Tabletop Christmas Trees

The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Decorative Accents
Tabletop Trees
Tabletop Christmas Trees
Share
Tabletop Christmas Trees
24PCS Artificial Mini Christmas Trees Bottle Brush Mini Sisal Trees with Wood Base for Christmas Table Top Decor
featured
24PCS Artificial Mini Christmas Trees Bottle Brush Mini Sisal Trees with Wood Base for Christmas Table Top Decor
$13.15
walmart
Winter Ceramic Trees - Ballard Designs
featured
Winter Ceramic Trees - Ballard Designs
$15.00
ballarddesigns
Andover Mills™ Snow Tipped Pine and Berry 2' Artificial Christmas Tree w/ 35 Clear Lights in Green/White, Size 2.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair
featured
Andover Mills™ Snow Tipped Pine and Berry 2' Artificial Christmas Tree w/ 35 Clear Lights in Green/White, Size 2.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair
$40.99
wayfair
25" Christmas White Bottle Brush Tree
25" Christmas White Bottle Brush Tree
$44.49
overstock
National Tree Company 15 in. Boxwood Artificial Tree in Dark Green Round Plastic Urn
National Tree Company 15 in. Boxwood Artificial Tree in Dark Green Round Plastic Urn
$49.99
($57.99
save 14%)
homedepot
Alessi For Christmas Tabletop Tree Metal in Red, Size 17.72 H x 13.98 W x 5.51 D in | Wayfair BM06 R
Alessi For Christmas Tabletop Tree Metal in Red, Size 17.72 H x 13.98 W x 5.51 D in | Wayfair BM06 R
$175.71
wayfair
12" Block Tree Tabletop Advent Calendar by Ashland® | Michaels®
12" Block Tree Tabletop Advent Calendar by Ashland® | Michaels®
$59.99
michaelsstores
Northlight Seasonal Ceramic Tabletop Christmas Tree w/ Jute Rope Ceramic in Blue, Size 4.5 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT Q587515
Northlight Seasonal Ceramic Tabletop Christmas Tree w/ Jute Rope Ceramic in Blue, Size 4.5 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT Q587515
$21.99
wayfair
Northlight Seasonal LED Lighted Battery Operated Rustic Glittered Christmas Tree Table Top Decoration, Grey
Northlight Seasonal LED Lighted Battery Operated Rustic Glittered Christmas Tree Table Top Decoration, Grey
$110.99
($184.99
save 40%)
kohl's
National Tree Co. 2 Foot Crestwood Small Spruce Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, One Size , Green
National Tree Co. 2 Foot Crestwood Small Spruce Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, One Size , Green
$70.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
48" Green and White Evergreen Flocked Christmas Tree Tabletop Decor
48" Green and White Evergreen Flocked Christmas Tree Tabletop Decor
$190.49
overstock
Northlight Seasonal 15" Prelit Glittered Red Christmas Tree Shop w/ Pine Trees Decoration - Warm White Lights Plastic in Green/Orange/Red | Wayfair
Northlight Seasonal 15" Prelit Glittered Red Christmas Tree Shop w/ Pine Trees Decoration - Warm White Lights Plastic in Green/Orange/Red | Wayfair
$47.99
wayfair
15.75" Ombre Green Sisal Tabletop Christmas Trees
15.75" Ombre Green Sisal Tabletop Christmas Trees
$24.99
walmart
National Tree Co. 4 Foot Burlap Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, One Size , Green
National Tree Co. 4 Foot Burlap Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, One Size , Green
$325.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Northlight 20 Rustic Glittered Tabletop Tree w/ Winter Scene
Northlight 20 Rustic Glittered Tabletop Tree w/ Winter Scene
$71.38
qvc
Wooden Bark Cone Tree
Wooden Bark Cone Tree
$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica
National Tree Company 3' Eastern Spruce Tree With 50 Multicolor Lights
National Tree Company 3' Eastern Spruce Tree With 50 Multicolor Lights
$80.99
($162.00
save 50%)
macys
National Tree Company 14 in. Squirrel by Tower with Warm White LED Battery Operated with Timer
National Tree Company 14 in. Squirrel by Tower with Warm White LED Battery Operated with Timer
$29.99
homedepot
National Tree CompanyY 14 in. Green Yucca Plant
National Tree CompanyY 14 in. Green Yucca Plant
$20.48
homedepot
Set of 2 Rustic Green and Gold Christmas Tree Tabletop Lanterns 12"
Set of 2 Rustic Green and Gold Christmas Tree Tabletop Lanterns 12"
$46.99
($52.99
save 11%)
walmartusa
11.81" Lighted Brown Tree "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" Christmas Plaque
11.81" Lighted Brown Tree "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" Christmas Plaque
$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nearly Natural Not Applicable Christmas Tree Lighted Tabletop Decor, One Size , Green
Nearly Natural Not Applicable Christmas Tree Lighted Tabletop Decor, One Size , Green
$109.99
jcpenneyaffiliate
4.5Ft Pre-Lit Natural Fraser Slim Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, Multicolor Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
4.5Ft Pre-Lit Natural Fraser Slim Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, Multicolor Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$157.99
($329.99
save 52%)
michaelsstores
3Ft Unlit Snow Flocked Down Swept Holiday Artificial Christmas Tree in Burlap Base By Nearly Natural | Michaels®
3Ft Unlit Snow Flocked Down Swept Holiday Artificial Christmas Tree in Burlap Base By Nearly Natural | Michaels®
$84.99
($169.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
15.25" LED Lighted B/O Silver Wire and Bead Christmas Tree - Warm White Lights
15.25" LED Lighted B/O Silver Wire and Bead Christmas Tree - Warm White Lights
$43.99
walmartusa
Northlight 15 in. x 6.25 in. Pre-lit Glittered Red Christmas Tree Shop with Pine Trees Decoration and Warm White Lights
Northlight 15 in. x 6.25 in. Pre-lit Glittered Red Christmas Tree Shop with Pine Trees Decoration and Warm White Lights
$37.49
homedepot
National Tree Company 4 ft. Pink Tinsel Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear Lights
National Tree Company 4 ft. Pink Tinsel Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear Lights
$49.99
homedepot
Northlight 19 in. Lighted Faux Tree Bark Deer Christmas Figure
Northlight 19 in. Lighted Faux Tree Bark Deer Christmas Figure
$72.31
homedepot
Joiedomi 0.42-ft Pre-lit Slim Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree with 50 Constant White Warm White LED Lights (1 Set) | 30088
Joiedomi 0.42-ft Pre-lit Slim Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree with 50 Constant White Warm White LED Lights (1 Set) | 30088
$27.78
lowes
Kurt Adler 12.8-Inch Battery-Operated Led Ceramic Pink Christmas Tree Tabletop Decor, One Size , Multiple Colors
Kurt Adler 12.8-Inch Battery-Operated Led Ceramic Pink Christmas Tree Tabletop Decor, One Size , Multiple Colors
$74.89
($178.00
save 58%)
jcpenney
North Pole Trading Co. Oslo Gray Glass Christmas Tabletop Tree, One Size , Gray
North Pole Trading Co. Oslo Gray Glass Christmas Tabletop Tree, One Size , Gray
$24.99
($50.00
save 50%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
National Tree Company 4.5 ft. Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolor Lights
National Tree Company 4.5 ft. Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolor Lights
$169.99
homedepot
22"H Tree with Matte Blue Ombre Finish
22"H Tree with Matte Blue Ombre Finish
$68.00
neimanmarcus
19.5 Glittered Country Rustic Tree Christmas Tabletop Decoration
19.5 Glittered Country Rustic Tree Christmas Tabletop Decoration
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
National Tree Company 12 in. Red Pre-Lit Ice Skates with Evergreen Arrangement
National Tree Company 12 in. Red Pre-Lit Ice Skates with Evergreen Arrangement
$39.98
homedepot
Northlight Seasonal 0.71' Pine Artificial Christmas Tree in Pink, Size 8.5 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT SF89179
Northlight Seasonal 0.71' Pine Artificial Christmas Tree in Pink, Size 8.5 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT SF89179
$16.99
wayfair
Northlight Seasonal Tabletop Christmas Tree Resin in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT Q5OY087-17A0325-73
Northlight Seasonal Tabletop Christmas Tree Resin in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT Q5OY087-17A0325-73
$84.99
wayfair
North Pole Trading Co. Burlap Flocked Christmas Tabletop Tree, One Size , White
North Pole Trading Co. Burlap Flocked Christmas Tabletop Tree, One Size , White
$9.99
($20.00
save 50%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Wallowa 4' x 2' Artificial Tabletop Lemon Tree, Green
Wallowa 4' x 2' Artificial Tabletop Lemon Tree, Green
$62.67
walmartusa
Northlight 29 in. LED Lighted Gray and White Tabletop Christmas Tree
Northlight 29 in. LED Lighted Gray and White Tabletop Christmas Tree
$77.58
homedepot
Northlight Seasonal 12 Alpine Artificial Christmas Tree w/ Wood Base Table Top Decoration - Unlit in Green, Size 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
Northlight Seasonal 12 Alpine Artificial Christmas Tree w/ Wood Base Table Top Decoration - Unlit in Green, Size 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
$16.99
wayfair
Northlight Seasonal Tabletop Christmas Tree w/ A Winter Scene Ceramic in Brown/Gray, Size 20.0 H x 10.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT Q587152
Northlight Seasonal Tabletop Christmas Tree w/ A Winter Scene Ceramic in Brown/Gray, Size 20.0 H x 10.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair NORTHLIGHT Q587152
$59.99
wayfair
17" Small Black Tree X-mas Table Top Decoration
17" Small Black Tree X-mas Table Top Decoration
$34.99
($36.99
save 5%)
walmartusa
National Tree Company 3-ft Spruce Pre-Lit Traditional Artificial Christmas Tree with 50 Constant Clear Incandescent Lights | ES-30LO-1
National Tree Company 3-ft Spruce Pre-Lit Traditional Artificial Christmas Tree with 50 Constant Clear Incandescent Lights | ES-30LO-1
$43.99
lowes
10" Assortment of Greens with Pink Flowers in Hanging Basket By National Tree Company | Michaels®
10" Assortment of Greens with Pink Flowers in Hanging Basket By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$44.99
michaelsstores
National Tree 5' Hickory Cedar Tree with 150 Clear Lights
National Tree 5' Hickory Cedar Tree with 150 Clear Lights
$116.99
($234.00
save 50%)
macys
19.25" Multi-Color Bohemian Wool Pom Pom Christmas Cone Tree
19.25" Multi-Color Bohemian Wool Pom Pom Christmas Cone Tree
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bottle Brush Christmas Tree
Bottle Brush Christmas Tree
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway Pre-Lit Fiber Optic Artificial PVC Christmas Tree Tabletop 3Ft - 3 FT
Costway Pre-Lit Fiber Optic Artificial PVC Christmas Tree Tabletop 3Ft - 3 FT
$48.99
overstock
Costway 2 ft. Pre-Lit Tabletop Christmas Tree with 35 Warm LED String Lights
Costway 2 ft. Pre-Lit Tabletop Christmas Tree with 35 Warm LED String Lights
$39.98
homedepot
Creative Co-op Inc 12" Hammered Metal Tree
Creative Co-op Inc 12" Hammered Metal Tree
$42.99
($86.00
save 50%)
macys
2 Piece Metal Tree Trunk Sculpture Set
2 Piece Metal Tree Trunk Sculpture Set
$137.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2'H PRE-LIT POP-UP TABLETOP CHRISTMAS TREE by BrylaneHome in Plaid
2'H PRE-LIT POP-UP TABLETOP CHRISTMAS TREE by BrylaneHome in Plaid
$39.99
($79.99
save 50%)
brylanehome
Brighten the Season Believe Tree LED Tabletop Decor
Brighten the Season Believe Tree LED Tabletop Decor
$30.00
beallsflorida
Gold Tabletop Bottle Brush Christmas Tree Set by Ashland® | Michaels®
Gold Tabletop Bottle Brush Christmas Tree Set by Ashland® | Michaels®
$19.99
michaelsstores
1pcs Mini Christmas Tree Desktop With Lights 50cm Golden Red Christmas Tree Package
1pcs Mini Christmas Tree Desktop With Lights 50cm Golden Red Christmas Tree Package
$85.99
walmart
Craft Outlet Snow Christmas Tree
Craft Outlet Snow Christmas Tree
$50.44
walmart
Creative Co-Op Stoneware, Reactive Glaze, Brown Speckled (Each One Will Vary) Decorative Tree
Creative Co-Op Stoneware, Reactive Glaze, Brown Speckled (Each One Will Vary) Decorative Tree
$15.67
amazon
12" Red & White Pom Pom Tabletop Tree by Ashland® | Michaels®
12" Red & White Pom Pom Tabletop Tree by Ashland® | Michaels®
$14.99
michaelsstores
Cordless Lighted Ceramic Christmas Tree Tabletop Christmas Decoration Mini Light Bulbs
Cordless Lighted Ceramic Christmas Tree Tabletop Christmas Decoration Mini Light Bulbs
$82.79
walmart
Tabletop Christmas Trees
