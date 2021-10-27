Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
holidaydeals
outdoor-furniture
lawn-garden
Lawn & Garden Furniture Deals
Share
Lawn & Garden Furniture Deals
Best Redwood Wood Elevated Planter Wood in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 48.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair SPBC-121248B6E1905
featured
Best Redwood Wood Elevated Planter Wood in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 48.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair SPBC-121248B6E1905
$769.99
($829.99
save 7%)
wayfair
Algoma GO2 Traveler Nylon Hammock, Multicolor
featured
Algoma GO2 Traveler Nylon Hammock, Multicolor
$25.49
($29.99
save 15%)
kohl's
Safavieh Ming Forest Garden Stool, Red
featured
Safavieh Ming Forest Garden Stool, Red
$129.99
($164.99
save 21%)
ashleyhomestore
The Garden Bench by James Tissot Gallery Wrapped Canvas Giclee Art (20 in x 30 in)
The Garden Bench by James Tissot Gallery Wrapped Canvas Giclee Art (20 in x 30 in)
$176.49
overstock
Patio Hammock, Multi
Patio Hammock, Multi
$206.99
($319.99
save 35%)
ashleyhomestore
Aoodor 4.3' W x 4.3' D Mini Greenhouse Steel in White | Wayfair 800-012-WH
Aoodor 4.3' W x 4.3' D Mini Greenhouse Steel in White | Wayfair 800-012-WH
$78.99
($89.99
save 12%)
wayfair
Stone Hammock Chair - Stone - 39.25" x 0.20" x 46.00"
Stone Hammock Chair - Stone - 39.25" x 0.20" x 46.00"
$57.19
($63.54
save 10%)
overstock
Alpine Corporation Daisy Metal Garden Bench, White
Alpine Corporation Daisy Metal Garden Bench, White
$267.34
($334.17
save 20%)
homedepot
Alpine Corporation Outdoor 2 Person Metal Butterfly Shaped Garden Bench, Red
Alpine Corporation Outdoor 2 Person Metal Butterfly Shaped Garden Bench, Red
$199.49
($268.01
save 26%)
overstock
Set of 4 25" Seat Counter Height Transparent Barstool Modern Ghost Stool Armless Chairs Molded Crystal With Back Garden
Set of 4 25" Seat Counter Height Transparent Barstool Modern Ghost Stool Armless Chairs Molded Crystal With Back Garden
$496.08
($551.20
save 10%)
overstock
Nestfair Indoor or Outdoor Use Classic Hammock with Stand for 2 Person
Nestfair Indoor or Outdoor Use Classic Hammock with Stand for 2 Person
$194.82
($218.99
save 11%)
overstock
Kijaro 1 - Person Ultralight Hammock,Journey Series Print,Victoria Desert Orange
Kijaro 1 - Person Ultralight Hammock,Journey Series Print,Victoria Desert Orange
$26.36
($40.00
save 34%)
walmartusa
Aria Garden Stool - Ivory
Aria Garden Stool - Ivory
$95.00
onekingslane
King Canopy 10 ft x 10 ft Square Portable Greenhouse
King Canopy 10 ft x 10 ft Square Portable Greenhouse
$193.93
($197.97
save 2%)
walmartusa
Ophelia & Co. 'My Greenhouse Roses III' Watercolor Painting Print Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Green/Yellow, Size 21.5 H x 21.5 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair
Ophelia & Co. 'My Greenhouse Roses III' Watercolor Painting Print Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Green/Yellow, Size 21.5 H x 21.5 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair
$109.99
wayfair
Ophelia & Co. 'My Greenhouse Fruit IV' Watercolor Painting Print Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Green, Size 39.5 H x 39.5 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair
Ophelia & Co. 'My Greenhouse Fruit IV' Watercolor Painting Print Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Green, Size 39.5 H x 39.5 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair
$109.99
wayfair
Kaggan Garden Bench
Kaggan Garden Bench
$989.10
($1,099.00
save -98810%)
macys
48" Brown Contemporary Three Seater Outdoor Garden Bench
48" Brown Contemporary Three Seater Outdoor Garden Bench
$373.44
walmartusa
Monroe Lane Black Iron Patio Bench
Monroe Lane Black Iron Patio Bench
$360.00
($600.00
save 40%)
belk
Nestfair 4 Tiers Indoor Outdoor Greenhouse With wheels
Nestfair 4 Tiers Indoor Outdoor Greenhouse With wheels
$113.99
($123.99
save 8%)
overstock
Lisa Audit "My Greenhouse Flowers V" Framed Plexiglass Wall Art Set of 3
Lisa Audit "My Greenhouse Flowers V" Framed Plexiglass Wall Art Set of 3
$101.69
($137.98
save 26%)
overstock
Qualfurn Black Particle Board Hall Tree with Coat Hanger and Storage Bench
Qualfurn Black Particle Board Hall Tree with Coat Hanger and Storage Bench
$579.00
homedepot
Oriental Furniture 18" Ladies Blue & White Porcelain Garden Stool
Oriental Furniture 18" Ladies Blue & White Porcelain Garden Stool
$136.99
($210.00
save 35%)
walmartusa
Outsunny Rustic Outdoor Patio Wagon Wheel Wooden Bench Chair, for your Garden, Patio, or Entryway
Outsunny Rustic Outdoor Patio Wagon Wheel Wooden Bench Chair, for your Garden, Patio, or Entryway
$119.99
($166.64
save 28%)
overstock
Outsunny Single Glider Patio Swing Rocking Chair with Breathable Mesh, Smooth Arms for Backyard, Garden, Lawn, Grey
Outsunny Single Glider Patio Swing Rocking Chair with Breathable Mesh, Smooth Arms for Backyard, Garden, Lawn, Grey
$89.99
($112.99
save 20%)
overstock
Outsunny Walk-in Garden Greenhouse Fully Enclosed with Extra Thick Steel Tubing, 4 Windows, & 2 Zippered Doors
Outsunny Walk-in Garden Greenhouse Fully Enclosed with Extra Thick Steel Tubing, 4 Windows, & 2 Zippered Doors
$210.28
($268.92
save 22%)
overstock
Greek Key Garden Stool - Blue/White
Greek Key Garden Stool - Blue/White
$275.00
onekingslane
POLYWOOD® Vineyard Plastic Garden Bench Plastic in Green, Size 35.25 H x 24.0 D in | Wayfair GNB48GR
POLYWOOD® Vineyard Plastic Garden Bench Plastic in Green, Size 35.25 H x 24.0 D in | Wayfair GNB48GR
$354.00
($470.00
save 25%)
wayfair
Kinbor Metal Raised Bed with Trellis, Elevated Garden Planter Box for Yard, Patio, Free Standing Outdoor Container Bed
Kinbor Metal Raised Bed with Trellis, Elevated Garden Planter Box for Yard, Patio, Free Standing Outdoor Container Bed
$89.99
($99.99
save 10%)
overstock
Lazy Daze Hammocks 12 Feet Steel Hammock Stand with Quilted Fabric Hammock Combo and Pillow, Stripe
Lazy Daze Hammocks 12 Feet Steel Hammock Stand with Quilted Fabric Hammock Combo and Pillow, Stripe
$152.99
($169.99
save 10%)
overstock
International Caravan Drum Ceramic Garden Stool
International Caravan Drum Ceramic Garden Stool
$100.79
overstock
Portola Garden Bench - Frontgate
Portola Garden Bench - Frontgate
$1,424.05
($1,499.00
save 0%)
frontgate
Surfside 4-foot Outdoor Hand-scraped Garden Bench by Havenside Home
Surfside 4-foot Outdoor Hand-scraped Garden Bench by Havenside Home
$157.94
($191.49
save 18%)
overstock
Garden Wooden Potting Bench Work Station Table Storage Shelf w/ Drawer
Garden Wooden Potting Bench Work Station Table Storage Shelf w/ Drawer
$129.60
($139.49
save 7%)
overstock
Outsunny 55" W x 55" D Greenhouse Polyethylene Film/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 6.23 H x 4.58 W in | Wayfair 845-411
Outsunny 55" W x 55" D Greenhouse Polyethylene Film/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 6.23 H x 4.58 W in | Wayfair 845-411
$76.85
($111.99
save 31%)
wayfair
Palram HG5504G Hybrid Hobby Greenhouse, 6' x 4' x 7', Forest Green
Palram HG5504G Hybrid Hobby Greenhouse, 6' x 4' x 7', Forest Green
$509.55
($878.40
save 42%)
amazon
Safavieh Modern Hexagon Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool, Orange
Safavieh Modern Hexagon Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool, Orange
$84.99
($95.32
save 11%)
amazon
Safavieh Alair Modern Abstract Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool, Multicolored
Safavieh Alair Modern Abstract Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool, Multicolored
$85.26
amazon
Safavieh Medallion Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in Blue, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair ACS4512A
Safavieh Medallion Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in Blue, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair ACS4512A
$126.99
($252.00
save 50%)
wayfair
Safavieh Beijing Filigree Indoor/Outdoor Garden Patio Stool, Orange
Safavieh Beijing Filigree Indoor/Outdoor Garden Patio Stool, Orange
$59.94
($118.10
save 49%)
walmartusa
Hexagon Garden Stool
Hexagon Garden Stool
$170.10
($299.00
save 43%)
macys
SAFAVIEH Flora Antique White Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool
SAFAVIEH Flora Antique White Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool
$85.94
($217.00
save 60%)
overstock
Pure Garden Greenhouses - Walk-In Greenhouse
Pure Garden Greenhouses - Walk-In Greenhouse
$69.98
($169.99
save 59%)
zulily
Ocean Jewel Garden Stool
Ocean Jewel Garden Stool
$125.10
($239.00
save 48%)
macys
SAMAY Swing Sets and Slides TURQUISE - Turquoise Hanging Hammock Pod Chair
SAMAY Swing Sets and Slides TURQUISE - Turquoise Hanging Hammock Pod Chair
$46.99
($70.00
save 33%)
zulily
SAFAVIEH Lantana Plated Silver Glazed Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool
SAFAVIEH Lantana Plated Silver Glazed Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool
$95.19
($249.00
save 62%)
overstock
Safavieh Camilla Coin Indoor/Outdoor Garden Patio Stool, Cream
Safavieh Camilla Coin Indoor/Outdoor Garden Patio Stool, Cream
$67.19
($93.52
save 28%)
walmartusa
Safavieh Ocean Cloud Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool, Blue
Safavieh Ocean Cloud Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool, Blue
$99.50
amazon
Costway Beach Cabana Sandbox Retractable w/ Canopy Bench Seat Kids - See Details
Costway Beach Cabana Sandbox Retractable w/ Canopy Bench Seat Kids - See Details
$390.99
overstock
CASAINC 9.3 ft. Outdoor Free Standing Blue Colorful Classic Hammock with Stand
CASAINC 9.3 ft. Outdoor Free Standing Blue Colorful Classic Hammock with Stand
$166.15
($244.78
save 32%)
homedepot
Outdoor Decor Ruby Red Hammock, Red, 116L x 60W
Outdoor Decor Ruby Red Hammock, Red, 116L x 60W
$98.99
($107.99
save 8%)
walmartusa
EROMMY 10" W x 26" D Greenhouse PVC Vinyl/Iron in White | Wayfair HWGH-020W
EROMMY 10" W x 26" D Greenhouse PVC Vinyl/Iron in White | Wayfair HWGH-020W
$233.99
($258.99
save 10%)
wayfair
Bradley Eco-friendly 5-foot Outdoor White Wood Garden Bench
Bradley Eco-friendly 5-foot Outdoor White Wood Garden Bench
$279.40
walmartusa
Richardson Larch Hammock Base (Base Only) by Christopher Knight Home
Richardson Larch Hammock Base (Base Only) by Christopher Knight Home
$292.98
overstock
Boshen Outdoor Swing Replacement Canopy Fabric in Gray, Size 5.9 H x 77.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair 04OGD0007BGY
Boshen Outdoor Swing Replacement Canopy Fabric in Gray, Size 5.9 H x 77.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair 04OGD0007BGY
$22.87
($26.99
save 15%)
wayfair
Safavieh Dragon Coin Garden Stool, Orange
Safavieh Dragon Coin Garden Stool, Orange
$157.99
($199.99
save 21%)
ashleyhomestore
Bliss Hammocks Wooden Skateboard Swing
Bliss Hammocks Wooden Skateboard Swing
$40.84
($59.97
save 32%)
walmartusa
E-Z Frames 10' W X 14' D Greenhouse Kit, Size 108.0 H x 120.0 W in | Wayfair 10x14GH
E-Z Frames 10' W X 14' D Greenhouse Kit, Size 108.0 H x 120.0 W in | Wayfair 10x14GH
$263.80
($379.99
save 31%)
wayfair
Equip Illuminated Nylon Portable Camping Travel Hammock, 2 Person, Blue & Dark Blue, Size 124" L x 77" W
Equip Illuminated Nylon Portable Camping Travel Hammock, 2 Person, Blue & Dark Blue, Size 124" L x 77" W
$32.37
($51.99
save 38%)
walmartusa
Clihome Brown 3 Seat Outdoor Patio Steel Frame Canopy Swing with Cushioned Polyester | CWCH-OP70491CF
Clihome Brown 3 Seat Outdoor Patio Steel Frame Canopy Swing with Cushioned Polyester | CWCH-OP70491CF
$220.49
($244.99
save 10%)
lowes
Lawn & Garden Furniture Deals
