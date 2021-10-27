Christmas Incense Burners & Holders

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Figurines
Incense Burners & Holders
Christmas Incense Burners & Holders
Share
Christmas Incense Burners & Holders
20" Black and Beige "Christmas Hunter Holding A Rifle And Binoculars" Incense Burner
featured
20" Black and Beige "Christmas Hunter Holding A Rifle And Binoculars" Incense Burner
$590.49
overstock
3.25" White, Yellow, and Red Snowman with Sled Contemporary Incense Burner
featured
3.25" White, Yellow, and Red Snowman with Sled Contemporary Incense Burner
$61.86
overstock
5.25" Beige and Brown "Little Gingerbread Baker" Incense Burner
featured
5.25" Beige and Brown "Little Gingerbread Baker" Incense Burner
$89.36
overstock
10.25" Purple, Blue, Green Blackberry WomanSmoker Incense Burner
10.25" Purple, Blue, Green Blackberry WomanSmoker Incense Burner
$150.49
overstock
Ranger On Skis Incense Burner
Ranger On Skis Incense Burner
$140.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Mini Natural Wood Finish Mini Santa with Tree Incense Burner
Mini Natural Wood Finish Mini Santa with Tree Incense Burner
$97.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Christian Ulbricht Natural Wood Finish Snowman on Sled Incense Burner Wood in Brown/White, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 35-450
Christian Ulbricht Natural Wood Finish Snowman on Sled Incense Burner Wood in Brown/White, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 35-450
$98.50
wayfair
Dakota Fields Granjeno Monk Incense Holder Sculpture Ceramic in Green, Size 5.0 H x 5.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 31158F68AE5C4DF099CA8EE0F9DD3D67
Dakota Fields Granjeno Monk Incense Holder Sculpture Ceramic in Green, Size 5.0 H x 5.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 31158F68AE5C4DF099CA8EE0F9DD3D67
$41.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Buddha Statue Tabletop Incense Holder Burner Resin in Black, Size 5.7 H x 5.9 W x 8.85 D in | Wayfair
Bungalow Rose Buddha Statue Tabletop Incense Holder Burner Resin in Black, Size 5.7 H x 5.9 W x 8.85 D in | Wayfair
$33.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Fata Incense Holder Ceramic Sculpture Ceramic in Blue/Orange/Yellow, Size 13.5 H x 7.25 W x 4.1 D in | Wayfair BBMT4483 40716688
Bungalow Rose Fata Incense Holder Ceramic Sculpture Ceramic in Blue/Orange/Yellow, Size 13.5 H x 7.25 W x 4.1 D in | Wayfair BBMT4483 40716688
$162.99
($392.95
save 59%)
wayfair
3" Dregeno Snowman Hockey Incense Burner
3" Dregeno Snowman Hockey Incense Burner
$61.86
overstock
20" Black and Beige "Christmas Hunter Holding A Rifle And Binoculars" Incense Burner
20" Black and Beige "Christmas Hunter Holding A Rifle And Binoculars" Incense Burner
$590.49
overstock
Richard Glaesser Toy Vendor Incense Burner
Richard Glaesser Toy Vendor Incense Burner
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
10.50" Black and Brown "Textile Dealer" Incense Burner
10.50" Black and Brown "Textile Dealer" Incense Burner
$160.50
overstock
7.5" Warm and Vibrant Handcrafted Incense Burner and Toy Vendor Richard Glaesser Hanging Ornament
7.5" Warm and Vibrant Handcrafted Incense Burner and Toy Vendor Richard Glaesser Hanging Ornament
$110.49
overstock
Alexander Taron Christian Ulbricht Hunter Incense Burner Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 20.0 H x 11.0 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 35-539
Alexander Taron Christian Ulbricht Hunter Incense Burner Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 20.0 H x 11.0 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 35-539
$499.99
wayfair
4.5" Brown and Beige "Birdwatcher" Incense Burner
4.5" Brown and Beige "Birdwatcher" Incense Burner
$75.61
overstock
Q-Max 9.5" L Silver Thai Elephant With Trunk Raised Statue Incense Burner
Q-Max 9.5" L Silver Thai Elephant With Trunk Raised Statue Incense Burner
$31.99
overstock
Bungalow Rose Elephant Incense Burner (Tibetan Buddhist) Metal in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 9.0 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 23AED1FE4C15449F82A783933ED7067E
Bungalow Rose Elephant Incense Burner (Tibetan Buddhist) Metal in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 9.0 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 23AED1FE4C15449F82A783933ED7067E
$289.99
wayfair
Major-Q G8091981 10" Turquoise Mermaid Incense Burner Statue Figurine Home Decor Sculptures Polyresin
Major-Q G8091981 10" Turquoise Mermaid Incense Burner Statue Figurine Home Decor Sculptures Polyresin
$28.58
amazon
The Holiday Aisle® Christian Ulbricht Gingerbread House Incense Burner Wood in Brown/White, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Christian Ulbricht Gingerbread House Incense Burner Wood in Brown/White, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair
$47.99
wayfair
Solid Brass Frog Turtle Figurine Mini Statue Incense Burner Ornament Desk Decor
Solid Brass Frog Turtle Figurine Mini Statue Incense Burner Ornament Desk Decor
$11.49
walmart
Christian Ulbricht Santa Incense Burner
Christian Ulbricht Santa Incense Burner
$38.63
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Imboden Fisherman Incense Burner Wood in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 5.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 35-969
The Holiday Aisle® Imboden Fisherman Incense Burner Wood in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 5.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 35-969
$97.00
wayfair
Richard Glaesser Dwarf with Tree Incense Burner
Richard Glaesser Dwarf with Tree Incense Burner
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Incense Burner - Wooden Decorative Tower
Incense Burner - Wooden Decorative Tower
$36.31
newegg
Handmade Owl Soapstone Incense Holder, Set of 3 (India)
Handmade Owl Soapstone Incense Holder, Set of 3 (India)
$26.99
overstock
Tardif Santa with Sled Incense Burner
Tardif Santa with Sled Incense Burner
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Christian Ulbricht Santa Incense Burner Wood in Brown, Size 4.0 H x 2.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair THLA6089 40242959
The Holiday Aisle® Christian Ulbricht Santa Incense Burner Wood in Brown, Size 4.0 H x 2.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair THLA6089 40242959
$38.63
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Smoking Cabin Incense Burner Resin in Gray/White, Size 5.88 H x 6.5 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair A844F539DB484BB198705A8AB7AF9646
The Holiday Aisle® Smoking Cabin Incense Burner Resin in Gray/White, Size 5.88 H x 6.5 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair A844F539DB484BB198705A8AB7AF9646
$32.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Dregeno Snowman w/ Ice Skates Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Indigo, Size 5.0 H x 3.5 W x 2.25 D in | Wayfair THLA6044 40242914
The Holiday Aisle® Dregeno Snowman w/ Ice Skates Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Indigo, Size 5.0 H x 3.5 W x 2.25 D in | Wayfair THLA6044 40242914
$53.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Christian Ulbricht Snowy w/ Gingerbread Incense Burner Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 7.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Christian Ulbricht Snowy w/ Gingerbread Incense Burner Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 7.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
$102.00
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Imboden Santa on Skis Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Red/White, Size 4.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 35-674
The Holiday Aisle® Imboden Santa on Skis Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Red/White, Size 4.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 35-674
$47.68
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Dregeno Snowman Skier Incense Burner Wood in Blue/Brown/Red, Size 3.25 H x 2.25 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair THLA6014 40242884
The Holiday Aisle® Dregeno Snowman Skier Incense Burner Wood in Blue/Brown/Red, Size 3.25 H x 2.25 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair THLA6014 40242884
$41.99
wayfair
Retro Frog Turtle Model Figurine Statue Incense Burner Home Table Display Decor
Retro Frog Turtle Model Figurine Statue Incense Burner Home Table Display Decor
$10.38
walmart
11.25" Black and Red "Mushroom Picker" Incense Burner
11.25" Black and Red "Mushroom Picker" Incense Burner
$150.49
overstock
7" Richard Glaesser Shepherd Incense Burner
7" Richard Glaesser Shepherd Incense Burner
$96.24
overstock
Alexander Taron Handicraft Vendor Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Green, Size 8.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 146/1473
Alexander Taron Handicraft Vendor Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Green, Size 8.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 146/1473
$68.99
($71.00
save 3%)
wayfair
Christian Ulbricht Incense Burner - Woodsman - 4.75H X 2.5W X 3D
Christian Ulbricht Incense Burner - Woodsman - 4.75H X 2.5W X 3D
$63.00
newegg
6.5" Brown, Black, and White Xmas Salesman Contemporary Incense Burner
6.5" Brown, Black, and White Xmas Salesman Contemporary Incense Burner
$95.49
overstock
3.25" White, Yellow, and Red Snowman with Sled Contemporary Incense Burner
3.25" White, Yellow, and Red Snowman with Sled Contemporary Incense Burner
$61.86
overstock
3.25" Dregeno Snowman Skier Incense Burner
3.25" Dregeno Snowman Skier Incense Burner
$61.86
overstock
Bungalow Rose Duras Ceramic Buddha Incense Holder Sculpture Porcelain in Blue/White, Size 4.75 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
Bungalow Rose Duras Ceramic Buddha Incense Holder Sculpture Porcelain in Blue/White, Size 4.75 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair
$52.99
wayfair
Train Conductor Incense Burner
Train Conductor Incense Burner
$140.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Christian Ulbricht Drummer Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Green/Red, Size 7.75 H x 4.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 35-902
Christian Ulbricht Drummer Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Green/Red, Size 7.75 H x 4.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 35-902
$97.00
wayfair
Christian Ulbricht Natural Wood Finish Santa w/ Tree & Doll Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Green, Size 5.5 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 1/531
Christian Ulbricht Natural Wood Finish Santa w/ Tree & Doll Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Green, Size 5.5 H x 4.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 1/531
$60.99
wayfair
Creative Co-Op 2-1/4" 5-1/2"H & 2-3/4" Round x 4-3/4"H Wood Snowman Smoker Incense Burners, Boxed Set of 2 Decorative Accents, Multi
Creative Co-Op 2-1/4" 5-1/2"H & 2-3/4" Round x 4-3/4"H Wood Snowman Smoker Incense Burners, Boxed Set of 2 Decorative Accents, Multi
$29.19
amazon
Alexander Taron Dregeno Incense Burner Wood in Black/Brown, Size 10.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 146/1228
Alexander Taron Dregeno Incense Burner Wood in Black/Brown, Size 10.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 146/1228
$81.99
($96.00
save 15%)
wayfair
7.7" Green, Brown, and White Stove With Cats Contemporary Smoker Incense Burner
7.7" Green, Brown, and White Stove With Cats Contemporary Smoker Incense Burner
$210.49
overstock
7" Green, Yellow, and Brown Organ Player Decorative Incense Burner
7" Green, Yellow, and Brown Organ Player Decorative Incense Burner
$115.49
overstock
Santa with Toy Car Incense Burner
Santa with Toy Car Incense Burner
$97.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Christian Ulbricht Snowy Incense Burner
Christian Ulbricht Snowy Incense Burner
$102.00
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Richard Glaesser Vintner Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Green/Orange, Size 7.0 H x 3.25 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair THLA6180 40243051
The Holiday Aisle® Richard Glaesser Vintner Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Green/Orange, Size 7.0 H x 3.25 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair THLA6180 40243051
$64.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Christian Ulbricht Santa w/ Sled Incense Burner Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 6.0 H x 5.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Christian Ulbricht Santa w/ Sled Incense Burner Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 6.0 H x 5.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair
$102.00
wayfair
Imboden Mushroom Incense Burner
Imboden Mushroom Incense Burner
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Wood Snowman Smoker Incense Burners, Boxed Set Of 2, Size 2.5 H x 6.25 W x 6.375 D in | Wayfair 05FBBA1DFBBB40ECAF1C08BAE959D3E5
The Holiday Aisle® Wood Snowman Smoker Incense Burners, Boxed Set Of 2, Size 2.5 H x 6.25 W x 6.375 D in | Wayfair 05FBBA1DFBBB40ECAF1C08BAE959D3E5
$33.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Imboden Santa Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Green/Red, Size 10.0 H x 5.75 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 1-196
The Holiday Aisle® Imboden Santa Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Green/Red, Size 10.0 H x 5.75 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 1-196
$154.00
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Christian Ulbricht Shepherd Incense Burner Wood in Brown, Size 4.0 H x 3.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair THLA6557 40243446
The Holiday Aisle® Christian Ulbricht Shepherd Incense Burner Wood in Brown, Size 4.0 H x 3.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair THLA6557 40243446
$56.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Graupner Santa Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Red/Yellow, Size 4.0 H x 4.75 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair THLA6363 40243250
The Holiday Aisle® Graupner Santa Incense Burner Wood in Brown/Red/Yellow, Size 4.0 H x 4.75 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair THLA6363 40243250
$54.99
wayfair
Dregeno Santa Train Incense Burner
Dregeno Santa Train Incense Burner
$151.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Christmas Incense Burners & Holders
