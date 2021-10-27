Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Decorative Accents
Pillows
Christmas Accent Pillows
Share
Christmas Accent Pillows
BW Christmas Gifts Santa's Favorite Pilot Funny Xmas Christmas Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
featured
BW Christmas Gifts Santa's Favorite Pilot Funny Xmas Christmas Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Be Nice To The Hairdresser Ugly Christmas Sweater Stylist Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
featured
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Be Nice To The Hairdresser Ugly Christmas Sweater Stylist Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.99
amazon
Ariella Personalized Name Shirt Ariella First Name Ariella Things Cool Funny Christmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
featured
Ariella Personalized Name Shirt Ariella First Name Ariella Things Cool Funny Christmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Bake Cookies - Santa Claus Gifts I Just Want to Bake Stuff and Watch Christmas Movies Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Bake Cookies - Santa Claus Gifts I Just Want to Bake Stuff and Watch Christmas Movies Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.95
amazon
Baking Gifts and Cookie Fun This Is My Christmas Cookie Baking Holiday Gingerbread Trees Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Baking Gifts and Cookie Fun This Is My Christmas Cookie Baking Holiday Gingerbread Trees Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Autumn Fall Kitty Pet Holidays Autumn Cat Fall Kitty Pet Holidays Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Autumn Fall Kitty Pet Holidays Autumn Cat Fall Kitty Pet Holidays Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$22.99
amazon
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Jaws Shark Santa Claus Merry Sharkmas Christmas Fish Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Jaws Shark Santa Claus Merry Sharkmas Christmas Fish Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.99
amazon
Baking Gingerbread Man Christmas Gift For Chef Funny Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Baking Gingerbread Man Christmas Gift For Chef Funny Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Bahaa's Tee Cool Gingers are for Life, New Year Christmas Graphic Funny Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Bahaa's Tee Cool Gingers are for Life, New Year Christmas Graphic Funny Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Face Masks For Everyone Santa Claus Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Face Masks For Everyone Santa Claus Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.99
amazon
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Nice Jewish Boy Jew Happy Hanukkah Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Nice Jewish Boy Jew Happy Hanukkah Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.99
amazon
Decorative Holiday Outdoor Square Pillow Cover & Insert
Decorative Holiday Outdoor Square Pillow Cover & Insert
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
American Staffordshire Terriers Owner Gift Santa Hat Xmas American Staffordshire Terrier Ugly Christmas Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
American Staffordshire Terriers Owner Gift Santa Hat Xmas American Staffordshire Terrier Ugly Christmas Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$19.39
amazon
Naomi Holiday Rectangular Crewel 100% Cotton Lumbar Pillow
Naomi Holiday Rectangular Crewel 100% Cotton Lumbar Pillow
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Scandi Holiday Pillow Covers Tartan Red 20" x 20" - Ballard Designs
Scandi Holiday Pillow Covers Tartan Red 20" x 20" - Ballard Designs
$58.99
($79.00
save 25%)
ballarddesigns
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Merry Tankmas Battle Tank Military Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Merry Tankmas Battle Tank Military Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.99
amazon
Barbet Dog Christmas Barbet Dog Mom Dad Christmas Ornament Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Barbet Dog Christmas Barbet Dog Mom Dad Christmas Ornament Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Too Much Snow Not Enough Wine Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Too Much Snow Not Enough Wine Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.99
amazon
Animal Picture Wearing Xmas Hat Holiday Seasonal Christmas Bengal Tiger Wearing Sweater Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Animal Picture Wearing Xmas Hat Holiday Seasonal Christmas Bengal Tiger Wearing Sweater Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Boys Christmas Decor Kids Toddler Pajamas Gifts Gamer Santa Xmas Gaming PJs Christmas Boys Kids Men Girls Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Boys Christmas Decor Kids Toddler Pajamas Gifts Gamer Santa Xmas Gaming PJs Christmas Boys Kids Men Girls Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.39
amazon
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Pew It's Christmas Madafakas Frosty Shoot Guns Snowman Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Pew It's Christmas Madafakas Frosty Shoot Guns Snowman Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$18.99
amazon
BLM Great Designs Statements World's Okayest Dad, Funny Gift Idea Christmas, Father's Day Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BLM Great Designs Statements World's Okayest Dad, Funny Gift Idea Christmas, Father's Day Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$26.99
amazon
Best Grandma Gifts Co My Favorite Call Me Gigi Grandma Christmas Mother's Day Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Best Grandma Gifts Co My Favorite Call Me Gigi Grandma Christmas Mother's Day Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$19.39
amazon
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Merry Go F Yourself Middle Finger GFY Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Merry Go F Yourself Middle Finger GFY Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.99
amazon
Binance Logo, HODL Binance Coin, Binance Christmas All I Want for Christmas Coin, Binance Crypto Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Binance Logo, HODL Binance Coin, Binance Christmas All I Want for Christmas Coin, Binance Crypto Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Birch Trails Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows & Throw - Navy Fair Isle
Birch Trails Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows & Throw - Navy Fair Isle
$25.19
($60.00
save 58%)
macy's
Black Russian Terrier Novelties Black Russian Terrier Affenpinscher Christmas Dog Funny Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Black Russian Terrier Novelties Black Russian Terrier Affenpinscher Christmas Dog Funny Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Barbet Christmas Pet Love Barbet Christmas Buffalo Plaid Dog Cute Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Barbet Christmas Pet Love Barbet Christmas Buffalo Plaid Dog Cute Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Dachshund with Santa Claus Hat Funny Dog Lover Christmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Dachshund with Santa Claus Hat Funny Dog Lover Christmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$18.99
amazon
American Hairless Terrier Owners Co. Xmas American Hairless Terrier Dog Santa Hat Ugly Christmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
American Hairless Terrier Owners Co. Xmas American Hairless Terrier Dog Santa Hat Ugly Christmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$17.39
amazon
Amrum Nordsee Nordseeinsel Urlaub Strand Souvenir Amrum North Sea Island Souvenir Holiday Memory Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Amrum Nordsee Nordseeinsel Urlaub Strand Souvenir Amrum North Sea Island Souvenir Holiday Memory Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$24.99
amazon
All I Want For Christmas Dog All I Want for Christmas Bedlington Terrier Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
All I Want For Christmas Dog All I Want for Christmas Bedlington Terrier Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
BPBOP Be Merry And Bright Holiday Lettering Christmas Wish Saying And Vintage Label Season's Pillowcase Throw Pillow Cover Case 18x18 inches
BPBOP Be Merry And Bright Holiday Lettering Christmas Wish Saying And Vintage Label Season's Pillowcase Throw Pillow Cover Case 18x18 inches
$16.99
walmart
Apathecary by Rachael K. The Days of Christmas Song Breakdown Funny Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Apathecary by Rachael K. The Days of Christmas Song Breakdown Funny Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Ancient Egyptian History Art Egypt Pyramids Holiday Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Ancient Egyptian History Art Egypt Pyramids Holiday Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
All I Want Is Christmas Co All I Want For Christmas Is Bourbon Xmas Funny Alcohol Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
All I Want Is Christmas Co All I Want For Christmas Is Bourbon Xmas Funny Alcohol Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$22.99
amazon
Abagail Personalized Name Shirt Abagail First Name Abagail Things Cool Funny Christmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Abagail Personalized Name Shirt Abagail First Name Abagail Things Cool Funny Christmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Animal Picture Wearing Xmas Hat Holiday Seasonal Christmas African Penguin Image Wearing String Lights Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Animal Picture Wearing Xmas Hat Holiday Seasonal Christmas African Penguin Image Wearing String Lights Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
All I Want For Christmas Is A Guinea Pig Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
All I Want For Christmas Is A Guinea Pig Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
A Christmas Story Shoot Your Eye Out Target Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
A Christmas Story Shoot Your Eye Out Target Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$25.99
amazon
All Things Apparel Shop Christmas Gift Wise Men Still Seek Him Red Buffalo Plaid Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
All Things Apparel Shop Christmas Gift Wise Men Still Seek Him Red Buffalo Plaid Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
American English Coonhound Christmas Love Pet American Coonhound Merry Christmas Buffalo Plaid Dog Cute Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
American English Coonhound Christmas Love Pet American Coonhound Merry Christmas Buffalo Plaid Dog Cute Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Black Christmas Angel Tees NYC Black Christmas Long Hair Holiday African Angels Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Black Christmas Angel Tees NYC Black Christmas Long Hair Holiday African Angels Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Berger Picard Owners Co. Santa Hat Xmas Berger Picard Ugly Christmas Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Berger Picard Owners Co. Santa Hat Xmas Berger Picard Ugly Christmas Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$19.39
amazon
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Naughty Objection Lawyer Attorney Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Naughty Objection Lawyer Attorney Ugly Christmas Sweater Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.99
amazon
Dirty Snowman (Really) Ugly Christmas Funny Xmas Throw Pillow
Dirty Snowman (Really) Ugly Christmas Funny Xmas Throw Pillow
$18.99
amazon
BeesTeez Horse Shirts for Girls Christmas Store Lovers-Yes I Smell Like a Horse-Funny Riding Pony Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BeesTeez Horse Shirts for Girls Christmas Store Lovers-Yes I Smell Like a Horse-Funny Riding Pony Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$19.39
amazon
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Snowman Wearing Face Mask Toilet Paper Hand Sanitizer X-Mess Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Snowman Wearing Face Mask Toilet Paper Hand Sanitizer X-Mess Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.99
amazon
Bigfoot Christmas Snowman Julib Sasquatch Monsters Outrageous Polar Snow-Monster North Pole Yeti Snowman Beast Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Bigfoot Christmas Snowman Julib Sasquatch Monsters Outrageous Polar Snow-Monster North Pole Yeti Snowman Beast Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$24.99
amazon
Bernese Mountain Dog Giant Dog Breed Gifts Bernese Mountain Christmas Tree Dog Lovers Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Bernese Mountain Dog Giant Dog Breed Gifts Bernese Mountain Christmas Tree Dog Lovers Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.95
amazon
Bond Family Christmas Baking Crew Matching Elf Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Bond Family Christmas Baking Crew Matching Elf Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
BPBOP Christmas Ation Christmas Deer Balls Golden Star Fir Tree Pillowcase Pillow Cushion Cover 18x18 inch
BPBOP Christmas Ation Christmas Deer Balls Golden Star Fir Tree Pillowcase Pillow Cushion Cover 18x18 inch
$16.99
walmart
Best. Dad. Ever. Desert Camo American Flag Father Best Dad Ever American Flag Christmas USA Camouflage Daddy Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Best. Dad. Ever. Desert Camo American Flag Father Best Dad Ever American Flag Christmas USA Camouflage Daddy Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Bingo Christmas Gift For Husband Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Bingo Christmas Gift For Husband Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Back To School Tees By Clousky Co. Candy Cane Alphabet Christmas Lights Teacher School ABC Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Back To School Tees By Clousky Co. Candy Cane Alphabet Christmas Lights Teacher School ABC Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
BELLA ITALIA by PENTAMOBY NAPLES NAPOLI ITALY ITALIA HOLIDAY SUMMER PARTY Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BELLA ITALIA by PENTAMOBY NAPLES NAPOLI ITALY ITALIA HOLIDAY SUMMER PARTY Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Best Grandma Gifts Co Nana Claus Grandma Women for Christmas Santa Hat Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Best Grandma Gifts Co Nana Claus Grandma Women for Christmas Santa Hat Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Benson Family Name Gifts Christmas Home Decor Family Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Benson Family Name Gifts Christmas Home Decor Family Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Barton Family Name Gifts Christmas Home Decor Family Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Barton Family Name Gifts Christmas Home Decor Family Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$23.99
amazon
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Mr. Papa Santa Claus Christmas Dad Matching Family Couple Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
BCC Santa's Christmas Shirts & Jolly Gifts Mr. Papa Santa Claus Christmas Dad Matching Family Couple Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$20.99
amazon
Load More
Christmas Accent Pillows
