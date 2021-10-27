Outdoor Bar Furniture Deals

Christopher Knight Home Denali Outdoor Industrial Acacia Wood Bar Set with Finished Iron Frame, Teak Finish / Rustic Metal

$247.99
($277.65 save 11%)
amazon
Fairen Trail Barstool (Set of 2), Black/Driftwood

$725.99
($1,009.99 save -72499%)
ashleyhomestore
Armen Living Portals Outdoor Square Bar Table with Top - Beige

$1,449.00
($2,459.00 save 50%)
macy's

Caribbean Outdoor 30-inch Acacia Wood Barstool (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home

$114.74
($152.99 save 25%)
overstock

Coke Chrome Pub Table - Coca-Cola Twin Bottles with Straw Bottle Art

$221.85
($246.55 save 10%)
walmartusa

Zoe Wodarz Patio Party Bar Stool

$111.99
($145.49 save 23%)
overstock

Teruel Bar Cart Collection Faux Marble-Top Kitchen Cart, One Size , Gray

$272.00
($450.00 save 40%)
jcpenney

Shasta Outdoor Metal and Rope Stackable Bar and Counter Stools - Red

$379.00
($639.00 save 41%)
macy's

Siesta Outdoor Jamaica Wickerlook Bar Stool Brown (Set of 2), Brown

$699.99
ashleyhomestore

Skiff Outdoor Bar Height Table by Blu Dot - Color: White - Finish: White - (SK1-BARTBL-WH)

$1,099.00
ylighting

HiTeak Oasis Outdoor Bar Table, Natural

$749.99
($1,184.99 save -74899%)
ashleyhomestore

Blu Dot Real Good Stool - Color: White - Size: Barstool / 41.5 " H

$299.00
lumens
Vifah Bradley Outdoor Bar Chair, White

$199.99
($229.99 save 13%)
ashleyhomestore

Better Homes & Gardens Gardenvale 6-Piece Woven Bar Stool Set with Navy Cushions, Box 1 of 2

$375.92
($449.00 save 16%)
walmartusa

HiTeak Outdoor Captains Bar Stool with Sling, Taupe

$365.99
($734.99 save 50%)
ashleyhomestore

Armen Living Shasta 30" Outdoor Rope Stackable Barstool (Set of 2), Gray

$498.99
($964.99 save 48%)
ashleyhomestore

Siesta Outdoor Octopus Round Bar Table, Taupe

$194.99
($359.99 save 46%)
ashleyhomestore

Oyster Bay Outdoor Wicker Bar Table by Christopher Knight Home

$183.99
overstock

Delfina Outdoor Wicker Barstool (Set of 4) by Christopher Knight Home

$451.79
($557.49 save 19%)
overstock

On & On Barstool by Emeco - Color: Blue (ONON 24 PS DARK BLUE)

$520.00
ylighting

Palermo Bar and Dining Cushion - Black, Solid, Backless Bar Stool - Frontgate

$169.00
frontgate

GM Trademark Corvette C1 Pub Table (Black)

$233.97
($299.99 save 22%)
amazon

Patio Sense Patio Barstools White - Creamy White Medallion Outdoor Stool

$1.00
($89.99 save 99%)
zulily

Noble House Delfina Outdoor Barstool, Set of 2

$809.10
($899.00 save 10%)
macys
PLUST Frozen Patio Bar Stool Plastic in Red/Yellow, Size 30.0 H x 14.9 W x 14.9 D in | Wayfair 6313 N4

$324.99
wayfair

PLUST Frozen Patio Bar Stool Plastic in White, Size 30.0 H x 14.9 W x 14.9 D in | Wayfair 6313 M9

$324.99
wayfair

Poly & Bark Barstools & Stools Elm - Bronzetone & Elm Trattoria Stool

$59.99
($69.70 save 14%)
zulily

Red Barrel Studio® Nettie Patio Bar Stool Plastic in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair RDBL7319 38850215

$276.99
($360.00 save 23%)
wayfair

Yarley Outdoor Bar Table

$476.10
($629.00 save 24%)
macys

Sika Designs Salsa Rattan Bar Stool

$491.00
bloomingdale's

Safavieh Luigi Swivel Bicast Leather Rustic Barstool, Walnut/Brown

$159.75
($241.40 save 34%)
walmartusa

Southern Enterprises Briallen Outdoor Bar Cart - Natural

$449.00
($819.00 save 45%)
macy's

Telescope Casual Leeward 26" Patio Bar Stool Metal, Size 45.0 H x 28.0 W x 26.5 D in | Wayfair 958K11S01

$999.99
wayfair

Napa Bar Table Set With Barstools 7 Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Furniture

$1,734.99
overstock

Porch & Den Ambiance Steel Patio Bar Table

$302.99
overstock

Montecito Barstool - Canvas Flax - Ivory

$695.00
onekingslane
Modway Sojourn Small Outdoor Patio Bar Table in Chocolate

$409.00
($739.00 save 45%)
macys

VIFAH Honey Kapalua Honey Nautical Eucalyptus Wooden Outdoor Bar Chair

$234.00
($390.00 save 40%)
belk

Telescope Casual Leeward 26" Patio Bar Stool Metal, Size 45.0 H x 28.0 W x 26.5 D in | Wayfair 958K75301

$999.99
wayfair

Telescope Casual Leeward 26" Patio Bar Stool Metal, Size 45.0 H x 28.0 W x 26.5 D in | Wayfair 958J94801

$999.99
wayfair

Vifah Renaissance Outdoor Patio Hand-Scraped Wood 3-Piece Bar Set - Gray

$1,939.00
macy's

Archer Stool - Espresso Bar - Cast Slate

$558.99
($699.00 save 20%)
zgallerie

USMC Chrome Pub Table - Enlisted

$239.95
($349.99 save 31%)
walmartusa

Trex Outdoor Monterey 30" Patio Bar Stool Plastic in Brown, Size 47.13 H x 24.5 W x 21.75 D in | Wayfair TXD202SC

$319.00
($410.00 save 22%)
wayfair

Telescope Casual Leeward 26" Patio Bar Stool Metal, Size 45.0 H x 28.0 W x 26.5 D in | Wayfair 958K13D01

$999.99
wayfair

Corona Chrome Padded Bar Stool with Swivel, Label Design

$117.99
($229.99 save 49%)
walmartusa

Vifah Bradley Outdoor 3-Piece Bar Set - White

$1,879.00
macy's

Budweiser Chrome Pub Table, Label Design

$212.38
($247.07 save 14%)
walmartusa
Cape Coral Outdoor 29.50 Inch Mesh Aluminum Barstools (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home

$353.98
overstock

ACEssentials, 0279701, Quinn Barstool, 16.92 x 16.92 x 28.94, Matte Black

$50.83
($53.92 save 6%)
amazon

Set of 4 25" Seat Counter Height Transparent Barstool Modern Ghost Stool Armless Chairs Molded Crystal With Back Garden

$496.08
($551.20 save 10%)
overstock

3-Piece Bradley Outdoor Acacia Wood Bar Set

$419.22
($457.91 save 8%)
walmartusa

3 Piece Patio Bar Set Square

$1,196.10
($2,399.00 save 50%)
macys

Set of 2 Crystal Clear 25" Seat Height With Modern Accent Dining Counter Chair Side Bar Counter Stool Armless

$234.63
($276.03 save 15%)
overstock

Miramar Patio Collection Pub Table, One Size , Brown

$439.00
($800.00 save 45%)
jcpenney

CorLiving Miramar Outdoor Bar Stool (Set of 2), Brown

$237.99
($524.99 save 55%)
ashleyhomestore

Shasta Outdoor Metal and Rope 26-inch Counter Stool - Counter Height

$215.99
($239.99 save 10%)
overstock

AC Pacific Backless Distressed Metal Barstool, Black, 24 -inch, Set of 2

$90.00
($128.00 save 30%)
walmartusa

Milton Outdoor 7-piece Brown Wicker Bar Set by Christopher Knight Home

$939.49
overstock

Flash Furniture 27.5" Square Black Tempered Glass Bar Height Metal Patio Bar Table

$84.55
($105.99 save 20%)
walmartusa
