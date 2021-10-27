Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
BHG.com
Shop
Shop
Decorations
Christmas
Figurines
Santa
Santa
Santa Figurines
Share
Santa Figurines
Annalee 9" Christmas Candy Santa Figurine - Red, White, Green
featured
Annalee 9" Christmas Candy Santa Figurine - Red, White, Green
$25.90
($37.00
save 30%)
macy's
Benjara Rustic Metal Santa Claus Accent Decor with Wooden Support, Red
featured
Benjara Rustic Metal Santa Claus Accent Decor with Wooden Support, Red
$35.37
amazon
Santa With Lantern Miniature Figurine, 3.375 Inch, Multicolor
featured
Santa With Lantern Miniature Figurine, 3.375 Inch, Multicolor
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Santa Claus Christmas Figurine Christmas Elk Plush Doll Window Decoration 45-60CM
Santa Claus Christmas Figurine Christmas Elk Plush Doll Window Decoration 45-60CM
$79.63
walmart
Christmas Stuffed Plush Toys Santa Claus Souvenir Dolls Figurine Xmas Party Eve Decor Christmas Present for kids
Christmas Stuffed Plush Toys Santa Claus Souvenir Dolls Figurine Xmas Party Eve Decor Christmas Present for kids
$44.65
walmart
Northlight 12" Pepsi-Cola Standing Santa Claus Figurine Red
Northlight 12" Pepsi-Cola Standing Santa Claus Figurine Red
$39.99
bedbath&beyond
Kurt S. Adler JEL0961 Santa, Multi-Colored
Kurt S. Adler JEL0961 Santa, Multi-Colored
$26.81
amazon
K&K Interiors 53913A 12 Inch Sitting Santa and Child with Metallic Sage Jacket
K&K Interiors 53913A 12 Inch Sitting Santa and Child with Metallic Sage Jacket
$75.20
amazon
K&K Interiors 53089A 25 Inch Resin Santa in Gold Sleigh W/3 Deer
K&K Interiors 53089A 25 Inch Resin Santa in Gold Sleigh W/3 Deer
$65.42
amazon
Mr. Christmas Unicycling Santa Christmas Décor, Multicolor
Mr. Christmas Unicycling Santa Christmas Décor, Multicolor
$58.98
amazon
26.5" Santa Gnome Decorative X-mas Tabletop Figure
26.5" Santa Gnome Decorative X-mas Tabletop Figure
$16.99
walmartusa
NOVICA Santa Clara Tradition, Decorative copper jars (set of 3)
NOVICA Santa Clara Tradition, Decorative copper jars (set of 3)
$39.49
overstock
North Pole Trading Co. 18" African American White Fur with Red Trim Santa Figurine, One Size , Multiple Colors
North Pole Trading Co. 18" African American White Fur with Red Trim Santa Figurine, One Size , Multiple Colors
$29.99
($60.00
save 50%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
5Ft Red Musical Inflatable Santa Claus Christmas Figurine By Northlight | Michaels®
5Ft Red Musical Inflatable Santa Claus Christmas Figurine By Northlight | Michaels®
$656.74
($1,313.49
save -65574%)
michaelsstores
Kurt Adler 10.5-Inch FabrichÃ© Musical Irish Chef Santa Figurine, One Size , Multiple Colors
Kurt Adler 10.5-Inch FabrichÃ© Musical Irish Chef Santa Figurine, One Size , Multiple Colors
$143.99
($240.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
K&K Interiors 51919A 18 Inch Santa On Tricycle Toy Cart, Red
K&K Interiors 51919A 18 Inch Santa On Tricycle Toy Cart, Red
$78.77
amazon
K&K Interiors 53598D 19 Inch Standing Santa with Wings in Tapestry Jacket and Striped Pants, Red
K&K Interiors 53598D 19 Inch Standing Santa with Wings in Tapestry Jacket and Striped Pants, Red
$43.18
amazon
Kurt Adler 22-Inch Kringle Klaus On Sled Santa Figurine, One Size , Multiple Colors
Kurt Adler 22-Inch Kringle Klaus On Sled Santa Figurine, One Size , Multiple Colors
$419.99
($700.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
K&K Interiors 53087B 13 Inch Resin Led Santa Train W/Sleigh Scene, Polyresin/Glass
K&K Interiors 53087B 13 Inch Resin Led Santa Train W/Sleigh Scene, Polyresin/Glass
$71.64
amazon
Kurt S. Adler Kurt Adler 7-Inch Battery-Operated LED Santa with Sleigh Table Piece, Multi
Kurt S. Adler Kurt Adler 7-Inch Battery-Operated LED Santa with Sleigh Table Piece, Multi
$34.53
amazon
Karen Didion Wine & Movie Santa Figurine
Karen Didion Wine & Movie Santa Figurine
$51.20
($64.00
save 20%)
bloomingdale's
Joyland Santa African American Check Santa
Joyland Santa African American Check Santa
$36.00
($60.00
save 40%)
belk
Northlight 11.5 in. Santa Claus with Nice and Naughty List Christmas Tabletop Figurine
Northlight 11.5 in. Santa Claus with Nice and Naughty List Christmas Tabletop Figurine
$33.19
homedepot
Possible Dreams Collectibles and Figurines - Red & White Pig in a Blanket Santa Figurine
Possible Dreams Collectibles and Figurines - Red & White Pig in a Blanket Santa Figurine
$41.99
($60.00
save 30%)
zulily
2-Pc Santa Claus Tabletop Holiday Figurine with Sled December Calendar - 14" H x 15.55" W x 4.6" D
2-Pc Santa Claus Tabletop Holiday Figurine with Sled December Calendar - 14" H x 15.55" W x 4.6" D
$57.82
($73.49
save 21%)
overstock
Lenox Lenox Christmas Figurine Santa With Holly - No Box
Lenox Lenox Christmas Figurine Santa With Holly - No Box
$15.99
replacementsltd
Queens of Christmas 4.5' Santa Mail Box With Snowman, Red, White, Blue
Queens of Christmas 4.5' Santa Mail Box With Snowman, Red, White, Blue
$657.23
amazon
Precious Moments Santa’s On His Way Bisque Porcelain Figurine 211041
Precious Moments Santa’s On His Way Bisque Porcelain Figurine 211041
$54.31
amazon
North Pole Trading Co. 12" African American Red Coat Woodland Santa Figurine, One Size , Multiple Colors
North Pole Trading Co. 12" African American Red Coat Woodland Santa Figurine, One Size , Multiple Colors
$11.99
($24.00
save 50%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
National Tree Company Collectibles and Figurines White - Lighted Gray Stars Santa Figurine
National Tree Company Collectibles and Figurines White - Lighted Gray Stars Santa Figurine
$33.99
($56.99
save 40%)
zulily
Santa Claus Figurine,Traditional Christmas Standing Figure Red Xmas Decoration Doll,Plush Christmas Santa Claus with Kerosene Lamp 4 Color S M Size
Santa Claus Figurine,Traditional Christmas Standing Figure Red Xmas Decoration Doll,Plush Christmas Santa Claus with Kerosene Lamp 4 Color S M Size
$7.99
walmart
Kurt Adler C7469 11.5" Fabriche Santa
Kurt Adler C7469 11.5" Fabriche Santa
$65.05
amazon
Kurt S. Adler 12-Inch Battery-Operated LED Water Santa with Tree Table Piece, Multi
Kurt S. Adler 12-Inch Battery-Operated LED Water Santa with Tree Table Piece, Multi
$39.93
amazon
Lenox China Jewel Santa Santa Bearing Gifts - Boxed
Lenox China Jewel Santa Santa Bearing Gifts - Boxed
$79.95
replacementsltd
G.DeBrekht Woodcarved Hand Painted Winter Ballad Santa Figurine
G.DeBrekht Woodcarved Hand Painted Winter Ballad Santa Figurine
$379.99
($760.00
save 50%)
macys
Christmas Plush Elf Toy Long Leg Sitting Swedish Gnome Tomte Santa Figurines Doll Use for Christmas Gifts Home Decorations
Christmas Plush Elf Toy Long Leg Sitting Swedish Gnome Tomte Santa Figurines Doll Use for Christmas Gifts Home Decorations
$9.10
walmart
Karen Didion Originals Christmas Coffee Santa Figurine, Size 17.0 H x 10.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair CC16-67
Karen Didion Originals Christmas Coffee Santa Figurine, Size 17.0 H x 10.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair CC16-67
$76.00
wayfair
K&K Interiors 54341A 28 Inch Posable Elf Santa Coat, Red and White
K&K Interiors 54341A 28 Inch Posable Elf Santa Coat, Red and White
$73.01
amazon
Lenox Merry & Magic Light-Up Santa & Friends Glass Cone, 1.35 LB, Multi
Lenox Merry & Magic Light-Up Santa & Friends Glass Cone, 1.35 LB, Multi
$39.94
($80.00
save 50%)
amazon
Karen Didion Originals Royal Elegance Santa Figurine Resin in Pink/Red/Yellow, Size 19.0 H x 7.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair CC18-32
Karen Didion Originals Royal Elegance Santa Figurine Resin in Pink/Red/Yellow, Size 19.0 H x 7.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair CC18-32
$138.00
wayfair
Karen Didion Originals Irish Santa Figurine Resin in Green/White, Size 17.0 H x 10.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair CC16-176
Karen Didion Originals Irish Santa Figurine Resin in Green/White, Size 17.0 H x 10.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair CC16-176
$78.00
wayfair
Jim Shore Heartwood Creek Lapland Santa Figurine
Jim Shore Heartwood Creek Lapland Santa Figurine
$58.50
($65.00
save 10%)
blainfarm&fleet
G.DeBrekht Woodcarved Hand Painted Woodcarved Santa Figurine
G.DeBrekht Woodcarved Hand Painted Woodcarved Santa Figurine
$225.99
($452.00
save 50%)
macys
G. Debrekht Nativity Santa Tiny Tale
G. Debrekht Nativity Santa Tiny Tale
$39.98
amazon
G.DeBrekht Snow Horses Santa Figurine
G.DeBrekht Snow Horses Santa Figurine
$121.99
($244.00
save 50%)
macys
Enesco Jim Shore Heartwood Creek 7 inch Santa Stone Spanish Resin Figurine, Multicolor
Enesco Jim Shore Heartwood Creek 7 inch Santa Stone Spanish Resin Figurine, Multicolor
$38.17
($45.00
save 15%)
amazon
G.DeBrekht Santa Rainbow Fish Surprise-Box Figurine
G.DeBrekht Santa Rainbow Fish Surprise-Box Figurine
$121.99
($244.00
save 50%)
macys
G.DeBrekht Woodcarved and Hand Painted Hopping Along Wilderness Santa Figurine
G.DeBrekht Woodcarved and Hand Painted Hopping Along Wilderness Santa Figurine
$521.99
($1,044.00
save -52099%)
macys
11.75" LED Lighted Santa Snowman Head Christmas Table Top Decoration
11.75" LED Lighted Santa Snowman Head Christmas Table Top Decoration
$21.18
walmartusa
Department 56 Sports and Leisure Santa Merry Christmas Motorcycle African American Figurine, 11.5 Inch, Multicolor
Department 56 Sports and Leisure Santa Merry Christmas Motorcycle African American Figurine, 11.5 Inch, Multicolor
$81.90
amazon
Department 56 Village Collection Accessories Surprise for Santa Figurine, 2.68 Inch, Multicolor
Department 56 Village Collection Accessories Surprise for Santa Figurine, 2.68 Inch, Multicolor
$11.07
amazon
Mercury Glass Santa Figurine with Glitter, Medium, Antique Red
Mercury Glass Santa Figurine with Glitter, Medium, Antique Red
$44.07
($50.49
save 13%)
overstock
Dajonna Santa and God of Longevity Combination Figurine
Dajonna Santa and God of Longevity Combination Figurine
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brighten the Season Santa Claus Nutcracker Figurine
Brighten the Season Santa Claus Nutcracker Figurine
$20.00
beallsflorida
Creative Co-Op 16" L x 4" W x 12-1/4"H Fabric Dachshund w/Santa Hat & Coat, Brown, Red & White Figures and Figurines, Multi
Creative Co-Op 16" L x 4" W x 12-1/4"H Fabric Dachshund w/Santa Hat & Coat, Brown, Red & White Figures and Figurines, Multi
$46.33
amazon
Department 56 Possible Dreams Santa Sports and Leisure Tis The Season Figurine Set, 10.5 Inch, Multicolor
Department 56 Possible Dreams Santa Sports and Leisure Tis The Season Figurine Set, 10.5 Inch, Multicolor
$57.99
($78.00
save 26%)
amazon
Creative Co-Op Wool Santa Decoration Figure, Red
Creative Co-Op Wool Santa Decoration Figure, Red
$21.18
amazon
Department 56 Sports and Leisure Santa Pirate Yo Ho Figurine, 10.5 Inch, Multicolor
Department 56 Sports and Leisure Santa Pirate Yo Ho Figurine, 10.5 Inch, Multicolor
$64.09
($68.00
save 6%)
amazon
Benjara Santa Riding Polar Bear Cast Iron Figurine, Red and White
Benjara Santa Riding Polar Bear Cast Iron Figurine, Red and White
$62.68
amazon
Benjara Metal Santa Figurine Holding Tree, Red and Black
Benjara Metal Santa Figurine Holding Tree, Red and Black
$44.15
amazon
Santa Figurines
