Sectional Sofas

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Shop
Shop
Living Room
Sectionals
Sectional Sofas
Sectional Sofas
Sectional Sofas
Everly Quinn Demario 143.3" Wide Linen Symmetrical Modular Corner Sectional Linen/Linen Blend/Upholstery in Gray, Size 33.0 H x 143.3 W x 60.0 D in
featured
Everly Quinn Demario 143.3" Wide Linen Symmetrical Modular Corner Sectional Linen/Linen Blend/Upholstery in Gray, Size 33.0 H x 143.3 W x 60.0 D in
$2,259.99
wayfair
Sandy Wilson Home Harley Sectional, Dove Gray Faux Leather
featured
Sandy Wilson Home Harley Sectional, Dove Gray Faux Leather
$3,790.87
amazon
Hunter Sectional Collection in Stone Gray - 28" Top Cabinet with Doors - Frontgate
featured
Hunter Sectional Collection in Stone Gray - 28" Top Cabinet with Doors - Frontgate
$1,614.05
($1,699.00
save 0%)
frontgate
Hunter Sectional Collection in Stone Gray - 44" Hutch with Doors - Frontgate
Hunter Sectional Collection in Stone Gray - 44" Hutch with Doors - Frontgate
$1,709.05
($1,799.00
save 0%)
frontgate
Mercury Row® Morello 107" Wide Right Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise Polyester/Polyester Blend/Upholstery in Indigo, Size 33.0 H x 107.0 W x 61.0 D in
Mercury Row® Morello 107" Wide Right Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise Polyester/Polyester Blend/Upholstery in Indigo, Size 33.0 H x 107.0 W x 61.0 D in
$1,949.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® RELAX LOUNGE Convertible Sectional Sofa 100% Polyester Blend Fabric Polyester/Polyester Blend/Upholstery in Blue | Wayfair
Brayden Studio® RELAX LOUNGE Convertible Sectional Sofa 100% Polyester Blend Fabric Polyester/Polyester Blend/Upholstery in Blue | Wayfair
$2,439.99
wayfair
Orion Collection FSA2674-AC 119" Right Facing Sectional Sofa with Sloped Track Arms Accent Pillows Espresso Wood Legs Plush Multi Density Foam
Orion Collection FSA2674-AC 119" Right Facing Sectional Sofa with Sloped Track Arms Accent Pillows Espresso Wood Legs Plush Multi Density Foam
$1,679.99
appliancesconnection
Canora Grey 88" PU Flared Arm Sofa in Black/Brown, Size 30.5 H x 88.2 W x 30.3 D in | Wayfair 1582155E16FF4208A6490ACE8CE101D5
Canora Grey 88" PU Flared Arm Sofa in Black/Brown, Size 30.5 H x 88.2 W x 30.3 D in | Wayfair 1582155E16FF4208A6490ACE8CE101D5
$1,099.99
wayfair
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Strummer 81.63" Wide Velvet Reversible Sofa & Chaise Upholstery/Velvet in Gray/Indigo | Wayfair DA038-CH
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Strummer 81.63" Wide Velvet Reversible Sofa & Chaise Upholstery/Velvet in Gray/Indigo | Wayfair DA038-CH
$769.99
($1,189.99
save -76899%)
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Fenske 98" Wide Microfiber/Microsuede Reversible Sleeper Corner Sectional Upholstery/Microfiber/Microsuede in Blue | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Fenske 98" Wide Microfiber/Microsuede Reversible Sleeper Corner Sectional Upholstery/Microfiber/Microsuede in Blue | Wayfair
$1,179.99
wayfair
Coons 109.5" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional
Coons 109.5" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional
$2,399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Braxton Culler Oliver Sectional 731-3PC-SEC1 +2 in White/Blue | Wayfair 731-3PC-SEC2/0201-64/JAVA
Braxton Culler Oliver Sectional 731-3PC-SEC1 +2 in White/Blue | Wayfair 731-3PC-SEC2/0201-64/JAVA
$4,686.00
wayfair
Axis 2-Piece Left Arm Double Chaise Sectional Sofa
Axis 2-Piece Left Arm Double Chaise Sectional Sofa
$3,198.00
crate&barrel
Braxton Culler Gramercy Park Two-Piece Bumper Sectional in Gray/Blue, Size 38.0 H x 115.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair 787-2PC-SEC1/0229-66/JAVA
Braxton Culler Gramercy Park Two-Piece Bumper Sectional in Gray/Blue, Size 38.0 H x 115.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair 787-2PC-SEC1/0229-66/JAVA
$3,271.02
wayfair
Sectional Sofa - Charlton Home® Rothman 103.25" Wide Right Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise: Gray, Polyester/Polyester Blend, 61.75" L x 103.25" W x 40" H
Sectional Sofa - Charlton Home® Rothman 103.25" Wide Right Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise: Gray, Polyester/Polyester Blend, 61.75" L x 103.25" W x 40" H
$1,599.99
($1,687.03
save 0%)
wayfair
Diann 122.5" Wide Left Hand Facing Sectional
Diann 122.5" Wide Left Hand Facing Sectional
$4,599.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Braxton Culler Oliver Sectional in Gray/Blue, Size 37.0 H x 138.0 W x 91.0 D in | Wayfair 731-3PC-SEC4/0851-55/JAVA
Braxton Culler Oliver Sectional in Gray/Blue, Size 37.0 H x 138.0 W x 91.0 D in | Wayfair 731-3PC-SEC4/0851-55/JAVA
$4,884.00
wayfair
Set of 7 Thunder Gray Casanova Modular L-Shape Sectional Sofa with Ottoman, 10.25'
Set of 7 Thunder Gray Casanova Modular L-Shape Sectional Sofa with Ottoman, 10.25'
$2,310.49
overstock
Lounge Leather Right Arm Apartment Sofa
Lounge Leather Right Arm Apartment Sofa
$2,900.00
crate&barrel
Braxton Culler Wexler 87" Wide Sofa & Chaise Polyester/Polyester Blend in Black, Size 35.0 H x 87.0 W x 61.0 D in | Wayfair 518-2PC-SEC3/0120-81
Braxton Culler Wexler 87" Wide Sofa & Chaise Polyester/Polyester Blend in Black, Size 35.0 H x 87.0 W x 61.0 D in | Wayfair 518-2PC-SEC3/0120-81
$3,014.00
wayfair
Gather Armless Loveseat
Gather Armless Loveseat
$1,149.00
crate&barrel
Modern 104.6" Fabric Square Arm Sectional Sofa For Living Room
Modern 104.6" Fabric Square Arm Sectional Sofa For Living Room
$1,249.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mehmud 204" Wide Genuine Leather Symmetrical Corner Sectional
Mehmud 204" Wide Genuine Leather Symmetrical Corner Sectional
$3,659.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Braxton Culler Gramercy Park Three-Piece Corner Sectional in Gray/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 122.0 W x 100.0 D in | Wayfair 787-3PC-SEC2/0212-83/JAVA
Braxton Culler Gramercy Park Three-Piece Corner Sectional in Gray/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 122.0 W x 100.0 D in | Wayfair 787-3PC-SEC2/0212-83/JAVA
$3,746.95
wayfair
Wells Leather Armless Sofa
Wells Leather Armless Sofa
$2,599.00
crate&barrel
Corrigan Studio® Felice 103.2" Wide Microfiber/Microsuede Reversible Modular Corner Sectional Upholstery/Microfiber/Microsuede in Brown | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Felice 103.2" Wide Microfiber/Microsuede Reversible Modular Corner Sectional Upholstery/Microfiber/Microsuede in Brown | Wayfair
$1,029.99
wayfair
Hayward 2-Piece Right Arm Chaise Rolled Arm Sectional
Hayward 2-Piece Right Arm Chaise Rolled Arm Sectional
$2,898.00
crate&barrel
Lounge Right Bumper
Lounge Right Bumper
$1,299.00
crate&barrel
Lounge 2-Piece L-Shaped Sectional with Left-Arm Corner Sofa
Lounge 2-Piece L-Shaped Sectional with Left-Arm Corner Sofa
$3,998.00
crate&barrel
Braxton Culler Easton 2-Piece Sectional Upholstery/Cotton/Cotton Blend, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair 786-2PC-SEC1/0204-64/FROSTWHITE
Braxton Culler Easton 2-Piece Sectional Upholstery/Cotton/Cotton Blend, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair 786-2PC-SEC1/0204-64/FROSTWHITE
$3,641.00
wayfair
Cotoala 91" Reversible Sectional Sofa with Storage Chaise, L-Shape Corner Couch with Pulled Out Bed, Arms with Shelf Function, Two Samll Pillows (Light Grey)
Cotoala 91" Reversible Sectional Sofa with Storage Chaise, L-Shape Corner Couch with Pulled Out Bed, Arms with Shelf Function, Two Samll Pillows (Light Grey)
$729.98
amazon
Maryport Top Grain Leather Sofa and Loveseat Set
Maryport Top Grain Leather Sofa and Loveseat Set
$5,209.64
($6,128.99
save 17%)
overstock
Braxton Culler Oliver Sectional 731-3PC-SEC1 +2 in White | Wayfair 731-3PC-SEC2/0865-91/FROSTWHITE
Braxton Culler Oliver Sectional 731-3PC-SEC1 +2 in White | Wayfair 731-3PC-SEC2/0865-91/FROSTWHITE
$4,686.00
wayfair
Indira Pewter Upholstered Track Arm Sectional
Indira Pewter Upholstered Track Arm Sectional
$1,907.99
($2,269.99
save 50%)
overstock
Corrigan Studio® Norvin 78" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise w/ Ottoman in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 78.0 W x 49.5 D in | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Norvin 78" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise w/ Ottoman in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 78.0 W x 49.5 D in | Wayfair
$629.99
wayfair
Gather Deep Leather 2-Piece Sectional
Gather Deep Leather 2-Piece Sectional
$6,398.00
crate&barrel
Lounge Leather Right Bumper
Lounge Leather Right Bumper
$2,299.00
crate&barrel
Brayden Studio® Marazi 91" Wide Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise Polyester/Polyester Blend/Upholstery in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 91.0 W x 58.0 D in
Brayden Studio® Marazi 91" Wide Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise Polyester/Polyester Blend/Upholstery in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 91.0 W x 58.0 D in
$1,259.99
wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Gray, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair 728-2PC-SEC3/0863-84/HAVANA
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Gray, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair 728-2PC-SEC3/0863-84/HAVANA
$3,168.00
wayfair
Orson 2-piece Reclining Living Room Set
Orson 2-piece Reclining Living Room Set
$3,759.99
overstock
Braxton Culler Oliver Sectional in Brown, Size 37.0 H x 138.0 W x 91.0 D in | Wayfair 731-3PC-SEC3/0805-91/JAVA
Braxton Culler Oliver Sectional in Brown, Size 37.0 H x 138.0 W x 91.0 D in | Wayfair 731-3PC-SEC3/0805-91/JAVA
$5,544.00
wayfair
Lotus Modular 3-Piece Low Sectional
Lotus Modular 3-Piece Low Sectional
$4,547.00
crate&barrel
Braxton Culler Gramercy Park Two-Piece Corner Sectional in Blue | Wayfair 787-2PC-SEC4/0805-54/BLACK
Braxton Culler Gramercy Park Two-Piece Corner Sectional in Blue | Wayfair 787-2PC-SEC4/0805-54/BLACK
$3,135.45
wayfair
Lounge Deep Wedge 3-Piece Sectional
Lounge Deep Wedge 3-Piece Sectional
$5,097.00
crate&barrel
473907-3908-121SG Kourt Sectional Stonewall
473907-3908-121SG Kourt Sectional Stonewall
$3,379.99
appliancesconnection
Mingle 7 Piece Upholstered Fabric Sectional Sofa Set EEI-2841-TEA
Mingle 7 Piece Upholstered Fabric Sectional Sofa Set EEI-2841-TEA
$2,401.25
totallyfurniture
DHP Celine Sectional Sofas, White Faux Leather
DHP Celine Sectional Sofas, White Faux Leather
$604.88
walmartusa
Chic Home Susan Elegant Velvet Deeply Tufted Left-facing Sectional Sofa
Chic Home Susan Elegant Velvet Deeply Tufted Left-facing Sectional Sofa
$2,067.99
overstock
Charlton Home® Conkling 3 Piece Living Room Set Leather Match in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 75.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair 69F9AF52BB0440B5B33FEED4258FDC7F
Charlton Home® Conkling 3 Piece Living Room Set Leather Match in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 75.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair 69F9AF52BB0440B5B33FEED4258FDC7F
$4,499.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Debolt 2 Piece Living Room Set Leather Match in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 77.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 8BE10346431F4FD281ACD8F32797C738
Darby Home Co Debolt 2 Piece Living Room Set Leather Match in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 77.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 8BE10346431F4FD281ACD8F32797C738
$4,299.99
wayfair
Filion 102.36" Wide Microfiber/Microsuede Left Hand Facing Modular Corner Sectional
Filion 102.36" Wide Microfiber/Microsuede Left Hand Facing Modular Corner Sectional
$1,069.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bosch Collection FSA2874-AC 102" Right Facing Sectional Sofa with Throw Pillows Included Chrome Y-Shaped Legs Nail Head Trim High Density Foam
Bosch Collection FSA2874-AC 102" Right Facing Sectional Sofa with Throw Pillows Included Chrome Y-Shaped Legs Nail Head Trim High Density Foam
$1,301.99
appliancesconnection
Benjara Bonded Leather Reversible Sectional Sofa, Black
Benjara Bonded Leather Reversible Sectional Sofa, Black
$1,651.99
amazon
Andover Mills™ Fenster Palmer 103.5" Wide Microfiber/Microsuede Sofa & Chaise w/ Ottoman Upholstery/Microfiber/Microsuede in Blue | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Fenster Palmer 103.5" Wide Microfiber/Microsuede Sofa & Chaise w/ Ottoman Upholstery/Microfiber/Microsuede in Blue | Wayfair
$1,069.99
wayfair
2pc Burland Contemporary Chaise Sectional Emerald - Christopher Knight Home
2pc Burland Contemporary Chaise Sectional Emerald - Christopher Knight Home
$1,279.99
($1,599.99
save 0%)
target
Roxanne 122" Wide Genuine Leather Left Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise
Roxanne 122" Wide Genuine Leather Left Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise
$8,714.50
wayfairnorthamerica
Braxton Culler Oliver Sectional 731-3PC-SEC1 +2 in Gray/Brown, Size 37.0 H x 114.0 W x 91.0 D in | Wayfair 731-3PC-SEC1/0212-83/HAVANA
Braxton Culler Oliver Sectional 731-3PC-SEC1 +2 in Gray/Brown, Size 37.0 H x 114.0 W x 91.0 D in | Wayfair 731-3PC-SEC1/0212-83/HAVANA
$4,906.00
wayfair
Folding Ottoman Sofa Bed,Sectional Upholstery Single Chair Sofa,Multi-function Sofa Bed for Home or Office with Storage,Compact Furniture,Black
Folding Ottoman Sofa Bed,Sectional Upholstery Single Chair Sofa,Multi-function Sofa Bed for Home or Office with Storage,Compact Furniture,Black
$353.22
walmartusa
Braxton Culler Gramercy Park Three-Piece Corner Sectional in Gray/Blue, Size 38.0 H x 122.0 W x 100.0 D in | Wayfair 787-3PC-SEC2/0229-66/NATURAL
Braxton Culler Gramercy Park Three-Piece Corner Sectional in Gray/Blue, Size 38.0 H x 122.0 W x 100.0 D in | Wayfair 787-3PC-SEC2/0229-66/NATURAL
$3,927.00
wayfair
Braxton Culler Bridgetown Sofa w/ Reversible Ottoman in Gray/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 97.0 W x 67.0 D in | Wayfair 785-C04/C09/0239-94/HAVANA
Braxton Culler Bridgetown Sofa w/ Reversible Ottoman in Gray/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 97.0 W x 67.0 D in | Wayfair 785-C04/C09/0239-94/HAVANA
$2,959.00
wayfair
