Deals on Outdoor Heating

featured

Nuu Garden 30" Round Star Wood Burning Fire Pit, Antique Bronze

$141.99
($299.99 save 53%)
ashleyhomestore
featured

Sunnydaze 34" Outdoor Large Fire Pit with Spark Screen, Black

$228.99
($324.99 save 30%)
ashleyhomestore
featured

ALEKO Steel Crossweave Fire Pit - Distressed Bronze - 36 Inches

$132.96
($191.41 save 31%)
walmartusa

ALEKO Rectangular Mosaic Tile Slated Steel Fire Pit Table - 36 inches - Brown

$291.64
walmartusa

Alison Outdoor 40" Light Weight Concrete Rectangle Gas Burning Fire Pit with Tank Holder, Dark Gray

$660.99
($9,999.00 save -7244%)
walmartusa

Alison Outdoor 31" Light Weight Concrete Round Gas Burning Fire Pit, Light Gray

$806.32
($1,231.99 save -80532%)
walmartusa

MF Studio 26" Metal Iron Round Fire Pit Deep Bowl Wood Fireplace with Mesh Screen and Poker Suitable for Outdoor Camping

$150.60
walmartusa

Pleasant Hearth OFW651R Colossal Outdoor Wood Fire Pit

$245.36
($259.99 save 6%)
walmartusa

Lexora Gambara 42 in. x 12 in. Round Fiberglass Propane Gas Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Round Burner Kit in Wood Like

$1,271.99
($1,609.00 save 0%)
homedepot

Peak Patio Fire Pit with 20lb Bag of Pellets

$229.99
($249.99 save 8%)
blainfarm&fleet

Peaktop - Outdoor 30 Inch Round Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

$123.80
($159.11 save 22%)
walmartusa

Pleasant Hearth OFW307R 28"Killian Wood Burning Fire Pit

$147.84
($149.99 save 1%)
walmartusa
Advertisement

Costway 1200W Portable Electric PTC Space Heater Safety Shut-Off Tilt

$35.69
($41.99 save 15%)
overstock

Sunnydaze 25" Outdoor Chalice Steel Fire Pit and Accessories, Black

$154.99
($219.99 save 30%)
ashleyhomestore

Better Homes & Gardens 30 inch Cauldron Wood Fire Pit, Antique Bronze

$105.03
($147.00 save 29%)
walmartusa

Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Fire Pit Dining Table

$349.98
($399.00 save 12%)
walmartusa

Fire Sense Hendricks Aluminum 34" Round LPG Fire Pit

$663.58
($834.99 save 21%)
walmartusa

UniFlame LP Gas Fire Pit Tabletop Column

$98.00
($129.95 save 25%)
walmartusa

Hanover 7-Ft. 48,000 BTU Steel Umbrella Propane Patio Heater in Bronze/Stainless Steel

$279.99
($299.99 save 7%)
walmartusa

Heat Storm Deluxe Infrared Quartz Wall 1000W Heater, Indoor, White, HS-1000-WX

$76.18
($109.99 save 31%)
walmartusa

Fire Sense Florence Woven Aluminum LPG Fire Pit

$658.63
($1,029.31 save -65763%)
walmartusa

Safavieh Grenada 30" Diameter Outdoor Fire Pit, Black

$138.83
($9,999.00 save -1443%)
walmartusa

Alison Outdoor 31" Light Weight Concrete Square Gas Burning Fire Pit, Light Gray

$694.38
($696.99 save 0%)
walmartusa

Peaktop 21" Outdoor Round Stone Wood Burning Fire Pit w/ Concrete Base

$150.59
($232.07 save 35%)
walmartusa
Advertisement

LEGACY HEATING Outdoor Gas Propane Fire Pit Pits Firepit Fireplace Dinning Table Tables with Lid, Lava Stone, 28 Inch, Square, 48000BTU, ETL Certification, for Garden Backyard Deck Patio

$181.03
($349.95 save 48%)
walmartusa

Hank Outdoor 32 Inch by 32 Inch Light Weight Concrete Gas-Burning Backyard Fire Pit, Natural Wood

$512.07
($931.99 save 45%)
walmartusa

Legacy Heating Standing Patio Heater, hammered black

$169.89
($189.99 save 11%)
walmartusa

AZ Patio Heaters Propane Fire Pit Hammered Bronze and Stainless Steel Finish

$365.16
($587.08 save 38%)
walmartusa

AZ Patio Heaters Propane Square Tile Top Fire Pit

$456.59
($499.00 save 8%)
walmartusa

Safavieh Jamaica Fire Pit, Metallic/Black

$239.99
($399.99 save 40%)
ashleyhomestore

Sunnydaze 70" Outdoor Rustic Wood-Burning Chiminea Fire Pit, Dark Orange

$374.99
($534.99 save 30%)
ashleyhomestore

Portable Cherry Electric Infrared Quartz Oscillating Tower Heater

$173.39
($205.31 save 16%)
overstock

Coral Coast Lathrop 24 in. Gas Square Metal and Mesh Fire Pit

$264.00
($278.00 save 5%)
walmartusa

XO Patio Heater XOFREC6032GR

$2,499.00
($3,250.00 save 33%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority

1500W Portable Safety Shut-Off Electric PTC Space Heater

$64.36
($71.51 save 10%)
overstock

Fire Sense Aged Chestnut Finish Patio Heater

$181.73
($215.00 save 15%)
walmartusa
Advertisement

Heat Storm Sahara Portable Infrared Space Heater, Home, Camouflage, HS-1500-ISAC

$139.16
($139.99 save 1%)
walmartusa

Fire Sense Weyland Square Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit

$825.77
walmartusa

Hiland Dual Bulb Electric Patio Heater

$189.99
($201.49 save 6%)
overstock

Pleasant Hearth Beacon 28" Fire Pit with Wheels

$69.99
($79.99 save 13%)
blainfarm&fleet

Star and Moon Steel Wood Burning Round Fire Pit

$134.56
($180.00 save 25%)
walmartusa

Pleasant Hearth Olivia Slate Top Fire Pit

$201.40
($303.78 save 34%)
walmartusa

Pleasant Hearth Hutchinson Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

$199.60
($233.99 save 15%)
walmartusa

Landmann USA Bromley Diamond Fire Pit

$67.02
($82.58 save 19%)
walmartusa

Tall Mocha Mainstays Patio Heater

$119.00
($129.00 save 8%)
walmartusa

Pleasant Hearth Wood Burning Traverse Fire Pit

$138.41
($199.99 save 31%)
walmartusa

Pleasant Hearth Stargazer Square Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

$115.75
($202.10 save 43%)
walmartusa

Pleasant Hearth OFW177FR Wilderness Wood Burning Fire Pit Ring

$41.22
($45.50 save 9%)
walmartusa
Advertisement

ALEKO Outdoor Patio Pyramid Propane 40,000 BTU Heater with Adjustable Thermostat

$539.99
overstock

Safavieh Bangkok Fire Pit, Metallic/Black

$370.99
($609.99 save 39%)
ashleyhomestore

Novogratz Poolside Collection Asher 27" Wood Burning Fire Pit with Grilling Surface, Aqua Haze

$309.99
($584.99 save 47%)
ashleyhomestore

Lynx Patio Heater LHEM48LP

$2,459.00
($2,679.00 save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority

Optimus Garage-Outdoor Floor Standing Infrared Patio Heater with Remote

$89.95
($118.99 save 24%)
walmartusa

Peaktop 30" Outdoor Round Wood Burning Fire Pit with Concrete Base

$298.60
($454.19 save 34%)
walmartusa

Mainstays Laurel 28" Outdoor Square Gas Fire Pit

$169.99
($199.99 save 15%)
walmartusa

DCS Patio Heater DRH48N

$1,499.00
($1,573.95 save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority

Vesuvius Brick Outdoor Square Gas Fire Pit

$355.99
($472.49 save 25%)
walmartusa

AZ Patio Heaters Square Slate Fire Pit

$306.63
($389.99 save 21%)
walmartusa

Blue Sky The Ridge Portable Fire Pit with Carry Bag

$84.99
($99.99 save 15%)
blainfarm&fleet

Sunnydaze 30" Outdoor Heavy Duty Fire Pit Ring Liner, Black

$158.99
($224.99 save 29%)
ashleyhomestore
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com