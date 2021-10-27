Gift Bags & Boxes

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Cards & Stationery
Bags Boxes
Gift Bags & Boxes
Share
Gift Bags & Boxes
Papyrus Medium Gift Bag, Patterned Dots (1 Bag)
featured
Papyrus Medium Gift Bag, Patterned Dots (1 Bag)
$5.95
amazon
American Greetings Jumbo Plastic Christmas Gift Bag, Red & Green Dots
featured
American Greetings Jumbo Plastic Christmas Gift Bag, Red & Green Dots
$10.49
amazon
ABS Small Kraft Paper Bags w/ Handles Bulk, Gift Bags, Craft Grocery Shopping Retail Party Favors Wedding Bags Sacks in Blue | Wayfair ABSbfce73d
featured
ABS Small Kraft Paper Bags w/ Handles Bulk, Gift Bags, Craft Grocery Shopping Retail Party Favors Wedding Bags Sacks in Blue | Wayfair ABSbfce73d
$97.99
wayfair
American Greetings Large Christmas Gift Bags with Tissue Paper Bundle; 4 Gift Bags and 20 Sheets of Tissue Paper
American Greetings Large Christmas Gift Bags with Tissue Paper Bundle; 4 Gift Bags and 20 Sheets of Tissue Paper
$11.97
($13.99
save 14%)
amazon
ABS Sturdy Thick Paper Bags, Perfect For Present Gift Bags, Cotton Handle Bags Paper in Brown | Wayfair ABS0ae8d4d
ABS Sturdy Thick Paper Bags, Perfect For Present Gift Bags, Cotton Handle Bags Paper in Brown | Wayfair ABS0ae8d4d
$67.01
wayfair
American Greetings Birthday Gift Bag Happy Birthday to You with Flowers Medium - Pink
American Greetings Birthday Gift Bag Happy Birthday to You with Flowers Medium - Pink
$5.27
amazon
ANMINY 100 Pcs Candy Box Wedding Favor Sweet Gift Bags Paper in Orange | Wayfair 06FTB0015CPK
ANMINY 100 Pcs Candy Box Wedding Favor Sweet Gift Bags Paper in Orange | Wayfair 06FTB0015CPK
$15.88
wayfair
American Greetings Large Baby Yoda Gift Bag, The Child (1 Bag, 6-Sheets)
American Greetings Large Baby Yoda Gift Bag, The Child (1 Bag, 6-Sheets)
$6.99
amazon
ABS Kraft Paper Bags, Extra Large Gift Bags Gift Bags w/ Handles, Shopping Bags, Retail Bags, Paper Bags Paper in Brown | Wayfair ABS7a91551
ABS Kraft Paper Bags, Extra Large Gift Bags Gift Bags w/ Handles, Shopping Bags, Retail Bags, Paper Bags Paper in Brown | Wayfair ABS7a91551
$78.70
wayfair
Rose Gold Pink Glitter Kraft Paper Gift Bags For Wedding | Thank You Bag Favor Bags For Bridal Shower, Baby Shower, Valentine's Day, Holidays, Anniver
Rose Gold Pink Glitter Kraft Paper Gift Bags For Wedding | Thank You Bag Favor Bags For Bridal Shower, Baby Shower, Valentine's Day, Holidays, Anniver
$53.30
wayfairnorthamerica
ABS Gift Bags, Kraft Paper Gift Bags w/ Handles, Heavy Duty Matte Tote Paper Bags, Shopping Bags, Kraft Bags, Party Bags, Retail Bags in Blue
ABS Gift Bags, Kraft Paper Gift Bags w/ Handles, Heavy Duty Matte Tote Paper Bags, Shopping Bags, Kraft Bags, Party Bags, Retail Bags in Blue
$129.99
wayfair
ARTISAN by LANG Bee Giving Large Gift Bag (9020003), Multi
ARTISAN by LANG Bee Giving Large Gift Bag (9020003), Multi
$6.99
amazon
Glitter Ombre Gift Bags Bulk With Handles, Pastel Glitter Sparkling Gift Wrapping Paper Bags, For Mother's Day Baby Bridal Showers, Wedding Birthday P
Glitter Ombre Gift Bags Bulk With Handles, Pastel Glitter Sparkling Gift Wrapping Paper Bags, For Mother's Day Baby Bridal Showers, Wedding Birthday P
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ANMINY Coralline Gift Bags in Indigo, Size 4" H x 5" W | Wayfair 06FTB0010APL
ANMINY Coralline Gift Bags in Indigo, Size 4" H x 5" W | Wayfair 06FTB0010APL
$13.99
wayfair
ABS Medium Paper Gift Bags w/ Handles For Wedding, Bridal Shower in Pink | Wayfair B07GNC2TJC
ABS Medium Paper Gift Bags w/ Handles For Wedding, Bridal Shower in Pink | Wayfair B07GNC2TJC
$50.22
wayfair
"30 Watt "A Lot of Time" Wine Gift Bag, Pink"
"30 Watt "A Lot of Time" Wine Gift Bag, Pink"
$3.49
($4.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Sturdy Small Kraft Paper Bags With Handles Bulk, Bag Made Gift Bags , Craft Grocery Shopping Retail Party Favors Wedding Bags Sacks
Sturdy Small Kraft Paper Bags With Handles Bulk, Bag Made Gift Bags , Craft Grocery Shopping Retail Party Favors Wedding Bags Sacks
$93.99
wayfairnorthamerica
American Greetings All Occasion and Birthday Gift Bags for Him Bag Bundle, 3 Medium and 3 Large (6 Bags)
American Greetings All Occasion and Birthday Gift Bags for Him Bag Bundle, 3 Medium and 3 Large (6 Bags)
$15.88
amazon
Kraft Paper Bags, Kraft Paper Bags With Handles, Shopping Bags, Packaging Bags, Gift Bags, Recyclable Kraft Bags, Wedding Bags, Party Favor Bags
Kraft Paper Bags, Kraft Paper Bags With Handles, Shopping Bags, Packaging Bags, Gift Bags, Recyclable Kraft Bags, Wedding Bags, Party Favor Bags
$73.54
wayfairnorthamerica
ANMINY Hollow Cross Candy Box Gift Bags For Wedding Party Baby ShowerSet Of 50 Paper in Indigo | Wayfair 06FTB0015BLP-1
ANMINY Hollow Cross Candy Box Gift Bags For Wedding Party Baby ShowerSet Of 50 Paper in Indigo | Wayfair 06FTB0015BLP-1
$21.99
wayfair
ANMINY Burlap Gift Bags Drawstring Bags Jewelry Pouches Wedding Party FavorSet Of 25 6 | Wayfair 06FTB0002BWR
ANMINY Burlap Gift Bags Drawstring Bags Jewelry Pouches Wedding Party FavorSet Of 25 6 | Wayfair 06FTB0002BWR
$8.99
wayfair
ANMINY 100 Pcs Candy Box Wedding Favor Sweet Gift Bags Paper in Orange | Wayfair 06FTB0001CPK
ANMINY 100 Pcs Candy Box Wedding Favor Sweet Gift Bags Paper in Orange | Wayfair 06FTB0001CPK
$16.99
wayfair
American Greetings Marble and Plaid Medium Gift Bags with Tissue Paper (4-Count)
American Greetings Marble and Plaid Medium Gift Bags with Tissue Paper (4-Count)
$10.53
($13.99
save 25%)
walmartusa
American Greetings Extra Large Gift Bag, Chevron Stripe
American Greetings Extra Large Gift Bag, Chevron Stripe
$5.29
amazon
ABS Large Gift Bags Gift Bags, Gift Bags For Men, Wedding Gift Bags Paper Bags Paper in Black | Wayfair ABS80ea646
ABS Large Gift Bags Gift Bags, Gift Bags For Men, Wedding Gift Bags Paper Bags Paper in Black | Wayfair ABS80ea646
$73.99
wayfair
4" x 5" x 10" One-Piece Gift Boxes, White
4" x 5" x 10" One-Piece Gift Boxes, White
$49.99
staples
White Twisted Handle Gift Bags Gusset - 5 - Quantity: 250 - Twist Handle Bags - Baseweight: 60 Lbs Width: 10 Height/Depth: 13
White Twisted Handle Gift Bags Gusset - 5 - Quantity: 250 - Twist Handle Bags - Baseweight: 60 Lbs Width: 10 Height/Depth: 13
$78.44
papermart
NDN LINE 12 PCS Burlap Wine Gift Bags | Organic Jute Bottle Bag with Drawstring (Brown) | 10 White Window 2 Pink Window
NDN LINE 12 PCS Burlap Wine Gift Bags | Organic Jute Bottle Bag with Drawstring (Brown) | 10 White Window 2 Pink Window
$14.99
amazon
JAM Paper® Glossy Gift Boxes, Small, 2 x 2 x 2, Giraffe Glossy, 10/Pack (238326980a)
JAM Paper® Glossy Gift Boxes, Small, 2 x 2 x 2, Giraffe Glossy, 10/Pack (238326980a)
$19.29
staples
My Hero Academia LookSee Mystery Gift Box Includes 5 Themed Collectibles All Might Box
My Hero Academia LookSee Mystery Gift Box Includes 5 Themed Collectibles All Might Box
$29.99
newegg
JAM Matte Gift Bags, 10 x 13 x 6, 24/Pack, Blue & White Polka Dot, Large
JAM Matte Gift Bags, 10 x 13 x 6, 24/Pack, Blue & White Polka Dot, Large
$107.98
walmartusa
JAM Paper® - Colorful Christmas Trees Design Large Gift Box Mailer with Safety Lock - (12 1/4 x 3 x 17 5/8) - 6 per pack
JAM Paper® - Colorful Christmas Trees Design Large Gift Box Mailer with Safety Lock - (12 1/4 x 3 x 17 5/8) - 6 per pack
$37.99
newegg
Jillson & Roberts - White & Silver Polka Dot Small Gift Bag - Set of Three
Jillson & Roberts - White & Silver Polka Dot Small Gift Bag - Set of Three
$19.99
($30.00
save 33%)
zulily
Hallmark 13" Large Birthday Gift Bag with Tissue Paper (Birthday Cake Flag, Pink and Blue)
Hallmark 13" Large Birthday Gift Bag with Tissue Paper (Birthday Cake Flag, Pink and Blue)
$5.99
amazon
JAM PAPER Extra Large Christmas Gift Boxes, Coat Size, 20 x 14 x 4, Ho Ho Ho Foil Design
JAM PAPER Extra Large Christmas Gift Boxes, Coat Size, 20 x 14 x 4, Ho Ho Ho Foil Design
$7.99
staples
JAM PAPER Gift Bags with Rope Handles, X-Large, 12 1/2 x 17 x 6, Red Glossy, Bulk 100 Bags/Pack (674GLRE100)
JAM PAPER Gift Bags with Rope Handles, X-Large, 12 1/2 x 17 x 6, Red Glossy, Bulk 100 Bags/Pack (674GLRE100)
$443.99
staples
Hallmark Signature 7" Medium Valentine's Day Gift Bag with Tissue Paper (Heart Banner)
Hallmark Signature 7" Medium Valentine's Day Gift Bag with Tissue Paper (Heart Banner)
$8.99
amazon
Jillson Roberts Bulk Medium Gift Bags Available in 19 Colors, Red Matte, 120-Count (BMT909)
Jillson Roberts Bulk Medium Gift Bags Available in 19 Colors, Red Matte, 120-Count (BMT909)
$146.01
amazon
JAM PAPER Glossy Gift Bags with Rope Handles, Medium, 8 x 4 x 10, Pink, Bulk 100 Bags/Pack (672GLPI1 | Quill
JAM PAPER Glossy Gift Bags with Rope Handles, Medium, 8 x 4 x 10, Pink, Bulk 100 Bags/Pack (672GLPI1 | Quill
$266.99
quill
JAM PAPER Glossy Gift Bags with Rope Handles, Large, 10 x 5 x 13, Yellow, Bulk 100 Bags/Pack (673GLY | Quill
JAM PAPER Glossy Gift Bags with Rope Handles, Large, 10 x 5 x 13, Yellow, Bulk 100 Bags/Pack (673GLY | Quill
$345.99
quill
JAM Paper® Glossy Gift Boxes, Small, 2 x 2 x 2, Violet Glossy, 10/Pack (238326986a)
JAM Paper® Glossy Gift Boxes, Small, 2 x 2 x 2, Violet Glossy, 10/Pack (238326986a)
$19.29
staples
JAM Paper® - Medium (4 x 8 x 5 1/4) Purple Shooting Stars Design Gable Gift Box with Handle - Sold individually
JAM Paper® - Medium (4 x 8 x 5 1/4) Purple Shooting Stars Design Gable Gift Box with Handle - Sold individually
$12.03
newegg
JAM PAPER Matte Trapezoid Gift Bags with Rope Handles, 12 x 5 x 11, Chocolate Brown Matte, Bulk 100 Bags/Pack (1181214684B)
JAM PAPER Matte Trapezoid Gift Bags with Rope Handles, 12 x 5 x 11, Chocolate Brown Matte, Bulk 100 Bags/Pack (1181214684B)
$339.99
staples
Kraft Paper Bags, Craft Paper Bags With Handles, Shopping Bags, Packaging Bags, Gift Bags, Recyclable Kraft Bags, Wedding Bags, Party Favor Bags
Kraft Paper Bags, Craft Paper Bags With Handles, Shopping Bags, Packaging Bags, Gift Bags, Recyclable Kraft Bags, Wedding Bags, Party Favor Bags
$106.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Metal Gold Gift Boxes - 9 X 4-1/2 X 4-1/2 - Cardboard - Quantity: 100 - Colored Gift Boxes - Caliper : 0.24
Metal Gold Gift Boxes - 9 X 4-1/2 X 4-1/2 - Cardboard - Quantity: 100 - Colored Gift Boxes - Caliper : 0.24
$152.64
papermart
Festive Dogs Gift Bags
Festive Dogs Gift Bags
$7.99
thecontainerstore
Oriental Trading Company 12 Piece Large Monster Face Tote Gift Bags | Wayfair 13744420
Oriental Trading Company 12 Piece Large Monster Face Tote Gift Bags | Wayfair 13744420
$20.03
wayfair
Paper Gift Bags Gusset - 3 1/4 - Quantity: 25 - Twist Handle Bags - Baseweight: 69 Lbs Width: 5 1/2 Height/Depth: 8 3/8 by Paper Mart
Paper Gift Bags Gusset - 3 1/4 - Quantity: 25 - Twist Handle Bags - Baseweight: 69 Lbs Width: 5 1/2 Height/Depth: 8 3/8 by Paper Mart
$9.75
papermart
Celebrate It™ Shirt Gift Box, White | Michaels®
Celebrate It™ Shirt Gift Box, White | Michaels®
$1.49
michaelsstores
Caspari Santa's Helpers Paper Gift Bag, Small, 1 Count
Caspari Santa's Helpers Paper Gift Bag, Small, 1 Count
$6.12
amazon
Assorted Christmas Gift Boxes
Assorted Christmas Gift Boxes
$3.49
($6.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
12" Basket Gift Bag by Celebrate It™ 24ct. in Clear | 7" x 12" x 4" | Michaels®
12" Basket Gift Bag by Celebrate It™ 24ct. in Clear | 7" x 12" x 4" | Michaels®
$6.99
michaelsstores
Boshen Jewelry Drawstring Mesh Gift Bags Plastic in Blue | Wayfair 09TOB0008BYB
Boshen Jewelry Drawstring Mesh Gift Bags Plastic in Blue | Wayfair 09TOB0008BYB
$15.99
($20.99
save 24%)
wayfair
Large Bright Dots Square Gift Bag by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
Large Bright Dots Square Gift Bag by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$1.99
($4.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
Creative Converting Enchanting Elephants Gift Bags Paper in Gray/Pink | Wayfair DTC346350BAG
Creative Converting Enchanting Elephants Gift Bags Paper in Gray/Pink | Wayfair DTC346350BAG
$12.95
wayfair
Celebrate It™ Gift Box, Kraft | Michaels®
Celebrate It™ Gift Box, Kraft | Michaels®
$0.99
michaelsstores
Small Pink Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ 13ct. | Michaels®
Small Pink Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ 13ct. | Michaels®
$7.49
michaelsstores
12 Pack of Celebrate It™ White Gift Box | Michaels®
12 Pack of Celebrate It™ White Gift Box | Michaels®
$1.99
michaelsstores
8 Packs: 13 ct. (104 total) Medium Paper Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ in Black | 8" x 4.75" x 10" | Michaels®
8 Packs: 13 ct. (104 total) Medium Paper Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ in Black | 8" x 4.75" x 10" | Michaels®
$42.64
michaelsstores
8 Packs: 13 ct. (104 total) Small Solid Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ in Turquoise | 5.25" x 3.25" x 8.5" | Michaels®
8 Packs: 13 ct. (104 total) Small Solid Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ in Turquoise | 5.25" x 3.25" x 8.5" | Michaels®
$36.88
michaelsstores
Gift Bags & Boxes
