Garden Lights, Outdoor Decorative Colorful LED Solar Powered Cherry Flower Landscape Stake Lights for Yard Pathway Deck Party Patio Christmas,Ball/Sakura
$32.56
walmart
Northlight Set of 3 Lighted LED C9 Bulb Christmas Pathway Marker Lawn Stakes - Clear Lights
Northlight Set of 3 Lighted LED C9 Bulb Christmas Pathway Marker Lawn Stakes - Clear Lights
$82.44
homedepot
Mighty Light Clear C9 Christmas Pathway Marker Set, Green Wire By Northlight | Michaels®
Mighty Light Clear C9 Christmas Pathway Marker Set, Green Wire By Northlight | Michaels®
$36.74
($73.49
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Puleo International 48-in Lamp Post Lamp Post with White Incandescent Lights Cotton in Green | 184-LP7010A-40C035-1
Puleo International 48-in Lamp Post Lamp Post with White Incandescent Lights Cotton in Green | 184-LP7010A-40C035-1
$75.26
lowes
Advertisement
Solar Garden Lights Waterproof Christmas Snowman Stake Lights
Solar Garden Lights Waterproof Christmas Snowman Stake Lights
$40.70
walmart
EEEkit 50pcs Butterfly Stakes and Dragonfly Stakes 11.75 inch Garden Ornaments Stakes, Waterproof Butterflies Garden Decorations for Indoor,Outdoor Yard, Patio Plant Flower Pot, Christmas DÃ©cor
EEEkit 50pcs Butterfly Stakes and Dragonfly Stakes 11.75 inch Garden Ornaments Stakes, Waterproof Butterflies Garden Decorations for Indoor,Outdoor Yard, Patio Plant Flower Pot, Christmas DÃ©cor
$9.98
walmart
Decorative LEDSolar Lantern Garden Hanging Landscape Lantern Cylinder-Shaped Night Light Indoor Outdoor Decor for Living Room Table Veranda Lawn Yard Pathway Driveway Christmas
Decorative LEDSolar Lantern Garden Hanging Landscape Lantern Cylinder-Shaped Night Light Indoor Outdoor Decor for Living Room Table Veranda Lawn Yard Pathway Driveway Christmas
$32.98
walmart
Heart Solar Light, Solar Heart Wind Chime Color Changing Outdoor Solar Garden Decorative Lights for Walkway Pathway Backyard Christmas Decoration Parties (Heart Shape)
Heart Solar Light, Solar Heart Wind Chime Color Changing Outdoor Solar Garden Decorative Lights for Walkway Pathway Backyard Christmas Decoration Parties (Heart Shape)
$18.19
walmart
Biyori 2 Mode Solar Firework Light For Outdoor Solar Garden/Pathway/Yard/Landscape/Party/Christmas Decor Lights 150 Led, Multi-Color 4 Pcs
Biyori 2 Mode Solar Firework Light For Outdoor Solar Garden/Pathway/Yard/Landscape/Party/Christmas Decor Lights 150 Led, Multi-Color 4 Pcs
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
40 Pcs Butterfly Stakes, 6 Different Size Waterproof Butterflies Stakes and Dragonfly Garden Ornaments & Patio Decor Butterfly Party Supplies Yard Stakes Decorative for Outdoor Christmas
40 Pcs Butterfly Stakes, 6 Different Size Waterproof Butterflies Stakes and Dragonfly Garden Ornaments & Patio Decor Butterfly Party Supplies Yard Stakes Decorative for Outdoor Christmas
$16.00
walmart
Christmas Truck Garden Stake - CTW Home Collection 770386
Christmas Truck Garden Stake - CTW Home Collection 770386
$34.99
totallyfurniture
GE StayBright 4-Marker Christmas Tree Christmas Pathway Markers | 72238LO
GE StayBright 4-Marker Christmas Tree Christmas Pathway Markers | 72238LO
$22.98
lowes
Decoration Cane Lamp Twinkling Patio Yard Led Mini Solar Pathway Light Outdoor
Decoration Cane Lamp Twinkling Patio Yard Led Mini Solar Pathway Light Outdoor
$18.80
walmart
Haute Decor 60 in. Pre-Lit LED Rattan Christmas Lamp Post
Haute Decor 60 in. Pre-Lit LED Rattan Christmas Lamp Post
$91.66
homedepot
Glitzhome 31.89 in. H Rusty Metal Christmas Truck Yard Stake or Standing Decor or Wall Decor
Glitzhome 31.89 in. H Rusty Metal Christmas Truck Yard Stake or Standing Decor or Wall Decor
$39.99
homedepot
Glitzhome 36 in. H Metal Snowman & Santa Christmas Yard Decor Stake or Standing Decor or Wall Decor(Set of 2)
Glitzhome 36 in. H Metal Snowman & Santa Christmas Yard Decor Stake or Standing Decor or Wall Decor(Set of 2)
$39.98
homedepot
Advertisement
GLOBAL AMIBA NETWORK TEC Solar White Integrated LED Path Light with Color Changing (8-Pack)
GLOBAL AMIBA NETWORK TEC Solar White Integrated LED Path Light with Color Changing (8-Pack)
$40.00
homedepot
90" White Pathway Fence Christmas Lights Outdoor Decor
90" White Pathway Fence Christmas Lights Outdoor Decor
$76.99
walmart
Glitzhome Metal Bike Wheel Snowman Yard Stake o r Wall Decor
Glitzhome Metal Bike Wheel Snowman Yard Stake o r Wall Decor
$56.68
qvc
Outdoor Solar Garden Lightsï¼Œ120 LED Solar Powered Decorative Stake Landscape Light DIY Flowers Fireworks Stars for Walkway Pathway Backyard Christmas Party Decor 2 Packï¼ˆWarm Whiteï¼‰
Outdoor Solar Garden Lightsï¼Œ120 LED Solar Powered Decorative Stake Landscape Light DIY Flowers Fireworks Stars for Walkway Pathway Backyard Christmas Party Decor 2 Packï¼ˆWarm Whiteï¼‰
$22.99
walmart
Glitzhome® 36" Rusty Metal Joy Yard Stake | Michaels®
Glitzhome® 36" Rusty Metal Joy Yard Stake | Michaels®
$20.99
($41.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Solar Warm White Outdoor Garden Christmas Decor Stake Landscape Patio LED Light Warm White -
Solar Warm White Outdoor Garden Christmas Decor Stake Landscape Patio LED Light Warm White -
$19.90
newegg
Set of 3 Solar Christmas Gazing Balls -, 2 Small balls: 4 dia. x 10 H, each, including stake By The Lakeside Collection
Set of 3 Solar Christmas Gazing Balls -, 2 Small balls: 4 dia. x 10 H, each, including stake By The Lakeside Collection
$48.89
walmart
The Holiday Aisle® Nutcracker Yard Garden Stake Metal in Green/Red/White, Size 36.0 H x 9.5 W x 1.18 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Nutcracker Yard Garden Stake Metal in Green/Red/White, Size 36.0 H x 9.5 W x 1.18 D in | Wayfair
$29.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Myaree Hanging Santa Claus Christmas Dangler Garden Stake Resin/Plastic, Size 29.0 H x 4.87 W x 4.87 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Myaree Hanging Santa Claus Christmas Dangler Garden Stake Resin/Plastic, Size 29.0 H x 4.87 W x 4.87 D in | Wayfair
$31.99
wayfair
Metal Snowman Let it Snow Garden Stake
Metal Snowman Let it Snow Garden Stake
$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Snowmen Garden Stake Metal in Black/White, Size 23.56 H x 1.75 W x 11.31 D in | Wayfair 4B7C232B7CFD4FD0AD2CCADE9B4DA796
The Holiday Aisle® Snowmen Garden Stake Metal in Black/White, Size 23.56 H x 1.75 W x 11.31 D in | Wayfair 4B7C232B7CFD4FD0AD2CCADE9B4DA796
$23.99
wayfair
Solar Firework Light,120 LED Multi Color Outdoor Firework Solar Garden Decorative Lights for Walkway Pathway Backyard Christmas Decoration Parties (4 Pieces)Warm White
Solar Firework Light,120 LED Multi Color Outdoor Firework Solar Garden Decorative Lights for Walkway Pathway Backyard Christmas Decoration Parties (4 Pieces)Warm White
$41.99
walmart
Advertisement
The Holiday Aisle® Santa on Giraffe Free Standing Garden Stake Wood in Brown/Green/Red, Size 32.0 H x 27.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Santa on Giraffe Free Standing Garden Stake Wood in Brown/Green/Red, Size 32.0 H x 27.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$109.99
wayfair
Townley Witch and Broom Rusted Garden Stake
Townley Witch and Broom Rusted Garden Stake
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Vacoleo Low Voltage Solar Powered Integrated LED Pathway Light in Black, Size 42.9 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair CHEN3-XM7W-2Pack
Vacoleo Low Voltage Solar Powered Integrated LED Pathway Light in Black, Size 42.9 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair CHEN3-XM7W-2Pack
$74.82
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Solar Firework Meteor Lights 2 Pack, Outdoor Solar Garden Decorative Starry Starburst Lights w/ Remote in White/Yellow | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Solar Firework Meteor Lights 2 Pack, Outdoor Solar Garden Decorative Starry Starburst Lights w/ Remote in White/Yellow | Wayfair
$115.99
wayfair
Wintergreen Lighting 25-Marker Green Light Bulb Christmas Pathway Markers | 81153
Wintergreen Lighting 25-Marker Green Light Bulb Christmas Pathway Markers | 81153
$72.99
lowes
Metal Snowman with Top Hat Garden Stake
Metal Snowman with Top Hat Garden Stake
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Santa Stop Here Garden Stake Metal in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 14.0 W x 0.05 D in | Wayfair 2279AA8B4649445D8C85C7D735A2670B
The Holiday Aisle® Santa Stop Here Garden Stake Metal in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 14.0 W x 0.05 D in | Wayfair 2279AA8B4649445D8C85C7D735A2670B
$28.99
wayfair
Summark 12 Pieces/Set Christmas Colorful LED Lawn Light Lamp LED Solar Lamps with Stake for Outdoor Pathway Garden
Summark 12 Pieces/Set Christmas Colorful LED Lawn Light Lamp LED Solar Lamps with Stake for Outdoor Pathway Garden
$20.99
walmart
The Holiday Aisle® 5PCS Christmas Quarantine Yard Stakes Signs Decorations - Xmas Outdoor Lawn Winter Wonderland Holiday Party Decor | Wayfair in Red
The Holiday Aisle® 5PCS Christmas Quarantine Yard Stakes Signs Decorations - Xmas Outdoor Lawn Winter Wonderland Holiday Party Decor | Wayfair in Red
$73.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® 12 Pack Christmas Candy Cane Pathway Marker Lights in White, Size 28.0 H x 5.1 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® 12 Pack Christmas Candy Cane Pathway Marker Lights in White, Size 28.0 H x 5.1 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$63.99
wayfair
Set of 6 Lighted LED Jumbo C9 Bulb Christmas Faceted Pathway Marker Lawn Stakes - Multi-Color -1900377 By Brand CWC
Set of 6 Lighted LED Jumbo C9 Bulb Christmas Faceted Pathway Marker Lawn Stakes - Multi-Color -1900377 By Brand CWC
$159.76
walmart
Solar Garden Lights Solar Snow Lights Solar Powered String Light With Lighting Modes Automatically Change To Different Color For Garden, Patio, Yard,
Solar Garden Lights Solar Snow Lights Solar Powered String Light With Lighting Modes Automatically Change To Different Color For Garden, Patio, Yard,
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Christmas Garden Stakes
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.