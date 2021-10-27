Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
holidaydeals
decor
curtains shades
30% Off Curtains & Shades
30% Off Curtains & Shades
Exclusive Home Curtains Branches Linen Blend Window Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet, 54x84, Seafoam
featured
Exclusive Home Curtains Branches Linen Blend Window Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet, 54x84, Seafoam
$47.16
($69.99
save 33%)
amazon
Elrene Home Fashions 26865721836 3-in-1 Blackout Energy Efficient Lined Rod Pocket Window Curtain Drape Panel, 52" x 84", Silver
featured
Elrene Home Fashions 26865721836 3-in-1 Blackout Energy Efficient Lined Rod Pocket Window Curtain Drape Panel, 52" x 84", Silver
$20.00
($29.99
save 33%)
amazon
Exclusive Home Curtains Branches Linen Blend Window Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet, 54x63, Seafoam, 2 Count
featured
Exclusive Home Curtains Branches Linen Blend Window Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet, 54x63, Seafoam, 2 Count
$38.99
($59.99
save 35%)
amazon
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 108, Neutral Ground
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 108, Neutral Ground
$69.75
($199.98
save 65%)
amazon
Exclusive Home Curtains Catarina Layered Solid Blackout and Sheer,Window, Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet Top, 52x63, Vanilla
Exclusive Home Curtains Catarina Layered Solid Blackout and Sheer,Window, Curtain Panel Pair with Grommet Top, 52x63, Vanilla
$55.95
($89.99
save 38%)
amazon
No. 918 Alison Floral Lace Sheer Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, 58" x 95", Stone
No. 918 Alison Floral Lace Sheer Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, 58" x 95", Stone
$11.82
($16.99
save 30%)
amazon
Sun Zero Oslo Home Theater 100% Blackout Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, Single Panel
Sun Zero Oslo Home Theater 100% Blackout Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, Single Panel
$19.28
($27.74
save 30%)
overstock
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 84, Amber Gold
HPD Half Price Drapes VPCH-P Signature Blackout Velvet Curtain (1 Panel), 50 X 84, Amber Gold
$54.49
($169.98
save 68%)
amazon
Corona Curtain 1-panel Mandera Grommet Top Window Curtain, Turquoise/Blue, 50X84
Corona Curtain 1-panel Mandera Grommet Top Window Curtain, Turquoise/Blue, 50X84
$69.99
kohl's
Corona Curtain 1-panel Alain Window Curtain, Blue, 50X84
Corona Curtain 1-panel Alain Window Curtain, Blue, 50X84
$69.99
kohl's
Corona Curtain 1-panel Caden Grommet Top Window Curtain, Turquoise/Blue, 50X84
Corona Curtain 1-panel Caden Grommet Top Window Curtain, Turquoise/Blue, 50X84
$59.99
kohl's
Snowball 50" x 96" Poletop Curtain Panel Set - White
Snowball 50" x 96" Poletop Curtain Panel Set - White
$59.99
($100.00
save 40%)
macy's
Advertisement
Crescent Double layer Total Blackout Back Tab Single Curtain Panel 52x95
Crescent Double layer Total Blackout Back Tab Single Curtain Panel 52x95
$18.38
($65.98
save 72%)
walmartusa
Curtainworks Soho Voile Sheer Curtain Panel, 59" by 95", Oyster
Curtainworks Soho Voile Sheer Curtain Panel, 59" by 95", Oyster
$8.99
($19.99
save 55%)
amazon
Curtainworks Kendall Color Block Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panel, 63-inch, Ivory/Camel Blackout
Curtainworks Kendall Color Block Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panel, 63-inch, Ivory/Camel Blackout
$20.99
($39.99
save 48%)
amazon
Elrene Home Fashions Renzo Geo Ikat Energy Saving Blackout Grommet Top Single Curtain Panel, One Size , Black
Elrene Home Fashions Renzo Geo Ikat Energy Saving Blackout Grommet Top Single Curtain Panel, One Size , Black
$59.99
($100.00
save 40%)
jcpenney
Clean Window Textured Geometric Recycled Fiber Semi-Sheer Grommet Curtain Panel, White, 50X96
Clean Window Textured Geometric Recycled Fiber Semi-Sheer Grommet Curtain Panel, White, 50X96
$59.99
kohl's
Commonwealth Home Fashions Sage Weathermate Tab Top Panel Curtain Pair
Commonwealth Home Fashions Sage Weathermate Tab Top Panel Curtain Pair
$47.50
($95.00
save 50%)
belk
Brookstone Saville 63" Grommet 100% Blackout Window Curtain Panel In White (Single)
Brookstone Saville 63" Grommet 100% Blackout Window Curtain Panel In White (Single)
$18.49
($36.99
save 50%)
bedbath&beyond
No. 918 Ruthie Frayed Edge Semi-Sheer 40" x 84" Rose Quartz Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, Rose
No. 918 Ruthie Frayed Edge Semi-Sheer 40" x 84" Rose Quartz Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, Rose
$25.99
($78.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Clean Window Raw Texture Recycled Fiber Semi-Sheer 50" x 63" Gray Curtain Panel, Gray
Clean Window Raw Texture Recycled Fiber Semi-Sheer 50" x 63" Gray Curtain Panel, Gray
$25.99
($76.99
save 66%)
ashleyhomestore
Bella View | Prestige Roman Window Shades 24"x36" | Classic Flat Or Hobbled Style Fold | American Blinds
Bella View | Prestige Roman Window Shades 24"x36" | Classic Flat Or Hobbled Style Fold | American Blinds
$158.99
americanblindscom
No. 918 Raina Space Dyed Trellis Embroidery Sheer 50" x 63" Charcoal Gray Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, Charcoal Gray
No. 918 Raina Space Dyed Trellis Embroidery Sheer 50" x 63" Charcoal Gray Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, Charcoal Gray
$26.99
($80.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Sun Zero Reed Woven Indoor/Outdoor UV Protectant Room Darkening 52" x 84" Linen Grommet Curtain Panel, Linen
Sun Zero Reed Woven Indoor/Outdoor UV Protectant Room Darkening 52" x 84" Linen Grommet Curtain Panel, Linen
$38.99
($79.99
save 51%)
ashleyhomestore
Advertisement
CHF 1-Panel Lotus Harmony Print Window Curtain, Grey, 40X63
CHF 1-Panel Lotus Harmony Print Window Curtain, Grey, 40X63
$24.99
kohl's
Sun Zero Cyrus Thermal 100% Blackout 40" x 63" Navy Blue Back Tab Curtain Panel, Navy
Sun Zero Cyrus Thermal 100% Blackout 40" x 63" Navy Blue Back Tab Curtain Panel, Navy
$25.99
($41.99
save 38%)
ashleyhomestore
Scott Living Renato Linen Blend Semi-Sheer Curtain Panel, Indigo
Scott Living Renato Linen Blend Semi-Sheer Curtain Panel, Indigo
$38.99
($119.99
save 68%)
ashleyhomestore
Brookstone Green Harvey Window Curtain Panel
Brookstone Green Harvey Window Curtain Panel
$23.50
($47.00
save 50%)
belk
August Grove® Odoms Solid Sheer Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Orange, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair AGTG3078 42665409
August Grove® Odoms Solid Sheer Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Orange, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair AGTG3078 42665409
$10.99
($39.99
save 73%)
wayfair
Sun Zero Cayden Grid Texture Draft Shield Fleece Insulated 100% Blackout 50" x 84" Blue Grommet Curtain Panel, Blue
Sun Zero Cayden Grid Texture Draft Shield Fleece Insulated 100% Blackout 50" x 84" Blue Grommet Curtain Panel, Blue
$31.99
($95.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
No. 918 Sura Floral Watercolor Sheer 50" x 84" Steel Gray Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, Steel Gray
No. 918 Sura Floral Watercolor Sheer 50" x 84" Steel Gray Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, Steel Gray
$26.99
($44.99
save 40%)
ashleyhomestore
Chicology Semi-Sheer Cordless Roman Shades, White, 23X64
Chicology Semi-Sheer Cordless Roman Shades, White, 23X64
$95.99
($159.99
save 40%)
kohl's
CHF Chevron Ruffle Light-Filtering Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel, One Size , White
CHF Chevron Ruffle Light-Filtering Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel, One Size , White
$26.99
($45.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Clean Window Leno Weave Stripe Anti-Dust Sheer Window Curtain Panel, Brown, 50X96
Clean Window Leno Weave Stripe Anti-Dust Sheer Window Curtain Panel, Brown, 50X96
$64.99
kohl's
Clean Window Basketweave Anti-Dust Semi-Sheer 1-panel Window Curtain, Beig/Green, 50X84
Clean Window Basketweave Anti-Dust Semi-Sheer 1-panel Window Curtain, Beig/Green, 50X84
$43.99
kohl's
Brookstone Raisin Marco Window Curtain Panel
Brookstone Raisin Marco Window Curtain Panel
$23.50
($47.00
save 50%)
belk
Advertisement
CHD Home Textiles 2-pk. Textured Jacquard Curtain Panel Set
CHD Home Textiles 2-pk. Textured Jacquard Curtain Panel Set
$25.00
beallsflorida
Bay Isle Home™ Dayton Solid Sheer Outdoor Rod Pocket Curtain Panels Polyester in Black, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair BYIL2234 44473941
Bay Isle Home™ Dayton Solid Sheer Outdoor Rod Pocket Curtain Panels Polyester in Black, Size 84.0 H in | Wayfair BYIL2234 44473941
$13.99
($49.99
save 72%)
wayfair
CHICOLOGY Window Curtains , Sun Blocking Curtains , Curtains for Living Room , Window Curtain Panels , Living Room Curtains , Living Room Curtains for Windows , Virginia Gray , 52"W X 63"H
CHICOLOGY Window Curtains , Sun Blocking Curtains , Curtains for Living Room , Window Curtain Panels , Living Room Curtains , Living Room Curtains for Windows , Virginia Gray , 52"W X 63"H
$18.55
($24.99
save 26%)
amazon
Corona Curtain 1-panel Sabrina Grommet Top Window Curtain, Brown, 50X95
Corona Curtain 1-panel Sabrina Grommet Top Window Curtain, Brown, 50X95
$69.99
kohl's
Corona Curtain Hamden Window Curtain Panel, Brown, 50X95
Corona Curtain Hamden Window Curtain Panel, Brown, 50X95
$74.99
kohl's
Corona Curtain Province Window Curtain Panel, Green, 52X84
Corona Curtain Province Window Curtain Panel, Green, 52X84
$89.99
kohl's
Heather Dutton Starbust Navy Blackout Curtain Panel
Heather Dutton Starbust Navy Blackout Curtain Panel
$60.77
($71.49
save 15%)
overstock
Curtainworks 1Q80610CPT Malta Faux Silk Grommet Curtain Panel, 50 by 120", Pewter
Curtainworks 1Q80610CPT Malta Faux Silk Grommet Curtain Panel, 50 by 120", Pewter
$28.49
amazon
Sun Zero Beck Geometric Ogee Thermal Extreme 100% Blackout 52" x 84" Silver Gray Grommet Curtain Panel, Silver Gray
Sun Zero Beck Geometric Ogee Thermal Extreme 100% Blackout 52" x 84" Silver Gray Grommet Curtain Panel, Silver Gray
$30.99
($56.99
save 46%)
ashleyhomestore
CHF 1-Panel Lyric Sheer Window Curtain, White, 50X84
CHF 1-Panel Lyric Sheer Window Curtain, White, 50X84
$29.99
kohl's
Peyton Peyton Lined Curtain Panel, Ivory
Peyton Peyton Lined Curtain Panel, Ivory
$65.99
($145.49
save 55%)
ashleyhomestore
JCPenney Home Velveteen Cordless Roman Shade, One Size , Beige
JCPenney Home Velveteen Cordless Roman Shade, One Size , Beige
$58.50
($130.00
save 55%)
jcpenney
Advertisement
Aurora Home Extra Wide Thermal 100 x 84-inch Blackout Curtain Panel - 100 x 84 - 100 x 84
Aurora Home Extra Wide Thermal 100 x 84-inch Blackout Curtain Panel - 100 x 84 - 100 x 84
$34.87
($46.49
save 25%)
overstock
Archaeo Slub Texture Stripe Cotton Light-Filtering Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel, One Size , White
Archaeo Slub Texture Stripe Cotton Light-Filtering Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel, One Size , White
$59.99
($100.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Achim Bombay Double Layered Window Curtain Panel, Grey, 52X63
Achim Bombay Double Layered Window Curtain Panel, Grey, 52X63
$59.99
kohl's
Kenya Window Curtain Panel, 50x84 - Brown/multi
Kenya Window Curtain Panel, 50x84 - Brown/multi
$20.29
($49.00
save 59%)
macy's
Buffalo Check Window Curtain Panel, 42x63 - Burgundy
Buffalo Check Window Curtain Panel, 42x63 - Burgundy
$16.99
($59.00
save 71%)
macy's
Aurora Home Thermal Insulated Blackout Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair
Aurora Home Thermal Insulated Blackout Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair
$37.39
($63.49
save 41%)
overstock
Madison Park Saratoga Fretwork Print Patio Window Curtain Panel, Ivory
Madison Park Saratoga Fretwork Print Patio Window Curtain Panel, Ivory
$48.99
($147.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Erika 84" Sheer Jacquard Panel Curtain, Gray
Erika 84" Sheer Jacquard Panel Curtain, Gray
$52.99
($83.53
save 37%)
ashleyhomestore
Lapeer 84" Jacquard Panel Curtain, Silver
Lapeer 84" Jacquard Panel Curtain, Silver
$45.99
($73.58
save 37%)
ashleyhomestore
Clean Window Textured Slub Stripe Anti-Dust Linen Blend Sheer 52" x 63" White Curtain Panel, White
Clean Window Textured Slub Stripe Anti-Dust Linen Blend Sheer 52" x 63" White Curtain Panel, White
$32.99
($99.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
No. 918 Delilah Embroidered Floral Semi-Sheer 50" x 84" Rose Quartz Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, Rose
No. 918 Delilah Embroidered Floral Semi-Sheer 50" x 84" Rose Quartz Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, Rose
$29.99
($90.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Vaughn 96" Jacquard Chevron Panel Curtain, Pink Blossom
Vaughn 96" Jacquard Chevron Panel Curtain, Pink Blossom
$68.99
($144.62
save 52%)
ashleyhomestore
Load More
