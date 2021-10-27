Christmas Garland

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Decorative Accents
garland
Christmas Garland
Share
Christmas Garland
4" x 64" Green and Red Elegant Christmas Pinecone Garland - Unlit
featured
4" x 64" Green and Red Elegant Christmas Pinecone Garland - Unlit
$99.99
walmart
BANBERRY DESIGNS Winter Christmas Garland - Pinecones, Cotton, Pine, Snowflakes, Red Berries - Rustic Farmhouse Christmas Home Décor - 45 Inches Long
featured
BANBERRY DESIGNS Winter Christmas Garland - Pinecones, Cotton, Pine, Snowflakes, Red Berries - Rustic Farmhouse Christmas Home Décor - 45 Inches Long
$24.00
newegg
Set of 4 Red and Gold Christmas Ribbon Garlands 6.25'
featured
Set of 4 Red and Gold Christmas Ribbon Garlands 6.25'
$62.49
walmart
Club Pack of 12 Red and White Floral Artificial Christmas Garlands - Unlit
Club Pack of 12 Red and White Floral Artificial Christmas Garlands - Unlit
$68.74
walmart
Green Rattan Artificial Garland Fake Plants Vine Garland String Light 2 Meters 20 LEDs USB Powered Wedding Party Christmas Holiday Patio Decoration
Green Rattan Artificial Garland Fake Plants Vine Garland String Light 2 Meters 20 LEDs USB Powered Wedding Party Christmas Holiday Patio Decoration
$11.01
walmart
Classic Christmas Garland Garland by 1-800 Flowers
Classic Christmas Garland Garland by 1-800 Flowers
$67.99
($79.99
save 15%)
1800flowers
9 ft Pre-lit Snow Flocked Tips Christmas Garland with Red Berries 50 Lights
9 ft Pre-lit Snow Flocked Tips Christmas Garland with Red Berries 50 Lights
$81.00
newegg
Christmas Garlands 9ft - Pre-Lit Holiday-Themed Garland Decoration w/ 50 LED Lights, Silver Bristles, Pine Cones, Berries - Green
Christmas Garlands 9ft - Pre-Lit Holiday-Themed Garland Decoration w/ 50 LED Lights, Silver Bristles, Pine Cones, Berries - Green
$59.99
bestchoiceproducts
Aluminum Sunflower-Themed Holiday Garland (Set of 4)
Aluminum Sunflower-Themed Holiday Garland (Set of 4)
$22.49
($24.99
save 10%)
novica
3 Pieces Wood Bead Garland With Tassels Rustic Farmhouse Tiered Tray Holiday Decorations Natural Country Home Decor
3 Pieces Wood Bead Garland With Tassels Rustic Farmhouse Tiered Tray Holiday Decorations Natural Country Home Decor
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dakota Fields Tassels Tiered Tray Colour Wood Bead Garland Decorations Natural Country Xmas Home Wall Decor in Yellow | Wayfair
Dakota Fields Tassels Tiered Tray Colour Wood Bead Garland Decorations Natural Country Xmas Home Wall Decor in Yellow | Wayfair
$29.99
wayfair
9' x 10 B and O Pre-Lit Norwood Fir Artificial Christmas Garland – Warm White LED Lights - Green
9' x 10 B and O Pre-Lit Norwood Fir Artificial Christmas Garland – Warm White LED Lights - Green
$95.49
overstock
Costway 9ft Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Garland W/ Berries Poinsettia Flowers Timer
Costway 9ft Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Garland W/ Berries Poinsettia Flowers Timer
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway 9ft Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Garland w/ Berries Poinsettia - White - See Details
Costway 9ft Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Garland w/ Berries Poinsettia - White - See Details
$52.99
overstock
Simulation Pumpkin Maple Leaves Berries Garland Wedding Home Party Hanging Decorations Festive Supplies for Halloween Christmas Thanksgiving Days Wall Decorations
Simulation Pumpkin Maple Leaves Berries Garland Wedding Home Party Hanging Decorations Festive Supplies for Halloween Christmas Thanksgiving Days Wall Decorations
$13.97
walmart
Fraser Hill Farm 6-Ft. Christmas Snow Flocked Garland
Fraser Hill Farm 6-Ft. Christmas Snow Flocked Garland
$67.99
overstock
Glitzhome 9' Led Pinecone Christmas Garland In Green
Glitzhome 9' Led Pinecone Christmas Garland In Green
$56.99
buybuybaby
6' x 8" Red Ornaments and Pine Cone Artificial Christmas Garland - Unlit
6' x 8" Red Ornaments and Pine Cone Artificial Christmas Garland - Unlit
$47.46
($54.99
save 14%)
walmartusa
Aluminum Rabbit-Themed Holiday Garland (Set of 4)
Aluminum Rabbit-Themed Holiday Garland (Set of 4)
$22.49
($24.99
save 10%)
novica
94" Retro Christmas Red White and Brown Countdown Stocking Garland - Unlit
94" Retro Christmas Red White and Brown Countdown Stocking Garland - Unlit
$61.00
walmartusa
Natural Dried Botanical's and Glitter Artificial Christmas Garland
Natural Dried Botanical's and Glitter Artificial Christmas Garland
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Northlight 9' Battery Operated Pre-Lit Led White Artificial Christmas Garland - Multi Lights - White
Northlight 9' Battery Operated Pre-Lit Led White Artificial Christmas Garland - Multi Lights - White
$70.99
($130.00
save 45%)
macy's
National Tree Company 9' by 12" Decorative Collection Home For the Holidays Garland with 100 Clear Lights
National Tree Company 9' by 12" Decorative Collection Home For the Holidays Garland with 100 Clear Lights
$247.99
($496.00
save 50%)
macys
6' Colorado Fir Artificial Christmas Garland with Lights - Green - 72
6' Colorado Fir Artificial Christmas Garland with Lights - Green - 72
$49.99
overstock
12' Soft and Sass Christmas Tinsel Garland
12' Soft and Sass Christmas Tinsel Garland
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
48" Pre-Lit Wintry Pine Battery Operated Artificial Christmas Teardrop Swag - Warm White LED Lights
48" Pre-Lit Wintry Pine Battery Operated Artificial Christmas Teardrop Swag - Warm White LED Lights
$76.69
($129.99
save 41%)
walmartusa
60" Blue Snowflake and Beaded Christmas Garland
60" Blue Snowflake and Beaded Christmas Garland
$11.99
walmartusa
Northlight 6' x 11" White and Silver Bow and Pine Cone Artificial Christmas Garland - Unlit - Green
Northlight 6' x 11" White and Silver Bow and Pine Cone Artificial Christmas Garland - Unlit - Green
$92.99
($170.00
save 45%)
macy's
Nearly Natural Green 9 Foot Bow and Pine Cone Artificial Christmas Garland with 35 Clear LED Lights
Nearly Natural Green 9 Foot Bow and Pine Cone Artificial Christmas Garland with 35 Clear LED Lights
$28.80
($72.00
save 60%)
belk
50' Red and Green Christmas Tinsel Garland with Red Polka Dots - Unlit
50' Red and Green Christmas Tinsel Garland with Red Polka Dots - Unlit
$20.94
walmart
9-ft. Pre-Lit Berry, Pine Cone & Snowflake Garland, Green
9-ft. Pre-Lit Berry, Pine Cone & Snowflake Garland, Green
$111.99
($139.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Pre-lit Canadian Pine Artificial Christmas Light Teardrop Swag
Pre-lit Canadian Pine Artificial Christmas Light Teardrop Swag
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Northlight 9' Pre-Lit Led Canadian Pine Artificial Christmas Garland with Timer - Clear Lights - Green
Northlight 9' Pre-Lit Led Canadian Pine Artificial Christmas Garland with Timer - Clear Lights - Green
$87.99
($160.00
save 45%)
macy's
National Tree Co. Silver And Blue Ornament Evergreen Indoor Outdoor Christmas Garland, One Size , Green
National Tree Co. Silver And Blue Ornament Evergreen Indoor Outdoor Christmas Garland, One Size , Green
$74.99
($125.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
9'x12" Pre-lit Decorative Collection Artificial Christmas Red Mixed Garland W/ 50 Soft White Battery Operated LEDs W/ Timer By National Tree Company
9'x12" Pre-lit Decorative Collection Artificial Christmas Red Mixed Garland W/ 50 Soft White Battery Operated LEDs W/ Timer By National Tree Company
$112.99
($225.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
National Tree Company Light-Up Frosted Berry Mailbox Artificial Christmas Swag Decor, Green
National Tree Company Light-Up Frosted Berry Mailbox Artificial Christmas Swag Decor, Green
$55.99
($69.99
save 20%)
kohl's
50' Shiny Red and Green 8 Ply Christmas Tinsel Garland with Green Holly - Unlit
50' Shiny Red and Green 8 Ply Christmas Tinsel Garland with Green Holly - Unlit
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3pcs Christmas Tree Decoration Glitter Berry Hanging Baubles Foam Fruit Ball DIY Garland Ornament for Christmas Home Party Wedding
3pcs Christmas Tree Decoration Glitter Berry Hanging Baubles Foam Fruit Ball DIY Garland Ornament for Christmas Home Party Wedding
$8.74
walmart
Northlight Seasonal Pre-Decorated Balls & Poinsettias Artificial Christmas Swag in Green, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair S84847
Northlight Seasonal Pre-Decorated Balls & Poinsettias Artificial Christmas Swag in Green, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair S84847
$36.99
wayfair
Christmas Garland for Staircase or Mantle - Mantel Decor - Red Emerald Silver C4
Christmas Garland for Staircase or Mantle - Mantel Decor - Red Emerald Silver C4
$39.95
amazon
Northlight 9' Green Pre-lit Yorkville Pine Artificial Christmas Garland - Clear Lights - Green
Northlight 9' Green Pre-lit Yorkville Pine Artificial Christmas Garland - Clear Lights - Green
$136.99
($250.00
save 45%)
macy's
Northlight 32" Silver Bow and Pine Cone Artificial Christmas Teardrop Swag - Unlit - Silver
Northlight 32" Silver Bow and Pine Cone Artificial Christmas Teardrop Swag - Unlit - Silver
$73.99
($136.00
save 46%)
macy's
National Tree Company 9' Home For The Holidays Pre-Lit Christmas Garland Pre-Strung With Clear Lights Green
National Tree Company 9' Home For The Holidays Pre-Lit Christmas Garland Pre-Strung With Clear Lights Green
$138.99
bedbath&beyond
Northlight Seasonal 12' Holographic Holly Christmas Tinsel Garland Plastic in Red, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 32913348
Northlight Seasonal 12' Holographic Holly Christmas Tinsel Garland Plastic in Red, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 32913348
$24.99
wayfair
Northlight Seasonal 12' Fancy Iridescent Frosted Starburst Christmas Tinsel Garland Plastic in Red, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 32913343
Northlight Seasonal 12' Fancy Iridescent Frosted Starburst Christmas Tinsel Garland Plastic in Red, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 32913343
$29.99
wayfair
Northlight 32" Silver Bow and Pine Cone Artificial Christmas Teardrop Swag - Unlit
Northlight 32" Silver Bow and Pine Cone Artificial Christmas Teardrop Swag - Unlit
$67.99
($136.00
save 50%)
macys
Northlight Seasonal 50 Shiny Dark Turqouise Blue Christmas Tinsel Garland w/ Holographic Snowflakes - Unlit - 6 Ply in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 2.75 D in
Northlight Seasonal 50 Shiny Dark Turqouise Blue Christmas Tinsel Garland w/ Holographic Snowflakes - Unlit - 6 Ply in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 2.75 D in
$29.99
wayfair
Northlight Seasonal Pre-lit Flocked Victoria Pine Artificial Christmas Garland in Green/White, Size 10.0 H x 108.0 W in | Wayfair M84202
Northlight Seasonal Pre-lit Flocked Victoria Pine Artificial Christmas Garland in Green/White, Size 10.0 H x 108.0 W in | Wayfair M84202
$87.99
wayfair
5' Christmas Brites Lime Green Glitter Round Circle Chain Christmas Garland
5' Christmas Brites Lime Green Glitter Round Circle Chain Christmas Garland
$20.50
walmartusa
Sterling 9' Ornament and Pinecone Artificial Christmas Garland with 50 Clear LED Lights, Green
Sterling 9' Ornament and Pinecone Artificial Christmas Garland with 50 Clear LED Lights, Green
$40.99
($114.99
save 64%)
ashleyhomestore
Andover Mills™ Snow Tipped Pine and Berry Christmas Garland w/ 50 Lights in Green, Size 12.0 H x 108.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Snow Tipped Pine and Berry Christmas Garland w/ 50 Lights in Green, Size 12.0 H x 108.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$80.99
wayfair
4FT Artificial Christmas Tree Garland Wreath Set, Pre-lit Holiday Christmas 4-Piece Set, Garland, Wreath and Set of 2 Entrance Trees with White LED Lights, Green
4FT Artificial Christmas Tree Garland Wreath Set, Pre-lit Holiday Christmas 4-Piece Set, Garland, Wreath and Set of 2 Entrance Trees with White LED Lights, Green
$270.99
walmartusa
Hand Crafted Christmas Garland
Hand Crafted Christmas Garland
$70.07
theapollobox
Alcott Hill® Bavarian Pine Artificial Christmas Garland in Brown/Green, Size 15.0 H x 72.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT7655 32046288
Alcott Hill® Bavarian Pine Artificial Christmas Garland in Brown/Green, Size 15.0 H x 72.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT7655 32046288
$49.99
wayfair
Aktudy Xmas Bear Santa Elk Doll Pendant Green Bow Ornament Garland Decor (Bear)
Aktudy Xmas Bear Santa Elk Doll Pendant Green Bow Ornament Garland Decor (Bear)
$8.58
walmart
36" Pre-lit Feel Real® Colonial Artificial Christmas Mail Box Swag W/ 8 Pine Cones, 8 Red Berries, 15 Warm White Battery Operated LED Lights w/Timer
36" Pre-lit Feel Real® Colonial Artificial Christmas Mail Box Swag W/ 8 Pine Cones, 8 Red Berries, 15 Warm White Battery Operated LED Lights w/Timer
$44.99
($89.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
8' x 2.5" Clear Iridescent Icicle Shaped Beaded Christmas Garland
8' x 2.5" Clear Iridescent Icicle Shaped Beaded Christmas Garland
$8.99
walmartusa
Northlight Colorado Artificial Christmas Swag-Unlit - Green
Northlight Colorado Artificial Christmas Swag-Unlit - Green
$40.99
($76.00
save 46%)
macy's
Northlight 50' x 4.75" Two-Tone Pine Artificial Christmas Garland - Unlit - Green
Northlight 50' x 4.75" Two-Tone Pine Artificial Christmas Garland - Unlit - Green
$59.99
($110.00
save 45%)
macy's
30'' Red Poinsettia and Gold Pine Cone Artificial Christmas Teardrop Swag, Unlit
30'' Red Poinsettia and Gold Pine Cone Artificial Christmas Teardrop Swag, Unlit
$39.86
overstock
Christmas Garland
