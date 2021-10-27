Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Decorative Accents
Candles
Christmas Candles
Christmas Candles
Aunt Sadies Couple w/ Tree Famous Pine Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in Gray/Green, Size 4.0 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair TREE010
featured
Aunt Sadies Couple w/ Tree Famous Pine Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in Gray/Green, Size 4.0 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair TREE010
$17.99
wayfair
Artistica - Deruta of Italy Deruta Candles: Bell Cup Candle ~ Giglio Toscano Design - Natale Blue Spruce Soy in Red/Yellow | Wayfair
featured
Artistica - Deruta of Italy Deruta Candles: Bell Cup Candle ~ Giglio Toscano Design - Natale Blue Spruce Soy in Red/Yellow | Wayfair
$73.99
wayfair
Aunt Sadies Famous Pine Balsam Scented Designer Candle Paraffin in Green, Size 4.0 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair
featured
Aunt Sadies Famous Pine Balsam Scented Designer Candle Paraffin in Green, Size 4.0 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair
$16.99
wayfair
Crystal Candles: Scented Soy Candle In Hand Engraved Red Crystal Cup ~ Christmas Tree Scent. - Default Title
Crystal Candles: Scented Soy Candle In Hand Engraved Red Crystal Cup ~ Christmas Tree Scent. - Default Title
$93.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Deruta Candles: Contempo Cup Candle ~ Deruta Todi Design - Natale Blue Spruce
Deruta Candles: Contempo Cup Candle ~ Deruta Todi Design - Natale Blue Spruce
$106.73
wayfairnorthamerica
Christmas Tree Scented Candle
Christmas Tree Scented Candle
$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
SMELL OF CHRISTMAS Aromatique Metallic Glass 6 oz Scented Jar Candle
SMELL OF CHRISTMAS Aromatique Metallic Glass 6 oz Scented Jar Candle
$38.52
walmart
Cinnamon Spruce Soy Candle - Christmas, Holiday Scented Candle
Cinnamon Spruce Soy Candle - Christmas, Holiday Scented Candle
$16.00
amazon
Artistica - Deruta of Italy Deruta Candles: Deluxe Precious Cup Candle ~ Coloris Rosso Design ~ Pure Gold Rim - Natale Blue Spruce Soy in Red/Yellow
Artistica - Deruta of Italy Deruta Candles: Deluxe Precious Cup Candle ~ Coloris Rosso Design ~ Pure Gold Rim - Natale Blue Spruce Soy in Red/Yellow
$118.72
wayfair
Handmade Scented Candles For Home Scented, Decorative Candles Gifts For Women Gift For Men, Hand Painted Blue Glass Jar, 8 Oz Winter Fragrance Ice Capade
Handmade Scented Candles For Home Scented, Decorative Candles Gifts For Women Gift For Men, Hand Painted Blue Glass Jar, 8 Oz Winter Fragrance Ice Capade
$16.99
amazon
100% Pure Original Refined Beeswax Tea Light Clear Cup Candles Chemical Free Smokeless Burning - 6 Hours 100% Cotton/Beeswax Wick 100 Pack For Holiday, Home Decoration
100% Pure Original Refined Beeswax Tea Light Clear Cup Candles Chemical Free Smokeless Burning - 6 Hours 100% Cotton/Beeswax Wick 100 Pack For Holiday, Home Decoration
$83.33
amazon
Millwood Pines Luxury Seaside Scented Designer Candle Soy in Brown/Green, Size 3.0 H x 9.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 49ED6600E9CD400680BA4555091E0A4E
Millwood Pines Luxury Seaside Scented Designer Candle Soy in Brown/Green, Size 3.0 H x 9.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 49ED6600E9CD400680BA4555091E0A4E
$34.99
wayfair
Manly Indulgence Black Pine & Oak Moss Scented Jar Candle, Medium, Grey
Manly Indulgence Black Pine & Oak Moss Scented Jar Candle, Medium, Grey
$18.51
amazon
First Winter Snow Candle, Classic Scented Handmade Soy Candle 8 Ounce
First Winter Snow Candle, Classic Scented Handmade Soy Candle 8 Ounce
$19.95
amazon
8 oz. Soy Wax Jar Candle Pine on the Meadow
8 oz. Soy Wax Jar Candle Pine on the Meadow
$13.50
amazon
House of Hampton® Arabesque Natale Blue Spruce Scented Jar Candle Soy in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair
House of Hampton® Arabesque Natale Blue Spruce Scented Jar Candle Soy in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair
$59.99
wayfair
Spicy Chestnuts and Musk 4oz Christmas Candle
Spicy Chestnuts and Musk 4oz Christmas Candle
$19.99
amazon
Milano Natale Spruce Scented Jar Candle
Milano Natale Spruce Scented Jar Candle
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Holiday Candle, Multicolor, 8.1 FL Oz
Holiday Candle, Multicolor, 8.1 FL Oz
$44.00
kohl's
Millwood Pines Luxury Seaside Scented Designer Candle Soy in Brown/Green, Size 3.0 H x 20.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair A1963DFD47B248F9BFAB2B3E04F8A137
Millwood Pines Luxury Seaside Scented Designer Candle Soy in Brown/Green, Size 3.0 H x 20.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair A1963DFD47B248F9BFAB2B3E04F8A137
$51.99
wayfair
JenSan Bayberry 2-Wick Christmas Holiday Pillar Candle in Tumbler Jar – Large 28oz - Handmade – Decorative – Strong Scent
JenSan Bayberry 2-Wick Christmas Holiday Pillar Candle in Tumbler Jar – Large 28oz - Handmade – Decorative – Strong Scent
$39.00
amazon
Root Candles Traveler Tin Scented Beeswax Blend Candle, 4-Ounce, Holly & Ivy
Root Candles Traveler Tin Scented Beeswax Blend Candle, 4-Ounce, Holly & Ivy
$11.14
amazon
Beeswax Candle Tall Tree Man Pillar - Old Man of the Woods - Pine Forest Pillar
Beeswax Candle Tall Tree Man Pillar - Old Man of the Woods - Pine Forest Pillar
$22.50
amazon
Picture Perfect Christmas Personalized Eucalyptus Candle Jar
Picture Perfect Christmas Personalized Eucalyptus Candle Jar
$29.99
personalizationmall
Carved Candles Rainbow 5.5''- Christmas Hand Carved Rainbow Candles-Advent Fireplace Candle for Home Interior-Oscar Candles
Carved Candles Rainbow 5.5''- Christmas Hand Carved Rainbow Candles-Advent Fireplace Candle for Home Interior-Oscar Candles
$37.95
amazon
15.1oz Limited Edition Lidded Glass Jar 2-Wick Candle Balsam Fir - Opalhouse
15.1oz Limited Edition Lidded Glass Jar 2-Wick Candle Balsam Fir - Opalhouse
$10.00
target
4.1oz Core Lidded Glass Jar 2-Wick Balsam Fir Candle - Opalhouse
4.1oz Core Lidded Glass Jar 2-Wick Balsam Fir Candle - Opalhouse
$5.00
target
Carved Candles Handmade-Beautiful Christmas Gift Candle 10-Oscar Candles
Carved Candles Handmade-Beautiful Christmas Gift Candle 10-Oscar Candles
$26.95
amazon
Millwood Pines Luxury Verdant Scented Designer Candle Soy in Brown/Green, Size 3.0 H x 20.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair E431613357994D4F9A71250C70078A0F
Millwood Pines Luxury Verdant Scented Designer Candle Soy in Brown/Green, Size 3.0 H x 20.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair E431613357994D4F9A71250C70078A0F
$51.99
wayfair
Christmas Tree 4oz Vegan Soy Candle
Christmas Tree 4oz Vegan Soy Candle
$19.99
amazon
Paddywax 10 oz Holiday Holly Berries Soy Blend Candle | Michaels®
Paddywax 10 oz Holiday Holly Berries Soy Blend Candle | Michaels®
$4.99
($9.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
14" Christmas Poinsettia, Berry and Pinecone Metal Candle Arrangement - 14
14" Christmas Poinsettia, Berry and Pinecone Metal Candle Arrangement - 14
$46.99
overstock
Root Candles Poinsettia Scented Jar Candle in Brown, Size 3.94 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 9807430
Root Candles Poinsettia Scented Jar Candle in Brown, Size 3.94 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 9807430
$24.99
wayfair
Amber Pine and Flowers 4oz Candle
Amber Pine and Flowers 4oz Candle
$19.99
amazon
Mercer41 Crackling Pine Scented Pillar Candle Paraffin in Green, Size 10.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 02B50004BCDD44638B20AFAC6C1F9E38
Mercer41 Crackling Pine Scented Pillar Candle Paraffin in Green, Size 10.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 02B50004BCDD44638B20AFAC6C1F9E38
$73.99
wayfair
Manly Indulgence Winters Edge 15Oz Jar Candle, Wood Wick
Manly Indulgence Winters Edge 15Oz Jar Candle, Wood Wick
$19.59
($20.00
save 2%)
walmartusa
Lenox Eternal Christmas Small Candlestick
Lenox Eternal Christmas Small Candlestick
$29.99
replacementsltd
Falls Bridge Candles Christmas Cheer Scented Jar Candle w/ Handle Lid Paraffin/Soy in White, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair FL-CHRSCHR16
Falls Bridge Candles Christmas Cheer Scented Jar Candle w/ Handle Lid Paraffin/Soy in White, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair FL-CHRSCHR16
$37.99
wayfair
it's the most wonderful time of the year,christmas candles,christmas gift,Vintage christmas gifts,vintage christmas,gifts for, brother in law christmas gifts,christmas eve box (Fireside)
it's the most wonderful time of the year,christmas candles,christmas gift,Vintage christmas gifts,vintage christmas,gifts for, brother in law christmas gifts,christmas eve box (Fireside)
$23.00
amazon
Baby and Kids Gift Ideas - Purple Decorative Carved Candle - Christmas Handmade Special - EveCandles
Baby and Kids Gift Ideas - Purple Decorative Carved Candle - Christmas Handmade Special - EveCandles
$22.00
amazon
Eco Candle Co Winter Wonderland Scented Jar Candle Soy in Green/Yellow, Size 4.5 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 16WWL
Eco Candle Co Winter Wonderland Scented Jar Candle Soy in Green/Yellow, Size 4.5 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 16WWL
$22.00
wayfair
christmas gift,Christmas,funny christmas gift,christmas candles,christmas gift,Holiday candles,gifts for,christmas gift for mom,Holiday gifts (Fireside, Medium 8oz)
christmas gift,Christmas,funny christmas gift,christmas candles,christmas gift,Holiday candles,gifts for,christmas gift for mom,Holiday gifts (Fireside, Medium 8oz)
$23.00
amazon
Log Cabin Cedar Woods Candle | 16 oz glass jar | Fall Candle | Winter candle | Woodsy Pine | Nature | Outdoors | Hiking Camping Backpacking
Log Cabin Cedar Woods Candle | 16 oz glass jar | Fall Candle | Winter candle | Woodsy Pine | Nature | Outdoors | Hiking Camping Backpacking
$24.99
amazon
Home Collection by Raghu 15" D Black Cardinal Christmas Candle Mat
Home Collection by Raghu 15" D Black Cardinal Christmas Candle Mat
$26.07
amazon
Log Cabin Cedar Candle | 9 oz | Cedar Pine | Woodsy | Nature | Adventure | Outdoors | Hiking Camping Backcountry | Cabin | Cozy
Log Cabin Cedar Candle | 9 oz | Cedar Pine | Woodsy | Nature | Adventure | Outdoors | Hiking Camping Backcountry | Cabin | Cozy
$19.99
amazon
Balsam Candle | Mason Jar
Balsam Candle | Mason Jar
$25.00
amazon
Lenox Holiday Nouveau Platinum Cream Candle Votive
Lenox Holiday Nouveau Platinum Cream Candle Votive
$109.95
($149.95
save 27%)
replacementsltd
Believe,christmas candles,Christ candle,christmas gift,Religious Gifts for Christmas,Gift of Joy,Spiritual Gifts,gifts for, brother in law christmas gifts,christmas eve box (SnickerDoodle)
Believe,christmas candles,Christ candle,christmas gift,Religious Gifts for Christmas,Gift of Joy,Spiritual Gifts,gifts for, brother in law christmas gifts,christmas eve box (SnickerDoodle)
$23.00
amazon
Falls Bridge Candles Gingerbread Scented Jar Candle, 26-Ounce Without Lid
Falls Bridge Candles Gingerbread Scented Jar Candle, 26-Ounce Without Lid
$29.85
amazon
Eco Candle Co Winter Wonderland Scented Jar Candle Soy in Green, Size 3.5 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 8WWL
Eco Candle Co Winter Wonderland Scented Jar Candle Soy in Green, Size 3.5 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 8WWL
$15.29
wayfair
Christmas Pear Scented Jar Candle
Christmas Pear Scented Jar Candle
$15.29
wayfairnorthamerica
Sister Candle,Sister gifts,First mothers day,Candle Gift for Sister,birthday gift for sister,Sister candle,christmas gifts for sister,for sister,christmas gifts (Honeysuckle Jasmine, Medium 8oz)
Sister Candle,Sister gifts,First mothers day,Candle Gift for Sister,birthday gift for sister,Sister candle,christmas gifts for sister,for sister,christmas gifts (Honeysuckle Jasmine, Medium 8oz)
$23.00
amazon
Holiday Cheer Natural Soy Candle, Gorgeous Candles, 12 oz Canning Jars, Natural Scented Soy Candles, Hand Poured Soy Candles, Scented Candle, Aromatherapy Candles
Holiday Cheer Natural Soy Candle, Gorgeous Candles, 12 oz Canning Jars, Natural Scented Soy Candles, Hand Poured Soy Candles, Scented Candle, Aromatherapy Candles
$19.95
amazon
Merry Christmas,christmas gift,holiday gifts,holiday gifts for coworkers,holiday gifts for daughter,holiday gifts for women,christmas gifts for friends,very merry christmas,strong scented candle
Merry Christmas,christmas gift,holiday gifts,holiday gifts for coworkers,holiday gifts for daughter,holiday gifts for women,christmas gifts for friends,very merry christmas,strong scented candle
$23.00
amazon
Winter Wonderland Scented Wax Melt
Winter Wonderland Scented Wax Melt
$9.15
wayfairnorthamerica
Home For The Holidays Scented Jar Candle
Home For The Holidays Scented Jar Candle
$27.93
wayfairnorthamerica
Christmas Best Gift Ideas for Men Boyfriend Dad - Black Rainbow Carved Candle Handmade - EveCandles
Christmas Best Gift Ideas for Men Boyfriend Dad - Black Rainbow Carved Candle Handmade - EveCandles
$46.00
amazon
25oz Cypress & Pine 5-Wick Clay Seasonal Candle - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
25oz Cypress & Pine 5-Wick Clay Seasonal Candle - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
$24.99
target
Type 3 Funny Personality Type Gift Enneagram Gift Candle Birthday Gift The Acheiver Birthday Gift for Her Gift for Friend Holiday Gift
Type 3 Funny Personality Type Gift Enneagram Gift Candle Birthday Gift The Acheiver Birthday Gift for Her Gift for Friend Holiday Gift
$26.00
amazon
Hand Poured Natural Coconut & Soy Vegan Wax Scented 8oz Tin Candle | Choose Your Scent | Small Batch | Perfect Holiday/Christmas Gift (Sea Mist)
Hand Poured Natural Coconut & Soy Vegan Wax Scented 8oz Tin Candle | Choose Your Scent | Small Batch | Perfect Holiday/Christmas Gift (Sea Mist)
$17.00
amazon
Christmas Candles
