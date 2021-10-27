Guest & Folding Beds

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Other Furniture
Guest & Folding Beds
Guest & Folding Beds
Share
Guest & Folding Beds
Adjustable Folding Reclining Lounger Beach Bed , Suede, Keep warm for Winter, Blue, Grey, Set Up Size 70.08 x 20.47 x 9.84 inch
featured
Adjustable Folding Reclining Lounger Beach Bed , Suede, Keep warm for Winter, Blue, Grey, Set Up Size 70.08 x 20.47 x 9.84 inch
$79.92
walmart
Harriet Bee Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed w/ Trundle, Safety Rail, Ladder & Full-Length Guardrail For Kids, Teens Bedroom, Guest Room Furniture () in White
featured
Harriet Bee Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed w/ Trundle, Safety Rail, Ladder & Full-Length Guardrail For Kids, Teens Bedroom, Guest Room Furniture () in White
$1,399.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Aadith 12" Low Profile Folding Bed Metal in Black/White, Size 12.0 H x 79.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1F0B6EA3DEAD4CEDBB834AAA75460BE4
featured
Latitude Run® Aadith 12" Low Profile Folding Bed Metal in Black/White, Size 12.0 H x 79.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1F0B6EA3DEAD4CEDBB834AAA75460BE4
$269.99
wayfair
Kepooman 78" Patio Wooden Adjustable Folding Sun Bed Lounger with Backrest & Wheels, Brown
Kepooman 78" Patio Wooden Adjustable Folding Sun Bed Lounger with Backrest & Wheels, Brown
$247.66
walmart
Merax Bunk Bed with Trundle, Ladder, Safety Guardrail for Kids, Teens, Guests Loft, Twin Over Full, Gray
Merax Bunk Bed with Trundle, Ladder, Safety Guardrail for Kids, Teens, Guests Loft, Twin Over Full, Gray
$528.95
amazon
Rel Day Bed
Rel Day Bed
$1,819.99
wayfairnorthamerica
13" Steel Folding Bed
13" Steel Folding Bed
$299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
FDB49WHTABU Dewitt Collection Folding Rollaway Bed with Storage Cabinet and Memory Foam Steel Tube Construction Wood Slat Support Four Wheel
FDB49WHTABU Dewitt Collection Folding Rollaway Bed with Storage Cabinet and Memory Foam Steel Tube Construction Wood Slat Support Four Wheel
$458.99
appliancesconnection
Twin 11" Folding Bed
Twin 11" Folding Bed
$449.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Jay-Be Visitor Folding Guest Bed With Oversize Airflow Mattress In Black
Jay-Be Visitor Folding Guest Bed With Oversize Airflow Mattress In Black
$389.99
bedbath&beyond
Height Adjustable Bed Guard Toddler Safety Baby Bedguard Folding Steel Rail 47'' / 71'' / 59'' / 79''
Height Adjustable Bed Guard Toddler Safety Baby Bedguard Folding Steel Rail 47'' / 71'' / 59'' / 79''
$28.74
walmart
Twin over Twin Bunk Bed with Ladder for Teens Bedroom, Guest Room Furniture
Twin over Twin Bunk Bed with Ladder for Teens Bedroom, Guest Room Furniture
$633.99
overstock
Advertisement
Latitude Run® 14" H Folding Bed w/ Mattress Included in Brown, Size 35.4 W x 74.8 D in | Wayfair FC2DED01E13945409B3E18ABEB05C0F8
Latitude Run® 14" H Folding Bed w/ Mattress Included in Brown, Size 35.4 W x 74.8 D in | Wayfair FC2DED01E13945409B3E18ABEB05C0F8
$299.99
wayfair
Acheron Folding Bed
Acheron Folding Bed
$359.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Jay-Be Visitor Folding Guest Bed With Memory Foam Mattress In Black
Jay-Be Visitor Folding Guest Bed With Memory Foam Mattress In Black
$269.99
bedbath&beyond
Linon Thebes Space Saving Folding Bed with Thick Mattress
Linon Thebes Space Saving Folding Bed with Thick Mattress
$272.99
overstock
Jay-Be Folding Memory Foam Twin Bed Silver
Jay-Be Folding Memory Foam Twin Bed Silver
$516.99
buybuybaby
Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed With Drawers And Ladder For Kids, Teens Bedroom, Guest Room Furniture-White
Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed With Drawers And Ladder For Kids, Teens Bedroom, Guest Room Furniture-White
$719.99
wayfairnorthamerica
14'' H Folding Bed With Mattress Included
14'' H Folding Bed With Mattress Included
$256.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ebern Designs Harley-Joe 76.5" Folding Platform Bed Metal in Black, Size 76.5 H x 40.5 W x 76.5 D in | Wayfair 79AD0B3D016A44C89641A71C7F8CFF9D
Ebern Designs Harley-Joe 76.5" Folding Platform Bed Metal in Black, Size 76.5 H x 40.5 W x 76.5 D in | Wayfair 79AD0B3D016A44C89641A71C7F8CFF9D
$82.99
wayfair
Height Adjustable Bed Guard Toddler Safety Baby Bedguard Folding Steel Rail 71'' / 59'' / 79''
Height Adjustable Bed Guard Toddler Safety Baby Bedguard Folding Steel Rail 71'' / 59'' / 79''
$26.74
walmart
Twin 5" Mattress with Folding Metal Guest Bed - Room & Joy
Twin 5" Mattress with Folding Metal Guest Bed - Room & Joy
$269.99
target
Red Barrel Studio® Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed w/ Trundle & Ladder For Kids, Teens Bedroom, Guest Room Furniture-Espresso Upholstered | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed w/ Trundle & Ladder For Kids, Teens Bedroom, Guest Room Furniture-Espresso Upholstered | Wayfair
$989.99
wayfair
Simmons Single Foldaway Guest Bed With Mattress Blue/white
Simmons Single Foldaway Guest Bed With Mattress Blue/white
$210.99
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement
Oxford Pets Tent House Dog Cat Playing Bed Mat Portable Folding Kennel Bed For Universal Dogs Waterproof Travel Supplies Pink One
Oxford Pets Tent House Dog Cat Playing Bed Mat Portable Folding Kennel Bed For Universal Dogs Waterproof Travel Supplies Pink One
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Milliard Diplomat Rollaway Folding Twin Guest Bed
Milliard Diplomat Rollaway Folding Twin Guest Bed
$364.68
overstock
Marianna Folding Bed With Mattress, Rollaway Guest Bed With Sturdy Metal Frame And Foam Mattress, living Room Guest Room Office
Marianna Folding Bed With Mattress, Rollaway Guest Bed With Sturdy Metal Frame And Foam Mattress, living Room Guest Room Office
$299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Trule 10" Steel Folding Bed w/ Mattress Included in Blue, Size 71.0 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair 97D4F606FFE74C6F8CA141338F6F52B6
Trule 10" Steel Folding Bed w/ Mattress Included in Blue, Size 71.0 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair 97D4F606FFE74C6F8CA141338F6F52B6
$189.99
wayfair
Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed With Drawers And Ladder For Kids, Teens Bedroom, Guest Room Furniture
Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed With Drawers And Ladder For Kids, Teens Bedroom, Guest Room Furniture
$1,049.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Porch & Den Keresan FR1100 Rollaway Bed
Porch & Den Keresan FR1100 Rollaway Bed
$244.99
overstock
White Noise 23.6" Folding Bed in Blue, Size 71.0 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair 9EC1303AFE3A4AF2965B02E056CCE574
White Noise 23.6" Folding Bed in Blue, Size 71.0 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair 9EC1303AFE3A4AF2965B02E056CCE574
$229.99
wayfair
Trule Twin 10" Steel Folding Bed w/ Mattress Included in Blue, Size 24.0 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair 54FC7DB144CE41648073A400A11FAC70
Trule Twin 10" Steel Folding Bed w/ Mattress Included in Blue, Size 24.0 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair 54FC7DB144CE41648073A400A11FAC70
$179.99
wayfair
Twin 20'' Folding Bed With Mattress Included
Twin 20'' Folding Bed With Mattress Included
$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Southampton Collection AC614149 Queen Size Murphy Bed with 6" Folding Memory Foam Mattress Silver Hardware USB Charging Ports and Hardwood
Southampton Collection AC614149 Queen Size Murphy Bed with 6" Folding Memory Foam Mattress Silver Hardware USB Charging Ports and Hardwood
$1,694.99
appliancesconnection
Linon Zio Sleep Folding Rollaway Bed, Blue
Linon Zio Sleep Folding Rollaway Bed, Blue
$166.99
($354.99
save 53%)
ashleyhomestore
CDecor Home Furnishings Andell 16" Steel Folding Bed Metal in Black, Size 16.0 H x 74.5 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair 305734KE
CDecor Home Furnishings Andell 16" Steel Folding Bed Metal in Black, Size 16.0 H x 74.5 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair 305734KE
$409.99
($436.99
save 6%)
wayfair
Advertisement
Arlmont & Co. Folding Bed in Brown, Size 13.19 H x 74.8 W in | Wayfair BDEA9D859F58411EB43B1DA164070FE6
Arlmont & Co. Folding Bed in Brown, Size 13.19 H x 74.8 W in | Wayfair BDEA9D859F58411EB43B1DA164070FE6
$134.99
wayfair
Folding Bed With Mattress, Cot Size Portable Foldable Guest Bed, Rollaway Bed With 5 Inch Memory Foam Mattress And Sturdy Metal Frame For Adults
Folding Bed With Mattress, Cot Size Portable Foldable Guest Bed, Rollaway Bed With 5 Inch Memory Foam Mattress And Sturdy Metal Frame For Adults
$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ebern Designs Aroca Tri-Fold Twin Upholstered Platform Bed Upholstered/Metal & Upholstered/Metal in Gray/White, Size 29.53 W x 79.13 D in | Wayfair
Ebern Designs Aroca Tri-Fold Twin Upholstered Platform Bed Upholstered/Metal & Upholstered/Metal in Gray/White, Size 29.53 W x 79.13 D in | Wayfair
$279.99
wayfair
Anease Twin over Twin 2 Drawer Standard Bunk Bed by Harriet Bee
Anease Twin over Twin 2 Drawer Standard Bunk Bed by Harriet Bee
$1,279.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Twin over Twin Bunk Bed with Ladder for Teens Bedroom, Guest Room Furniture
Twin over Twin Bunk Bed with Ladder for Teens Bedroom, Guest Room Furniture
$619.49
overstock
White Noise Tring Folding Bed Metal in Brown, Size 17.0 H x 30.0 W x 75.5 D in | Wayfair 62D00C0A0B234EE3AB0748ED7E62416A
White Noise Tring Folding Bed Metal in Brown, Size 17.0 H x 30.0 W x 75.5 D in | Wayfair 62D00C0A0B234EE3AB0748ED7E62416A
$219.99
wayfair
White Noise 13.8" Folding Bed w/ Mattress Included in Brown, Size 13.8 H x 27.6 W x 74.8 D in | Wayfair A0F2960D45B842B9B440ED20F235B965
White Noise 13.8" Folding Bed w/ Mattress Included in Brown, Size 13.8 H x 27.6 W x 74.8 D in | Wayfair A0F2960D45B842B9B440ED20F235B965
$249.99
wayfair
Ackerly 8" Low Profile Heavy Duty Platform Bed
Ackerly 8" Low Profile Heavy Duty Platform Bed
$639.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bed Bridge Twin to King Converter Kit Bed Gap Filler to Make Twin Beds Into King Connector Mattress Connector for Guests
Bed Bridge Twin to King Converter Kit Bed Gap Filler to Make Twin Beds Into King Connector Mattress Connector for Guests
$49.57
walmart
White Noise Turbeville Rollaway Flat Folding Bed Metal in Brown, Size 43.0 H x 39.0 W x 73.0 D in | Wayfair 950 39 POLY-I
White Noise Turbeville Rollaway Flat Folding Bed Metal in Brown, Size 43.0 H x 39.0 W x 73.0 D in | Wayfair 950 39 POLY-I
$256.99
wayfair
Heavy Duty Foldable Memory Foam Bed With Mattress
Heavy Duty Foldable Memory Foam Bed With Mattress
$329.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Easy Comfort Folding Guest Bed with 3.7 inch thick Foam Mattress - Pictured
Easy Comfort Folding Guest Bed with 3.7 inch thick Foam Mattress - Pictured
$246.18
overstock
Advertisement
xwang11 Gordon Twin 35.4"W Steel Folding Bed w/ Mattress Included in Brown, Size 12.2 H x 35.4 W x 74.8 D in | Wayfair xwang2021091009333209
xwang11 Gordon Twin 35.4"W Steel Folding Bed w/ Mattress Included in Brown, Size 12.2 H x 35.4 W x 74.8 D in | Wayfair xwang2021091009333209
$369.99
wayfair
Arsuite 14" Folding Bed in Black, Size 14.0 H x 53.0 W x 75.0 D in | Wayfair 12B97D2187614E64A2E0B11B6C1A848C
Arsuite 14" Folding Bed in Black, Size 14.0 H x 53.0 W x 75.0 D in | Wayfair 12B97D2187614E64A2E0B11B6C1A848C
$169.99
wayfair
Adjustable Folding Reclining Lounger Beach Bed Cot
Adjustable Folding Reclining Lounger Beach Bed Cot
$329.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arsuite 14" Folding Bed in Black, Size 14.0 H x 75.0 W x 75.0 D in | Wayfair BB74C5678F62404A8893596BC1927517
Arsuite 14" Folding Bed in Black, Size 14.0 H x 75.0 W x 75.0 D in | Wayfair BB74C5678F62404A8893596BC1927517
$176.99
wayfair
3-Position Portable Reclining Beach Chaise Tri-Folding Adjustable Sleeping Bed - Grey
3-Position Portable Reclining Beach Chaise Tri-Folding Adjustable Sleeping Bed - Grey
$81.28
walmart
Hazel Grove Volta Folding Rollaway Guest Bed with 4" Memory Foam Top Mattress
Hazel Grove Volta Folding Rollaway Guest Bed with 4" Memory Foam Top Mattress
$170.00
($195.00
save 13%)
walmartusa
Twin Luxor Folding Bed White - Linon
Twin Luxor Folding Bed White - Linon
$144.99
target
Dicus Low Profile Murphy Bed with Mattress
Dicus Low Profile Murphy Bed with Mattress
$2,823.32
wayfairnorthamerica
Rollaway Guest Folding Bed Cot
Rollaway Guest Folding Bed Cot
$164.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Jay-Be Saver Folding Cot Bed with Rebound e-Fibre Mattress, Lightweight, Regular (101702)
Jay-Be Saver Folding Cot Bed with Rebound e-Fibre Mattress, Lightweight, Regular (101702)
$119.40
amazon
1.5M/1.8M/2M Kid Child Bedguard Toddler Safety Bed Rail Guard Rail Folding Sleep
1.5M/1.8M/2M Kid Child Bedguard Toddler Safety Bed Rail Guard Rail Folding Sleep
$26.74
walmart
Linon Silverton Folding Rollaway Bed, Twin, Blue Metal Base
Linon Silverton Folding Rollaway Bed, Twin, Blue Metal Base
$199.00
($435.00
save 54%)
walmartusa
Load More
Guest & Folding Beds
