Tech & Electronics Must Haves

The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Tech & Electronics Must Haves
laptops computers
tvs televisions
cameras
cell phones
New Acer Nitro 15.6 FHD Laptop/Intel® Core™ i7-9750H/32 GB DDR4/1TB SSD+1TB HDD/GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB GDDR6/Windows 10 Home 64-bit
featured
New Acer Nitro 15.6 FHD Laptop/Intel® Core™ i7-9750H/32 GB DDR4/1TB SSD+1TB HDD/GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB GDDR6/Windows 10 Home 64-bit
$1,499.99
newegg
HP 17t-cn000 Home & Business Laptop (Intel i7-1165G7 4-Core, 64GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD, 17.3' HD+ (1600x900), Intel Iris Xe, Wifi.
featured
HP 17t-cn000 Home & Business Laptop (Intel i7-1165G7 4-Core, 64GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD, 17.3' HD+ (1600x900), Intel Iris Xe, Wifi.
$2,059.00
newegg
[2021] HIDevolution MSI GS76 Stealth 11UH 17.3' 4K UHD, 2.5 GHz i9-11900H, RTX 3080, 64 GB 3200MHz RAM, 8 TB PCIe SSD
featured
[2021] HIDevolution MSI GS76 Stealth 11UH 17.3' 4K UHD, 2.5 GHz i9-11900H, RTX 3080, 64 GB 3200MHz RAM, 8 TB PCIe SSD
$5,299.00
newegg
Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 15ITL05 82FG00DKUS 15.6" Notebook - Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD - 1920 x 1080 - Intel Iris Xe Graphics - Windows 10 Home - Abyss Blue
Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 15ITL05 82FG00DKUS 15.6" Notebook - Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD - 1920 x 1080 - Intel Iris Xe Graphics - Windows 10 Home - Abyss Blue
$759.99
walmartusa
Dell Inspiron Home & Business Laptop (Intel i5-1035G1 4-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD, 15.6' Touch Full HD (1920x1080), Intel HD, Wifi.
Dell Inspiron Home & Business Laptop (Intel i5-1035G1 4-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD, 15.6' Touch Full HD (1920x1080), Intel HD, Wifi.
$1,189.00
newegg
2021 Newest Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6 FHD High Performance Laptop, i7-1165G7 Quad-Core Processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics.
2021 Newest Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6 FHD High Performance Laptop, i7-1165G7 Quad-Core Processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics.
$1,049.00
newegg
2016 Dell Inspiron 15 15.6' High Performance Laptop PC, Intel Celeron Dual-Core Processor, 4GB RAM, 500GB HDD, HD LED-backlit Display, WiFi, HDMI.
2016 Dell Inspiron 15 15.6' High Performance Laptop PC, Intel Celeron Dual-Core Processor, 4GB RAM, 500GB HDD, HD LED-backlit Display, WiFi, HDMI.
$690.00
newegg
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 5406 2-in-1 Laptop 14' FHD Touchscreen 11th Gen Intel Quad-Core i7-1165G7 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD Iris Xe Graphics Backlit.
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 5406 2-in-1 Laptop 14' FHD Touchscreen 11th Gen Intel Quad-Core i7-1165G7 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD Iris Xe Graphics Backlit.
$1,109.00
newegg
2021 Newest Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6 FHD Display High Performance Laptop, i7-1165G7 Quad-Core Processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD, Intel Iris Xe.
2021 Newest Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6 FHD Display High Performance Laptop, i7-1165G7 Quad-Core Processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD, Intel Iris Xe.
$1,209.00
newegg
Recertified - Dell Latitude E5570 15.6' Laptop Core i7 8GB 256GB SSD 2.5' Integrated Graphics Win 10 Home 1 Yr Wty B v.WAA
Recertified - Dell Latitude E5570 15.6' Laptop Core i7 8GB 256GB SSD 2.5' Integrated Graphics Win 10 Home 1 Yr Wty B v.WAA
$540.00
newegg
Recertified - Dell Latitude 7280 Core i7-6600U 2.60GHz 16GB RAM 256GB SSD 12' Laptop Grade B
Recertified - Dell Latitude 7280 Core i7-6600U 2.60GHz 16GB RAM 256GB SSD 12' Laptop Grade B
$459.00
newegg
Recertified - 2021 Dell Latitude 3520 Laptop 15.6' - Intel Core i5 11th Gen - i5-1135G7 - Quad Core 4.2Ghz - 500GB - 8GB RAM - 1366x768 HD.
Recertified - 2021 Dell Latitude 3520 Laptop 15.6' - Intel Core i5 11th Gen - i5-1135G7 - Quad Core 4.2Ghz - 500GB - 8GB RAM - 1366x768 HD.
$890.00
newegg
Advertisement
2021 Newest Dell 15.6' FHD Touch Laptop -Intel Core i5-1035G1 - 16GB RAM - 512 GB SSD +1TB HDD - Black Windows 10
2021 Newest Dell 15.6' FHD Touch Laptop -Intel Core i5-1035G1 - 16GB RAM - 512 GB SSD +1TB HDD - Black Windows 10
$1,073.00
newegg
Recertified - Dell Latitude E6540 i5 2.60GHz 8GB 500GB HDD 10P B Grade
Recertified - Dell Latitude E6540 i5 2.60GHz 8GB 500GB HDD 10P B Grade
$279.69
newegg
Recertified - Dell E6440 Core i5-4310M 2.7GHz, 8 GB, 1TB SSD, DVDRW, 14'Win10P64, NO CAM, NO TOUCH, A GRADE
Recertified - Dell E6440 Core i5-4310M 2.7GHz, 8 GB, 1TB SSD, DVDRW, 14'Win10P64, NO CAM, NO TOUCH, A GRADE
$392.99
($582.99
save 33%)
newegg
Dell Latitude E6430 14in Notebook PC - Intel Core i5-3320 2.6GHz 8GB 320gb SATA Windows 10 Professional (Renewed)
Dell Latitude E6430 14in Notebook PC - Intel Core i5-3320 2.6GHz 8GB 320gb SATA Windows 10 Professional (Renewed)
$379.99
walmart
Recertified - Dell AIO Grade A OptiPlex 7440 24' FHD 1920x1080 All-In-One Computer - Intel Core i5-6500 Quad (upto 3.60GHz), 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD.
Recertified - Dell AIO Grade A OptiPlex 7440 24' FHD 1920x1080 All-In-One Computer - Intel Core i5-6500 Quad (upto 3.60GHz), 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD.
$499.99
newegg
Recertified - DELL Laptop E6530 Intel Core i5 3rd Gen 3210M (2.50 GHz) 16 GB Memory 256 GB SSD Intel HD Graphics 4000 15.6' Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
Recertified - DELL Laptop E6530 Intel Core i5 3rd Gen 3210M (2.50 GHz) 16 GB Memory 256 GB SSD Intel HD Graphics 4000 15.6' Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
$479.00
newegg
Recertified - Dell Precision 7710 i5 6300HQ 32G 600G SSD 17.3' FHD W10 Pro NVIDIA Wi-Fi BT (No CAM) - Laptop
Recertified - Dell Precision 7710 i5 6300HQ 32G 600G SSD 17.3' FHD W10 Pro NVIDIA Wi-Fi BT (No CAM) - Laptop
$649.99
newegg
Dell Inspiron 7791 Home and Business Laptop-2-in-1 (Intel i7-10510U 4-Core, 16GB RAM, 4TB SATA SSD, 17.3" Touch Full HD (1920x1080), NVIDIA MX250, Win 10 Home) with Microsoft 365 Personal , Hub
Dell Inspiron 7791 Home and Business Laptop-2-in-1 (Intel i7-10510U 4-Core, 16GB RAM, 4TB SATA SSD, 17.3" Touch Full HD (1920x1080), NVIDIA MX250, Win 10 Home) with Microsoft 365 Personal , Hub
$2,359.00
walmart
Recertified - Dell Inspiron 15-5502 15.6' 8GB 256GB Intel Core i5-1135G7 X4 2.4GHz, Silver
Recertified - Dell Inspiron 15-5502 15.6' 8GB 256GB Intel Core i5-1135G7 X4 2.4GHz, Silver
$1,299.00
newegg
Dell Inspiron 3505 Notebook, 15.6" FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Upto 3.5GHz, 16GB RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD, Vega 3, HDMI, Card Reader, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Windows 10 Home
Dell Inspiron 3505 Notebook, 15.6" FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Upto 3.5GHz, 16GB RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD, Vega 3, HDMI, Card Reader, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Windows 10 Home
$779.99
walmart
New Dell Inspiron 15.6' FHD Touchscreen Intel i5-1035G1 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Black Windows 10 Pro
New Dell Inspiron 15.6' FHD Touchscreen Intel i5-1035G1 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Black Windows 10 Pro
$839.00
newegg
Recertified - DELL Desktop Computer OptiPlex 7050-SFF Intel Core i5 6th Gen 6500 (3.20 GHz) 8 GB 256 GB SSD Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Recertified - DELL Desktop Computer OptiPlex 7050-SFF Intel Core i5 6th Gen 6500 (3.20 GHz) 8 GB 256 GB SSD Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
$309.95
newegg
Advertisement
Recertified - DELL C Grade Laptop E6540 Intel Core i7 4th Gen 4800MQ (2.70 GHz) 8 GB Memory 500 GB HDD 15.6' Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
Recertified - DELL C Grade Laptop E6540 Intel Core i7 4th Gen 4800MQ (2.70 GHz) 8 GB Memory 500 GB HDD 15.6' Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
$499.00
newegg
Recertified - Dell Latitude E5450 Core i7-5600U 2.60GHz 16GB RAM 512GB SATA 14' Laptop Grade B
Recertified - Dell Latitude E5450 Core i7-5600U 2.60GHz 16GB RAM 512GB SATA 14' Laptop Grade B
$476.00
newegg
Recertified - Dell Inspiron 14 (2In1) Laptop, i5482-7175SLV 8Th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz 14' FHD(1920 X 1080) IPS 8GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory.
Recertified - Dell Inspiron 14 (2In1) Laptop, i5482-7175SLV 8Th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz 14' FHD(1920 X 1080) IPS 8GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory.
$699.99
newegg
Recertified - Dell OptiPlex 7010 Ultra Small Form Factor Computer PC, 3.20 GHz Intel i5 Quad Core Gen 3, 8GB DDR3 RAM, 512GB Solid State Drive.
Recertified - Dell OptiPlex 7010 Ultra Small Form Factor Computer PC, 3.20 GHz Intel i5 Quad Core Gen 3, 8GB DDR3 RAM, 512GB Solid State Drive.
$269.97
newegg
Recertified - Dell XPS 17 9710 Laptop (2021) 17' FHD+ Core i9 - 1TB SSD - 16GB RAM - RTX 3060 8 Cores @ 4.9 GHz - 11th Gen CPU - 12GB GDDR6
Recertified - Dell XPS 17 9710 Laptop (2021) 17' FHD+ Core i9 - 1TB SSD - 16GB RAM - RTX 3060 8 Cores @ 4.9 GHz - 11th Gen CPU - 12GB GDDR6
$2,930.00
newegg
[Windows 11 Home] 2021 Newest Latest Inspiron 3000 15.6 FHD Screen Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7 Quad-Core Processor, 12GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB Hard Disk.
[Windows 11 Home] 2021 Newest Latest Inspiron 3000 15.6 FHD Screen Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7 Quad-Core Processor, 12GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB Hard Disk.
$749.00
newegg
Recertified - Dell XPS 17 9710 Laptop (2021) 17' FHD+ Core i9 - 2TB SSD - 32GB RAM - RTX 3060 8 Cores @ 4.9 GHz - 11th Gen CPU - 12GB GDDR6
Recertified - Dell XPS 17 9710 Laptop (2021) 17' FHD+ Core i9 - 2TB SSD - 32GB RAM - RTX 3060 8 Cores @ 4.9 GHz - 11th Gen CPU - 12GB GDDR6
$3,503.89
newegg
Recertified - Dell Latitude E7470 14' Laptop Core i5 8GB 128GB SSD M.2 Integrated Graphics Win 10 Home 1 Yr Wty B v.WBA
Recertified - Dell Latitude E7470 14' Laptop Core i5 8GB 128GB SSD M.2 Integrated Graphics Win 10 Home 1 Yr Wty B v.WBA
$409.99
newegg
Recertified - DELL B Grade Laptop E5440 Intel Core i5 4th Gen 4300U (1.90 GHz) 8 GB Memory 320 GB HDD 14.0' Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
Recertified - DELL B Grade Laptop E5440 Intel Core i5 4th Gen 4300U (1.90 GHz) 8 GB Memory 320 GB HDD 14.0' Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
$329.00
newegg
Dell Precision 5000 5540 15.6' Mobile Workstation - 1920 x 1080 - Core i7 i7-9850H - 32 GB RAM - 512 GB SSD - Titan Gray - Windows 10 Pro 64-bit.
Dell Precision 5000 5540 15.6' Mobile Workstation - 1920 x 1080 - Core i7 i7-9850H - 32 GB RAM - 512 GB SSD - Titan Gray - Windows 10 Pro 64-bit.
$2,806.77
newegg
Recertified - DELL Latitude E6430 Laptop Intel Core i5 3rd Gen 3320M (2.60 GHz) 8 GB Memory 320 GB HDD 14.0' Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Grade A
Recertified - DELL Latitude E6430 Laptop Intel Core i5 3rd Gen 3320M (2.60 GHz) 8 GB Memory 320 GB HDD 14.0' Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Grade A
$339.99
newegg
Recertified - Dell Latitude 7480 Intel Core i7-6600U X2 2.6GHz 16GB 512GB SSD 14', Black (Certified Renewed) (1505465609)
Recertified - Dell Latitude 7480 Intel Core i7-6600U X2 2.6GHz 16GB 512GB SSD 14', Black (Certified Renewed) (1505465609)
$599.00
newegg
Advertisement
Recertified - 2021 Dell Latitude 3420 Laptop 14' - Intel Core i5 11th Gen - i5-1135G7 - Quad Core 4.2Ghz - 256GB SSD - 16GB RAM - 1366x768 HD.
Recertified - 2021 Dell Latitude 3420 Laptop 14' - Intel Core i5 11th Gen - i5-1135G7 - Quad Core 4.2Ghz - 256GB SSD - 16GB RAM - 1366x768 HD.
$1,220.00
newegg
Dell Inspiron 15.6" Customized Business and Comsumer Laptop 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 (Beats i5-7200U) 16GB DDR4 RAM 256GB SSD HD.
Dell Inspiron 15.6" Customized Business and Comsumer Laptop 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 (Beats i5-7200U) 16GB DDR4 RAM 256GB SSD HD.
$540.86
newegg
Recertified - Dell Latitude E5470 14' Notebook PC - Core i7 (6820HQ) 2.7GHz Quad Core - 256GB HDD - 8GB RAM - WiFi - Bluetooth - Windows 10 Pro.
Recertified - Dell Latitude E5470 14' Notebook PC - Core i7 (6820HQ) 2.7GHz Quad Core - 256GB HDD - 8GB RAM - WiFi - Bluetooth - Windows 10 Pro.
$524.00
newegg
New Dell Inspiron 5000 14' FHD 2-1 Touchscreen Laptop Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor Intel Iris Xe Graphics 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Backlit.
New Dell Inspiron 5000 14' FHD 2-1 Touchscreen Laptop Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor Intel Iris Xe Graphics 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Backlit.
$979.99
newegg
Recertified - Dell Latitude E6230 Intel i5 Dual Core 2700 MHz 256Gig SSD 4GB NO OPTICAL DRIVE 12.0' WideScreen LCD Windows 10 Professional 64 Bit.
Recertified - Dell Latitude E6230 Intel i5 Dual Core 2700 MHz 256Gig SSD 4GB NO OPTICAL DRIVE 12.0' WideScreen LCD Windows 10 Professional 64 Bit.
$299.00
newegg
Recertified - Dell Precision 7510 15.6' Laptop Core i7 8GB 256GB SSD 2.5' Integrated Graphics Win 10 Pro 1 Yr Wty B v.WCA
Recertified - Dell Precision 7510 15.6' Laptop Core i7 8GB 256GB SSD 2.5' Integrated Graphics Win 10 Pro 1 Yr Wty B v.WCA
$499.99
newegg
2021 Dell Inspiron 7000 i7405 14' FHD Touchscreen IPS Premium 2-in-1 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (beat i7-10710U), 32GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Backlit.
2021 Dell Inspiron 7000 i7405 14' FHD Touchscreen IPS Premium 2-in-1 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (beat i7-10710U), 32GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Backlit.
$1,042.99
newegg
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6" Customized Business Laptop 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (Beat i7-8550U) 32GB DDR4 RAM 1024GB SSD FHD Nano-Edge.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6" Customized Business Laptop 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (Beat i7-8550U) 32GB DDR4 RAM 1024GB SSD FHD Nano-Edge.
$1,006.40
newegg
Recertified - Dell Inspiron 7568 Laptop 15.6 - Intel Core i7 6th Gen - i7-6500U - Dual Core 3.1Ghz - 512GB SSD - 8GB RAM - 3840x2160 4K.
Recertified - Dell Inspiron 7568 Laptop 15.6 - Intel Core i7 6th Gen - i7-6500U - Dual Core 3.1Ghz - 512GB SSD - 8GB RAM - 3840x2160 4K.
$649.00
newegg
[Windows 11 Home] 2021 Newest Latest Inspiron 3000 15.6 FHD Screen Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7 Quad-Core Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD.
[Windows 11 Home] 2021 Newest Latest Inspiron 3000 15.6 FHD Screen Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7 Quad-Core Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD.
$1,019.00
newegg
Dell Inspiron 15.6" Customized Business and Comsumer Laptop 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 (Beats i5-7200U) 12GB DDR4 RAM 512GB SSD HD.
Dell Inspiron 15.6" Customized Business and Comsumer Laptop 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 (Beats i5-7200U) 12GB DDR4 RAM 512GB SSD HD.
$560.31
newegg
Recertified - Dell Latitude E5500 14.1' Black Laptop - Intel Core 2 Duo T7250 2.00GHz 4GB SODIMM DDR2 SATA 2.5' 80GB Windows 7 Home Premium 32-Bit
Recertified - Dell Latitude E5500 14.1' Black Laptop - Intel Core 2 Duo T7250 2.00GHz 4GB SODIMM DDR2 SATA 2.5' 80GB Windows 7 Home Premium 32-Bit
$200.00
newegg
Advertisement
Recertified - Dell Latitude 3390 13.3' Touch Screen 2 in 1 Laptop Core i5 8GB 1TB SSD 2.5' Integrated Graphics Win 10 Home 1 Yr Wty B v.WCA
Recertified - Dell Latitude 3390 13.3' Touch Screen 2 in 1 Laptop Core i5 8GB 1TB SSD 2.5' Integrated Graphics Win 10 Home 1 Yr Wty B v.WCA
$619.99
newegg
Recertified - Dell Latitude E5470 14' Notebook PC - Core i7 (6820HQ) 2.7GHz Quad Core - 512GB SSD - 16GB RAM - WiFi - Bluetooth - Windows 10 Pro.
Recertified - Dell Latitude E5470 14' Notebook PC - Core i7 (6820HQ) 2.7GHz Quad Core - 512GB SSD - 16GB RAM - WiFi - Bluetooth - Windows 10 Pro.
$464.99
newegg
Recertified - Dell Grade A Latitude E6540 15.6' Laptop Intel Core I7 4600M (2.90 GHz) 8GB DDR3L 512GB SSD DVDRW Windows 10 Pro 64 bits.
Recertified - Dell Grade A Latitude E6540 15.6' Laptop Intel Core I7 4600M (2.90 GHz) 8GB DDR3L 512GB SSD DVDRW Windows 10 Pro 64 bits.
$429.99
newegg
Dell Latitude 7290 VG5J0 Laptop (Windows 10 Pro, Intel i5-8350U, 12.5' LCD Screen, Storage: 256 GB, RAM: 8 GB) Black (VG5J0)
Dell Latitude 7290 VG5J0 Laptop (Windows 10 Pro, Intel i5-8350U, 12.5' LCD Screen, Storage: 256 GB, RAM: 8 GB) Black (VG5J0)
$861.00
newegg
Dell XPS 8940 Desktop Computer - 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700 up to 4.9GHz CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 3TB HDD, Intel UHD Graphics 750, Killer Wi-Fi.
Dell XPS 8940 Desktop Computer - 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700 up to 4.9GHz CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 3TB HDD, Intel UHD Graphics 750, Killer Wi-Fi.
$1,299.00
newegg
Dell Inspiron Home & Business Laptop Carbon Black (Intel i3-1115G4 2-Core, 16GB RAM, 256GB SATA SSD, 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080), Intel UHD, Wifi.
Dell Inspiron Home & Business Laptop Carbon Black (Intel i3-1115G4 2-Core, 16GB RAM, 256GB SATA SSD, 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080), Intel UHD, Wifi.
$949.00
newegg
Recertified - Dell Latitude E6420 Intel i5-2520M 2.50Ghz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Win 10 Pro
Recertified - Dell Latitude E6420 Intel i5-2520M 2.50Ghz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Win 10 Pro
$299.00
newegg
Recertified - 2020 Dell G7 7500 Laptop 15.6' - Intel Core i5 10th Gen - i5-10300H - Quad Core 4.5Ghz - 512GB SSD - 8GB RAM - Nvidia GeForce GTX.
Recertified - 2020 Dell G7 7500 Laptop 15.6' - Intel Core i5 10th Gen - i5-10300H - Quad Core 4.5Ghz - 512GB SSD - 8GB RAM - Nvidia GeForce GTX.
$1,499.00
newegg
Recertified - DELL Desktop Computer OptiPlex 5040 Intel Core i7 6th Gen 6700 (3.40 GHz) 16 GB 256 GB SSD Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Recertified - DELL Desktop Computer OptiPlex 5040 Intel Core i7 6th Gen 6700 (3.40 GHz) 16 GB 256 GB SSD Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
$479.99
newegg
Recertified - DELL Latitude E7450 Laptop Intel Core i5 5th Gen 5300U (2.30 GHz) 8 GB Memory 256 GB SSD 14.0' Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Grade A
Recertified - DELL Latitude E7450 Laptop Intel Core i5 5th Gen 5300U (2.30 GHz) 8 GB Memory 256 GB SSD 14.0' Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Grade A
$309.99
newegg
Dell Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1 Touchscreen Business Laptop 17.3' QHD, Intel Core i7-1165G7, Window 10 Pro, 16G RAM 1TB SSD, Intel iris xe Graphics.
Dell Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1 Touchscreen Business Laptop 17.3' QHD, Intel Core i7-1165G7, Window 10 Pro, 16G RAM 1TB SSD, Intel iris xe Graphics.
$2,110.00
newegg
Recertified - Dell Latitude 7450 Core i5-5300U 2.30GHz 8GB RAM 512GB SSD 14' Laptop Grade B
Recertified - Dell Latitude 7450 Core i5-5300U 2.30GHz 8GB RAM 512GB SSD 14' Laptop Grade B
$424.95
newegg
