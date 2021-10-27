Gift Wrap Ribbons & Bows

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Cards & Stationery
Ribbons
Gift Wrap Ribbons & Bows
Gift Wrap Ribbons & Bows
Reliant Ribbon Heart Iridescent Glitter Wired Edge Ribbon, 2-1/2 Inch X 20 Yards, Red
featured
Reliant Ribbon Heart Iridescent Glitter Wired Edge Ribbon, 2-1/2 Inch X 20 Yards, Red
$11.90
amazon
Reliant Ribbon Plush Velvet Lame Back Wired Edge Ribbon, 4 Inch X 5 Yards, Red
featured
Reliant Ribbon Plush Velvet Lame Back Wired Edge Ribbon, 4 Inch X 5 Yards, Red
$34.17
amazon
Berwick Offray 7/8" Wide Double Face Satin Ribbon, Chardonnay Gold, 100 Yards
featured
Berwick Offray 7/8" Wide Double Face Satin Ribbon, Chardonnay Gold, 100 Yards
$32.63
amazon
Berwick Offray 7/8" Wide Double Face Satin Ribbon, Rose Water Pink, 100 Yards
Berwick Offray 7/8" Wide Double Face Satin Ribbon, Rose Water Pink, 100 Yards
$30.59
amazon
Offray Ribbon, Lagoon Blue 7/8 inch Single Face Satin Polyester Ribbon for Sewing, Crafts, and Gifting, 18 feet, 1 Each
Offray Ribbon, Lagoon Blue 7/8 inch Single Face Satin Polyester Ribbon for Sewing, Crafts, and Gifting, 18 feet, 1 Each
$2.77
walmartusa
Berwick 1 10 1 10 Splendorette Crimped Curling Ribbon, 3/16-Inch Wide by 500-Yard Spool, Turquoise
Berwick 1 10 1 10 Splendorette Crimped Curling Ribbon, 3/16-Inch Wide by 500-Yard Spool, Turquoise
$5.67
amazon
Heatless Hair Curlers For Long Hair To Sleep In Overnight, No Heat Silk Curls Headband, Soft Foam Hair Rollers, Curling Ribbon and Flexi Rods for Natural Hair (Blue)
Heatless Hair Curlers For Long Hair To Sleep In Overnight, No Heat Silk Curls Headband, Soft Foam Hair Rollers, Curling Ribbon and Flexi Rods for Natural Hair (Blue)
$13.27
walmart
AK Trading 2" Wide x 10 Yards Vintage Floral Print Ribbon (Black)
AK Trading 2" Wide x 10 Yards Vintage Floral Print Ribbon (Black)
$9.00
amazon
Morex Ribbon 08803/500-156 Polyester Double Face Satin, 1/8" x 500 yd, Hot Pink
Morex Ribbon 08803/500-156 Polyester Double Face Satin, 1/8" x 500 yd, Hot Pink
$21.74
amazon
Morex Ribbon Wired Elite Cambridge Check Ribbon, 4 inch by 10 Yards, Natural/Black/White, 7593.100/10-613
Morex Ribbon Wired Elite Cambridge Check Ribbon, 4 inch by 10 Yards, Natural/Black/White, 7593.100/10-613
$17.13
amazon
Offray 1.5" White Lattice Ribbon, 9 Feet, 1 Each
Offray 1.5" White Lattice Ribbon, 9 Feet, 1 Each
$2.97
walmartusa
Offray Ribbon, Powder Blue 1 1/2 inch Grosgrain Polyester Ribbon for Sewing, Crafts, and Gifting, 12 feet, 1 Each
Offray Ribbon, Powder Blue 1 1/2 inch Grosgrain Polyester Ribbon for Sewing, Crafts, and Gifting, 12 feet, 1 Each
$1.97
walmartusa
Morex Ribbon 08838/50-007 Double Face Satin Ribbon, 1.5 inch by 50 yards, Shell Gray
Morex Ribbon 08838/50-007 Double Face Satin Ribbon, 1.5 inch by 50 yards, Shell Gray
$17.57
($22.24
save 21%)
amazon
Morex Ribbon Wired Nylon Chevron Glitz Ribbon, 2 1/2" x 50 yd, White/Silver
Morex Ribbon Wired Nylon Chevron Glitz Ribbon, 2 1/2" x 50 yd, White/Silver
$17.21
amazon
Morex Ribbon Double Face Satin Ribbon Petite Christmas Celebration, 5/8" x 25 Yd, Snowflake Red
Morex Ribbon Double Face Satin Ribbon Petite Christmas Celebration, 5/8" x 25 Yd, Snowflake Red
$7.49
amazon
Morex Ribbon 07716/00-579 Ribbon, Classic Green
Morex Ribbon 07716/00-579 Ribbon, Classic Green
$14.79
amazon
Morex Ribbon Wired Polyester Jupiter Ribbon, 2-1/2" x 50 yd, White/Silver
Morex Ribbon Wired Polyester Jupiter Ribbon, 2-1/2" x 50 yd, White/Silver
$16.02
amazon
JAM Paper 7/8" It's a Girl Ribbon | Michaels®
JAM Paper 7/8" It's a Girl Ribbon | Michaels®
$21.99
michaelsstores
Jillson Roberts Bulk 1-Inch Double Faced Satin Ribbon Available in 20 Colors, Red, 100 Yard Spool (BFR1009)
Jillson Roberts Bulk 1-Inch Double Faced Satin Ribbon Available in 20 Colors, Red, 100 Yard Spool (BFR1009)
$20.35
($21.95
save 7%)
amazon
JAM PAPER Gift Bows, Mega, 13 Diameter, Red, Bulk 100/Pack (2167013381B) | Quill
JAM PAPER Gift Bows, Mega, 13 Diameter, Red, Bulk 100/Pack (2167013381B) | Quill
$791.99
quill
JAM Paper Double Face Satin Ribbon, 1/8W x 100 yds, Black (52640343023) | Quill
JAM Paper Double Face Satin Ribbon, 1/8W x 100 yds, Black (52640343023) | Quill
$17.99
quill
JAM Paper® Double Faced Satin Ribbon, 3/8 Inch Wide x 25 Yards, Shocking Pink, Sold Individually (803SASHPI25)
JAM Paper® Double Faced Satin Ribbon, 3/8 Inch Wide x 25 Yards, Shocking Pink, Sold Individually (803SASHPI25)
$13.49
staples
JAM Paper Single Face Satin Ribbon, 2 1/2"W x 50 yds., Citrus Orange (J92575W18540KA)
JAM Paper Single Face Satin Ribbon, 2 1/2"W x 50 yds., Citrus Orange (J92575W18540KA)
$79.99
staples
JAM Paper® Curling Ribbon, 3/8 Inch Wide x 66 Feet per Ribbon Egg, Red, 12/Pack (40329792b)
JAM Paper® Curling Ribbon, 3/8 Inch Wide x 66 Feet per Ribbon Egg, Red, 12/Pack (40329792b)
$15.29
staples
JAM Paper Wire Edged Ribbon, 1 Inch x 3 Yards, Gold, Sold Individually (2210216378) | Quill
JAM Paper Wire Edged Ribbon, 1 Inch x 3 Yards, Gold, Sold Individually (2210216378) | Quill
$8.29
quill
JAM Paper Satin Deluxe Wired Light Blue Baby Ribbon | Michaels®
JAM Paper Satin Deluxe Wired Light Blue Baby Ribbon | Michaels®
$81.99
michaelsstores
JAM Paper 2.5" Wired Leopard Spots Ribbon | Michaels®
JAM Paper 2.5" Wired Leopard Spots Ribbon | Michaels®
$47.99
michaelsstores
Berwick Offray Single Face Satin Ribbon Royal Blue 3/8" X 100 Yd, 1 Each
Berwick Offray Single Face Satin Ribbon Royal Blue 3/8" X 100 Yd, 1 Each
$16.49
walmartusa
Morex Ribbon Double Face Satin Ribbon, 1.5 inch by 50 yards, Antique White
Morex Ribbon Double Face Satin Ribbon, 1.5 inch by 50 yards, Antique White
$20.11
amazon
Morex Ribbon, Nylon, 5/16 inch by 11 Yards, Espresso, Item 01207/10-539 Nylvalour Velvet Ribbon, 5/16" x 11 Yd
Morex Ribbon, Nylon, 5/16 inch by 11 Yards, Espresso, Item 01207/10-539 Nylvalour Velvet Ribbon, 5/16" x 11 Yd
$16.72
amazon
Morex Ribbon, Nylon, 2 inches by 11 Yards, Espresso, Item 01250/10-539 Nylvalour Velvet Ribbon, 2" x 11 Yd
Morex Ribbon, Nylon, 2 inches by 11 Yards, Espresso, Item 01250/10-539 Nylvalour Velvet Ribbon, 2" x 11 Yd
$37.82
amazon
3/16 Crimped Curling Ribbon - Orange - Roll 1 Polyethylene - Poly Ribbons Width: 3/16'' Length: 500 yd by Paper Mart
3/16 Crimped Curling Ribbon - Orange - Roll 1 Polyethylene - Poly Ribbons Width: 3/16'' Length: 500 yd by Paper Mart
$1.66
papermart
Morex Ribbon Nylvalour Velvet Ribbon, Nylon, 1 1/2 inches by 11 Yards, Wine, Item 01240/10-424, 1.5" x 11 Yd
Morex Ribbon Nylvalour Velvet Ribbon, Nylon, 1 1/2 inches by 11 Yards, Wine, Item 01240/10-424, 1.5" x 11 Yd
$29.55
amazon
Orchid Crimped Curling Ribbon yd - 3/16 X 500 - Polyethylene Ribbons by Paper Mart
Orchid Crimped Curling Ribbon yd - 3/16 X 500 - Polyethylene Ribbons by Paper Mart
$1.87
papermart
Offray Double Face Satin Craft Ribbon, 1-1/2-Inch Wide by 50-Yard Spool, Diamond Blue
Offray Double Face Satin Craft Ribbon, 1-1/2-Inch Wide by 50-Yard Spool, Diamond Blue
$23.74
($25.99
save 9%)
amazon
Morex Ribbon 07722/00-465 Ribbon, Purple
Morex Ribbon 07722/00-465 Ribbon, Purple
$17.72
amazon
Morex Ribbon Giraffe Grosgrain Ribbon, Polyester, 7/8" by 100 yd, Antique White, Item 05722/00-028
Morex Ribbon Giraffe Grosgrain Ribbon, Polyester, 7/8" by 100 yd, Antique White, Item 05722/00-028
$29.64
amazon
Morex Ribbon, Nylon, 3/8 inch by 11 Yards, Beauty, Item 01210/10-422 Nylvalour Velvet Ribbon, 3/8" x 11 Yd
Morex Ribbon, Nylon, 3/8 inch by 11 Yards, Beauty, Item 01210/10-422 Nylvalour Velvet Ribbon, 3/8" x 11 Yd
$19.56
amazon
Offray Ribbon, Silver 5/8 inch Metallic Ribbon, 1 Each
Offray Ribbon, Silver 5/8 inch Metallic Ribbon, 1 Each
$1.97
($3.49
save 44%)
walmartusa
Navy/White Falling Snow Wired Ribbon - 2-1/2 X 10 Yards - Embellishments & Trims by Paper Mart
Navy/White Falling Snow Wired Ribbon - 2-1/2 X 10 Yards - Embellishments & Trims by Paper Mart
$5.44
papermart
Berwick Offray Grosgrain Ribbon Polka Dot Red 7/8" X 100 Yd, 1 Each
Berwick Offray Grosgrain Ribbon Polka Dot Red 7/8" X 100 Yd, 1 Each
$61.21
walmartusa
Offray Ribbon, 1.3125 inch White Seamaid Ribbon, 21 feet, 1 Each
Offray Ribbon, 1.3125 inch White Seamaid Ribbon, 21 feet, 1 Each
$1.97
($2.19
save 10%)
walmartusa
JAM Raffia Ribbon, 100 Yards, Dark Grey, 1/Pack
JAM Raffia Ribbon, 100 Yards, Dark Grey, 1/Pack
$16.24
walmartusa
Le Prise™ 100 Yrds Silk Gift Pack Wrapping Bow Crafts Sewing Party Wedding Satin Ribbon Fabric in Yellow, Size 1.0 W x 0.01 D in | Wayfair
Le Prise™ 100 Yrds Silk Gift Pack Wrapping Bow Crafts Sewing Party Wedding Satin Ribbon Fabric in Yellow, Size 1.0 W x 0.01 D in | Wayfair
$17.24
wayfair
Slate Blue 2" wide 5yd satin ribbon, cotton frayed edges hand dyed, for Rustic wedding invitation ties, favors gift wrapping Party decor bows, Florist Bouquet supplies, Flat lay styling props
Slate Blue 2" wide 5yd satin ribbon, cotton frayed edges hand dyed, for Rustic wedding invitation ties, favors gift wrapping Party decor bows, Florist Bouquet supplies, Flat lay styling props
$18.00
amazon
JAM Paper® Curling Ribbon, 3/8 Inch Wide x 66 Feet per Ribbon Egg, Purple, 6/Pack (240318932a)
JAM Paper® Curling Ribbon, 3/8 Inch Wide x 66 Feet per Ribbon Egg, Purple, 6/Pack (240318932a)
$9.29
staples
JAM Paper 1.5" Classic Wired Edge Mesh Ribbon in Platinum | 1.5" x 25yd | Michaels®
JAM Paper 1.5" Classic Wired Edge Mesh Ribbon in Platinum | 1.5" x 25yd | Michaels®
$66.99
michaelsstores
JAM Paper Single Face Satin Ribbon, 2 1/2W x 50 yds, Pink (J92575W06140KA) | Quill
JAM Paper Single Face Satin Ribbon, 2 1/2W x 50 yds, Pink (J92575W06140KA) | Quill
$77.99
quill
Jillson Roberts 1-1/2 Inch Wire Edge Sheer Ribbon Available in 5 Colors, Red, 6-Count (FR3809)
Jillson Roberts 1-1/2 Inch Wire Edge Sheer Ribbon Available in 5 Colors, Red, 6-Count (FR3809)
$9.93
amazon
Jillson Roberts Bulk Spool 3/16" x 500 Yards Curling Ribbon Available in 18 Colors, Lime Green
Jillson Roberts Bulk Spool 3/16" x 500 Yards Curling Ribbon Available in 18 Colors, Lime Green
$8.84
amazon
JAM Paper Raffia Ribbon, Matte Chocolate Brown, 3/8 Inch x 100 Yards, Sold Individually (1086111) | Quill
JAM Paper Raffia Ribbon, Matte Chocolate Brown, 3/8 Inch x 100 Yards, Sold Individually (1086111) | Quill
$15.99
quill
Reliant Ribbon Woven Mesh Shiny Value Wired Edge Ribbon, 2-1/2 Inch X 50 Yards, Gold
Reliant Ribbon Woven Mesh Shiny Value Wired Edge Ribbon, 2-1/2 Inch X 50 Yards, Gold
$21.50
amazon
Reliant Ribbon Linen Gingham Edge Value Wired Edge Ribbon, 2-1/2 Inch X 50 Yards, Natural/red
Reliant Ribbon Linen Gingham Edge Value Wired Edge Ribbon, 2-1/2 Inch X 50 Yards, Natural/red
$21.84
amazon
Glitter Red/Red Damask Flckd Satin Wired Ribbon - 1-1/2 X 10 Yards - Polyester - Embellishments & Trims by Paper Mart
Glitter Red/Red Damask Flckd Satin Wired Ribbon - 1-1/2 X 10 Yards - Polyester - Embellishments & Trims by Paper Mart
$4.37
papermart
Reliant 2.5" Wired Bumble Bees Citrus Ribbon | Michaels®
Reliant 2.5" Wired Bumble Bees Citrus Ribbon | Michaels®
$40.99
michaelsstores
Morex Ribbon Carrot Patch Ribbon, Orange
Morex Ribbon Carrot Patch Ribbon, Orange
$10.87
amazon
Offray® 2" Acetate Satin Royal Blue Ribbon | Michaels®
Offray® 2" Acetate Satin Royal Blue Ribbon | Michaels®
$0.59
($1.99
save 70%)
michaelsstores
Reliant Ribbon 25766W-985-02J Art_and_Craft_Supply, Red/Green
Reliant Ribbon 25766W-985-02J Art_and_Craft_Supply, Red/Green
$21.64
amazon
Offray Ribbon, Apple Green 7/8 inch Grosgrain Polyester Ribbon for Sewing, Crafts, and Gifting, 18 feet, 1 Each
Offray Ribbon, Apple Green 7/8 inch Grosgrain Polyester Ribbon for Sewing, Crafts, and Gifting, 18 feet, 1 Each
$1.97
($3.49
save 44%)
walmartusa
Reliant Ribbon Metallic Sparkle Shimmer Lame Ribbon, 3/8 Inch X 100 Yards, Gold
Reliant Ribbon Metallic Sparkle Shimmer Lame Ribbon, 3/8 Inch X 100 Yards, Gold
$20.43
amazon
