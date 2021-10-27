Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
holidaydeals
outdoor-furniture
bar
Outdoor Bar Furniture Deals
Share
Outdoor Bar Furniture Deals
Christopher Knight Home Denali Outdoor Industrial Acacia Wood Bar Set with Finished Iron Frame, Teak Finish / Rustic Metal
featured
Christopher Knight Home Denali Outdoor Industrial Acacia Wood Bar Set with Finished Iron Frame, Teak Finish / Rustic Metal
$247.99
($277.65
save 11%)
amazon
Fairen Trail Barstool (Set of 2), Black/Driftwood
featured
Fairen Trail Barstool (Set of 2), Black/Driftwood
$725.99
($1,009.99
save -72499%)
ashleyhomestore
Armen Living Portals Outdoor Square Bar Table with Top - Beige
featured
Armen Living Portals Outdoor Square Bar Table with Top - Beige
$1,449.00
($2,459.00
save 50%)
macy's
Caribbean Outdoor 30-inch Acacia Wood Barstool (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home
Caribbean Outdoor 30-inch Acacia Wood Barstool (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home
$114.74
($152.99
save 25%)
overstock
Coke Chrome Pub Table - Coca-Cola Twin Bottles with Straw Bottle Art
Coke Chrome Pub Table - Coca-Cola Twin Bottles with Straw Bottle Art
$221.85
($246.55
save 10%)
walmartusa
Zoe Wodarz Patio Party Bar Stool
Zoe Wodarz Patio Party Bar Stool
$111.99
($145.49
save 23%)
overstock
Teruel Bar Cart Collection Faux Marble-Top Kitchen Cart, One Size , Gray
Teruel Bar Cart Collection Faux Marble-Top Kitchen Cart, One Size , Gray
$272.00
($450.00
save 40%)
jcpenney
Shasta Outdoor Metal and Rope Stackable Bar and Counter Stools - Red
Shasta Outdoor Metal and Rope Stackable Bar and Counter Stools - Red
$379.00
($639.00
save 41%)
macy's
Siesta Outdoor Jamaica Wickerlook Bar Stool Brown (Set of 2), Brown
Siesta Outdoor Jamaica Wickerlook Bar Stool Brown (Set of 2), Brown
$699.99
ashleyhomestore
Skiff Outdoor Bar Height Table by Blu Dot - Color: White - Finish: White - (SK1-BARTBL-WH)
Skiff Outdoor Bar Height Table by Blu Dot - Color: White - Finish: White - (SK1-BARTBL-WH)
$1,099.00
ylighting
HiTeak Oasis Outdoor Bar Table, Natural
HiTeak Oasis Outdoor Bar Table, Natural
$749.99
($1,184.99
save -74899%)
ashleyhomestore
Blu Dot Real Good Stool - Color: White - Size: Barstool / 41.5 " H
Blu Dot Real Good Stool - Color: White - Size: Barstool / 41.5 " H
$299.00
lumens
Vifah Bradley Outdoor Bar Chair, White
Vifah Bradley Outdoor Bar Chair, White
$199.99
($229.99
save 13%)
ashleyhomestore
Better Homes & Gardens Gardenvale 6-Piece Woven Bar Stool Set with Navy Cushions, Box 1 of 2
Better Homes & Gardens Gardenvale 6-Piece Woven Bar Stool Set with Navy Cushions, Box 1 of 2
$375.92
($449.00
save 16%)
walmartusa
HiTeak Outdoor Captains Bar Stool with Sling, Taupe
HiTeak Outdoor Captains Bar Stool with Sling, Taupe
$365.99
($734.99
save 50%)
ashleyhomestore
Armen Living Shasta 30" Outdoor Rope Stackable Barstool (Set of 2), Gray
Armen Living Shasta 30" Outdoor Rope Stackable Barstool (Set of 2), Gray
$498.99
($964.99
save 48%)
ashleyhomestore
Siesta Outdoor Octopus Round Bar Table, Taupe
Siesta Outdoor Octopus Round Bar Table, Taupe
$194.99
($359.99
save 46%)
ashleyhomestore
Oyster Bay Outdoor Wicker Bar Table by Christopher Knight Home
Oyster Bay Outdoor Wicker Bar Table by Christopher Knight Home
$183.99
overstock
Delfina Outdoor Wicker Barstool (Set of 4) by Christopher Knight Home
Delfina Outdoor Wicker Barstool (Set of 4) by Christopher Knight Home
$451.79
($557.49
save 19%)
overstock
On & On Barstool by Emeco - Color: Blue (ONON 24 PS DARK BLUE)
On & On Barstool by Emeco - Color: Blue (ONON 24 PS DARK BLUE)
$520.00
ylighting
Palermo Bar and Dining Cushion - Black, Solid, Backless Bar Stool - Frontgate
Palermo Bar and Dining Cushion - Black, Solid, Backless Bar Stool - Frontgate
$169.00
frontgate
GM Trademark Corvette C1 Pub Table (Black)
GM Trademark Corvette C1 Pub Table (Black)
$233.97
($299.99
save 22%)
amazon
Patio Sense Patio Barstools White - Creamy White Medallion Outdoor Stool
Patio Sense Patio Barstools White - Creamy White Medallion Outdoor Stool
$1.00
($89.99
save 99%)
zulily
Noble House Delfina Outdoor Barstool, Set of 2
Noble House Delfina Outdoor Barstool, Set of 2
$809.10
($899.00
save 10%)
macys
PLUST Frozen Patio Bar Stool Plastic in Red/Yellow, Size 30.0 H x 14.9 W x 14.9 D in | Wayfair 6313 N4
PLUST Frozen Patio Bar Stool Plastic in Red/Yellow, Size 30.0 H x 14.9 W x 14.9 D in | Wayfair 6313 N4
$324.99
wayfair
PLUST Frozen Patio Bar Stool Plastic in White, Size 30.0 H x 14.9 W x 14.9 D in | Wayfair 6313 M9
PLUST Frozen Patio Bar Stool Plastic in White, Size 30.0 H x 14.9 W x 14.9 D in | Wayfair 6313 M9
$324.99
wayfair
Poly & Bark Barstools & Stools Elm - Bronzetone & Elm Trattoria Stool
Poly & Bark Barstools & Stools Elm - Bronzetone & Elm Trattoria Stool
$59.99
($69.70
save 14%)
zulily
Red Barrel Studio® Nettie Patio Bar Stool Plastic in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair RDBL7319 38850215
Red Barrel Studio® Nettie Patio Bar Stool Plastic in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair RDBL7319 38850215
$276.99
($360.00
save 23%)
wayfair
Yarley Outdoor Bar Table
Yarley Outdoor Bar Table
$476.10
($629.00
save 24%)
macys
Sika Designs Salsa Rattan Bar Stool
Sika Designs Salsa Rattan Bar Stool
$491.00
bloomingdale's
Safavieh Luigi Swivel Bicast Leather Rustic Barstool, Walnut/Brown
Safavieh Luigi Swivel Bicast Leather Rustic Barstool, Walnut/Brown
$159.75
($241.40
save 34%)
walmartusa
Southern Enterprises Briallen Outdoor Bar Cart - Natural
Southern Enterprises Briallen Outdoor Bar Cart - Natural
$449.00
($819.00
save 45%)
macy's
Telescope Casual Leeward 26" Patio Bar Stool Metal, Size 45.0 H x 28.0 W x 26.5 D in | Wayfair 958K11S01
Telescope Casual Leeward 26" Patio Bar Stool Metal, Size 45.0 H x 28.0 W x 26.5 D in | Wayfair 958K11S01
$999.99
wayfair
Napa Bar Table Set With Barstools 7 Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Furniture
Napa Bar Table Set With Barstools 7 Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Furniture
$1,734.99
overstock
Porch & Den Ambiance Steel Patio Bar Table
Porch & Den Ambiance Steel Patio Bar Table
$302.99
overstock
Montecito Barstool - Canvas Flax - Ivory
Montecito Barstool - Canvas Flax - Ivory
$695.00
onekingslane
Modway Sojourn Small Outdoor Patio Bar Table in Chocolate
Modway Sojourn Small Outdoor Patio Bar Table in Chocolate
$409.00
($739.00
save 45%)
macys
VIFAH Honey Kapalua Honey Nautical Eucalyptus Wooden Outdoor Bar Chair
VIFAH Honey Kapalua Honey Nautical Eucalyptus Wooden Outdoor Bar Chair
$234.00
($390.00
save 40%)
belk
Telescope Casual Leeward 26" Patio Bar Stool Metal, Size 45.0 H x 28.0 W x 26.5 D in | Wayfair 958K75301
Telescope Casual Leeward 26" Patio Bar Stool Metal, Size 45.0 H x 28.0 W x 26.5 D in | Wayfair 958K75301
$999.99
wayfair
Telescope Casual Leeward 26" Patio Bar Stool Metal, Size 45.0 H x 28.0 W x 26.5 D in | Wayfair 958J94801
Telescope Casual Leeward 26" Patio Bar Stool Metal, Size 45.0 H x 28.0 W x 26.5 D in | Wayfair 958J94801
$999.99
wayfair
Vifah Renaissance Outdoor Patio Hand-Scraped Wood 3-Piece Bar Set - Gray
Vifah Renaissance Outdoor Patio Hand-Scraped Wood 3-Piece Bar Set - Gray
$1,939.00
macy's
Archer Stool - Espresso Bar - Cast Slate
Archer Stool - Espresso Bar - Cast Slate
$558.99
($699.00
save 20%)
zgallerie
USMC Chrome Pub Table - Enlisted
USMC Chrome Pub Table - Enlisted
$239.95
($349.99
save 31%)
walmartusa
Trex Outdoor Monterey 30" Patio Bar Stool Plastic in Brown, Size 47.13 H x 24.5 W x 21.75 D in | Wayfair TXD202SC
Trex Outdoor Monterey 30" Patio Bar Stool Plastic in Brown, Size 47.13 H x 24.5 W x 21.75 D in | Wayfair TXD202SC
$319.00
($410.00
save 22%)
wayfair
Telescope Casual Leeward 26" Patio Bar Stool Metal, Size 45.0 H x 28.0 W x 26.5 D in | Wayfair 958K13D01
Telescope Casual Leeward 26" Patio Bar Stool Metal, Size 45.0 H x 28.0 W x 26.5 D in | Wayfair 958K13D01
$999.99
wayfair
Corona Chrome Padded Bar Stool with Swivel, Label Design
Corona Chrome Padded Bar Stool with Swivel, Label Design
$117.99
($229.99
save 49%)
walmartusa
Vifah Bradley Outdoor 3-Piece Bar Set - White
Vifah Bradley Outdoor 3-Piece Bar Set - White
$1,879.00
macy's
Budweiser Chrome Pub Table, Label Design
Budweiser Chrome Pub Table, Label Design
$212.38
($247.07
save 14%)
walmartusa
Cape Coral Outdoor 29.50 Inch Mesh Aluminum Barstools (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home
Cape Coral Outdoor 29.50 Inch Mesh Aluminum Barstools (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home
$353.98
overstock
ACEssentials, 0279701, Quinn Barstool, 16.92 x 16.92 x 28.94, Matte Black
ACEssentials, 0279701, Quinn Barstool, 16.92 x 16.92 x 28.94, Matte Black
$50.83
($53.92
save 6%)
amazon
Set of 4 25" Seat Counter Height Transparent Barstool Modern Ghost Stool Armless Chairs Molded Crystal With Back Garden
Set of 4 25" Seat Counter Height Transparent Barstool Modern Ghost Stool Armless Chairs Molded Crystal With Back Garden
$496.08
($551.20
save 10%)
overstock
3-Piece Bradley Outdoor Acacia Wood Bar Set
3-Piece Bradley Outdoor Acacia Wood Bar Set
$419.22
($457.91
save 8%)
walmartusa
3 Piece Patio Bar Set Square
3 Piece Patio Bar Set Square
$1,196.10
($2,399.00
save 50%)
macys
Set of 2 Crystal Clear 25" Seat Height With Modern Accent Dining Counter Chair Side Bar Counter Stool Armless
Set of 2 Crystal Clear 25" Seat Height With Modern Accent Dining Counter Chair Side Bar Counter Stool Armless
$234.63
($276.03
save 15%)
overstock
Miramar Patio Collection Pub Table, One Size , Brown
Miramar Patio Collection Pub Table, One Size , Brown
$439.00
($800.00
save 45%)
jcpenney
CorLiving Miramar Outdoor Bar Stool (Set of 2), Brown
CorLiving Miramar Outdoor Bar Stool (Set of 2), Brown
$237.99
($524.99
save 55%)
ashleyhomestore
Shasta Outdoor Metal and Rope 26-inch Counter Stool - Counter Height
Shasta Outdoor Metal and Rope 26-inch Counter Stool - Counter Height
$215.99
($239.99
save 10%)
overstock
AC Pacific Backless Distressed Metal Barstool, Black, 24 -inch, Set of 2
AC Pacific Backless Distressed Metal Barstool, Black, 24 -inch, Set of 2
$90.00
($128.00
save 30%)
walmartusa
Milton Outdoor 7-piece Brown Wicker Bar Set by Christopher Knight Home
Milton Outdoor 7-piece Brown Wicker Bar Set by Christopher Knight Home
$939.49
overstock
Flash Furniture 27.5" Square Black Tempered Glass Bar Height Metal Patio Bar Table
Flash Furniture 27.5" Square Black Tempered Glass Bar Height Metal Patio Bar Table
$84.55
($105.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
Outdoor Bar Furniture Deals
