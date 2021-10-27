Outdoor Christmas Decorations

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Outdoor & Yard
Outdoor Christmas Decorations
Share
Outdoor Christmas Decorations
Garden Stakes
House & Garden Flags
Signs & Banners
Lighted Displays
Lawn Art & Figurines
doormats
Inflatables
2-Sided Polyester/Polyester Blend 18.5 x 13 in. Garden Flag
featured
2-Sided Polyester/Polyester Blend 18.5 x 13 in. Garden Flag
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2-Sided Polyester/Polyester Blend 40 x 28 in. House Flag
featured
2-Sided Polyester/Polyester Blend 40 x 28 in. House Flag
$36.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ABPHQTO Christmas Vacation At Pool 3D Rendering Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
featured
ABPHQTO Christmas Vacation At Pool 3D Rendering Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
$13.99
walmart
Light Animated Christmas Village | Northlight And Snowman Character
Light Animated Christmas Village | Northlight And Snowman Character
$149.97
amazon
51Groups Snowman House 2-Sided Polyester 12 x 18 in. Garden Flag in White, Size 18.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 782950806062
51Groups Snowman House 2-Sided Polyester 12 x 18 in. Garden Flag in White, Size 18.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 782950806062
$21.99
wayfair
51Groups Winter Cardinal 2-Sided Polyester 18 x 12 in. Garden Flag in Gray/Green, Size 18.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 782950805859
51Groups Winter Cardinal 2-Sided Polyester 18 x 12 in. Garden Flag in Gray/Green, Size 18.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 782950805859
$17.99
wayfair
Set of 3 Lighted Gold and Green Gift Boxes Christmas Outdoor Yard Art Decor 13"
Set of 3 Lighted Gold and Green Gift Boxes Christmas Outdoor Yard Art Decor 13"
$62.49
walmart
Solar Garden Lights Waterproof Christmas Snowman Stake Lights
Solar Garden Lights Waterproof Christmas Snowman Stake Lights
$43.61
walmart
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 28 in. x 40 in. Baby It's Cold Winter House Flag Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 28 in. x 40 in. Baby It's Cold Winter House Flag Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags
$45.98
homedepot
Greeting Kwanzaa Garden Flag Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
Greeting Kwanzaa Garden Flag Winter 13 X18.5 Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags House Decoration Small Banner Yard Gift
$21.95
walmart
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 13 in. x 18.5 in. Lightful Holidays Winter Double-Sided Garden Flag Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 13 in. x 18.5 in. Lightful Holidays Winter Double-Sided Garden Flag Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
$22.48
homedepot
Breeze Decor Pal's Greetings House Flags Pack Christmas Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
Breeze Decor Pal's Greetings House Flags Pack Christmas Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Santa and Cookies 2-Sided Polyester House/Garden Flag
Santa and Cookies 2-Sided Polyester House/Garden Flag
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Most Wonderful Time Snowman 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
Most Wonderful Time Snowman 2-Sided Burlap 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Child Is Born House Flags Pack Nativity Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
Child Is Born House Flags Pack Nativity Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 13 in. x 18.5 in. Filled with Sweetness Winter Double-Sided Garden Flag Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 13 in. x 18.5 in. Filled with Sweetness Winter Double-Sided Garden Flag Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
$22.48
homedepot
Let It Snow Dream Winter Wonderland Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Flag Set
Let It Snow Dream Winter Wonderland Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Flag Set
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ABPHQTO Christmas Typo Al White Wooden Fir Branches Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 28x40 Inch
ABPHQTO Christmas Typo Al White Wooden Fir Branches Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 28x40 Inch
$15.99
walmart
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 13 in. x 18.5 in. Baby It's Cold Winter Double-Sided Garden Flag Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 13 in. x 18.5 in. Baby It's Cold Winter Double-Sided Garden Flag Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
$24.98
homedepot
Breeze Decor Winter Friends Garden Flags Pack Wonderland Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in
Breeze Decor Winter Friends Garden Flags Pack Wonderland Yard Banner 13 X 18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in
$38.99
wayfair
Rustic Merry Friendsmas - Yard Sign and Outdoor Lawn Decorations - Friends Christmas Party Yard Signs - Set of 8
Rustic Merry Friendsmas - Yard Sign and Outdoor Lawn Decorations - Friends Christmas Party Yard Signs - Set of 8
$65.24
walmart
Boston International Christmas Tabletop Figurine, Set of 2, Happy Cardinal Pair
Boston International Christmas Tabletop Figurine, Set of 2, Happy Cardinal Pair
$13.00
amazon
CUTELOVE 12 Pieces/Set Christmas Colorful LED Lawn Light Lamp LED Solar Lamps with Stake for Outdoor Pathway Garden
CUTELOVE 12 Pieces/Set Christmas Colorful LED Lawn Light Lamp LED Solar Lamps with Stake for Outdoor Pathway Garden
$48.99
walmart
10-Ft. Tall Blow Up Inflatable Santa's Toy Shop Archway, Green
10-Ft. Tall Blow Up Inflatable Santa's Toy Shop Archway, Green
$122.99
($344.99
save 64%)
ashleyhomestore
Like No Otter Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set
Like No Otter Winter Christmas Impressions 2-Sided Polyester 40 x 28 in. Flag Set
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 28 in. x 40 in. Christmas Carol Winter House Flag Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 28 in. x 40 in. Christmas Carol Winter House Flag Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags
$45.98
homedepot
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 13 in. x 18.5 in. Christmas Hometown Garden Flag Double-Sided Wintertime Decorative Vertical Flags
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 13 in. x 18.5 in. Christmas Hometown Garden Flag Double-Sided Wintertime Decorative Vertical Flags
$24.99
homedepot
Breeze Decor BD-XM-H-114156-IP-BO-DS02-US My Bear Hands Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical House Flag - 28 x 40 in.
Breeze Decor BD-XM-H-114156-IP-BO-DS02-US My Bear Hands Winter - Seasonal Christmas Impressions Decorative Vertical House Flag - 28 x 40 in.
$36.95
walmart
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Happy Winter Holiday Christmas House Flag Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags
Breeze Decor 28 in. x 40 in. Happy Winter Holiday Christmas House Flag Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags
$41.46
homedepot
Springer Spaniel Liver/White - Best of Breed Let It Snow Garden Flag
Springer Spaniel Liver/White - Best of Breed Let It Snow Garden Flag
$17.95
walmart
ABPHQTO Magic Christmas Deer Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 28x40 Inch
ABPHQTO Magic Christmas Deer Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 28x40 Inch
$15.99
walmart
Poinsettia Wreath Garden Flag Expression Sweet Home Welcome Family Friend House Party Support Emotion PostiveSmall Yard Decoration Gift Banner Double-Sided Made In USA 13 X 18.5
Poinsettia Wreath Garden Flag Expression Sweet Home Welcome Family Friend House Party Support Emotion PostiveSmall Yard Decoration Gift Banner Double-Sided Made In USA 13 X 18.5
$21.95
walmart
Australian Shepherd - Barbara Van Vliet Christmas Garden Flag
Australian Shepherd - Barbara Van Vliet Christmas Garden Flag
$17.95
walmart
ABPHQTO Gingerbread House Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 28x40 Inch
ABPHQTO Gingerbread House Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 28x40 Inch
$15.99
walmart
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 13 in. x 18.5 in. Christmas Wreath Winter Double-Sided Garden Flag Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 13 in. x 18.5 in. Christmas Wreath Winter Double-Sided Garden Flag Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
$22.48
homedepot
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 13 in. x 18.5 in. Welcome Winter Double-Sided Garden Flag Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 13 in. x 18.5 in. Welcome Winter Double-Sided Garden Flag Winter Decorative Vertical Flags
$24.98
homedepot
ABPHQTO Foggy Winter Landscape In The Mountains Sunrise Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
ABPHQTO Foggy Winter Landscape In The Mountains Sunrise Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
$13.99
walmart
Holiday Time 7ft Santa Sleigh with Gifts
Holiday Time 7ft Santa Sleigh with Gifts
$69.00
walmartusa
12-Ft. Tall Traditional Santa Blow Up Inflatable with Lights, Red
12-Ft. Tall Traditional Santa Blow Up Inflatable with Lights, Red
$121.99
($339.99
save 64%)
ashleyhomestore
Santa Claus Powered Lamp Outdoor Water Resistant Solar Powered Lamp Christmas Santa Claus Dawn Sensor Light Garden Courtyard Pathway Decor
Santa Claus Powered Lamp Outdoor Water Resistant Solar Powered Lamp Christmas Santa Claus Dawn Sensor Light Garden Courtyard Pathway Decor
$27.99
walmart
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 28 in. x 40 in. Santa Red Truck Winter House Flag Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags
Angeleno Heritage MADE AND DESIGNED LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA 28 in. x 40 in. Santa Red Truck Winter House Flag Double-Sided Decorative Vertical Flags
$41.20
homedepot
ABPHQTO Magic Christmas Snowy Fir Trees Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
ABPHQTO Magic Christmas Snowy Fir Trees Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
$13.99
walmart
Butterfly Wind Chimes Outdoor/Indoor Decor - Butterfly Windchime, Mobile Romantic Butterfly Wind Bell For Home, Xmas Mom Gifts, Room, Patio, Balcony,
Butterfly Wind Chimes Outdoor/Indoor Decor - Butterfly Windchime, Mobile Romantic Butterfly Wind Bell For Home, Xmas Mom Gifts, Room, Patio, Balcony,
$98.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Christmas Wreath 2-Sided Polyester Blend 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set
Christmas Wreath 2-Sided Polyester Blend 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor BD-XM-HS-114155-IP-BO-D-US18-WA 28 x 40 in. Christmas Like No Otter Winter Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set & Pole Bracket Hardware
Breeze Decor BD-XM-HS-114155-IP-BO-D-US18-WA 28 x 40 in. Christmas Like No Otter Winter Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided House Flag Set & Pole Bracket Hardware
$63.61
walmart
AUTCARIBLE Solar Garden Light Solar Fireworks Lamp for Garden Christmas Party Decoration
AUTCARIBLE Solar Garden Light Solar Fireworks Lamp for Garden Christmas Party Decoration
$17.67
walmart
BZB Goods Lawn Inflatables - Snowman & Three Penguins 6' Swirling Lights Yard Decoration
BZB Goods Lawn Inflatables - Snowman & Three Penguins 6' Swirling Lights Yard Decoration
$79.98
($174.99
save 54%)
zulily
Airblown 6 ft. H Hanukkah Candles Scene
Airblown 6 ft. H Hanukkah Candles Scene
$95.99
homedepot
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden Flag
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden Flag
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Merry Christmas Carolers Swiss Hound Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat
Merry Christmas Carolers Swiss Hound Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breeze Decor BD-NT-GS-114104-IP-BO-D-US13-AL 13 x 18.5 in. Three Kings Gifts Winter Nativity Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
Breeze Decor BD-NT-GS-114104-IP-BO-D-US13-AL 13 x 18.5 in. Three Kings Gifts Winter Nativity Impressions Decorative Vertical Double Sided Garden Flag Set with Banner Pole
$11.66
walmart
Exotic Shorthair #1 Cat Merry Christmas Door Mat
Exotic Shorthair #1 Cat Merry Christmas Door Mat
$23.64
($29.99
save 21%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures Macaw Merry Christmas Door Mat
Caroline's Treasures Macaw Merry Christmas Door Mat
$23.64
($29.99
save 21%)
walmartusa
Christmas Tree Irish Wolfhound Garden Flag
Christmas Tree Irish Wolfhound Garden Flag
$15.62
($17.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
Owyhee Bob #2 Cat Merry Christmas Door Mat
Owyhee Bob #2 Cat Merry Christmas Door Mat
$23.38
($29.99
save 22%)
walmartusa
Breeze Decor Snowman Family House Flags Pack Christmas Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
Breeze Decor Snowman Family House Flags Pack Christmas Winter Yard Banner 28 X 40 Inches Double-Sided Decorative Home Decor, Size 40.0 H x 28.0 W in
$61.99
wayfair
Merry Christmas Carolers Beagle Tricolor Door Mat
Merry Christmas Carolers Beagle Tricolor Door Mat
$25.40
($29.99
save 15%)
walmartusa
Winter Holiday Cavalier Spaniel Garden Flag
Winter Holiday Cavalier Spaniel Garden Flag
$15.43
($17.99
save 14%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures Labrador Snowman Christmas Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat Synthetics in White, Size 24.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair CK2043JMAT
Caroline's Treasures Labrador Snowman Christmas Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat Synthetics in White, Size 24.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair CK2043JMAT
$43.99
wayfair
Manx #3 Cat Merry Christmas Door Mat
Manx #3 Cat Merry Christmas Door Mat
$23.64
($29.99
save 21%)
walmartusa
Outdoor Christmas Decorations
