Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
holidaydeals
outdoor heating
Deals on Outdoor Heating
Share
Deals on Outdoor Heating
heaters
fire pit tables
fire pits
Nuu Garden 30" Round Star Wood Burning Fire Pit, Antique Bronze
featured
Nuu Garden 30" Round Star Wood Burning Fire Pit, Antique Bronze
$141.99
($299.99
save 53%)
ashleyhomestore
Sunnydaze 34" Outdoor Large Fire Pit with Spark Screen, Black
featured
Sunnydaze 34" Outdoor Large Fire Pit with Spark Screen, Black
$228.99
($324.99
save 30%)
ashleyhomestore
ALEKO Steel Crossweave Fire Pit - Distressed Bronze - 36 Inches
featured
ALEKO Steel Crossweave Fire Pit - Distressed Bronze - 36 Inches
$132.96
($191.41
save 31%)
walmartusa
ALEKO Rectangular Mosaic Tile Slated Steel Fire Pit Table - 36 inches - Brown
ALEKO Rectangular Mosaic Tile Slated Steel Fire Pit Table - 36 inches - Brown
$291.64
walmartusa
Alison Outdoor 40" Light Weight Concrete Rectangle Gas Burning Fire Pit with Tank Holder, Dark Gray
Alison Outdoor 40" Light Weight Concrete Rectangle Gas Burning Fire Pit with Tank Holder, Dark Gray
$660.99
($9,999.00
save -7244%)
walmartusa
Alison Outdoor 31" Light Weight Concrete Round Gas Burning Fire Pit, Light Gray
Alison Outdoor 31" Light Weight Concrete Round Gas Burning Fire Pit, Light Gray
$806.32
($1,231.99
save -80532%)
walmartusa
MF Studio 26" Metal Iron Round Fire Pit Deep Bowl Wood Fireplace with Mesh Screen and Poker Suitable for Outdoor Camping
MF Studio 26" Metal Iron Round Fire Pit Deep Bowl Wood Fireplace with Mesh Screen and Poker Suitable for Outdoor Camping
$150.60
walmartusa
Pleasant Hearth OFW651R Colossal Outdoor Wood Fire Pit
Pleasant Hearth OFW651R Colossal Outdoor Wood Fire Pit
$245.36
($259.99
save 6%)
walmartusa
Lexora Gambara 42 in. x 12 in. Round Fiberglass Propane Gas Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Round Burner Kit in Wood Like
Lexora Gambara 42 in. x 12 in. Round Fiberglass Propane Gas Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Round Burner Kit in Wood Like
$1,271.99
($1,609.00
save 0%)
homedepot
Peak Patio Fire Pit with 20lb Bag of Pellets
Peak Patio Fire Pit with 20lb Bag of Pellets
$229.99
($249.99
save 8%)
blainfarm&fleet
Peaktop - Outdoor 30 Inch Round Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Peaktop - Outdoor 30 Inch Round Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
$123.80
($159.11
save 22%)
walmartusa
Pleasant Hearth OFW307R 28"Killian Wood Burning Fire Pit
Pleasant Hearth OFW307R 28"Killian Wood Burning Fire Pit
$147.84
($149.99
save 1%)
walmartusa
Costway 1200W Portable Electric PTC Space Heater Safety Shut-Off Tilt
Costway 1200W Portable Electric PTC Space Heater Safety Shut-Off Tilt
$35.69
($41.99
save 15%)
overstock
Sunnydaze 25" Outdoor Chalice Steel Fire Pit and Accessories, Black
Sunnydaze 25" Outdoor Chalice Steel Fire Pit and Accessories, Black
$154.99
($219.99
save 30%)
ashleyhomestore
Better Homes & Gardens 30 inch Cauldron Wood Fire Pit, Antique Bronze
Better Homes & Gardens 30 inch Cauldron Wood Fire Pit, Antique Bronze
$105.03
($147.00
save 29%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Fire Pit Dining Table
Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Fire Pit Dining Table
$349.98
($399.00
save 12%)
walmartusa
Fire Sense Hendricks Aluminum 34" Round LPG Fire Pit
Fire Sense Hendricks Aluminum 34" Round LPG Fire Pit
$663.58
($834.99
save 21%)
walmartusa
UniFlame LP Gas Fire Pit Tabletop Column
UniFlame LP Gas Fire Pit Tabletop Column
$98.00
($129.95
save 25%)
walmartusa
Hanover 7-Ft. 48,000 BTU Steel Umbrella Propane Patio Heater in Bronze/Stainless Steel
Hanover 7-Ft. 48,000 BTU Steel Umbrella Propane Patio Heater in Bronze/Stainless Steel
$279.99
($299.99
save 7%)
walmartusa
Heat Storm Deluxe Infrared Quartz Wall 1000W Heater, Indoor, White, HS-1000-WX
Heat Storm Deluxe Infrared Quartz Wall 1000W Heater, Indoor, White, HS-1000-WX
$76.18
($109.99
save 31%)
walmartusa
Fire Sense Florence Woven Aluminum LPG Fire Pit
Fire Sense Florence Woven Aluminum LPG Fire Pit
$658.63
($1,029.31
save -65763%)
walmartusa
Safavieh Grenada 30" Diameter Outdoor Fire Pit, Black
Safavieh Grenada 30" Diameter Outdoor Fire Pit, Black
$138.83
($9,999.00
save -1443%)
walmartusa
Alison Outdoor 31" Light Weight Concrete Square Gas Burning Fire Pit, Light Gray
Alison Outdoor 31" Light Weight Concrete Square Gas Burning Fire Pit, Light Gray
$694.38
($696.99
save 0%)
walmartusa
Peaktop 21" Outdoor Round Stone Wood Burning Fire Pit w/ Concrete Base
Peaktop 21" Outdoor Round Stone Wood Burning Fire Pit w/ Concrete Base
$150.59
($232.07
save 35%)
walmartusa
LEGACY HEATING Outdoor Gas Propane Fire Pit Pits Firepit Fireplace Dinning Table Tables with Lid, Lava Stone, 28 Inch, Square, 48000BTU, ETL Certification, for Garden Backyard Deck Patio
LEGACY HEATING Outdoor Gas Propane Fire Pit Pits Firepit Fireplace Dinning Table Tables with Lid, Lava Stone, 28 Inch, Square, 48000BTU, ETL Certification, for Garden Backyard Deck Patio
$181.03
($349.95
save 48%)
walmartusa
Hank Outdoor 32 Inch by 32 Inch Light Weight Concrete Gas-Burning Backyard Fire Pit, Natural Wood
Hank Outdoor 32 Inch by 32 Inch Light Weight Concrete Gas-Burning Backyard Fire Pit, Natural Wood
$512.07
($931.99
save 45%)
walmartusa
Legacy Heating Standing Patio Heater, hammered black
Legacy Heating Standing Patio Heater, hammered black
$169.89
($189.99
save 11%)
walmartusa
AZ Patio Heaters Propane Fire Pit Hammered Bronze and Stainless Steel Finish
AZ Patio Heaters Propane Fire Pit Hammered Bronze and Stainless Steel Finish
$365.16
($587.08
save 38%)
walmartusa
AZ Patio Heaters Propane Square Tile Top Fire Pit
AZ Patio Heaters Propane Square Tile Top Fire Pit
$456.59
($499.00
save 8%)
walmartusa
Safavieh Jamaica Fire Pit, Metallic/Black
Safavieh Jamaica Fire Pit, Metallic/Black
$239.99
($399.99
save 40%)
ashleyhomestore
Sunnydaze 70" Outdoor Rustic Wood-Burning Chiminea Fire Pit, Dark Orange
Sunnydaze 70" Outdoor Rustic Wood-Burning Chiminea Fire Pit, Dark Orange
$374.99
($534.99
save 30%)
ashleyhomestore
Portable Cherry Electric Infrared Quartz Oscillating Tower Heater
Portable Cherry Electric Infrared Quartz Oscillating Tower Heater
$173.39
($205.31
save 16%)
overstock
Coral Coast Lathrop 24 in. Gas Square Metal and Mesh Fire Pit
Coral Coast Lathrop 24 in. Gas Square Metal and Mesh Fire Pit
$264.00
($278.00
save 5%)
walmartusa
XO Patio Heater XOFREC6032GR
XO Patio Heater XOFREC6032GR
$2,499.00
($3,250.00
save 33%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
1500W Portable Safety Shut-Off Electric PTC Space Heater
1500W Portable Safety Shut-Off Electric PTC Space Heater
$64.36
($71.51
save 10%)
overstock
Fire Sense Aged Chestnut Finish Patio Heater
Fire Sense Aged Chestnut Finish Patio Heater
$181.73
($215.00
save 15%)
walmartusa
Heat Storm Sahara Portable Infrared Space Heater, Home, Camouflage, HS-1500-ISAC
Heat Storm Sahara Portable Infrared Space Heater, Home, Camouflage, HS-1500-ISAC
$139.16
($139.99
save 1%)
walmartusa
Fire Sense Weyland Square Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit
Fire Sense Weyland Square Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit
$825.77
walmartusa
Hiland Dual Bulb Electric Patio Heater
Hiland Dual Bulb Electric Patio Heater
$189.99
($201.49
save 6%)
overstock
Pleasant Hearth Beacon 28" Fire Pit with Wheels
Pleasant Hearth Beacon 28" Fire Pit with Wheels
$69.99
($79.99
save 13%)
blainfarm&fleet
Star and Moon Steel Wood Burning Round Fire Pit
Star and Moon Steel Wood Burning Round Fire Pit
$134.56
($180.00
save 25%)
walmartusa
Pleasant Hearth Olivia Slate Top Fire Pit
Pleasant Hearth Olivia Slate Top Fire Pit
$201.40
($303.78
save 34%)
walmartusa
Pleasant Hearth Hutchinson Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Pleasant Hearth Hutchinson Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
$199.60
($233.99
save 15%)
walmartusa
Landmann USA Bromley Diamond Fire Pit
Landmann USA Bromley Diamond Fire Pit
$67.02
($82.58
save 19%)
walmartusa
Tall Mocha Mainstays Patio Heater
Tall Mocha Mainstays Patio Heater
$119.00
($129.00
save 8%)
walmartusa
Pleasant Hearth Wood Burning Traverse Fire Pit
Pleasant Hearth Wood Burning Traverse Fire Pit
$138.41
($199.99
save 31%)
walmartusa
Pleasant Hearth Stargazer Square Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Pleasant Hearth Stargazer Square Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
$115.75
($202.10
save 43%)
walmartusa
Pleasant Hearth OFW177FR Wilderness Wood Burning Fire Pit Ring
Pleasant Hearth OFW177FR Wilderness Wood Burning Fire Pit Ring
$41.22
($45.50
save 9%)
walmartusa
ALEKO Outdoor Patio Pyramid Propane 40,000 BTU Heater with Adjustable Thermostat
ALEKO Outdoor Patio Pyramid Propane 40,000 BTU Heater with Adjustable Thermostat
$539.99
overstock
Safavieh Bangkok Fire Pit, Metallic/Black
Safavieh Bangkok Fire Pit, Metallic/Black
$370.99
($609.99
save 39%)
ashleyhomestore
Novogratz Poolside Collection Asher 27" Wood Burning Fire Pit with Grilling Surface, Aqua Haze
Novogratz Poolside Collection Asher 27" Wood Burning Fire Pit with Grilling Surface, Aqua Haze
$309.99
($584.99
save 47%)
ashleyhomestore
Lynx Patio Heater LHEM48LP
Lynx Patio Heater LHEM48LP
$2,459.00
($2,679.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Optimus Garage-Outdoor Floor Standing Infrared Patio Heater with Remote
Optimus Garage-Outdoor Floor Standing Infrared Patio Heater with Remote
$89.95
($118.99
save 24%)
walmartusa
Peaktop 30" Outdoor Round Wood Burning Fire Pit with Concrete Base
Peaktop 30" Outdoor Round Wood Burning Fire Pit with Concrete Base
$298.60
($454.19
save 34%)
walmartusa
Mainstays Laurel 28" Outdoor Square Gas Fire Pit
Mainstays Laurel 28" Outdoor Square Gas Fire Pit
$169.99
($199.99
save 15%)
walmartusa
DCS Patio Heater DRH48N
DCS Patio Heater DRH48N
$1,499.00
($1,573.95
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Vesuvius Brick Outdoor Square Gas Fire Pit
Vesuvius Brick Outdoor Square Gas Fire Pit
$355.99
($472.49
save 25%)
walmartusa
AZ Patio Heaters Square Slate Fire Pit
AZ Patio Heaters Square Slate Fire Pit
$306.63
($389.99
save 21%)
walmartusa
Blue Sky The Ridge Portable Fire Pit with Carry Bag
Blue Sky The Ridge Portable Fire Pit with Carry Bag
$84.99
($99.99
save 15%)
blainfarm&fleet
Sunnydaze 30" Outdoor Heavy Duty Fire Pit Ring Liner, Black
Sunnydaze 30" Outdoor Heavy Duty Fire Pit Ring Liner, Black
$158.99
($224.99
save 29%)
ashleyhomestore
