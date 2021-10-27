Christmas Lights

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Lights
Christmas Lights
Share
Christmas Lights
10LED Christmas String Lights Snowman Led Fairy Lights for Christmas Home Decorations
featured
10LED Christmas String Lights Snowman Led Fairy Lights for Christmas Home Decorations
$10.99
walmart
Endura Rope Flexible LED Light, Cool White 5500K, Waterproof IP65, 120V, 150ft Reel, Deluxe Kit
featured
Endura Rope Flexible LED Light, Cool White 5500K, Waterproof IP65, 120V, 150ft Reel, Deluxe Kit
$439.99
walmart
American Lighting 00004 - 12' Bright White 19.2 watt 120 volt 5000K Dimmable LED Tape Rope Hybrid
featured
American Lighting 00004 - 12' Bright White 19.2 watt 120 volt 5000K Dimmable LED Tape Rope Hybrid
$92.69
lightbulbs
Arlmont & Co. Windcrest Outdoor LED Solar Powered 200 - Bulb Fairy String Light in Black | Wayfair D950BFBE5C594617AEBE26E5B1290948
Arlmont & Co. Windcrest Outdoor LED Solar Powered 200 - Bulb Fairy String Light in Black | Wayfair D950BFBE5C594617AEBE26E5B1290948
$74.99
wayfair
ANGGREK 30cm/50cm Waterproof SMD2835 LED String Lights 8 Tube Christmas Holiday Outdoor Decor,Christmas Light Tubes
ANGGREK 30cm/50cm Waterproof SMD2835 LED String Lights 8 Tube Christmas Holiday Outdoor Decor,Christmas Light Tubes
$22.39
walmart
Light Strip Led Strip Lights 16.4ft 300 LEDs Rope Lights Flexible Black Lights Strip Lights Ultraviolet Light + Power Supply
Light Strip Led Strip Lights 16.4ft 300 LEDs Rope Lights Flexible Black Lights Strip Lights Ultraviolet Light + Power Supply
$35.74
walmart
Bescita Elephant Shape Color Changing LED Night Light Lamp Wedding Party Decor
Bescita Elephant Shape Color Changing LED Night Light Lamp Wedding Party Decor
$9.37
walmart
Arlmont & Co. 9.8Feet Starry String Lights w/ 30Leds Lights(3Pcs 4.5V CR2032 Battery Powered) | Wayfair 2D16E6A91DF44176A4103C4473069697
Arlmont & Co. 9.8Feet Starry String Lights w/ 30Leds Lights(3Pcs 4.5V CR2032 Battery Powered) | Wayfair 2D16E6A91DF44176A4103C4473069697
$4.34
wayfair
17 Stories Geometric Square Drop Metal Lantern Led String Light Fairy Lights Battery Operated 72In in White | Wayfair
17 Stories Geometric Square Drop Metal Lantern Led String Light Fairy Lights Battery Operated 72In in White | Wayfair
$53.98
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Solar String Light, 19.5ft 30 Flying Honey Bee Leds, Outdoor Waterproof Fairy Light For Garden (multi-color) | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Solar String Light, 19.5ft 30 Flying Honey Bee Leds, Outdoor Waterproof Fairy Light For Garden (multi-color) | Wayfair
$43.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Renfroe 100' Outdoor 100 - Bulb Globe String Light in Green | Wayfair G50CL100G
Arlmont & Co. Renfroe 100' Outdoor 100 - Bulb Globe String Light in Green | Wayfair G50CL100G
$102.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Jasiah 49.2 900 - Bulb String Light in White | Wayfair AE2A5AB4CBB24A489A728B854D65BAC0
Arlmont & Co. Jasiah 49.2 900 - Bulb String Light in White | Wayfair AE2A5AB4CBB24A489A728B854D65BAC0
$44.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Led Globe String Lights - Arlmont & Co. Colored G40 Outdoor String Lights - 38.5ft 30bulbs Waterproof Patio String Lights in Black/Green | Wayfair
Led Globe String Lights - Arlmont & Co. Colored G40 Outdoor String Lights - 38.5ft 30bulbs Waterproof Patio String Lights in Black/Green | Wayfair
$68.99
wayfair
7.21Ft 20Leds Fairy String Lights Christmas Decorative Hanging Lights Warm White Bulbs Copper Wire Lights Garden Patio Landscape Backyard Lighting For Wedding Party Outdoor
7.21Ft 20Leds Fairy String Lights Christmas Decorative Hanging Lights Warm White Bulbs Copper Wire Lights Garden Patio Landscape Backyard Lighting For Wedding Party Outdoor
$19.16
walmart
Christmas creative holiday retro Iron Art Minimalist Hollow Diamond Table Lamps Reading Lamp Night Light Bedroom Desk Decor Lighting
Christmas creative holiday retro Iron Art Minimalist Hollow Diamond Table Lamps Reading Lamp Night Light Bedroom Desk Decor Lighting
$59.41
walmart
ankishi Solar Cork Light String Outdoor Waterproof Copper Wire Lights Christmas Decoration Lamp
ankishi Solar Cork Light String Outdoor Waterproof Copper Wire Lights Christmas Decoration Lamp
$9.59
walmart
Bay Isle Home™ 28" X 11" Leaf Neon LED Rope Light Sculpture in Green, Size 27.5 H x 11.0 W x 0.79 D in | Wayfair 044BF5534364467081D0B92E5B128AB0
Bay Isle Home™ 28" X 11" Leaf Neon LED Rope Light Sculpture in Green, Size 27.5 H x 11.0 W x 0.79 D in | Wayfair 044BF5534364467081D0B92E5B128AB0
$66.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 32.8' Novelty String Light (End to End Connectable) in Black | Wayfair 34B51F006B124838BDE78146359AFA8B
Arlmont & Co. 32.8' Novelty String Light (End to End Connectable) in Black | Wayfair 34B51F006B124838BDE78146359AFA8B
$73.99
wayfair
ALLOMN 8X Magnifying LED Lamp For Home Use Black in White | Wayfair 3319756-US-LJB-210820
ALLOMN 8X Magnifying LED Lamp For Home Use Black in White | Wayfair 3319756-US-LJB-210820
$263.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Rhannon 20' Outdoor LED Solar Powered 30 - Bulb Globe String Light in Black | Wayfair 6FC5599DD7584DC0AFF1466D6AF87606
Arlmont & Co. Rhannon 20' Outdoor LED Solar Powered 30 - Bulb Globe String Light in Black | Wayfair 6FC5599DD7584DC0AFF1466D6AF87606
$40.99
wayfair
Gerson 52-foot Long 200 Count Warm White Led Christmas Light Strand, White
Gerson 52-foot Long 200 Count Warm White Led Christmas Light Strand, White
$47.99
($134.99
save 64%)
ashleyhomestore
ASCZOV 180 Degree Rotaion LED Night Lamp Wall Decor Home Sunset Projector Light Bedroom
ASCZOV 180 Degree Rotaion LED Night Lamp Wall Decor Home Sunset Projector Light Bedroom
$19.21
walmart
Auledio 6.4' LED 300 - Bulb Rope String Light in White | Wayfair WF0001WC0010WFB#ZZLa2
Auledio 6.4' LED 300 - Bulb Rope String Light in White | Wayfair WF0001WC0010WFB#ZZLa2
$66.99
wayfair
10M 100 LEDs Waterproof USB Copper Wire Christmas Decoration String Light Garden Courtyard String
10M 100 LEDs Waterproof USB Copper Wire Christmas Decoration String Light Garden Courtyard String
$14.99
walmart
Advertisement
Arlmont & Co. Creative Waterproof Umbrella Lamp Patio Garden Parasol Lamp Umbrella Light Outdoor Beach String Lights (Warm White) | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Creative Waterproof Umbrella Lamp Patio Garden Parasol Lamp Umbrella Light Outdoor Beach String Lights (Warm White) | Wayfair
$36.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Blakesburg 50' Outdoor 50 - Bulb Globe String Light in Green | Wayfair G50CL50G
Arlmont & Co. Blakesburg 50' Outdoor 50 - Bulb Globe String Light in Green | Wayfair G50CL50G
$72.99
wayfair
4.5V 0.9W 1.5Meters 15 LED Copper Wire Fairy String Light 10 Pack Multi-color Twistable Bendable Foldable Bottle Stopper Lamp IP65 Water Resistance for Christmas Xmas Holiday Festival DIY Home Party
4.5V 0.9W 1.5Meters 15 LED Copper Wire Fairy String Light 10 Pack Multi-color Twistable Bendable Foldable Bottle Stopper Lamp IP65 Water Resistance for Christmas Xmas Holiday Festival DIY Home Party
$15.51
walmart
Christmas Musical Snow Lantern USB Plug in & Battery Operated LEDs Fairy Lights Lamp Snowmen Shaped Hanging Lighting with 3 Songs for Christmas Party Garden Patio Landscape Backyard Decoration
Christmas Musical Snow Lantern USB Plug in & Battery Operated LEDs Fairy Lights Lamp Snowmen Shaped Hanging Lighting with 3 Songs for Christmas Party Garden Patio Landscape Backyard Decoration
$92.99
walmart
Christmas Luminous Cabin Christmas Wooden House Glittery LED Light Home Decoration Night Lamp Pendant Led Candles Prop Led Can
Christmas Luminous Cabin Christmas Wooden House Glittery LED Light Home Decoration Night Lamp Pendant Led Candles Prop Led Can
$14.83
walmart
Aced Led Outdoor Patio String Lights, Weatherproof Connectable Dimmable Backyard Deck Bistro Party Proch String Lights, 18 Edison Bulbs 15 Hanging Sockets, Indoor Outside String Lights 48Ft, Ul Listed
Aced Led Outdoor Patio String Lights, Weatherproof Connectable Dimmable Backyard Deck Bistro Party Proch String Lights, 18 Edison Bulbs 15 Hanging Sockets, Indoor Outside String Lights 48Ft, Ul Listed
$69.12
walmart
APPLights 23 ft. 24-Light Multi Color LED Lightshow Icicle String Light Set
APPLights 23 ft. 24-Light Multi Color LED Lightshow Icicle String Light Set
$79.98
homedepot
StarTastic Outdoor Holiday Laser Projector
StarTastic Outdoor Holiday Laser Projector
$31.96
overstock
Santa Claus Powered Lamp Outdoor Water Resistant Solar Powered Lamp Christmas Santa Claus Dawn Sensor Light Garden Courtyard Pathway Decor
Santa Claus Powered Lamp Outdoor Water Resistant Solar Powered Lamp Christmas Santa Claus Dawn Sensor Light Garden Courtyard Pathway Decor
$27.99
walmart
Altsales Solar Lamp LED String LightsBell Lights Lucky Bottles Wishing Wind Chime for Outdoor Garden Christmas Wedding Decoration
Altsales Solar Lamp LED String LightsBell Lights Lucky Bottles Wishing Wind Chime for Outdoor Garden Christmas Wedding Decoration
$16.82
walmart
Abody 10 Pack Solar Stake Lights Outdoor Christmas Decorative Lights Waterproof Copper Wire In-Ground Fairy Lamp for Wedding Party Yard Walkway Patio Decoration Lamp
Abody 10 Pack Solar Stake Lights Outdoor Christmas Decorative Lights Waterproof Copper Wire In-Ground Fairy Lamp for Wedding Party Yard Walkway Patio Decoration Lamp
$32.29
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Kepler 25' Outdoor LED Solar Powered 25 - Bulb Globe String Light in Black | Wayfair AECCDA9646CC453FBECD38F5E8D8F7A9
Arlmont & Co. Kepler 25' Outdoor LED Solar Powered 25 - Bulb Globe String Light in Black | Wayfair AECCDA9646CC453FBECD38F5E8D8F7A9
$69.99
wayfair
Advertisement
2PCS Hanging Glass Mason Jars LED Fairy Lights Wall Hanging Home Lighting Battery Operated Decorative Indoor String Lights for Home Bedroom Party Christmas Decorations
2PCS Hanging Glass Mason Jars LED Fairy Lights Wall Hanging Home Lighting Battery Operated Decorative Indoor String Lights for Home Bedroom Party Christmas Decorations
$50.99
walmart
AUTCARIBLE Solar Garden Light Solar Fireworks Lamp for Garden Christmas Party Decoration
AUTCARIBLE Solar Garden Light Solar Fireworks Lamp for Garden Christmas Party Decoration
$17.67
walmart
Aktudy 80LED Battery Box Ball String Light Christmas Party Decorative Lamp (10m)
Aktudy 80LED Battery Box Ball String Light Christmas Party Decorative Lamp (10m)
$23.79
walmart
Solar Bubble Ball Light Christmas Day Wedding Garden Party Decoration Waterproof Color Light String
Solar Bubble Ball Light Christmas Day Wedding Garden Party Decoration Waterproof Color Light String
$15.55
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Renfro 25' Outdoor 25 - Bulb Globe String Light in Green | Wayfair G50CL25G
Arlmont & Co. Renfro 25' Outdoor 25 - Bulb Globe String Light in Green | Wayfair G50CL25G
$39.99
wayfair
Fairy Lamp USB 50LEDs Ball String Light Decorative Lights for Christmas Wedding Home
Fairy Lamp USB 50LEDs Ball String Light Decorative Lights for Christmas Wedding Home
$8.37
walmart
Arlmont & Co. 48 Ft Outdoor Waterproof LED Light Bulbs in Black | Wayfair 54FDA0109CC44190A4FA3776478C7D89
Arlmont & Co. 48 Ft Outdoor Waterproof LED Light Bulbs in Black | Wayfair 54FDA0109CC44190A4FA3776478C7D89
$105.99
wayfair
LED Desk Lamp Light w/4 USB Charging Port and 2 AC Power Outlet, 8.2FT Extension Cord Power Strip Station, 3 Level Brightness
LED Desk Lamp Light w/4 USB Charging Port and 2 AC Power Outlet, 8.2FT Extension Cord Power Strip Station, 3 Level Brightness
$53.89
overstock
AC90-240V 5W LED Mini Spot Lamp Stage Light Lighting Fixture for Disco KTV Bar Party Home Decoration Entertainment DJ Show Concert White Light
AC90-240V 5W LED Mini Spot Lamp Stage Light Lighting Fixture for Disco KTV Bar Party Home Decoration Entertainment DJ Show Concert White Light
$17.04
walmart
365usdeal Super-Long 320Ft Solar String Lights Outdoor Waterproof, Solar Powered Fairy Lights 4-Pack 960 LED Copper Wire Twinkle Lights in White
365usdeal Super-Long 320Ft Solar String Lights Outdoor Waterproof, Solar Powered Fairy Lights 4-Pack 960 LED Copper Wire Twinkle Lights in White
$115.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Holli 55.25' LED 100 - Bulb Fairy String Light in White | Wayfair 9FD6B76F2094465487308C7B215D8FB5
Arlmont & Co. Holli 55.25' LED 100 - Bulb Fairy String Light in White | Wayfair 9FD6B76F2094465487308C7B215D8FB5
$55.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Feinstein 196 Rope Lights String Light in White | Wayfair 76EC940CAACA4A22918619983A872421
Arlmont & Co. Feinstein 196 Rope Lights String Light in White | Wayfair 76EC940CAACA4A22918619983A872421
$33.99
wayfair
Advertisement
60 Battery Lamps
60 Battery Lamps
$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Faustino Outdoor Globe String Light in White, Size 25 ft | Wayfair G40LED25W
Charlton Home® Faustino Outdoor Globe String Light in White, Size 25 ft | Wayfair G40LED25W
$82.99
wayfair
Chinatera LED Night Light Light Sensor 110V 220V EU Plug Energy Saving Lamp (Blue)
Chinatera LED Night Light Light Sensor 110V 220V EU Plug Energy Saving Lamp (Blue)
$9.89
walmart
CACAGOO 7.21ft 20LEDs Fairy String Lights Christmas Decorative Hanging Lights Warm White Bulbs Copper Wire Lights Garden Patio Landscape Backyard Lighting for Wedding Party Outdoor
CACAGOO 7.21ft 20LEDs Fairy String Lights Christmas Decorative Hanging Lights Warm White Bulbs Copper Wire Lights Garden Patio Landscape Backyard Lighting for Wedding Party Outdoor
$22.69
walmart
CaiZhi XMCOSY+ Outdoor String Lights – Patio Lights 98 Ft LED Smart Warm White String Lights 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi App Work w/ Alexa 30 Dimmable Bulbs Patio String
CaiZhi XMCOSY+ Outdoor String Lights – Patio Lights 98 Ft LED Smart Warm White String Lights 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi App Work w/ Alexa 30 Dimmable Bulbs Patio String
$449.99
wayfair
CawBing Christmas Decorative Light String Dragonfly Design Color AWhite Night Light 20 LED Solar Lamp String
CawBing Christmas Decorative Light String Dragonfly Design Color AWhite Night Light 20 LED Solar Lamp String
$18.99
walmart
Carevas 7.21ft 20LEDs Fairy String Lights Christmas Decorative Hanging Lights Warm White Bulbs Copper Wire Lights Garden Patio Landscape Backyard Lighting for Wedding Party Outdoor
Carevas 7.21ft 20LEDs Fairy String Lights Christmas Decorative Hanging Lights Warm White Bulbs Copper Wire Lights Garden Patio Landscape Backyard Lighting for Wedding Party Outdoor
$19.09
walmart
Chinatera 200 LED Vines Lights String Christmas Copper Wire Fairy Lamp (Warm White)
Chinatera 200 LED Vines Lights String Christmas Copper Wire Fairy Lamp (Warm White)
$18.76
walmart
10/20 Led Romantic Flower Rose String Lights, Battery Operated Fairy Lamp Indoor Outdoor for Valentine's Day, Wedding, Room, Garden, Christmas, Patio, Festival Party Decor (Colorful)
10/20 Led Romantic Flower Rose String Lights, Battery Operated Fairy Lamp Indoor Outdoor for Valentine's Day, Wedding, Room, Garden, Christmas, Patio, Festival Party Decor (Colorful)
$10.98
walmart
Brite Ideas Cardinal on Branch 144 Light LED Rope Light, Size 31.0 H x 33.0 W in | Wayfair LED-CRD32S
Brite Ideas Cardinal on Branch 144 Light LED Rope Light, Size 31.0 H x 33.0 W in | Wayfair LED-CRD32S
$157.99
wayfair
96 LED Net Grid String Light Decorate Garden Fairy Light Christmas Wedding Party Holiday Light US Plug
96 LED Net Grid String Light Decorate Garden Fairy Light Christmas Wedding Party Holiday Light US Plug
$10.45
($15.29
save 32%)
overstock
50 Purple LED Mini Christmas Lights - 16.25 ft White Wire
50 Purple LED Mini Christmas Lights - 16.25 ft White Wire
$12.99
newegg
Load More
Christmas Lights
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.