Plush Christmas Accents

featured

12 Piece Nordic Plush Hanging Figurine Set

$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Honeybee Festival Plush Tomte Gnome Table Decor Elf Decoration

$17.77
walmart
featured

Brighten the Season Bird Houndstooth Plush Tabletop Decor

$10.00
beallsflorida

CACAGOO Christmas Stocking Large Xmas Stocking, Non-woven Fabric Wool Plush Faux Fur Cuff for Christmas Decoration and Family Holiday Party Decor

$20.69
walmart

Christmas Stocking Large Xmas Stocking, Non-woven Fabric Wool Plush Faux Fur Cuff for Christmas Decoration and Family Holiday Party Decor

$10.35
walmart

Evergreen Enterprises, Inc Plush Gnome Couple Tabletop Decor Fabric in Gray, Size 3.15 H x 14.57 W x 3.15 D in | Wayfair 8TAF014GY

$21.99
wayfair

Northlight Seasonal 13" Plush Standing Llama w/ Jingle Bell Necklace Christmas Tabletop Figure in Red/White, Size 13.0 H x 8.25 W x 4.33 D in

$67.99
wayfair

Northlight 18 in. Plush and Portly Champagne Bobble Action Gnome Christmas Tabletop Figure

$22.84
homedepot

18-Inch Red and White Plush Tabletop Sitting Christmas Gnome Figure

$27.99
walmartusa

8.5" White and Blue Plush Llama with Holly Plant Christmas Tabletop Figure

$34.36
overstock

17" Plush Red And Gray Velvet Santa Wife Gnome With Braids Christmas Table Top Decoration

$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica

2 Piece Fabric Christmas Plush Corduroy Gingerbread Shelf Sitter Set

$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

The Holiday Aisle® 3" Plush Velour Round & Domed Hinged Gift Box, Pendant E F886795648B146CAA11824E008EC71C2 Fabric in Red | Wayfair

$54.99
wayfair

2 Piece Fabric Christmas Plush Telescoping Tree Santa Set

$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica

The Holiday Aisle® Gnome Shelf Sitter Plush Decor Fabric in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 2.5 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 3C037C8F9E3543988F5C52EF526359D3

$39.98
wayfair

The Holiday Aisle® Bunny Stuffed Holiday Accent Fabric in Blue/Brown, Size 19.0 H x 7.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair 7A02D3EBDC62410294D9CA509D83805D

$27.99
wayfair

2 Piece Fabric Christmas Plush Plaid Penguin Set

$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica

The Holiday Aisle® Love Heart 6" Plush Bears W/Doz Dove Chocolate Hearts Cute DC4E4A9B32CB46AF842F9E435B49E819 Fabric in Brown/Red/White | Wayfair

$26.99
wayfair

Northlight Plush Velvet Textured Santa Gnome Christmas Table Top Decoration - Gray

$26.99
($50.00 save 46%)
macy's

26-Inch Plush Red and White Standing Llama Table Top Christmas Decoration

$44.99
walmart

The Holiday Aisle® Christmas Plush Glitter Gingerbread Figurine Fabric in Brown/Red, Size 24.0 H x 6.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair

$54.99
wayfair

The Holiday Aisle® 2 Piece Fabric Christmas Plush Plaid Penguin Set Fabric in Green/Red, Size 17.0 H x 9.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair

$87.99
wayfair

Christmas Plush Long Hat Forest Man Figurine Santa Claus Faceless Doll Gifts

$17.99
wayfairnorthamerica

The Holiday Aisle® Gnome Plush Decor Fabric in Gray/Red, Size 21.0 H x 8.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 48C695D8AA8F41CC8D06AD5CECC91BB9

$26.99
wayfair
Advertisement

VICOODA Electric Inverted Hip-hop Santa Claus Doll With Music Singing Dancing Christmas Plush Toy Holiday Figurines For Xmas Party Decoration Gift

$27.54
walmart

Christmas Wool Knitted Santa Figurines Shopwindow Gnome Decoration Handmade Plush Doll Tabletop DecorationsGray

$10.58
walmart

Transpac Fabric 13 in. Red Christmas Plush Plaid Reindeer Set of 3

$58.49
overstock

The Holiday Aisle® Gnome On Skis Plush Decor Fabric in Gray/Red, Size 16.0 H x 3.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 90C20453024F42639FB55761C78E82BA

$28.99
wayfair

Transpac Fabric 32 in. Brown Christmas Plush Telescoping Moose Set of 2

$87.49
overstock

3 Piece Fabric Christmas Plush Rustic Shelf Sitter Set

$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica

The Holiday Aisle® Plush Girl Fabric in White, Size 24.8 H x 5.1 W x 6.7 D in | Wayfair 3FE743D85DDB439AAD1B2DA5C28A600A

$38.99
wayfair

The Holiday Aisle® 2 Piece Fabric Christmas Plush Herringbone Gnome Set in Black/Red/White, Size 7.0 H x 3.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair

$65.99
wayfair

Transpac Fabric 26 in. White Christmas Plush Fuzzy Snowman

$48.99
overstock

The Holiday Aisle® Love Heart 6" Plush Bears W/Doz Dove Chocolate Hearts Cute 965DD2DE90FA4881A1CB01F1B052D32F Fabric in Brown/Red/White | Wayfair

$53.99
wayfair

Transpac Salt and Pepper Shakers - Gingerbread Man & Woman Plush Figurine - Set of Two

$19.99
($47.00 save 57%)
zulily

Transpac Collectibles and Figurines - Plush Elf Hat Decor - Set of Two

$21.99
($60.00 save 63%)
zulily
Advertisement

The Holiday Aisle® Halloween Wine Bottle Cap Dumb Cute Mummy Cat Plush Doll Red Wine Bottle Hug Wine Decoration Accessories Fabric | Wayfair in Black

$49.99
wayfair

Gray Plaid Plush Reindeer Figurines, Set of 3

$114.99
kirkland'shome

Christmas Stuffed Plush Toys Santa Claus Souvenir Dolls Figurine Xmas Party Eve Decor Christmas Present for kids

$44.65
walmart

Christmas Gnome Mini Plush Handmade Santa Cloth Doll Snowman Xmas Figurines Toy Birthday Present for Home Christmas Holiday Decoration

$9.53
walmart

IH CASADECOR Led Billie The Gnome Plush Shelf Sitter Figurines, Multi-Colour

$34.20
amazon

Donald Duck 11" Plush Doll & 2" Figurine 2Pc Set

$14.99
walmart

Homgeek Christmas Stocking 1pcs 10'' Small Xmas Stocking, Non-woven Fabric Plaid Style Plush Faux Fur Cuff for Christmas Decoration and Family Holiday Party Decor

$6.89
walmart

GoolRC Christmas Stocking Large Xmas Stocking, Non-woven Fabric Wool Plush Faux Fur Cuff for Christmas Decoration and Family Holiday Party Decor

$27.99
walmart

Northlight 17 in. Plush Red and Gray Velvet Santa Wife Gnome with Braids Christmas Table Top Decoration

$14.41
homedepot

Deepablaze Christmas plush standing angel doll desktop decorations holiday figurines gifts boys and girls Christmas decoration dolls

$10.99
walmart

Carevas Christmas Stocking 1pcs 10'' Small Xmas Stocking, Non-woven Fabric Plaid Style Plush Faux Fur Cuff for Christmas Decoration and Family Holiday Party Decor

$8.09
walmart

August Grove® 2 Piece Country Snow Couple Stuffed Holiday Accent Set Fabric in Brown/Green/Red, Size 16.0 H x 9.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair

$53.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Christmas Gnomes Christmas Figurines Decorations Gnomes Plush Gnome Gifts Christmas Decoration Santa Claus Figurine Faceless Doll

$11.87
walmart

Christmas Gnome Doll a Tabletop Santa Claus Statue or a Handmade Tomte Stuffed Doll for Children's Birthday Gifts

$10.55
walmart

Fun World 12 in. Red and White Lodge Plush Tabletop Gnome Christmas Decoration

$16.48
homedepot

Htovila Christmas Stocking Large Xmas Stocking, Non-woven Fabric Wool Plush Faux Fur Cuff for Christmas Decoration and Family Holiday Party Decor

$17.98
walmart

Christmas Long Hat Sitting Posture Swedish Christmas Elf Plush Doll Birthday Gift Home Decoration Holiday Decoration Table Black

$14.77
walmart

Handmade Swedish Gnome Plush Elf Lighting Gnome Doll Christmas Home Table Decorations

$6.88
walmart

Northlight Seasonal 9" Plush Rabbit w/ Green Bow Tie Easter Decoration Fabric in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 0.7 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 32726526

$22.99
wayfair

The Holiday Aisle® Standing Gnome Hakan Stuffed Holiday Accent Fabric in Gray/Red, Size 24.0 H x 8.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair THDA7757 43377810

$29.99
wayfair

Handmade Swedish Christmas Elf Plush Dolls Birthday Gifts Home Decoration Holiday Decoration Table Green Gray Festival Supplies

$13.99
wayfairnorthamerica

The Holiday Aisle® Gnome On Skis Plush Decor Fabric in Gray/Red, Size 20.5 H x 4.5 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair CFFF2CC495AF4961B20130AFC7928A9E

$28.99
wayfair

2 Piece Fabric Christmas Plush Light Up Telescoping Reindeer Set

$137.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Transpac Fabric 35 in. Brown Christmas Plush Light Up Telescoping Reindeer Set of 2

$159.99
overstock
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com