Outdoor Lounge Furniture Deals

featured

Amalfi Chaise Replacement Cushion Canvas Granite Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$349.00
ballarddesigns
featured

Amalfi Double Chaise 2-Piece Replacement Cushion Set Canopy Stripe Red/White Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$520.20
($578.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns
featured

Suzanne Kasler Directoire Chaise Replacement Cushion Canvas Navy Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$314.10
($349.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

Suzanne Kasler Directoire Chaise Replacement Cushion Canopy Stripe Black/White Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$359.10
($399.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

Madison Chaise Replacement Cushion Set Canopy Stripe Black/Sand Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$314.10
($349.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

Amalfi Chaise Replacement Cushion Canopy Stripe Taupe/Sand Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$359.10
($399.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

Amalfi Double Chaise 2-Piece Replacement Cushion Set Canvas Sand Sunbrella with Black Welt - Ballard Designs

$646.20
($718.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

Madison Chaise Replacement Cushion Set Canvas Rust Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$215.10
($239.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

Lake Front Patio Glider, One Size , Green

$321.00
($600.00 save 47%)
jcpenney

Baxton Studio Garold Mid-Century Modern Brown Woven Rattan and Black Wood 2-Piece Cane Dining Chair Set

$315.00
($480.00 save 34%)
walmartusa

CoastalVogue Satori 24" Wide Shower Bench, Gray

$129.99
($215.00 save 40%)
ashleyhomestore

Zuri Patio Collection Patio Side Table, One Size , White

$183.00
($320.00 save 43%)
jcpenney
Advertisement

Arden Selections Oasis 75 x 23 in. Outdoor Chaise Cushion - Cloud White

$259.99
($274.99 save 5%)
walmartusa

Baxton Studio Branson Modern and Contemporary Blue Finished Metal Outdoor Side Table

$56.36
($68.00 save 17%)
walmartusa

Alaterre Furniture Canaan All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Sofa with Cushions - Brown

$854.10
($1,699.00 save -85310%)
macy's

Replacement Ottoman Cushion - 24x23 Canvas Kiwi Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$170.10
($189.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

Armen Living Eve Cushioned Teak Outdoor Lounge Chair - Teal

$696.19
($1,741.00 save -69519%)
walmartusa

Maison Ottoman Replacement Cushion Canvas Navy Sunbrella with Sand Welt - Ballard Designs

$179.10
($199.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

Colorado Outdoor Patio Furniture by Gardennaire - 2x Aluminum Framed Ottomans with Cushion

$230.79
($288.49 save 20%)
overstock

Blu Dot Low Fade Outdoor Lounge Chair - Color: Brown

$899.00
lumens

Simpli Home Janelle Square Outdoor Pouf, Multi

$102.99
($317.99 save 68%)
ashleyhomestore

Bernhardt Capri Sofa, with Sunbrella Cushions

$3,635.10
($7,659.00 save 57%)
macys

Amalfi Ottoman Replacement Cushion Windowpane Spa Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$157.50
($175.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

Blazing Needles All-Weather Indoor/Outdoor Bench Cushion

$43.49
overstock
Advertisement

Sunnydaze Danielle Hanging Egg Chair, One Size , Gray

$449.00
($650.00 save 31%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

Sundown Treasure Adirondack Chair, Turquoise

$309.99
($389.99 save 21%)
ashleyhomestore

Vifah Malibu Outdoor Diamond 5ft Eucalyptus Hardwood Bench, Brown

$254.99
($304.99 save 16%)
ashleyhomestore

Amazonia Eucalyptus Chaise Sun Lounger - 1 Piece

$208.23
($244.98 save 15%)
overstock

Crosley Griffith Side Table, Pastel Pink

$64.99
($94.99 save 32%)
ashleyhomestore

OS Home & Office 516CTB Fan Back Balcony Glider Cedar, Tudor Brown

$579.99
overstock

Baxton Studio Lavinia Modern and Contemporary Blue Finished Metal Outdoor Side Table

$56.36
($68.00 save 17%)
walmartusa

Vifah Bradley Outdoor Diamond 4ft Bench, White

$297.99
($395.99 save 25%)
ashleyhomestore

Sunnydaze Caroline Hanging Egg Chair, One Size , Gray

$389.00
($600.00 save 35%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

Vifah Outdoor Nautical Curve Eucalyptus Wooden Outdoor Sofa Chair with Cushion, Honey

$408.99
($434.99 save 6%)
ashleyhomestore

Replacement Sling for Classic Beach Ottoman Canopy Stripe Cornflower/White Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$22.50
($25.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

Dukap Enzo 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Sofa Set, Black/Gray

$521.99
($1,064.99 save -52099%)
ashleyhomestore
Advertisement

Amazonia Chamonix Eucalyptus Wood Dining Set Table Black with 8 Catalina Stacking Armchairs, Seating Capacity: 8

$1,355.41
($1,700.00 save 0%)
walmartusa

Amalfi Cuddle Ottoman Fast Dry Replacement Cushion Canvas Sand Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$269.10
($299.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

August Grove® Ratto Adirondack Porch Swing Plastic in White, Size 34.0 H x 29.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair 0D75E29605D046639A032B1606878097

$769.99
($782.50 save 2%)
wayfair

Portals Outdoor Sofa with Natural Teak Wood Accent and Grey Cushions

$911.73
overstock

Outdoor Pouf Canopy Stripe Black/Sand Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$359.10
($399.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

Willard Collection Patio Rocking Chair, One Size , Brown

$214.00
($300.00 save 29%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

Amalfi Ottoman Replacement Cushion Canopy Stripe Taupe/Sand Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$179.10
($199.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

Classic Beach Ottoman Canvas White Sunbrella - Ballard Designs

$179.10
($199.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

Arden Selections 72" x 21" Black and Green Tropical Rectangle Chaise Lounge Outdoor Seating Cushion

$58.84
($64.99 save 9%)
walmartusa

Bee & Willow Home Nantucket Wicker Stacking Chair In Sage

$60.00
bedbath&beyond

Bernhardt Capri Outdoor Ottoman w/ Cushion in Gray/White/Black, Size 17.0 H x 41.0 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair OP1011_6028-034

$1,843.00
($2,304.00 save 50%)
wayfair

Andorra Rattan Dining Chair - Ballard Designs

$478.99
($599.00 save 20%)
ballarddesigns
Advertisement

Quik Chair Max Shade Adjustable Folding Camp Chair - Blue

$44.98
walmartusa

Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket - Grizzly Bear Print Pattern, Lightweight Hypoallergenic Bed or Couch Soft Plush Blanket for Adults and Kids by Lavish Home

$20.00
($44.99 save 56%)
walmartusa

La-Z-Boy Nolin 3pc Weathered Brown Sectional Plus 1 Ottoman with Sunbrella Spectrum Denim Fabric

$1,258.12
($2,079.99 save 50%)
overstock

Leisure Made Mitchell 5-Pieces Wicker Outdoor Sectional Set with Red Cushions

$1,499.00
($2,499.00 save 50%)
homedepot

Lagoon Tahiti Chaise Lounge - White

$206.10
($399.00 save 48%)
macy's

Saarinen 35.75-Inch Round Coffee Table, Outdoor by Knoll - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (162TR-VBO-1)

$3,312.00
ylighting

Hampton Bay Briar Ridge Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Deep Seating Lounge Chair with CushionGuard Midnight Navy Blue Cushions (2-Pack)

$579.00
($729.00 save 21%)
homedepot

Joss & Main Delgado Ottoman Wood in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 38.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair 24E30B7B56D24621A0FEBC9D27BBB8C2

$820.00
wayfair

Corinth Solid Dark Gray Indoor/ Outdoor Pouf

$151.28
($177.98 save 15%)
overstock

Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket - American Flag Bald Eagle Print, Lightweight Hypoallergenic Bed Couch Plush Blanket for Adults and Kids by Lavish Home

$21.19
($24.68 save 14%)
walmartusa

LACOO 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Set Bistro Set Morden Conversation Set with Table, Balck

$89.32
($159.99 save 44%)
walmartusa

Madison Outdoor Stripe Bench - Black/White - Kim Salmela

$895.00
onekingslane
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com