Christmas Cookie Jars

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Decorative Accents
Cookie Jars
Christmas Cookie Jars
Share
Christmas Cookie Jars
Certified International Homestead Christmas Cookie Jar, Multicolor
featured
Certified International Homestead Christmas Cookie Jar, Multicolor
$79.99
kohl's
Santa Cookie Jar
featured
Santa Cookie Jar
$63.24
wayfairnorthamerica
Santa's Workshop 3D Cookie Jar - Tan, White, Red
featured
Santa's Workshop 3D Cookie Jar - Tan, White, Red
$112.00
macy's
Jolly Santa Cookie Jar
Jolly Santa Cookie Jar
$198.00
horchow neimanmarcus
The Holiday Aisle® Winter Forest 3D 128 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Brown/Green, Size 4.25 H x 5.0 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Winter Forest 3D 128 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Brown/Green, Size 4.25 H x 5.0 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair
$49.99
wayfair
First Light African American Santa Cookie Jar
First Light African American Santa Cookie Jar
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gianna 3-D Santa 2.43 qt. Cookie Jar
Gianna 3-D Santa 2.43 qt. Cookie Jar
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Park Designs Cookie Jar - Hometown Holiday Bear RV Cookie Jar
Park Designs Cookie Jar - Hometown Holiday Bear RV Cookie Jar
$62.99
($70.00
save 10%)
zulily
The Holiday Aisle® Sievers Christmas Car 6 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Red, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair E65FDD78E9B445859738FF561939BCC9
The Holiday Aisle® Sievers Christmas Car 6 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Red, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair E65FDD78E9B445859738FF561939BCC9
$30.99
wayfair
Snowman Dolomite Cookie Jar
Snowman Dolomite Cookie Jar
$60.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Snowman 3D 2.18 qt. Cookie Jar
Snowman 3D 2.18 qt. Cookie Jar
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® 12 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in White, Size 10.0 H x 9.5 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair BCD9DC3B8E0447AFB9796172EB2D6087
The Holiday Aisle® 12 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in White, Size 10.0 H x 9.5 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair BCD9DC3B8E0447AFB9796172EB2D6087
$68.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Certified International Christmas Story 3D Cookie Jar, Multicolor
Certified International Christmas Story 3D Cookie Jar, Multicolor
$79.99
kohl's
Certified International Santa's Workshop Cookie Jar, Multicolor
Certified International Santa's Workshop Cookie Jar, Multicolor
$79.99
kohl's
Fitz and Floyd Holly Jolly Snowman 84 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Black/White, Size 10.75 H x 7.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 5263436
Fitz and Floyd Holly Jolly Snowman 84 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Black/White, Size 10.75 H x 7.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 5263436
$69.99
wayfair
Martha Stewart Collection Gingerbread House Cookie Jar, Created for Macy's - Multi
Martha Stewart Collection Gingerbread House Cookie Jar, Created for Macy's - Multi
$39.99
($80.00
save 50%)
macy's
Jovial Saint Nick Santa Holiday Cookie Jar
Jovial Saint Nick Santa Holiday Cookie Jar
$12.59
($27.00
save 53%)
macys
Happy Holly Days Snowman Cookie Jar
Happy Holly Days Snowman Cookie Jar
$49.99
($100.00
save 50%)
macys
Department 56 Peanuts Christmas Village Snoopy's Cookie Jar - Boxed
Department 56 Peanuts Christmas Village Snoopy's Cookie Jar - Boxed
$79.95
($83.95
save 5%)
replacementsltd
Certified International Winter Forest 3D Cookie Jar Lodge
Certified International Winter Forest 3D Cookie Jar Lodge
$58.99
($118.00
save 50%)
macys
Certified International Santa's Workshop 3-D Cookie Jar, 116 oz, Multicolor
Certified International Santa's Workshop 3-D Cookie Jar, 116 oz, Multicolor
$54.99
amazon
Certified International Magic of Christmas Santa Cookie Jar
Certified International Magic of Christmas Santa Cookie Jar
$53.99
($108.00
save 50%)
macys
Certified International Winter Forest Cookie Jar, Multicolor
Certified International Winter Forest Cookie Jar, Multicolor
$79.99
kohl's
Certified International Our Christmas Story Santa 56 Oz. Cookie Jar Multi
Certified International Our Christmas Story Santa 56 Oz. Cookie Jar Multi
$39.99
buybuybaby
Advertisement
Certified International Magic of Chrismas Snowman Cookie Jar, Multicolor
Certified International Magic of Chrismas Snowman Cookie Jar, Multicolor
$79.99
kohl's
Gibson Home Christmas Estate 7.5 Inch Gift Box Holiday Cookie Jar
Gibson Home Christmas Estate 7.5 Inch Gift Box Holiday Cookie Jar
$30.44
overstock
Gibson Home Mirthful Treats Christmas Tree Cookie Jar (113254.01)
Gibson Home Mirthful Treats Christmas Tree Cookie Jar (113254.01)
$12.79
staples
Fitz And Floyd Holly Jolly Snowman Cookie Jar
Fitz And Floyd Holly Jolly Snowman Cookie Jar
$69.99
($140.00
save 50%)
macys
St. Nicholas Square Yuletide Snowman Cookie Jar, Multicolor
St. Nicholas Square Yuletide Snowman Cookie Jar, Multicolor
$34.99
($49.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Transpac Dolomite 8 in. White Christmas Snowman Head Cookie Jar
Transpac Dolomite 8 in. White Christmas Snowman Head Cookie Jar
$33.49
overstock
Transpac Collectibles and Figurines - Nordic Santa Cookie Jar
Transpac Collectibles and Figurines - Nordic Santa Cookie Jar
$19.99
($39.00
save 49%)
zulily
The Holiday Aisle® First Light African American Santa Cookie Jar Ceramic in Red/White, Size 10.25 H x 7.75 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® First Light African American Santa Cookie Jar Ceramic in Red/White, Size 10.25 H x 7.75 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair
$66.99
wayfair
Spode Christmas Tree 16 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Green, Size 14.0 H x 8.9 W x 6.8 D in | Wayfair 749151742260
Spode Christmas Tree 16 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Green, Size 14.0 H x 8.9 W x 6.8 D in | Wayfair 749151742260
$84.99
wayfair
Holiday Magic Snowman 3-D Cookie Jar
Holiday Magic Snowman 3-D Cookie Jar
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Holiday Magic Snowman 3-D Cookie Jar, Size 10.75 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 0E6971B5453143EB9FAF221241931E9A
The Holiday Aisle® Holiday Magic Snowman 3-D Cookie Jar, Size 10.75 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 0E6971B5453143EB9FAF221241931E9A
$46.99
wayfair
Happy Holly Days Snowman Cookie Jar - Ivory
Happy Holly Days Snowman Cookie Jar - Ivory
$49.99
($100.00
save 50%)
macy's
Advertisement
Santa's Village Cookie Jar
Santa's Village Cookie Jar
$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Snowman Dolomite Cookie Jar in Black/Red/White, Size 12.75 H x 7.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 58558243FFAF4E71A0B841D2FB4ADE80
The Holiday Aisle® Snowman Dolomite Cookie Jar in Black/Red/White, Size 12.75 H x 7.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 58558243FFAF4E71A0B841D2FB4ADE80
$60.99
wayfair
Christmas Cookie Jar - Multi
Christmas Cookie Jar - Multi
$41.88
($44.08
save 5%)
overstock
Nathalie Lete Holiday House Cookie Jar By Nathalie Lete in White
Nathalie Lete Holiday House Cookie Jar By Nathalie Lete in White
$98.00
anthropologie us
Martha Stewart Red Classic Truck Cookie Jar Holiday Collection Ceramic
Martha Stewart Red Classic Truck Cookie Jar Holiday Collection Ceramic
$55.08
walmart
Nathalie Lete Reindeer Cookie Jar By Nathalie Lete in Brown
Nathalie Lete Reindeer Cookie Jar By Nathalie Lete in Brown
$78.00
anthropologie us
Pfaltzgraff Winterberry Snowman Cookie Jar -
Pfaltzgraff Winterberry Snowman Cookie Jar -
$27.50
belk
Christmas Gifts Santa Treat Cookie Jar
Christmas Gifts Santa Treat Cookie Jar
$30.90
wayfairnorthamerica
Certified International Magic Of Christmas 3D Snowman 72 Oz. Cookie Jar In White White/multi
Certified International Magic Of Christmas 3D Snowman 72 Oz. Cookie Jar In White White/multi
$49.99
buybuybaby
Fitz and Floyd Holiday Tidings Santa 72 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Brown/Red, Size 11.02 H x 7.28 W x 7.68 D in | Wayfair 49-701
Fitz and Floyd Holiday Tidings Santa 72 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Brown/Red, Size 11.02 H x 7.28 W x 7.68 D in | Wayfair 49-701
$119.99
wayfair
Fitz and Floyd White Mistletoe Merriment Snowman Cookie Jar
Fitz and Floyd White Mistletoe Merriment Snowman Cookie Jar
$112.00
($140.00
save 20%)
belk
Certified International 72 oz. Magic Of Christmas Snowman Multicolored Earthenware Santa Cookie Jar
Certified International 72 oz. Magic Of Christmas Snowman Multicolored Earthenware Santa Cookie Jar
$31.99
homedepot
Advertisement
Gibson Home Christmas Estate 7.5" Gift Box Cookie Jar (113251.01)
Gibson Home Christmas Estate 7.5" Gift Box Cookie Jar (113251.01)
$13.99
staples
Animated 6 Foot Tall Christmas Inflatable Polar Bear And Three Penguins Cookies Jar Cute Lights Lighted Blowup Party Decoration For Outdoor Indoor Hom
Animated 6 Foot Tall Christmas Inflatable Polar Bear And Three Penguins Cookies Jar Cute Lights Lighted Blowup Party Decoration For Outdoor Indoor Hom
$329.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Precious Moments Be Jolly Ceramic Snowman 1.5 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic, Size 10.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 191425
Precious Moments Be Jolly Ceramic Snowman 1.5 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic, Size 10.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 191425
$35.32
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Snowman Cookie Jar Ceramic in Red/White, Size 10.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair THLY4310 45461981
The Holiday Aisle® Snowman Cookie Jar Ceramic in Red/White, Size 10.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair THLY4310 45461981
$26.99
wayfair
Spode Christmas Tree Rudolph 50 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Red, Size 11.5 H x 7.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1756298
Spode Christmas Tree Rudolph 50 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Red, Size 11.5 H x 7.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1756298
$89.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Nunnari Magic of Christmas Santa 72 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Red, Size 10.75 H x 6.25 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Nunnari Magic of Christmas Santa 72 qt. Cookie Jar Ceramic in Red, Size 10.75 H x 6.25 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair
$47.99
wayfair
Certified International Snowman's Farmhouse 3-D Cookie Jar, 76 oz, Multicolor
Certified International Snowman's Farmhouse 3-D Cookie Jar, 76 oz, Multicolor
$54.99
amazon
Transpac Cookie Jars - Santa Cookie Jar
Transpac Cookie Jars - Santa Cookie Jar
$24.99
($44.00
save 43%)
zulily
Christmas Cookie Jar - Multi
Christmas Cookie Jar - Multi
$41.88
($44.08
save 5%)
overstock
Grinch Cookie Jar
Grinch Cookie Jar
$69.95
williamssonoma
Twas Snowman Cookie Jar
Twas Snowman Cookie Jar
$69.95
williamssonoma
Transpac Cookie Jars - White & Red Snowman Cookie Jar
Transpac Cookie Jars - White & Red Snowman Cookie Jar
$29.99
($46.00
save 35%)
zulily
Load More
Christmas Cookie Jars
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.