Gift Tags & Labels

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Cards & Stationery
Gift Tags & Labels
Gift Tags & Labels
Share
Gift Tags & Labels
Chickabug - Vintage Red Truck Christmas Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 24
featured
Chickabug - Vintage Red Truck Christmas Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 24
$11.99
($17.00
save 29%)
zulily
"I Love You" Charm, Heart Gift Tag with Relief, Handmade Pendant for Necklace
featured
"I Love You" Charm, Heart Gift Tag with Relief, Handmade Pendant for Necklace
$19.00
amazon
Chickabug - Snowman Couple Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 28
featured
Chickabug - Snowman Couple Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 28
$11.99
($14.00
save 14%)
zulily
Gold Gift Tags By Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
Gold Gift Tags By Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$2.00
($3.49
save 43%)
michaelsstores
Tie-Dye Gift Tags
Tie-Dye Gift Tags
$0.99
hobbylobby
Gift Tags Love, Santa Claus
Gift Tags Love, Santa Claus
$3.50
thecontainerstore
Barker Creek Gift Tag Shaped Accents ̶ Set of 72
Barker Creek Gift Tag Shaped Accents ̶ Set of 72
$18.35
walmartusa
Chickabug - Country Santa Signed Santa Personalized Gift Label - Set of 28
Chickabug - Country Santa Signed Santa Personalized Gift Label - Set of 28
$11.99
($17.00
save 29%)
zulily
25mm Handmade Ceramic Charm, Red Star Christmas Gift Tags
25mm Handmade Ceramic Charm, Red Star Christmas Gift Tags
$4.99
amazon
Chickabug - Pink Nutcracker Ballet Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 24
Chickabug - Pink Nutcracker Ballet Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 24
$11.99
($17.00
save 29%)
zulily
Snowman Gift Tags
Snowman Gift Tags
$1.49
($2.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
White Mini Gift Tags Value ct By Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
White Mini Gift Tags Value ct By Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$2.00
($3.49
save 43%)
michaelsstores
Holiday Craft Gift Tags, Party Supplies, Wrappings, Christmas, 24 Pieces
Holiday Craft Gift Tags, Party Supplies, Wrappings, Christmas, 24 Pieces
$5.00
($10.99
save 55%)
walmartusa
Personalized Baby Shower Party Favor Gift Tags - Baby Zoo Animals - 1 set of 20
Personalized Baby Shower Party Favor Gift Tags - Baby Zoo Animals - 1 set of 20
$12.99
personalizationmall
12 Packs: 25 ct. (300 total) Small Gift Tags by Recollections™ in White | 1.625" x 3.25" | Michaels®
12 Packs: 25 ct. (300 total) Small Gift Tags by Recollections™ in White | 1.625" x 3.25" | Michaels®
$32.88
michaelsstores
Sizzix® Thinlits™ Gift Tags Die Set by Tim Holtz® | Michaels®
Sizzix® Thinlits™ Gift Tags Die Set by Tim Holtz® | Michaels®
$21.99
michaelsstores
Own The Mat - Wrestling - Birthday Party Or Wrestler Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
Own The Mat - Wrestling - Birthday Party Or Wrestler Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
$19.48
newegg
We'Ve Got - Leading - Birthday Party Or Leader Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
We'Ve Got - Leading - Birthday Party Or Leader Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
$19.99
newegg
Gift Tags With St - 100Pcs Gold And Watercolor Kraft Thank You Paper Tags With 100 Feet Natural Jute T For Wedding, Baby Shower, Party Favors
Gift Tags With St - 100Pcs Gold And Watercolor Kraft Thank You Paper Tags With 100 Feet Natural Jute T For Wedding, Baby Shower, Party Favors
$25.48
newegg
Canada Day - Canadian Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
Canada Day - Canadian Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
$16.48
newegg
Noah'S Ark - Baby Shower Or Birthday Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
Noah'S Ark - Baby Shower Or Birthday Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
$19.48
newegg
Happy Retirement - Retirement Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
Happy Retirement - Retirement Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
$15.93
newegg
Girl Baby Teddy - Baby Shower Or Birthday Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
Girl Baby Teddy - Baby Shower Or Birthday Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
$19.99
newegg
Personalized Christmas Gift Tag Stickers - Don't Open Until Christmas
Personalized Christmas Gift Tag Stickers - Don't Open Until Christmas
$15.99
personalizationmall
Watercolor Merry Christmas Personalized Holiday Gift Tags - 1 set of 20
Watercolor Merry Christmas Personalized Holiday Gift Tags - 1 set of 20
$12.99
personalizationmall
Family Initial Personalized Wine Bottle Gift Tag - 1 set of 12
Family Initial Personalized Wine Bottle Gift Tag - 1 set of 12
$10.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Gifts Tags - Polka Dots - 1 set of 20
Personalized Gifts Tags - Polka Dots - 1 set of 20
$12.99
personalizationmall
Father's Day Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -One of A Kind Dad
Father's Day Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -One of A Kind Dad
$2.49
walgreens
Everyday Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Paint Splash
Everyday Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Paint Splash
$2.49
walgreens
Hanukkah Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -World Of Beliefs
Hanukkah Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -World Of Beliefs
$2.49
walgreens
240 Pieces Christmas Tree Gift Tags Assorted Color Gift Tags Blank Paper Wishing Tree Tags with Organza Ribbons for Christmas Decoration
240 Pieces Christmas Tree Gift Tags Assorted Color Gift Tags Blank Paper Wishing Tree Tags with Organza Ribbons for Christmas Decoration
$25.48
newegg
Favor Tags Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Wedding Favor Tag Stylish Waves by Tumbalina
Favor Tags Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Wedding Favor Tag Stylish Waves by Tumbalina
$2.49
walgreens
Favor Tags Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Wedding Favor Tag Simple Leaves by Tumbalina
Favor Tags Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Wedding Favor Tag Simple Leaves by Tumbalina
$2.49
walgreens
Holiday Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Classic Christmas
Holiday Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Classic Christmas
$2.49
walgreens
Honbay 100PCS Handmade Hang Tags Brown Kraft Paper Round Gift Tags DIY Craft Tags Wedding Tags with 100 Feet Jute Twines
Honbay 100PCS Handmade Hang Tags Brown Kraft Paper Round Gift Tags DIY Craft Tags Wedding Tags with 100 Feet Jute Twines
$10.51
newegg
DIYASY Star Gift Tags,150PCS Kraft Paper Tags Party Favor Hang Tags Name Tags Gift Labels Wedding Party Favors with 32 Feet Jute Twine and Cotton.
DIYASY Star Gift Tags,150PCS Kraft Paper Tags Party Favor Hang Tags Name Tags Gift Labels Wedding Party Favors with 32 Feet Jute Twine and Cotton.
$12.48
newegg
Everyday Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Summer Fiesta
Everyday Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Summer Fiesta
$2.49
walgreens
Birthday Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Memphis Pattern
Birthday Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Memphis Pattern
$2.49
walgreens
50ct Metallic Gift Tags Black/Gold - Wondershop
50ct Metallic Gift Tags Black/Gold - Wondershop
$3.00
target
Photo Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Winter Whispers
Photo Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Winter Whispers
$2.49
walgreens
Holiday Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Oh Nuts
Holiday Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Oh Nuts
$2.49
walgreens
Thank You Tags - LeBeila 100 Gift Tags Round Brown Kraft Paper Tag Card with Jute Twine String for Wedding Favors, Personalized Craft, Bonbonniere.
Thank You Tags - LeBeila 100 Gift Tags Round Brown Kraft Paper Tag Card with Jute Twine String for Wedding Favors, Personalized Craft, Bonbonniere.
$10.64
newegg
The Holiday Aisle® Polka Dot Gift Tags in White/Yellow, Size 3.5 H x 2.0 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair 738E9E3C0F914EA4AE463C289DE70252
The Holiday Aisle® Polka Dot Gift Tags in White/Yellow, Size 3.5 H x 2.0 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair 738E9E3C0F914EA4AE463C289DE70252
$25.99
wayfair
Holiday Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Greetings For All
Holiday Gift Tags, Card & Stationery -Greetings For All
$2.49
walgreens
Paper Gift Tags, Thank You For Celebrating With Us Tags,100 Pcs Round Brown Tags For Wedding Baby Shower Party Favors With 100 Feet Jute T
Paper Gift Tags, Thank You For Celebrating With Us Tags,100 Pcs Round Brown Tags For Wedding Baby Shower Party Favors With 100 Feet Jute T
$20.48
newegg
90'S Throwback - 1990S Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
90'S Throwback - 1990S Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
$19.48
newegg
Blue Monkey Boy - Baby Shower Or Birthday Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
Blue Monkey Boy - Baby Shower Or Birthday Party Favor Gift Tags (Set Of 20)
$19.99
newegg
160 Pieces Christmas Kraft Paper Tags, Brown Christmas Kraft Gift Tags Hang Labels with 40m Twine String for Christmas Tree Present Decoration and.
160 Pieces Christmas Kraft Paper Tags, Brown Christmas Kraft Gift Tags Hang Labels with 40m Twine String for Christmas Tree Present Decoration and.
$13.74
newegg
American Greetings Christmas Gift Tags, Peel & Stick Holiday Designs (112-Count)
American Greetings Christmas Gift Tags, Peel & Stick Holiday Designs (112-Count)
$7.36
amazon
American Greetings Christmas Wrapping Paper Kit - 4 Red Patterned Rolls with Gridlines, 7 Bows and 30 Gift Tags (41-Count, 120 sq. ft.)
American Greetings Christmas Wrapping Paper Kit - 4 Red Patterned Rolls with Gridlines, 7 Bows and 30 Gift Tags (41-Count, 120 sq. ft.)
$17.84
amazon
Chickabug - Christmas Reindeer Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 24
Chickabug - Christmas Reindeer Personalized Gift Labels - Set of 24
$11.99
($17.00
save 29%)
zulily
Santa Belt Clothespin Gift Tag Clips
Santa Belt Clothespin Gift Tag Clips
$1.99
($3.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
Tree Felt Gift Tag - Garven
Tree Felt Gift Tag - Garven
$3.00
target
JAM Paper® Gift Tags with String, Mini, 1 3/4 x 1 1/10, Lime Green, 50/Pack (391919111)
JAM Paper® Gift Tags with String, Mini, 1 3/4 x 1 1/10, Lime Green, 50/Pack (391919111)
$10.49
staples
JAM Paper® Gift Tags with String, Medium, 2 3/8 x 4 3/4, Baby Blue, 100/pack (39197114B)
JAM Paper® Gift Tags with String, Medium, 2 3/8 x 4 3/4, Baby Blue, 100/pack (39197114B)
$30.49
staples
Graphique Painted Flowers Large Gift Bag - Pretty Floral Print in Teal and Pink, Grosgrain White Ribbon Handles and Coordinating Gift Tag, 12.5" x 10.5"
Graphique Painted Flowers Large Gift Bag - Pretty Floral Print in Teal and Pink, Grosgrain White Ribbon Handles and Coordinating Gift Tag, 12.5" x 10.5"
$8.18
amazon
JAM PAPER Glitter Gift Tags with String, Circular, 2 1/2 x 2 1/2, Teal, 30/Pack (52627209673)
JAM PAPER Glitter Gift Tags with String, Circular, 2 1/2 x 2 1/2, Teal, 30/Pack (52627209673)
$30.99
staples
JAM PAPER Gift Tags with String, Tiny, 2 3/4 x 1 3/8, Red, 100/pack (91932847B)
JAM PAPER Gift Tags with String, Tiny, 2 3/4 x 1 3/8, Red, 100/pack (91932847B)
$26.49
staples
JAM Paper Assorted Santa Handmade Christmas Gift Tag Stickers | Michaels®
JAM Paper Assorted Santa Handmade Christmas Gift Tag Stickers | Michaels®
$17.99
michaelsstores
JAM Paper® Gift Tags with String, Medium, 2 3/8 x 4 3/4, Baby Blue, 10/pack (39197114)
JAM Paper® Gift Tags with String, Medium, 2 3/8 x 4 3/4, Baby Blue, 10/pack (39197114)
$3.49
staples
Gift Tags & Labels
