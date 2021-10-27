Christmas Candle Holders

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Decorations
Christmas
Decorative Accents
Candle Holders
Christmas Candle Holders
Share
Christmas Candle Holders
SANTA CLAUS•CHRISTMAS•HOLIDAY•TEA LIGHT ○ Unique Gift Idea for Him/Her ○ Tea Candle Holder ○ St. Nicholas ○ Festive & Traditional ○ DogPound Creations
featured
SANTA CLAUS•CHRISTMAS•HOLIDAY•TEA LIGHT ○ Unique Gift Idea for Him/Her ○ Tea Candle Holder ○ St. Nicholas ○ Festive & Traditional ○ DogPound Creations
$39.00
amazon
Creative Co-Op Ceramic Nativity Tealight Holder, 6.5 Inch, White
featured
Creative Co-Op Ceramic Nativity Tealight Holder, 6.5 Inch, White
$19.01
amazon
Handmade Green Christmas Tree Candle Holder
featured
Handmade Green Christmas Tree Candle Holder
$45.00
amazon
Bowake Candle Holder Snowflake Shape Wooden Xmas Romantic Candlestick For Wedding
Bowake Candle Holder Snowflake Shape Wooden Xmas Romantic Candlestick For Wedding
$7.89
walmart
Block Whimsy Christmas Votive Candleholder
Block Whimsy Christmas Votive Candleholder
$27.99
($33.99
save 18%)
replacementsltd
Creative Co-Op Candleholders - Small Nativity Tealight Holder
Creative Co-Op Candleholders - Small Nativity Tealight Holder
$8.79
($14.99
save 41%)
zulily
28" Green and Brown Sparkling Christmas Candle Holder
28" Green and Brown Sparkling Christmas Candle Holder
$109.99
walmart
10" LED Lighted Black Lantern with Faux Fire Christmas Decoration
10" LED Lighted Black Lantern with Faux Fire Christmas Decoration
$34.36
overstock
Decorative Candle Lantern Mini Elegant Christmas Wrought Iron Decoration Candlestick Craft for Dining Table Shop
Decorative Candle Lantern Mini Elegant Christmas Wrought Iron Decoration Candlestick Craft for Dining Table Shop
$12.78
walmart
BRC Rustic Decor Lantern Battery Operated LED Candle Lamp Outdoor Garden Hanging Lighted Lantern Home Christmas Decorations
BRC Rustic Decor Lantern Battery Operated LED Candle Lamp Outdoor Garden Hanging Lighted Lantern Home Christmas Decorations
$15.19
walmart
10.5-Inch Richard Glasser Nativity Scene Pyramid With Candle Holders Christmas Tabletop Decor
10.5-Inch Richard Glasser Nativity Scene Pyramid With Candle Holders Christmas Tabletop Decor
$215.49
overstock
AMARA Christmas - Berry Tealight Holder
AMARA Christmas - Berry Tealight Holder
$35.00
amaraus
Holiday Reindeer Votive Candleholder Set of 2 made of Iron/Glass in
Holiday Reindeer Votive Candleholder Set of 2 made of Iron/Glass in
$44.99
($52.49
save 14%)
overstock
Rustic Christmas Decor Lantern Battery Operated LED Candle Lamp Seasonal Decorations gold santa
Rustic Christmas Decor Lantern Battery Operated LED Candle Lamp Seasonal Decorations gold santa
$12.09
walmart
Famure Night light-Christmas Candle Lantern LED Holder Decor Night Light
Famure Night light-Christmas Candle Lantern LED Holder Decor Night Light
$10.05
walmart
Rustic Christmas Decor Lantern Battery Operated LED Candle Lamp Seasonal Decorations
Rustic Christmas Decor Lantern Battery Operated LED Candle Lamp Seasonal Decorations
$12.88
walmart
12" Frosted Pine Pine Cones Berries and Stars Twig Advent Pillar Candle Holder
12" Frosted Pine Pine Cones Berries and Stars Twig Advent Pillar Candle Holder
$31.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Northlight 26 Pine Needle and Glitter Berries with Pine Cone Christmas Candle Holder (3-Piece), Gold
Northlight 26 Pine Needle and Glitter Berries with Pine Cone Christmas Candle Holder (3-Piece), Gold
$64.96
homedepot
Pine Cone Christmas Votive Holder
Pine Cone Christmas Votive Holder
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
7" Red and Black Gnome Tea Light Christmas Candle Holder
7" Red and Black Gnome Tea Light Christmas Candle Holder
$12.51
walmart
12" Brown Iced White Winter Scene Decorative Christmas Pillar Candle Holder Lantern with Handle
12" Brown Iced White Winter Scene Decorative Christmas Pillar Candle Holder Lantern with Handle
$28.74
walmart
Christmas Candle Holder Holiday Home Decor Winter Wedding Centerpiece Rustic Wreath
Christmas Candle Holder Holiday Home Decor Winter Wedding Centerpiece Rustic Wreath
$35.00
amazon
Red Barrel Studio® 3/4 Inch Taper Candle Holder, Glass Candlestick Holder Set Of 6 For Christmas Decor, Wedding, Size 3.6 H x 2.6 W x 2.6 D in
Red Barrel Studio® 3/4 Inch Taper Candle Holder, Glass Candlestick Holder Set Of 6 For Christmas Decor, Wedding, Size 3.6 H x 2.6 W x 2.6 D in
$117.99
wayfair
Perfect Christmas Merry Christmas Decoration Cute Lantern Candles Holiday Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Perfect Christmas Merry Christmas Decoration Cute Lantern Candles Holiday Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$19.39
amazon
Handmade in Italy 2 in 1 Christmas Tree&Guiding Star Candle Holder&LED Lamp - Incl Gift Box, Candle, LED Light with Batteries&Blank Message Card- Decorative Centrepiece Table Distance Relationship
Handmade in Italy 2 in 1 Christmas Tree&Guiding Star Candle Holder&LED Lamp - Incl Gift Box, Candle, LED Light with Batteries&Blank Message Card- Decorative Centrepiece Table Distance Relationship
$59.90
amazon
3 Piece Glass Votive Holder Set with Snowflake Tray
3 Piece Glass Votive Holder Set with Snowflake Tray
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Snowman Welcome Metal Lantern Metal in Red, Size 9.75 H x 4.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 34B23E27DC894A848131A9DA6D8D15B8
The Holiday Aisle® Snowman Welcome Metal Lantern Metal in Red, Size 9.75 H x 4.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 34B23E27DC894A848131A9DA6D8D15B8
$85.99
wayfair
Sonoma Goods For Life Snowflake Candle Sleeve Candle Holder Table Decor, Clrs
Sonoma Goods For Life Snowflake Candle Sleeve Candle Holder Table Decor, Clrs
$7.99
($10.99
save 27%)
kohl's
Snowflake Votive Holder (Set Of 2) 6.5"H, 7.75"H Glass
Snowflake Votive Holder (Set Of 2) 6.5"H, 7.75"H Glass
$64.00
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® 2 Piece Ceramic Tabletop Lantern Set w/ Candle Included Ceramic in White, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® 2 Piece Ceramic Tabletop Lantern Set w/ Candle Included Ceramic in White, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
$113.99
wayfair
Glass Tabletop Tealight Holder
Glass Tabletop Tealight Holder
$40.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) Large Pierced Votive Candleholder
Spode Christmas Tree (Green Trim) Large Pierced Votive Candleholder
$21.99
($25.99
save 15%)
replacementsltd
Ceramic Nativity Tealight Holder
Ceramic Nativity Tealight Holder
$34.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Pinecone Christmas Wreath Candle Holder, Artificial Advent Wreath, Red Berry Winter Home Decorations
Pinecone Christmas Wreath Candle Holder, Artificial Advent Wreath, Red Berry Winter Home Decorations
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dark Green Glass Candlestick Holder | Taper Candle Stand for Indoor or Outdoor, Elegant Christmas Table Decorations or Home Décor, Dinner Party, Birthday, Wedding
Dark Green Glass Candlestick Holder | Taper Candle Stand for Indoor or Outdoor, Elegant Christmas Table Decorations or Home Décor, Dinner Party, Birthday, Wedding
$35.04
amazon
Royal Albert Old Country Roses (Christmas Tree) 2 Piece Tealight Candleholder
Royal Albert Old Country Roses (Christmas Tree) 2 Piece Tealight Candleholder
$17.99
replacementsltd
Old World Christmas Mr.Jack O'Lantern Candle Light Ceramic in Orange, Size 6.5 H x 4.0 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair 53004
Old World Christmas Mr.Jack O'Lantern Candle Light Ceramic in Orange, Size 6.5 H x 4.0 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair 53004
$21.99
wayfair
Northlight Seasonal 19.75" Weathered Santa w/ Tea Light Candle Lantern & Shoulder Bag Christmas Figure in White, Size 19.75 H x 8.75 W x 7.25 D in
Northlight Seasonal 19.75" Weathered Santa w/ Tea Light Candle Lantern & Shoulder Bag Christmas Figure in White, Size 19.75 H x 8.75 W x 7.25 D in
$67.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Metal Tabletop Tealight Holder Metal in Black/Gray, Size 20.0 H x 5.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair C3D1B1A68B904FCFA42392F815F0DD16
The Holiday Aisle® Metal Tabletop Tealight Holder Metal in Black/Gray, Size 20.0 H x 5.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair C3D1B1A68B904FCFA42392F815F0DD16
$88.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® 3.25" Glass Tabletop Tealight Holder Glass in Red/White, Size 3.25 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® 3.25" Glass Tabletop Tealight Holder Glass in Red/White, Size 3.25 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair
$43.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® 3 Piece Glass Tabletop Tealight Holder Set Glass, Size 3.15 H x 2.9 W x 2.9 D in | Wayfair E2E62E5FAA2346DAB166DE1E4FB16413
The Holiday Aisle® 3 Piece Glass Tabletop Tealight Holder Set Glass, Size 3.15 H x 2.9 W x 2.9 D in | Wayfair E2E62E5FAA2346DAB166DE1E4FB16413
$32.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Winter Round Christmas New Year Design Glass Votive Holder Glass in Red, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Winter Round Christmas New Year Design Glass Votive Holder Glass in Red, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
$113.99
wayfair
Copper Pod Large - Tealight Candle Holder in Pure Copper, Christmas Decor, Christmas Lights
Copper Pod Large - Tealight Candle Holder in Pure Copper, Christmas Decor, Christmas Lights
$47.00
amazon
The Holiday Aisle® Christmas Advent Wreath Ring Candle Holder, White & Black Tartan Ribbon & Pine Cones, Advent Calendar Season Candle Holder
The Holiday Aisle® Christmas Advent Wreath Ring Candle Holder, White & Black Tartan Ribbon & Pine Cones, Advent Calendar Season Candle Holder
$98.99
wayfair
Medium Snowman Stand Up Lantern Christmas Decor
Medium Snowman Stand Up Lantern Christmas Decor
$117.00
amazon
Mini Lantern With Flickering LED Candles,Vintage Black Decorative Hanging Candle Lanterns For Halloween,Wedding Decorations,Christmas,Table Centerpiec
Mini Lantern With Flickering LED Candles,Vintage Black Decorative Hanging Candle Lanterns For Halloween,Wedding Decorations,Christmas,Table Centerpiec
$106.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nordic Style Candlestick Xmas Theme Wrought Iron Golden Hollow Cylinder Candle Holder For Anniversary
Nordic Style Candlestick Xmas Theme Wrought Iron Golden Hollow Cylinder Candle Holder For Anniversary
$13.09
overstock
Christmas Lantern Battery Operated LED Candle Lamp Decorations
Christmas Lantern Battery Operated LED Candle Lamp Decorations
$12.59
walmart
27" Artificial Green Pine And Dark Twig Candle Holder Christmas Centerpiece
27" Artificial Green Pine And Dark Twig Candle Holder Christmas Centerpiece
$79.74
overstock
Alpine Corporation 26 in. Tall Christmas Snowman Tea Light Holder, Indoor/Outdoor Holiday Decor
Alpine Corporation 26 in. Tall Christmas Snowman Tea Light Holder, Indoor/Outdoor Holiday Decor
$54.98
($60.68
save 9%)
homedepot
Maple, Oak Leaf & Pine Cone Centerpiece with 3 Candleholders By Allstate | Michaels®
Maple, Oak Leaf & Pine Cone Centerpiece with 3 Candleholders By Allstate | Michaels®
$50.00
($100.00
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Christmas Lanterns Rustic Christmas Decor Lantern Battery Operated LED Candle Lamp Seasonal Decorations
Christmas Lanterns Rustic Christmas Decor Lantern Battery Operated LED Candle Lamp Seasonal Decorations
$13.89
walmart
National Tree Company 30" Wintry Pine Collection Centerpiece w/3 Candle Holders with Cones, Red Berries & Snowflakes
National Tree Company 30" Wintry Pine Collection Centerpiece w/3 Candle Holders with Cones, Red Berries & Snowflakes
$76.99
($154.00
save 50%)
macys
Northlight Seasonal Pine Cone Christmas Votive Holder Glass/Plastic in Brown, Size 3.25 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 32625566
Northlight Seasonal Pine Cone Christmas Votive Holder Glass/Plastic in Brown, Size 3.25 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 32625566
$42.99
wayfair
Nutcracker Candle Holder Set, 13.5" & 19" By Melrose | Michaels®
Nutcracker Candle Holder Set, 13.5" & 19" By Melrose | Michaels®
$50.99
($100.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Christmas Lantern Wall sconce single
Christmas Lantern Wall sconce single
$27.99
amazon
Northlight 3 in. Matte Silver and Gold Stars and Snowflakes Flameless Glass Candle Holder
Northlight 3 in. Matte Silver and Gold Stars and Snowflakes Flameless Glass Candle Holder
$13.31
homedepot
8.25" Red and White Ceramic Christmas Gnome Tealight Candle Holder
8.25" Red and White Ceramic Christmas Gnome Tealight Candle Holder
$18.99
walmart
Christmas Candle Holder Glitter Mosaic Stained Glass Votive
Christmas Candle Holder Glitter Mosaic Stained Glass Votive
$32.79
amazon
10.75" Decorative White Tealight Snowman With Star Cut-Outs Christmas Candle Holder
10.75" Decorative White Tealight Snowman With Star Cut-Outs Christmas Candle Holder
$33.68
walmartusa
Christmas Candle Holders
