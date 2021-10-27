Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
holidaydeals
furniture
kids
Kids Furniture Deals
Share
Kids Furniture Deals
Delacora FF-DG-BEAN-SMALL-SOLID-GG Kids Sized Small 30" Solid Color
featured
Delacora FF-DG-BEAN-SMALL-SOLID-GG Kids Sized Small 30" Solid Color
$80.84
($85.10
save 5%)
overstock
Big Joe Dot Kid's Bean Bag Chair, True Navy Gabardine Fabric
featured
Big Joe Dot Kid's Bean Bag Chair, True Navy Gabardine Fabric
$19.99
($24.00
save 17%)
walmartusa
Delta Children Disney Frozen Ii Anna Figural Upholstered Kids Chair, Purple
featured
Delta Children Disney Frozen Ii Anna Figural Upholstered Kids Chair, Purple
$83.99
($209.99
save 60%)
ashleyhomestore
Big Joe 2 Pack Dot Kid's Bean Bag Chairs, Buttercup Gabardine Fabric
Big Joe 2 Pack Dot Kid's Bean Bag Chairs, Buttercup Gabardine Fabric
$39.99
($48.00
save 17%)
walmartusa
Simmons Kids City Sleeper Bassinet, Gray
Simmons Kids City Sleeper Bassinet, Gray
$165.99
($369.99
save 55%)
ashleyhomestore
Small Computer Desk 35'' Kids Writing Desk for Small Space Simple Home Workstation Office Tiny Desk Student Study PC Gaming Table with Metal Frame for Bedroom, Black
Small Computer Desk 35'' Kids Writing Desk for Small Space Simple Home Workstation Office Tiny Desk Student Study PC Gaming Table with Metal Frame for Bedroom, Black
$76.78
amazon
Bajada Kids' Bunny Ottoman Stool White - Christopher Knight Home
Bajada Kids' Bunny Ottoman Stool White - Christopher Knight Home
$84.99
($99.99
save 15%)
target
Delta Children Kids Table and Chair Set With Storage (2 Chairs Included) - Ideal for Arts & Crafts, Snack Time, Homeschooling, Homework & More, Disney/Pixar Cars
Delta Children Kids Table and Chair Set With Storage (2 Chairs Included) - Ideal for Arts & Crafts, Snack Time, Homeschooling, Homework & More, Disney/Pixar Cars
$49.98
($54.99
save 9%)
amazon
Delta Children Cozee Chair for Kids for Ages 18 Months and Up, Grey Mink Velvet
Delta Children Cozee Chair for Kids for Ages 18 Months and Up, Grey Mink Velvet
$63.03
($79.99
save 21%)
walmartusa
Donco Kids Twin/ Twin Espresso Finish Mission Bunk Bed
Donco Kids Twin/ Twin Espresso Finish Mission Bunk Bed
$538.19
($597.99
save 10%)
overstock
Nick Jr. Paw Patrol Chase Figural Upholstered Kids Chair by Delta Children - Blue
Nick Jr. Paw Patrol Chase Figural Upholstered Kids Chair by Delta Children - Blue
$143.10
($279.00
save 49%)
macy's
Trolls World Tour Poppy Figural Upholstered Kids Chair by Delta Children - Pink
Trolls World Tour Poppy Figural Upholstered Kids Chair by Delta Children - Pink
$143.10
($279.00
save 49%)
macy's
Donco Kids Log Cabin Rustic Walnut and Silver Twin Low Loft Bed with Twin Trundle Bed
Donco Kids Log Cabin Rustic Walnut and Silver Twin Low Loft Bed with Twin Trundle Bed
$870.50
homedepot
AOOLIVE Twin Size Multifunctional Kids Loft Bed with Slide,Gray
AOOLIVE Twin Size Multifunctional Kids Loft Bed with Slide,Gray
$573.79
($608.99
save 6%)
overstock
Chill Sack Kids Microsuede Bean Bag Lounger, Orange
Chill Sack Kids Microsuede Bean Bag Lounger, Orange
$101.98
($133.35
save 24%)
walmartusa
Disney Frozen Ii Anna Figural Upholstered Kids Chair by Delta Children - Purple
Disney Frozen Ii Anna Figural Upholstered Kids Chair by Delta Children - Purple
$143.10
($279.00
save 49%)
macy's
Larkin Gold Kids Bed Rail
Larkin Gold Kids Bed Rail
$49.99
($129.00
save 61%)
crate&barrel
Fantasy Fields Magic Garden Kids Wooden Table and Chair Set, 3 Pieces, Multicolor Pastel
Fantasy Fields Magic Garden Kids Wooden Table and Chair Set, 3 Pieces, Multicolor Pastel
$229.99
($265.78
save 13%)
walmartusa
FDW Height Adjustable Multifunctional Children's Study Desk Table Chair Set with Drawer for Kids (Blue)
FDW Height Adjustable Multifunctional Children's Study Desk Table Chair Set with Drawer for Kids (Blue)
$72.99
($79.99
save 9%)
amazon
Euroco Twin over Twin/Full Bunk Bed, with Drawer and Cabinet for Kids, White
Euroco Twin over Twin/Full Bunk Bed, with Drawer and Cabinet for Kids, White
$659.99
($794.99
save 17%)
walmartusa
Euroco Kids Pine Wood Slat Bed, Twin, White
Euroco Kids Pine Wood Slat Bed, Twin, White
$484.82
($699.99
save 31%)
walmartusa
Rachael Ray Chelsea Kids Desk/Vanity
Rachael Ray Chelsea Kids Desk/Vanity
$899.10
($999.00
save 10%)
macys
4-Cubby Kids Bookcase with Footboard White
4-Cubby Kids Bookcase with Footboard White
$133.19
($159.49
save 16%)
overstock
Flash Furniture Oversized Solid Gray Bean Bag Chair for Kids and Adults
Flash Furniture Oversized Solid Gray Bean Bag Chair for Kids and Adults
$99.99
($136.66
save 27%)
walmartusa
Donco Kids Light Grey Twin over Twin Loft Bunk Bed
Donco Kids Light Grey Twin over Twin Loft Bunk Bed
$927.99
overstock
Fantasy Fields Kids Outer Space Rocking Chair
Fantasy Fields Kids Outer Space Rocking Chair
$76.35
($109.00
save 30%)
walmartusa
EUROCO Twin Size Platform Bed with Drawers, Fence-shaped Headboard for Kids, White
EUROCO Twin Size Platform Bed with Drawers, Fence-shaped Headboard for Kids, White
$259.97
($275.99
save 6%)
walmartusa
EUROCO Twin Size Bunk Bed, House-Shaped for Kids, Gray
EUROCO Twin Size Bunk Bed, House-Shaped for Kids, Gray
$339.97
($358.99
save 5%)
walmartusa
Flash Furniture Oversized Solid Hot Pink Bean Bag Chair for Kids and Adults
Flash Furniture Oversized Solid Hot Pink Bean Bag Chair for Kids and Adults
$99.99
($142.99
save 30%)
walmartusa
Kids Sofa PVC Leather Princess Sofa Mini Sofa Bright Pink 3 Colors
Kids Sofa PVC Leather Princess Sofa Mini Sofa Bright Pink 3 Colors
$120.14
($133.49
save 10%)
overstock
DONCO Kids Dual Under Bed Storage Drawer, White
DONCO Kids Dual Under Bed Storage Drawer, White
$99.40
($117.32
save 15%)
amazon
Donco Kids Bookcase Captains Dark Cappuccino Trundle Bed
Donco Kids Bookcase Captains Dark Cappuccino Trundle Bed
$897.74
($997.49
save 10%)
overstock
Euroco Twin Size L-Shaped Wood Triple Bunk Bed with Drawers for Kids' Room, White
Euroco Twin Size L-Shaped Wood Triple Bunk Bed with Drawers for Kids' Room, White
$748.99
walmartusa
Euroco Twin over Full Wood Bunk Bed with Ladder & Guardrail for Kids' Room
Euroco Twin over Full Wood Bunk Bed with Ladder & Guardrail for Kids' Room
$440.98
walmartusa
Kids Sloan 16" Velour Round Storage Ottoman, Blue
Kids Sloan 16" Velour Round Storage Ottoman, Blue
$54.99
($119.99
save 54%)
ashleyhomestore
Kids Plush Shaggy Lamb Animal Pillow, Ivory
Kids Plush Shaggy Lamb Animal Pillow, Ivory
$50.99
($126.99
save 60%)
ashleyhomestore
Delta Children Harry Potter Saucer Chair For Kids/teens/young Adults, Red/Blue
Delta Children Harry Potter Saucer Chair For Kids/teens/young Adults, Red/Blue
$72.99
($154.99
save 53%)
ashleyhomestore
Amazon Basics Solid Wood Kids Desk and Chair Set, Espresso
Amazon Basics Solid Wood Kids Desk and Chair Set, Espresso
$56.49
($60.22
save 6%)
amazon
Kolcraft Contours Element Child Tray, Black
Kolcraft Contours Element Child Tray, Black
$42.99
($79.99
save 46%)
ashleyhomestore
Avenue Greene Randall Kids' Twin-over-Full Wood Bunk Bed Frame
Avenue Greene Randall Kids' Twin-over-Full Wood Bunk Bed Frame
$546.99
overstock
Delta Children Marvel Avengers Upholstered Storage Bench For Kids, Blue
Delta Children Marvel Avengers Upholstered Storage Bench For Kids, Blue
$91.99
($199.99
save 54%)
ashleyhomestore
Delta Children Mysize Kids Wood Table And Chair Set (2 Chairs Included), Teal
Delta Children Mysize Kids Wood Table And Chair Set (2 Chairs Included), Teal
$74.99
($164.99
save 55%)
ashleyhomestore
Delta Children Nick Jr. Paw Patrol Chase Figural Upholstered Kids Chair, Red
Delta Children Nick Jr. Paw Patrol Chase Figural Upholstered Kids Chair, Red
$83.99
($209.99
save 60%)
ashleyhomestore
Solid Wood Twin-Over-Twin Bunk Bed, Trundle Bunk Beds with 4 Storage Drawers, Staircase and Safety Guard Rail for Kids Boys, Girls, Teens and Adults, White
Solid Wood Twin-Over-Twin Bunk Bed, Trundle Bunk Beds with 4 Storage Drawers, Staircase and Safety Guard Rail for Kids Boys, Girls, Teens and Adults, White
$753.63
($856.35
save 12%)
walmartusa
Humble Crew Camden Kids Wood Table and 4 Chair Set, Gray, Gray
Humble Crew Camden Kids Wood Table and 4 Chair Set, Gray, Gray
$104.99
($209.99
save 50%)
ashleyhomestore
Kids Small Bookcase, Antique Gray
Kids Small Bookcase, Antique Gray
$72.99
($134.99
save 46%)
ashleyhomestore
Little Seeds Monarch Hill Poppy Kids White Bookcase with Gray Doors, Gray/White
Little Seeds Monarch Hill Poppy Kids White Bookcase with Gray Doors, Gray/White
$168.99
($279.99
save 40%)
ashleyhomestore
Delta Children Batman Saucer Chair For Kids/teens/young Adults, Black
Delta Children Batman Saucer Chair For Kids/teens/young Adults, Black
$72.99
($154.99
save 53%)
ashleyhomestore
Delta Children Mickey Mouse Wooden Playhouse 4-shelf Bookcase For Kids, Red
Delta Children Mickey Mouse Wooden Playhouse 4-shelf Bookcase For Kids, Red
$56.99
($114.99
save 50%)
ashleyhomestore
Big Joe 2 Pack Dot Kid's Bean Bag Chairs, Navy Gabardine Fabric
Big Joe 2 Pack Dot Kid's Bean Bag Chairs, Navy Gabardine Fabric
$39.99
($48.00
save 17%)
walmartusa
25.125"W x 35.5"L Crescent Plastic Adjustable Kids Table Set - 4 Chairs
25.125"W x 35.5"L Crescent Plastic Adjustable Kids Table Set - 4 Chairs
$223.49
overstock
Melissa & Doug Brown Coffee Faux Leather Child’s Armchair (Kid’s Furniture, 23”L x 17.5”W x 18.3”H)
Melissa & Doug Brown Coffee Faux Leather Child’s Armchair (Kid’s Furniture, 23”L x 17.5”W x 18.3”H)
$86.10
amazon
Lipper International Kids Desk and Chair with Storage, Brown
Lipper International Kids Desk and Chair with Storage, Brown
$191.14
($275.00
save 30%)
walmartusa
Little Seeds Sierra Ridge Levi Single Pedestal Kids’ Desk, Light Walnut
Little Seeds Sierra Ridge Levi Single Pedestal Kids’ Desk, Light Walnut
$149.00
($249.00
save 40%)
walmartusa
Little Seeds Sierra Ridge Levi Kids, Walnut Nightstand
Little Seeds Sierra Ridge Levi Kids, Walnut Nightstand
$81.99
($139.99
save 41%)
amazon
KidKraft Mid-Century Kid Wooden Corner Reading Nook, Gift for Ages 3 - 8
KidKraft Mid-Century Kid Wooden Corner Reading Nook, Gift for Ages 3 - 8
$175.98
($209.99
save 16%)
amazon
Lipper 580W Kids Activity Table, White
Lipper 580W Kids Activity Table, White
$170.91
($200.00
save 15%)
walmartusa
Merax Daybed with 3 Storage Drawers Sofa Bed for Kids Guests, No Box Spring Needed Platform, Twin, White
Merax Daybed with 3 Storage Drawers Sofa Bed for Kids Guests, No Box Spring Needed Platform, Twin, White
$349.99
($390.97
save 10%)
amazon
KidKraft Little Dreamer Deluxe Reading Nook, Children's Bookcase Furniture with Storage Bins, Gift for Ages 3-8 44 x 15.8 x 54.2
KidKraft Little Dreamer Deluxe Reading Nook, Children's Bookcase Furniture with Storage Bins, Gift for Ages 3-8 44 x 15.8 x 54.2
$199.99
($224.99
save 11%)
amazon
Kid's Dresser
Kid's Dresser
$631.49
overstock
Load More
